CTO Craft Con: Talk: Dealing with Impostor Syndrome in Your Team

Matt Squirrell - Head of Development at iTech Media

Impostor syndrome can affect anybody, from a budding developer still in school to the leader of a country. An estimated 70% of people will suffer from impostor syndrome in their lives, many without even being aware of it. In this session we'll talk about ways we as leaders can help people, and how we can recognise and manage it within ourselves, and even use it to our advantage.



