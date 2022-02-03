Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
"The fat on any piece of the body could be astutely concealed by garments. The issue is; we can't conceal a few pieces of the body. Such parts incorporate the face and neck for Kybella Treatment in Dubai. So the jawline issue can't be concealed by garments or whatever else.
"