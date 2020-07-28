Jeff Whippo, a well-known business professional holding a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology and a Doctorate in Business Administration identifies that natural competition and strategic competition are two main types of competition found in business. Natural competition is evolutionary in foundation while strategic competition is revolutionary. While natural competition seems to be very expedient in its moment to moment interaction, it is very conservative, gradual and produces nearly unnoticeable change near term regardless of the ultimate consequences long term. Strategic competition, on the other hand, is very deliberate in its careful consideration, tight reasoning and commitments; however it can result in large change in a short period of time.