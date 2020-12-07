Successfully reported this slideshow.
CTO Craft Con: Talk: Dealing with Impostor Syndrome in Your Team

4 views

Published on

Matt Squirrell - Head of Development at iTech Media
Impostor syndrome can affect anybody, from a budding developer still in school to the leader of a country. An estimated 70% of people will suffer from impostor syndrome in their lives, many without even being aware of it. In this session we'll talk about ways we as leaders can help people, and how we can recognise and manage it within ourselves, and even use it to our advantage.

https://ctocraft.com

Published in: Leadership & Management
CTO Craft Con: Talk: Dealing with Impostor Syndrome in Your Team

  1. 1. Dealing with Impostor Syndrome in your Team Matt Squirrell
  2. 2. “I don’t feel I deserve to be on the same list.”
  3. 3. “I’m not as good as other people.”
  4. 4. Yourself
  5. 5. Do you worry you’ll be “found out”?
  6. 6. Do you shy away from positive feedback?
  7. 7. Do you believe that your work should be flawless?
  8. 8. Build trust
  9. 9. Impostor syndrome targets diversity
  10. 10. Poor work-life balance
  11. 11. This affects a lot of people!
  12. 12. Impostor syndrome is tricky to pin down
  13. 13. Perfectionist - Sets remarkably high goals for themselves - Is unusually demotivated by even tiny mistakes - Has a tendency to micromanage - Constantly seeking out training or certification
  14. 14. Superhero - Wants to take on everything and do it on their own - Seeks validation by working harder - Finds time away from work (meetings, social events, etc) frustrating - Rarely asks for help
  15. 15. Genius - Avoids challenges - Is uninterested in doing anything new - Dislikes mentoring; they know how to do everything
  16. 16. Meet Karl
  17. 17. Helping others
  18. 18. Recognise them
  19. 19. Silver lining
  20. 20. “Shut up, Karl.”
  21. 21. The Secret Thoughts Of Successful Women: Why Capable People Suffer from the Impostor Syndrome and How to Thrive in Spite of It by Dr. Valerie Young Amazon link
  22. 22. Thanks!

