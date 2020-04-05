Successfully reported this slideshow.
Entertainment, Real Estate, Legal and Business Support Services PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Agent for Process of Service The per...
  1. 1. 448 Furby Street, Winnipeg, MB. R3B 2V5. Canada. E-mail:nayacanadainc@gmail.com. Tel: 204-995-7397. Website: www.nayacanadainc.com March 12/2020 Hon. Andrew Williams Jr., President, Five Points Youth Foundation Inc., 1820 West Florence Avenue Los Angeles, California 90047 Re: LETTER OF APPOINTMENT STRATEGIC ALLIANCE COORDINATOR I am pleased to confirm your appointment as the Strategic Alliance Coordinator for Nigerian Association For Young Adults, Canada Inc. (NAYA Canada), effective immediately. As the strategic Alliance Coordinator, you will be on the advisory board of the organization and would have the opportunity to advise NAYA’s leadership team on all issues concerning its activities and help strive to achieve its vision. NAYA’s vision is the social and economic development of Nigerian young people to use their talents to build a better and sustainable society. We aim to use innovative ideas to engage youths to be agents of positive change and drive creative economy and sustainable development of Nigeria. In accordance with the Constitution of our organization, your appointment was unanimously supported by the National Executive Council of NAYA upon the recommendation of your name by the National President, Mr. Shola Agboola. As the Strategic Alliance Coordinator, it is important to intimate you with the profile of our organization and some of our prior activities. Kindly see the attached brochure for details. Our website also provides vital information and we recommend that you visit the site to know us better. NAYA Website is www.nayacanadainc.com. Accept our congratulation on this important appointment. If you have any queries or questions now, or in the future, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 204-995-7397. I take this opportunity to welcome you as an important addition to NAYA Canada and look forward to your contribution to the organization. Yours Faithfully, Shola Agboola President NAYA, Canada
  2. 2. Andrew@AndrewNetworks.com * @AWilliamsJr * LinkedIn.com/in/AndrewWilliamsJr 15540 S Western Avenue * Los Angeles, California 90247 USA* +1-424-243-6580 Andrew Williams, Jr. Zero Time Strategic Alliance Coordinator  Develops and trains business strategists and project managers and ensure that strategic alliance projects are properly executed and managed.  Develops long-term vision and goals for company growth and partnerships. Develops viable business plan to ensure long-term goals are realized.  Maintains and nurtures relationships with senior leaders at partner companies to ensure that all parties are satisfied with progress and outcome of partnerships.  Responsible for securing external partnerships including contacting top leaders, securing appointments, developing proposals, and making presentations. Zero Time TM Management Principles* Knowledgization is the capacity to continuously learn and create knowledge, then convert it into customer value. Components necessary to build knowledgization into an organization: an environment for learning, molecularization of the knowledge into chunks that are useful to people, and an infrastructure supporting seamless integration of computing, communication, and content technologies. Knowledgization is the core competency for a Zero Time organization because it is the basis for ensuring the other disciplines can be achieved. A Stakeholder Value Driven organization relentlessly pursues an understanding of its customers’ values - both explicit and implicit - with time control as the ultimate goal. The concept of holon - a whole within a whole is that every part of the organization is in and of itself a whole, complete entity, or a whole within a whole. Holonic management means that every person in the Zero Time organization has the ability and the permission to do whatever needs to be done in order to produce value for stakeholders. Likewise, teams of workers themselves are also complete and have the tools, ability and capability to complete whatever work they are asked to do. A Zero Resistance process is one in which there are no obstacles to performing whatever tasks are required. Total and immediate availability of all resources needed to complete a task is crucial to zero resistance. Zero resistance is a critical characteristic of a Zero Time organization. Like a superconductor through which current can flow without producing heat, in a Zero Time organization, the process can occur without interruption, wait time, or downtime. Inclusion means that all people who need to be involved are involved - automatically - with neither physical nor technological boundaries to limit accessibility. The Zero Time organization is a proactive organization that anticipates, senses and responds to the environmental changes influencing completion of the organization’s mission and goals. Information technology provides the basic infrastructure for inclusion. *Zero Time TM Conceptual Architecture for 21st Century Enterprises ©Raymond Yeh IC2 Institute 1998
