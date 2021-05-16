Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Email Advantage 2021 How to Generate over 1000 Subscribers for your Digital Asset By Andy Bolton
Table Of Contents 01 02 03 04 05 Email List (digital Asset) Going Solo Nurture your list Grow and Prosper Legal Stuff
Digital Asset This landing page leads to a video but can lead to a PDF report or whatever you have to give away to entice ...
WHAT ARE SOLO ADS? You can find all that you need from the buyer’s section of UDEMI and from there you can place your orde...
Nurture your List When people trust you they are more likely to buy from you and then it’s a case of tracking which is ano...
Grow and Prosper GROW AND PROSPER  So now that you have your email list and know what to send out to your subscribers and ...
Legal Stuff Go Forth and Prosper   and Good Luck LEGAL STUFF Income Disclaimer   1. Although we make every effort to repre...
THANK YOU! Important Links from this E-Book Sqribble The best E-Book Generator Listvio To Generate Profit-Pulling Emails C...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Internet
24 views
May. 16, 2021

The email-advantage-2021

Email marketing what you need and how to succeed.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
Paper Prototyping: The Fast and Easy Way to Design and Refine User Interfaces Carolyn Snyder
(3/5)
Free
The Hacker Crackdown: Law and Disorder on the Electronic Frontier Bruce Sterling
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hacker, Hoaxer, Whistleblower, Spy: The Many Faces of Anonymous Gabriella Coleman
(4/5)
Free
Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President—What We Don't, Can't, and Do Know Kathleen Hall Jamieson
(3/5)
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Life: Three True Stories of the Digital Age Andrew O'Hagan
(3/5)
Free
Everybody Has a Podcast (Except You): A How-To Guide from the First Family of Podcasting Justin McElroy
(5/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Stop Checking Your Likes: Shake Off the Need for Approval and Live an Incredible Life Susie Moore
(4/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
This Machine Kills Secrets: How Wikileakers, Cypherpunks, and Hacktivists Aim to Free the World's Information Andy Greenberg
(3/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
Instagram for Business for Dummies: 2nd Edition Jenn Herman
(0/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
iRules: What Every Tech-healthy Family Needs to Know About Selfies, Sexting, Gaming, and Growing Up Janell Burley Hofmann
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The email-advantage-2021

