Materi stoikiometri

Perhitungan Kimia

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Stoikiometri – Kimia Kelas 10 – Pengertian, Rumus, dan Persamaan Hai anak-anak sekalian, bagaimana kabarnya? Semoga selalu sehat dan tetap semangat, ya! Siapa di antara Anak-anak yang pernah memupuk tanaman? Saat memupuk tanaman, konsentrasi pengenceran pupuk harus didasarkan pada perbandingan tertentu. Konsentrasi pupuk tidak boleh terlalupekat, maupunterlaluencer. Mengapademikian?Bukankahsemakinpekatpupuk, tanamanakan mendapatkan unsur hara yang semakin banyak? Jikakonsentrasi pupuk semakin banyak, proses metabolisme di dalam tubuh tanaman akan terganggu karena komposisi unsur kimia di dalam pupuk sudah ditentukan melalui stoikiometri. Apa itu stoikiometri? Temukan jawabannya di pembahasan kali ini. Sebelumlanjutke bagianstoikiometri, Anak-anakharustahuapa iturumusmolekul dan rumus empiris. Pengertian Rumus Molekul dan Rumus Empiris Seperti pada pembahasan di awal, pupuk merupakan senyawa penting yang berperan dalam menyuburkan tanaman. Pupuk yangbiasadigunakan adalah urea. Pupuk urea memiliki rumus molekul CH4N2O. Rumus molekul adalah rumus yang menunjukkan jumlah atom setiap unsur dalam suatu senyawa. Ternyata, rumus molekul inilah yang biasa digunakan untuk lambang suatu senyawa. Membahas rumus molekul tentu tidak bisa lepas dari rumus empiris. Apa itu rumus empiris? Rumus empirisadalahrumusyangmemiliki perbandingan atom-atom paling sederhana dalam suatu senyawa. Menentukan Rumus Empiris Untuk menentukan rumus empiris, ada beberapa langkah yang harus lakukan, yaitu sebagai berikut. 1. Rumus empiris bisaditentukan melalui rumusmolekul, yaitudengan menyederhanakan jumlah atom penyusun rumus molekul agar diperoleh bilangan bulat paling kecil. 2. Rumus empiris jugabisaditentukan melalui perbandingan mol unsur-unsur penyusun senyawa, dengan syarat massanya diketahui. Untuk meningkatkan pemahaman anak-anak, simak contoh soal berikut. Contoh soal 1 Tentukan rumus empiris senyawa C6H12O6! Pembahasan: Rumus empiris diperoleh dengan menyederhanakan rumus molekul, seperti berikut ini. C6H12O6 = (CH2O)6 Dengan demikian, rumus empiris dari C6H12O6 adalah CH2O.
  2. 2. Menentukan Rumus Molekul Rumusmolekul merupakan rumusyangjumlahatomnyakelipatandari rumusempiris. Namundemikian, ada beberapa senyawa yang memiliki rumus molekul dan empiris sama. Untuk menentukan rumus molekul, gunakan persamaan berikut. Keterangan: n merupakan kelipatan rumus empiris terhadap rumus molekul. Untuk meningkatkan pemahaman Anak-anak tentang rumus molekul, perhatikan contoh soal berikut. Contoh soal 2 Suatusenyawamemiliki rumus empiris CH2O. Jika Mr senyawa tersebut 150, tentukan rumus molekul senyawa tersebut! (Ar H = 1, C = 12, dan O = 16) Pembahasan: Sebelum mencari rumus molekul senyawa tersebut, tentukan dahulu massa molekul relatifnya (Mr)! Selanjutnya, anak-anak harus menentukan nilai n menggunakan persamaan berikut. Jika nilai n sudah diketahui, Anak-anak bisa mencari rumus molekulnya seperti cara berikut. Jadi, rumus molekul senyawa tersebut adalah C5H10O5. Melengkapi Persamaan Reaksi Kimia Reaksi kimiamerupakan reaksi yangberlangsungsecaraspontan. Jikasuatusenyawayangmengandung ionnegatif direaksikan dengansenyawalainyangmengandungionpositif, makaion-iontersebutbisa salingberikatan. Ikatanantariontersebutbisaanak-anaklihatpadacontohberikut.