  3. 3. Entertainment, Real Estate, Legal and Business Support Services PROFESSIONAL SERVICES Agent for Process of Service The person designated by a business entity, such as a corporation, to receive legal correspondence on behalf of the business entity within the state which the agent's address is located. The person may be an officer of the corporation or a third party. Also known as a "registered agent". Citizen Journalist Support Services Livestreaming, audio recording, video recording, editing, transcribing, broadcasting, and syndication of short-form and long-form interviews, public service announcements, community forums, meetings, conferences, seminars, workshops and events. Communications Support Services Writing, proofreading, editing, transcribing, localization (American English) of blurbs, notes, e-mails, letters, manuscripts, treatments, proposals, forms and documents for Entertainment, Real Estate, Legal and Business formats and purposes Internet Service Provider (Reseller) Cyber-Secure Domains, Email Accounts, Web-hosting and Combination Packages Procurement Support Services Matching of professional and technical support services in financial, governmental, personnel, and management industries on an as-needed basis, to assist entrepreneurs, business owners, and home-based businesses achieve their goals and objectives. Publicity & Public Relations The production and supervision of communications material, programs and campaigns; newsletters, magazines, newspapers, press and news releases; print and broadcast appearances; interviews; direct mail campaigns and programs; audio/video taping and duplication; photography; employee manuals, etc. Research and Development Determine current needs and resources; goals and objectives; budget and timetable for the individual and overall operation. Brainstorm, formulate, draft, develop, analyze and/or fund administrative, operational, promotional, financial plans, programs, and materials LinkedIn.com/in/AndrewWilliamsJr Andrew@AndrewNetworks.com * CashApp: $payandrewnetworks * @AWilliamsJr 15540 S..Western Avenue * Gardena, California 90247 * (424) 243-6580 * Fax: (323) 752-1190
  4. 4. 448 Furby Street, Winnipeg, MB. R3B 2V5. Canada. E-mail:nayacanadainc@gmail.com. Tel: 204-995-7397. Website: www.nayacanadainc.com NIGERIAN ASSOCIATION FOR YOUNG ADULTS OF CANADA is a non-profit organization registered and incorporated with the Government of Canada. It is the largest Nigerian association in Canada and the first to have national affiliations and membership across all regions and provinces of Canada. As a vibrant organization for over 19 years existence in Canada, NAYA has institutionalized itself both in Canada and Nigeria as an organization with a clear vision for social, economic and political development. Because NAYA is committed to providing sustainable platform for positive youth and social development to strengthen communities through our humanitarian services on education, health care, social and political empowerment, we have the tendency to inspire new generations of young Nigerians to be builders of a better society. We have demonstrated this through our various programs and activities both in Canada and Nigeria. Health Care, Education and other socio-political Initiatives of NAYA in Nigeria & Canada Quality Health Care Delivery Over the last few years, we have been committed to improving the lives of people in marginalized communities across Nigeria in the health sector. Through our quality health care delivery program, we have donated free medical equipment and supplies worth several millions of dollars to virtually all geo-political zones of Nigeria since 2013. Our medical donation is usually a 40 feet container containing many state of the art equipment such as: large hospital equipment, X-ray Scan apparatus, cardiac machines, gastrointestinal needs laboratory supplies, IV supplies, Obstetrics & Gynecological supplies, Orthopedics supplies, Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat hospital needs, surgical needs
  5. 5. 448 Furby Street, Winnipeg, MB. R3B 2V5. Canada. E-mail:nayacanadainc@gmail.com. Tel: 204-995-7397. Website: www.nayacanadainc.com syringes & needles, Urology supplies, Respiratory supplies, dental chairs and equipment, hospital beds and matrasses, uniforms & gowns, hospital dressings, converters/drapes, beddings and curtains etc. So far we have donated to the following states and regions in Nigeria: ! 2013: 40ft container of medical equipment & supplies to Mbutu Mbase State hospital in Imo State ! 2014: 40ft container of medical equipment & supplies in Zuru, Kebbi State distributed to 7 hospitals ! 2015: 20ft additional container of medical equipment & supplies to Zuru, Kebbi State for more hospitals ! 2015: 40ft container of medical equipment & supplies to Bayelsa State hospital in Niger Delta ! 2016: Osun state hospital, Iwo ! 2017: Several hospitals in Ogun state through Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation ! 2019: Madonna Hospital in Umuahia, Abia State ! 2019: Bida Medical Centre, Bida, Niger State Qualitative Education program We have also contributed significantly to improving quality education in Nigeria through our Education for All Initiative by donating thousands of science, engineering, mathematics and other important textbooks to major Nigerian universities as well as hundred of free laptop computers to the following schools: ! 2013: 900 volumes of university books to 2 universities in Bayelsa state ! 2015: 100 computers (complete system) to Zuru, Kebbi State. ! 2015: 1200 volumes of university & high school books to Zuru, Kebbi State. ! 2015: 2 school projectors donated to Zuru, Kebbi State.
