Zimbly eat basic investor deck

Zimbly eat is an online food delivery aggregator where all the restaurants are virtual brands fed from unused kitchen capacity of existing kitchens ( Restaurants/pubs/caterers etc ). This means all eateries listed only exist on the ZE platform, menus, and restaurant listing change every week making it exciting for the takeaway customer looking to try and see new things.



Zimbly eat works with food business owners to bring in an additional stream of revenue without adding extra pressure on his/her existing system.