  1. 1. The Email Advantage 2021 How to Generate over 1000 Subscribers for your Digital Asset By Andy Bolton
  2. 2. Table Of Contents 01 02 03 04 05 Email List (digital Asset) Going Solo Nurture your list Grow and Prosper Legal Stuff
  3. 3. Digital Asset This landing page leads to a video but can lead to a PDF report or whatever you have to give away to entice people to give you their email address. The choice is yours. The point is it's there to get subscribers and therefore increase the value of your digital asset. The next phase of the operation to get to 1000 Subscribers on your list is to get traf c, and for this, we have to use a thing called SOLO Ads, and these cost money.   EMAIL LIST (DIGITAL ASSET) Creating your rst (Digital Asset) email list is often referred to as a digital asset as you own it, and you can do as you please with it to get traf c to a website or offer as required.   This becomes the magic that all marketers require. As you have often been told, and it’s true, the money is in the list. The bigger the list, the more money you can potentially make, not entirely true but near enough. What you require is the most responsive list. To do this, you have to nurture your list and provide content that they are both looking for and tips that make their life easier. So, starting from scratch, the rst thing you require is a landing page and autoresponder for this at the moment, this is one of the best solutions for budding marketers it’s called Get Response it is capable of building a landing page and how to capture an email address from that landing page. Follow the training within this software to create your landing page and set it up to capture emails onto your list. Having completed this important stage, you will have a link to your landing page. For all marketers, you must consider the niche you are entering and then craft a report a giveaway for the people who opt into your list that contains useful information they can use in their life. So, to create a free report, most people use PLR E-books or write their own the best product at the moment for generating E-Books is a software called Sqribble and can be obtained here. It has so many amazing features, and I use it myself to write reports and giveaways.   You will look like a professional in no time, and people will sit up and take notice of your information that you are generating. an example of a landing page is below, Page # 1
  4. 4. WHAT ARE SOLO ADS? You can find all that you need from the buyer’s section of UDEMI and from there you can place your order on your landing page. It is as simple as that. just follow the instructions and use your judgement that's all nothing is an exact science but you can make it work and get your first 1000 Subscribers. GOING SOLO  The problems with Paid Traffic when you start out without getting the proper guidance then places like Facebook Ads, Google Ads, Bing Ads can eat your budget alive I know I used to have an empty bank account to prove it. There is another problem they are always changing the rules and you could get banned been there done that and getting the ad accounts back is tricky. You can also fall victim to scammers that will click on your ads just to use up your budget.   Mm so what can you do well you can go for direct paid traffic via SOLO ADS are where you can order clicks to your landing page from sellers with huge lists and one of the places you can buy Solo ads is UDIMI. UDIMI is a place where you can buy solo ads and buy a careful selection of the correct buyer and by doing due diligence you can secure an order from a good seller. There are things to look out for lookout how long the seller has been active. The rating of the seller the specific niche that they supply clicks to from Health and Fitness niche to Biz op niche then once you have made your selection.   Then decide how many clicks that you want from 50 to 1000 best to start small and grow once you have developed a relationship with the seller. Search for a seller and apply the filters that you are looking for evaluate how good their traffic is what is the main source of clicks what is the countries that the seller provides from you should be aiming for all tier 1 traffic that’s basically mainly English speaking countries.   Page # 2
  5. 5. Nurture your List When people trust you they are more likely to buy from you and then it’s a case of tracking which is another very important aspect of your email list nurturing you have to know who is the most responsive people on your list and for this, you need a program called ClickMagic with this you can tell who has clicked and where from either from an email list, Facebook post, Instagram post, Twitter post. They have 14-day trial well worth checking out to see how it works. NURTURE YOUR LIST Once you start to have people on your subscriber list, it is very important to look after them by not being too pushy with promotions and be able to of the value and good content for this I recommend starting to use things like create an E-book showing the top ten things in their niche and tips these can be quickly generated by using Sqribble or PLR sites, whatever is easier or ts your budget. The sequence goes like this when the subscriber opts into your list, presents the person with a welcome message and reassures them that you intend to provide useful content for that particular niche.   For this, you may consider a program that contains all kinds of emails that can be related to your niche using Listvio is an exceptional program that has lots of prewritten emails in various niches that can be tailored to t your requirements.   List nurturing is one of the most important aspects of email marketing, you have to reach out, engage and get the people to trust that you a valued person to buy from, and once you have the list nurtured, then you can consider pitching a product to them, being careful not to break the trust that you have set up. Page # 3
  6. 6. Grow and Prosper GROW AND PROSPER  So now that you have your email list and know what to send out to your subscribers and how to get more of them by the use of SOLO Ads. Then you need to consider your long-term goals for this its always best to know what your competition is doing and how there is nothing like not knowing it is the most frustrating thing in the world. So, you look at great marketers who are making Six Figures a year and you want to be up there with them. One of the programs I have used to achieve great things is by learning of others that are doing well and emulating them finding out what works and how.   For this, I recommend checking out Spyvio it is a program that enables you to look at what top marketers are doing. This program comes with awesome training that helps you grow from minnow to master and achieve your goals in life it has worked for me and I find it an invaluable tool because you can see when a big name changes a tactic you can find out why and examine the reasoning behind the change.   The important part of evolution is simple he who adapts to change survives and if you don’t believe me ask a dinosaur. Those who adapt are smart marketers so be a smart marketer and don’t be a dinosaur. Page # 4
  7. 7. Legal Stuff Go Forth and Prosper   and Good Luck LEGAL STUFF Income Disclaimer   1. Although we make every effort to represent the services and products presented on this website accurately, we make no assurance, representation or promise regarding future earnings or income, or that you will earn any specific amount of money or any money at all, or that you will not lose money. This is how products do change, and the market also changes. It is exceedingly difficult, near impossible, to make changes that reflect this. 2. Earnings or income statements, or examples of earnings or income, represent estimates of what you may earn; however, there is no promise or guarantee that you may experience the same level of earnings or income. 3. There is no assurance that any prior success or past results regarding earnings or income may be an indication of your future success or results. 4. Statements or examples of actual earnings on this website that are attributed to a specified individual or business are true and correct, and we will verify them upon request and provide statements of expected typical results. However, these statements or examples should not be viewed as promises or guarantees of earnings or income. Earnings and income potential are affected by several factors over which we have no control, including but not limited to your financial condition, talent, skills, level of effort, motivation, experience and education, competition, and changes within the market. 5. Operating a business on the Internet involves unknown risks. You should make decisions based on information provided through services and products presented on this website to understand that an Internet business may not be suitable for you and that you could experience significant losses or fail to generate any earnings or income at all. 6. You should undertake your due diligence regarding your evaluation of any services and products presented on this website. This includes relying on qualified professional advisors to assist you with your assessment. 7. For the preceding reasons, you agree that we are not responsible for any decision you may make regarding any information presented on this website or any of the services and products offered on this website. Please use the contact page email to help us understand any problems. Page # 5
  8. 8. THANK YOU! Important Links from this E-Book Sqribble The best E-Book Generator Listvio To Generate Profit-Pulling Emails ClickMagic Tracking is Everything! UDIMI Solo Ads For Sale Get Response Landing Pages + Autoresponder Spyvio Adapt and Survive      

×