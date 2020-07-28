Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thank You Jeff Whippo
Jeff Whippo, a well-known business professional holding a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology and a Doctorate in Business Administration identifies that natural competition and strategic competition are two main types of competition found in business. Natural competition is evolutionary in foundation while strategic competition is revolutionary. While natural competition seems to be very expedient in its moment to moment interaction, it is very conservative, gradual and produces nearly unnoticeable change near term regardless of the ultimate consequences long term. Strategic competition, on the other hand, is very deliberate in its careful consideration, tight reasoning and commitments; however it can result in large change in a short period of time.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
  1. 1. Jeff Whippo Explains the Key Differences between Natural and Strategic Competition
  2. 2. Jeff Whippo Identifies the Two Main Types of Competition Found In Business  Jeff Whippo, a well-known business professional holding a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology and a Doctorate in Business Administration identifies that natural competition and strategic competition are two main types of competition found in business.  Natural competition is evolutionary in foundation while strategic competition is revolutionary.  According to Dr. Whippo, normal modern business behavior seems to fall between the extremes of these two modes of competition. However, a shift towards strategic competition seems to be the trend.
  3. 3. The Main Difference between Natural Competition and Strategic Competition  While natural competition seems to be very expedient in its moment to moment interaction, it is very conservative, gradual and produces nearly unnoticeable change near term regardless of the ultimate consequences long term.  Strategic competition, on the other hand, is very deliberate in its careful consideration, tight reasoning and commitments; however it can result in large change in a short period of time.
  4. 4. Whippo Considers Natural Competition as the Basic Pattern of Evolution  Jeff Whippo, indicates that natural competition is the foundation, and should be completely understood in order to take full advantage of strategic competition.  He further says that based on Darwinian natural selection, natural competition is the basic pattern of evolution. It is this process which produced all the forms of life on Earth.  No plan, foresight or objectives, and yet after millions of years of nearly minuscule changes that seemed to beneficial were gradually adopted and maintained to evolve into the incredibly complex and variable ecosystem we see today.
  5. 5. More about Natural Competition…  In natural competition, Jeff Whippo clarifies that differences between competitors are the prerequisite for survival.  When you have two competitors who are making their living in exactly the same way with the same products, it is highly unlikely that both the competitors will survive long term.  However, one competitor may be able to gain an edge over the other by incorporating any difference that would be perceived as competitive advantage.  The future success of that competitor can then be measured by that competitive difference as a value.
  6. 6. Conclusion Dr. Whippo concludes that while natural competition involves making small changes and adaptations over time, strategic competition seeks to make a big change in competitive relationships. Mutual awareness between competitors including perceptions, attitudes, behavior, and culture are keys to strategic success.
  7. 7. Thank You Jeff Whippo

