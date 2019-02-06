Problemas matematicos-y-sus-soluciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En las matemáticas hay diversos tipos de problemas a abordar.  La naturale...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Estos problemas se relacionan con el valor de una variable o de un parámetr...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Son especialmente valiosos en proyectos de ingeniería, donde con frecuencia...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En esencia, se trata de problemas similares a los de raíces de ecuaciones, ...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En particular, se originan a partir de modelos matemáticos de grandes siste...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En estos problemas se trata de determinar el valor o los valores de una var...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  La optimización considera la identificación de máximos y mínimos.  Tales p...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Se aplica a un conjunto de datos representados por puntos.  Las técnicas d...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  La regresión se emplea cuando hay un significativo grado de error asociado ...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En contraste, la interpolación se utiliza cuando el objetivo es determinar ...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Es la determinación del área bajo la curva.  Tiene diversas aplicaciones e...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Tienen una enorme importancia en la práctica de la ingeniería, lo cual se d...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Sirven para caracterizar sistemas de ingeniería, en los que el comportamien...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. MODELO MATEMÁTICO
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Se define, de manera general, como una formulación o una ecuación que expre...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En general, el modelo se representa mediante una relación funcional de la f...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Proceso de solución de problemas de ingeniería.
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Un ejemplo de modelado simple, es la ecuación:  Donde:  v(t) es la variab...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Un paracaidista con una masa de 68.1 kg salta de un globo aerostático fijo. A...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Datos:  Gravedad: 9.8 m/s.  Masa del paracaidista: 68.1 kg.  Coeficiente d...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Al sustituir los valores de los datos en la ecuación anterior, se obtiene: qu...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica T (seg) V (m/s) V (mi/s) 0 0.00 0.00 2 16.40 4 ...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  De acuerdo con el modelo, el paracaidista ace...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  La velocidad se hace constante porque, despué...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica A la ecuación se le llama solución analítica o ...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica Como se mencionó anteriormente, los métodos num...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica Donde:  ∆v y ∆t son diferencias en la velocida...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica = Aproximación
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica Igualando las ecuaciones: y tenemos que: reorde...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica Resuelva el mismo problemas del paracaidista pe...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Al iniciar con los cálculos ( = 0), la veloci...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Para el siguiente intervalo (de t = 2 a 4 s),...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Comparando las dos tablas obtenidas, tanto an...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Como se puede ver, el método numérico se apro...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Por ejemplo, si se aplica la ecuación con int...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Con los cálculos manuales, el esfuerzo asocia...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Obtener un resultado numérico más preciso tie...
1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Como se observó, existe un costo inevitable e...
  1. 1. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En las matemáticas hay diversos tipos de problemas a abordar.  La naturaleza de cada uno de ellos, es totalmente distinta.  Para analizarlos podemos valernos de algunos “formatos de modelado y de soluciones” ya establecidas.
  2. 2. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Estos problemas se relacionan con el valor de una variable o de un parámetro que satisface una ecuación no lineal. Raíces de ecuaciones
  3. 3. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Son especialmente valiosos en proyectos de ingeniería, donde con frecuencia resulta imposible despejar de manera analítica los parámetros de las ecuaciones de diseño. Raíces de ecuaciones
  4. 4. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En esencia, se trata de problemas similares a los de raíces de ecuaciones, en el sentido de que están relacionados con valores que satisfacen ecuaciones. Sistemas de ecuaciones algebraicas lineales
  5. 5. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En particular, se originan a partir de modelos matemáticos de grandes sistemas de elementos interrelacionados, tal como estructuras, circuitos eléctricos y redes de flujo. Sistemas de ecuaciones algebraicas lineales
  6. 6. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En estos problemas se trata de determinar el valor o los valores de una variable independiente que corresponden al “mejor” o al valor óptimo de una función. Optimización
  7. 7. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  La optimización considera la identificación de máximos y mínimos.  Tales problemas se presentan comúnmente en el contexto del diseño en ingeniería. Optimización
  8. 8. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Se aplica a un conjunto de datos representados por puntos.  Las técnicas desarrolladas para tal propósito se dividen en dos categorías generales: regresión e interpolación. Ajuste de curvas
  9. 9. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  La regresión se emplea cuando hay un significativo grado de error asociado con los datos; con frecuencia los datos experimentales son de este tipo. Ajuste de curvas
  10. 10. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En contraste, la interpolación se utiliza cuando el objetivo es determinar valores intermedios entre datos que estén, relativamente, libres de error. Tal es el caso de la información tabulada. Ajuste de curvas
  11. 11. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Es la determinación del área bajo la curva.  Tiene diversas aplicaciones en la práctica de la ingeniería.  Las fórmulas de integración numérica desempeñan un papel importante en la solución de ecuaciones diferenciales. Integración
  12. 12. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Tienen una enorme importancia en la práctica de la ingeniería, lo cual se debe a que muchas leyes físicas están expresadas en términos de la razón de cambio de una cantidad, más que en términos de la cantidad misma. Ecuaciones Diferenciales Ordinarias
  13. 13. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Sirven para caracterizar sistemas de ingeniería, en los que el comportamiento de una cantidad física se expresa en términos de su razón de cambio con respecto a dos o más variables independientes. Ecuaciones Diferenciales Parciales
  14. 14. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. MODELO MATEMÁTICO
  15. 15. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Se define, de manera general, como una formulación o una ecuación que expresa las características esenciales de un sistema físico o de un proceso en términos matemáticos. Modelo matemático simple
  16. 16. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  En general, el modelo se representa mediante una relación funcional de la forma: Modelo matemático simple
  17. 17. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.