  6. 6. 448 Furby Street, Winnipeg, MB. R3B 2V5. Canada. E-mail:nayacanadainc@gmail.com. Tel: 204-995-7397. Website: www.nayacanadainc.com ! 2015: 400 volumes of university books and a projector to Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo state ! 2015: 700 volumes of high school books to secondary schools in Aboh Mbaise, Imo state ! 2016: 50 laptop computers to Bowen University, Iwo, Osun state ! 2016: 50 laptop computers to Osun state university, Osogbo, Osun state ! 2017: 500 volumes of University textbooks to University of Abuja ! 2017: 600 volumes of University books to Veritas University, Abuja. ! 2017: 400 volumes of University of books Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State. ! 2017: 700 volumes of university books to Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State ! 2017: Hundreds of Textbooks to Ila-Orangun College of Education, Ila-Orangun, Osun State ! 2019: 15 computers (complete systems) to secondary schools in Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise, Imo State. ! 2019: Over 20,000 pieces of clothing to rural men and women in Ila-Orangun, Osun state ! 2019: Over 25,000 pieces of clothing to rural men and women in Oba-Ile, Osun state ! 2019: 500 volumes of university books to Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State. Mentorship program Our Mentorship Program has mentored and assisted many local and international Nigerian students in post-secondary institutions in Canada to be academically successful, secure scholarships, assists with study and work permits and helps with transition from student status to permanent resident status in Canada. We help in the following ways: - Facilitating scholarships for brilliant Nigerian students in post secondary institutions in Canada
  7. 7. 448 Furby Street, Winnipeg, MB. R3B 2V5. Canada. E-mail:nayacanadainc@gmail.com. Tel: 204-995-7397. Website: www.nayacanadainc.com - Assisting & mentoring young Nigerian graduates to become Permanent Residents of Canada through Manitoba Immigration program after their studies. - Organizing information sessions for Nigerian new comers especially youth - Partnering with Canadian RCMP & Winnipeg Police to organize gang awareness to educate African youths from joining gangs or involved in bad influence - Financial Assistance for members of Nigerian Community in times of needs - Promoting Nigeria good image in Canada through consistent media publicity of NAYA’s activities in Canadian media. COST Over $50 millions dollars humanitarian donations in 7 years Under Shola Agboola’s leadership, NAYA has made significant social investments in Nigeria in many sectors such as Health Care, Education, ICT and Computer funding and provision worth over $50 million dollars across many parts of Nigeria within the last 7 years. We have donated free medical equipment and supplies to many hospitals and medical centres in Kebbi, Niger, Imo, Bayelsa, Abia, Ogun, and Osun states. We have also made free donations of hundreds of laptop and desktop computer systems, thousands of secondary and post-secondary textbooks across the country to help in the education sector as well as thousands of free distribution of clothing in rural communities for poverty alleviation programs.
  8. 8. 448 Furby Street, Winnipeg, MB. R3B 2V5. Canada. E-mail:nayacanadainc@gmail.com. Tel: 204-995-7397. Website: www.nayacanadainc.com SHOLA AGBOOLA – PRESIDENT, NAYA CANADA

