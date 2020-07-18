Zimbly eat basic investor deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Zimbly eat is an online food delivery aggregator where all the restaurants are virtual brands fed from unused kitchen capacity of existing kitchens ( Restaurants/pubs/caterers etc ). This means all eateries listed only exist on the ZE platform, menus, and restaurant listing change every week making it exciting for the takeaway customer looking to try and see new things.

Zimbly eat works with food business owners to bring in an additional stream of revenue without adding extra pressure on his/her existing system.

  1. 1. Food delivery platform for virtual brands fed from unused capacity of existing Kitchens. (Restaurants/pubs/hotels) Dark Kitchens. Food delivery. Local Kitchens. Changing Menus. Dublin, Ireland | www.zimblyeat.com investors@zimblyeat.com
  2. 2. OPPORTUNITY In a post Covid world, hospitality business need strong digital assets to succeed. Existing restaurants/kitchen/pubs opening up will have a lot of unused capacity since they won’t be operating at full capacity and will be keen on adding new/multiple revenue streams apart from their existing ones. 🇮🇪 🇬🇧
  3. 3. ZIMBLYEAT.COM An online food delivery platform with changing menus and virtual restaurant brands only with food sourced from local kitchens. The restaurant brands will have our own brands plus third party virtual brands as well.
  4. 4. MARKET The online food delivery market in the UK & Ireland is a substantial market. Even with the challenges ahead, our model can steer a path to capture a sizeable part of this market.
  5. 5. PEERS We are in good company of online aggregators who hold a sizeable push in the market.
  6. 6. OUR MODEL Virtual restaurant brands owned by us & partners with curated menu & pricing controlled by us -> food supply comes from the unused capacity of existing kitchen’s( restaurants/pubs/cloud kitchen/catering ) + our own delivery network Online Aggregator Online Aggregator + Delivery FOOD/MENU OF EXISTING RESTAURANTS OUR OWN FOOD BRANDS, FOOD SOURCED FROM EXISTING KITCHENS + DARK KITCHENS Brand Owners +Online Aggregator + Delivery 10-20% sales commission 10-30% sales commission 30-50% Margins since we decide the menu pricing.
  7. 7. THE ASK 100,000€ as seed fund to launch against 10% equity Fund utilisation: 25% (technology), 25% (HR), 30% (Marketing), 20%(operational & admin) ANDRINE MENDEZ | CEO THE TEAM GEORGE PANAMKUZHA | CTO CO_FOUNDER#2 | COO Based in Dundalk,Ireland will lead the marketing & overall business strategy of the business. Sold his advertising agency to a French group. Launched a food venture which got wound down. Currently engaged as marketing consultant for food brands. Based in Kerala,India will lead the technology & backend development with his team. Looking for someone with operational expertise & familiar with the hospitality landscape to lead the day-to-day management & lead restaurant partnerships.
  8. 8. ROUTE TO MARKET DIGITAL & SOCIAL CHANNELS INFLUENCER ROUTE PR DRIVEN Marketing is the strong suit of the founding team. The collective experience in creating & selling other food businesses gives us a good understanding of the landscape. Digital & social media channels are going to be the lead marketing channel we will be adopting. We will be engaging with a lot of social celebrities with online pull. We would even name the restaurant’s after their name to get them part of our marketing mix. We would eﬀectively leverage the PR/Media pull to work for us.
  9. 9. WHY ZIMBLY? CHANGING MENU’S EVERY WEEK NEW RESTAURANTS/ BRANDS REWARDS PROGRAM We cater to a similar audience as our peers but some of the features in our model makes us stand out for both customers & partners alike. ADDITIONAL REVENUE STREAM ASSURED SALES NO ADDITIONAL INFRA/EFFORT Take away customers want variety, we are gonna open the gates on that front with our changing menus. We oﬀer business owners a new stream of revenue apart from their existing take-away or dine-in business. Customers can pay for their orders with the rewards they earn from the platform. Since we operate as virtual brand model, we can decide to open a new restaurant anytime we want without all the regular moving parts. Our model requires no additional eﬀort from business owners We only work with a handful partners & for that reason, we could oﬀer a certain assured income. CUSTOMERS PARTNERS
  10. 10. PILOT LAUNCH IN DUBLIN/BELFAST WITH WEB ONLY VERSION 05 AUG FIRST 1000 ORDERS 20 AUG LAUNCH MOBILE APPS 25 SEP LAUNCH +1 CITY - DUBLIN/ BELFAST 10 SEP WHAT’S THE PLAN HERE 100K ORDERS & 5K CUSTOMERS AWAY FROM LONDON MVP live: https://preview.zimblyeat.com/ In talks with restaurant owners MAR 2021
  11. 11. MORE DETAILS AVAILABLE ON REQUEST. WRITE TO INVESTORS@ZIMBLYEAT.COM