  18. 18. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Proceso de solución de problemas de ingeniería.
  19. 19. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones.  Un ejemplo de modelado simple, es la ecuación:  Donde:  v(t) es la variable dependiente.  t es la variable independiente.  c y m son parámetros.  g es la función de fuerza.
  20. 20. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Un paracaidista con una masa de 68.1 kg salta de un globo aerostático fijo. Aplique la ecuación: para calcular la velocidad antes de que se abra el paracaídas. Considere que el coeficiente de resistencia es igual a 12.5 kg/s. Ejemplo de Solución analítica
  21. 21. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Datos:  Gravedad: 9.8 m/s.  Masa del paracaidista: 68.1 kg.  Coeficiente de resistencia: 12.5 kg/s. Ejemplo de Solución analítica
  22. 22. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Al sustituir los valores de los datos en la ecuación anterior, se obtiene: que sirve para calcular la velocidad del paracaidista a diferentes tiempos. Ejemplo de Solución analítica
  23. 23. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica T (seg) V (m/s) V (mi/s) 0 0.00 0.00 2 16.40 4 6 8 10 12 ∞
  24. 24. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  De acuerdo con el modelo, el paracaidista acelera rápidamente.  Se alcanza una velocidad de 44.87 m/s después de 10 s.  Después de un tiempo suficientemente grande, alcanza una velocidad constante llamada velocidad terminal o velocidad límite de 53.39 m/s.
  25. 25. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  La velocidad se hace constante porque, después de un tiempo, la fuerza de gravedad estará en equilibrio con la resistencia del aire.  Por lo anterior, la fuerza total es cero y cesa la aceleración.
  26. 26. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica A la ecuación se le llama solución analítica o exacta ya que satisface con exactitud la ecuación diferencial original.
  27. 27. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica Como se mencionó anteriormente, los métodos numéricos pueden replantear esta expresión a algo más sencillo. Para el ejemplo anterior, de la Segunda Ley de Newton, tenemos que: Ésta, es una aproximación en diferencia finita dividida de la derivada en el tiempo .it
  28. 28. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica Donde:  ∆v y ∆t son diferencias en la velocidad y en el tiempo.  v( ) es la velocidad en el tiempo inicial .  v( +1) es la velocidad algún tiempo más tarde + l. it it it it
  29. 29. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica = Aproximación
  30. 30. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica Igualando las ecuaciones: y tenemos que: reordenando:
  31. 31. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica Resuelva el mismo problemas del paracaidista pero, ahora, utilizando la ecuación: obtenida anteriormente. Utilizando los datos anteriores:
  32. 32. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Al iniciar con los cálculos ( = 0), la velocidad del paracaidista es igual a cero.  La velocidad en . it
  33. 33. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Para el siguiente intervalo (de t = 2 a 4 s), se repite el cálculo y se obtiene:  Se continúa con los cálculos de manera similar para obtener los valores siguientes:
  34. 34. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Comparando las dos tablas obtenidas, tanto analítica como por la aproximación, tenemos: Sol. Analítica Sol. Aproximación
  35. 35. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Como se puede ver, el método numérico se aproxima bastante a la solución exacta.  Una forma de reducir estas diferencias consiste en usar un tamaño de paso menor.
  36. 36. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Por ejemplo, si se aplica la ecuación con intervalos de 1 s, se obtendría un error menor, ya que los segmentos de recta estarían un poco más cerca de la verdadera solución.
  37. 37. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Con los cálculos manuales, el esfuerzo asociado al usar incrementos cada vez más pequeños haría poco prácticas tales soluciones numéricas.  Con incrementos cada vez más pequeños, se podría modelar con más exactitud la velocidad del paracaidista que cae, sin tener que resolver la ecuación diferencial en forma analítica (uso de ordenador).
  38. 38. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Obtener un resultado numérico más preciso tiene un costo en términos del número de cálculos.  Cada división a la mitad del tamaño de paso para lograr mayor precisión nos lleva a duplicar el número de cálculos.
  39. 39. 1.1. Problemas matemáticos y sus soluciones. Ejemplo de Solución analítica  Como se observó, existe un costo inevitable entre la exactitud y la cantidad de operaciones.  Esta relación es de gran importancia en los métodos numéricos.