  3. 3. Pengertian Stoikiometri Stoikiometri adalah ilmu kimia yang mempelajari tentang kuantitas suatu zat, meliputi massa, jumlah mol, volume, danjumlahpartikel. Saatmempelajaristoikiometri, anak-anakakanselalu bertemu dengan koefisien. Apa itu koefisien? Koefisien merupakan bentuk perbandingan mol, volume, atau jumlah partikel. Adapun rumus-rumusyangbiasadigunakan dalammenyelesaikan stoikiometri adalah sebagai berikut. Pengertian Pereaksi Pembatas Membahas reaksi kimia, sama artinya membahas zat pereaksi dan produk hasil reaksi. Zat pereaksi biasanyaditulisdi ruaskiri, sedangkan produk ditulisdi ruas kanan. Zat pereaksi tersebut akan berubah menjadi produk jika memenuhi perbandingan koefisien tertentu. perbandingan koefisien biasanya mengacupada jumlahmol yangterlibat selama reaksi berlangsung. Penentuan mol produk didasarkan pada perbandingan koefisien mol zat pereaksi. Nah, jika mol pereaksinya berasal dari dua zat yang bereaksi, maka perlu dicari acuan yang tepat. Acuan itu disebut sebagai pereaksi pembatas. Mol zat yang digunakan sebagai pereaksi pembatas ini akan habis bereaksi. Penentuan Pereaksi Pembatas Untuk menentukan pereaksi pembatas, Anak-anak bisa menggunakan persamaan berikut. Atau lebih jelasnya dengan cara berikut : Cara Menemukan Pereaksi Pembatas Ada duajalanuntukmenemukanpereaksi pembatas. Cara pertama adalah menemukan perbandingan rasio jumlah reaktan yang digunakan dalam reaksi (perbandingan mol). Cara kedua dengan cara menghitung jumlah gram hasil reaksi. Cara Pertama 1. Setarakan reaksi (perhatikan koefisien dalam reaksi setara) 2. Konversikan semua reaktan ke dalam mol (biasanya tinggal membagi dengan massa atom atau molekul relatif) 3. Bandingkan mol dalam angka 2 dengan perbandingan koefisien reaksi pada angka 1. Sobat akan bisa menentukan mana yang reaktan yang habis duluan. Cara Kedua 1. Setarakan reaksi (perhatikan koefisien dalam reaksi setara) 2. Tentukan jumlah mol dari masing-masing reaktan 3. Sesuaikan ke mol hasil reaksi menggunakan perbandingan koefisien kemudian kalikan dengan massa molekul relatifnya 4. Yang menghasilkan gram hasil reaksi paling sedikit itulah pereaksi pembata. Yuk biar lebih paham kita simak contoh soal di bawah ini
  4. 4. Contoh Soal Pereaksi Pembatas Dalam sebuah wadah tertutup, 20 gram metana (CH4) dibakar dengan 64 gram oksigen (O2) menghasilkan karbon dioksida dan uap air menurut reaksi dibawah. Diketahui Mr metana = 16, Ar oksigen = 16, dan Mr H2O = 18 . CH4(g) + O2 → CO2 + 2H2O Tentukanpereaksi pembatasnya Cara Pertama 1. SetarakanReaksi (sudahsetara→ diberikandi soal) CH4(g) + 2O2 → CO2 + 2H2O 2. Hitungmol masing-mmasingreaktan Mol CH4 = 20/16 = 1,25 mol Mol O2 = 64/32 = 2 mol 3. Sesuaikandengankoefisienreaksi ( Dari reaksi setaradi atas perbainganmetana:oksigenyangbereaksi adalah 1: 2 jadi 1 mol metanadapat bereaksi dengan2mol oksigen. Mol Metana Mol Oksigen 1,25 mol 2,5 mol 1 mol 2 mol 4. dari tabel di atas, 1,25 mol metana perlu 2,5 mol oksigen padahal hanya tersedia 2 mol oksigen sehingg yang menjadi pereaksi pembatasnya adalah oksigen. O2 akan habis duluan dan menyisakan 0,25 mmol metana (1,25-1) Cara Kedua 1. SetarakanReaksi (sudahsetara→ diberikandi soal) CH4(g) + 2O2 → CO2 + 2H2O 2. Hitungmol masing-mmasingreaktan Mol CH4 = 20/16 = 1,25 mol Mol O2 = 64/32 = 2 mol 3. Sesuaikandenganmol hasil reaksi danhitunggramhasil reaksi 1,25 mol CH4 → 2,5 mol H2O (perbandingankoefisien1: 2) 2,5 x 18 = 45 gram H2O 2 mol O2 → 2 mol H2O (perbandinganmol 2: 2 = 1 : 1) 2 x 18 = 36 gram H2O Jadi yang merupakanpereaksi pembatas adalahoksigen(O2) Senyawa Hidrat (Air Kristal) Kristal adalah zat padat homogen yang dibatasi oleh bidang-bidang datar dan memiliki bentuk tertentu. ada beberapa senyawa yang bisa ditemukan dalam bentuk kristal, contohnya garam Inggris (MgSO4.7H2O). Kristal dalam senyawa tersebut merupakan hasil perubahan wujud air menjadi padatan. Tampaknya, belajar Kimia tidak akan sah jika belum latihan soal ya. Oleh karena itu, Bapak telah merangkum beberapa contoh soal untuk anak-anak. Check this out!
  5. 5. Contoh soal 3 Perhatikan persamaan reaksi kimia berikut ini. Jika gas SO2 yang direaksikan sebanyak 12,8 gram, tentukan volume gas O2 diukur pada keadaan standar (STP) dan massa SO3 yang terbentuk! Pembahasan: 1. Untuk menentukan volume gas O2, anak-anak harus mencari massa molekul relatif gas O2 dan SO2 tersebut. Kemudian, tentukan mol gas SO2 dan O2. Volume O2 pada keadaan STP dirumuskan sebagai berikut. 2. Untuk mencari massa SO3 yang terbentuk, Anak-anak juga harus mencari massa molekul relatif dan mol gas SO3.
  6. 6. Massa gas SO3 yang terbentuk dirumuskan sebagai berikut. Jadi, volume gas O2 diukur pada keadaan standar (STP) dan massa SO3 yang terbentuk berturut-turut adalah 2,24 L dan 16 gram. Bagaimana Anak-anak, mudah bukan? Ayo lanjut ke contoh soal berikutnya. Contoh soal 4 Sebanyak 22 gram C3H8 direaksikan dengan 48 gram O2 berdasarkan persamaan reaksi berikut. Tentukan zat yang merupakan pereaksi pembatas dan massa zat yang tersisa! Pembahasan: 1. Untuk menentukan zat pereaksi pembatasnya, Anak-anak harus mencari massa molekul relatif dan mol C3H8 dan O2.
  7. 7. Setelah massa molekul relatif dan mol dari C3H8 dan O2 sudah diketahui, Anak-anak harus menyetarakan persamaan reaksinya seperti berikut ini. Pereaksi pembatasnya bisa ditentukan dengan persamaan berikut. Zat yang berperan sebagai pereaksi pembatas adalah zat yang hasil baginya palingg kecil. Oleh karena hasil bagi O2 lebih kecil daripada C3H8, maka zat yang berperan sebagai pereaksi pembatas adalah O2. 2. Pada reaksi di atas, zat yang tersisa adalah C3H8, sehingga Anak-anak harus mencari massa C3H8 yang tersisa. Sebelum mencari massa C3H8 yang tersisa, Anak-anak harus tahu berapa jumlah mol C3H8 yang tersisa.
  8. 8. Jadi, zat yang merupakan pereaksi pembatas dan massa zat yang tersisa berturut-turut adalah O2 dan 8,8 gram C3H8. Apakah Anak-anak sudah semakin paham dengan materi stoikiometri? Cukup mudah bukan untuk menyelesaikan soal-soal terkait stoikiometri? Belajar stoikiometri sama artinya belajar Kimia secara matematis. Namun demikian, stoikiometri bisa dengan mudah dikuasai jika Anak-anak rajin mengerjakan soal, oleh karena itu pak kasih soal latihan buat anak-anak dan silahkan dikerjakan dengan semangat ya…di Google Classroom !

