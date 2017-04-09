Cesareas dr. andres pm 2012

1 Dr. Andres Pérez Morales * *Doctor en Medicina. Residente de 2do año Cirugía General .
2 Historia: La historia de la obstetricia se halla indisolublemente ligada a una de las intervenciones quirúrgicas más ant...
3 El verdadero origen de su nombre ha sido objeto de múltiples y discutibles versiones. La más popular de todas se despren...
4 Hasta el siglo XVI la operación cesárea se practicó únicamente en la madre muerta. La iglesia se pronunció reiteradament...
5 El primer caso de operación cesárea in vitam aceptado sin objeción, ocurrió el 21 de abril de 1610, cuando los cirujanos...
6 La impresionante mortalidad, unida a la introducción de la no menos compleja sinfisiotomía por Jean René Sigault el 1 de...
7 El 8 de noviembre de 1847, el renombrado ginecólogo y obstetra inglés James Young Simpson (1811-1870) suministró con éxi...
8 El ilustre científico francés Louis Pasteur (1802-1895), en 1862 tras numerosos estudios sobre la bioquímica de la ferme...
9 En el año 1882, los ginecólogos alemanes Ferdinand Adolf Kehrer (1837- 1914) y Max Sänger (1853-1903) introducen con éxi...
10 Con el advenimiento del espectro moderno de la terapia antibiótica, cayó en desuso el parto por cesárea extraperitoneal...
11 En el año 1921, el inglés J.Munro-Kerr redescubre la técnica de Kehrer, e introduce en 1926 la incisión transversal o s...
12 El período transcurrido entre 1930 y 1960, marca el avance final de la ciencia obstétrica hacia una nueva era de notabl...
13 La operación cesárea en Cuba Para el sabio bibliógrafo cubano don Carlos M. Trelles Govín (1866--1951) la primera cesár...
14 El doctor Le Roy Cassá, notable obstetra, fue quien primero realizó la operación de Porro en la Isla, la que llevó a ca...
15 Diez años más tarde el doctor Alfredo Sardiñas Ramírez (1913-?) en colaboración con los doctores Sergio García Marrúz B...
16 Definición: La cesárea es la terminación quirúrgica del embarazo o parto por medio de una incisión en la pared abdomina...
17 Indicaciones: La decisión para llevar a cabo una cesárea puede depender del obstetra, del sitio del parto y de los part...
18 Problemas con el trabajo de parto o nacimiento: .La cabeza del bebé es muy grande para pasar a través de la pelvis de l...
19
20 Riesgos: Hoy en día, las cesáreas son procedimientos seguros para ambos, la madre y el bebé. Sin embargo, como ocurre c...
21 Los bebés que nacen por cesárea algunas veces presentan problemas respiratorios después del nacimiento debido a que el ...
22 Las cesáreas las podemos dividir en dos grupos: 1- Las llamadas cesáreas programadas 2- Las cesáreas de urgencia. En cu...
23 Antibioprofilaxis: Limpia: Cefazolina 2 g EV en dosis única pinzando el cordón umbilical. Limpia contaminada: Cefazolin...
24 Anestesia: La intervención puede llevarse a cabo con anestesia local, general o epidural y suele durar una hora aproxim...
25 Incisiones: Se han utilizado diversas incisiones abdominales para el parto por cesárea. Éstas incluyen incisiones verti...
26 La incisión transversa abdominal inferior es adecuada para la gran mayoría de las operaciones cesáreas. Tiene las venta...
27
28 VENTAJAS DE LAS INCISIONES TRANSVERSALES -La incisión cutánea es paralela a las líneas de Langer, por lo que proporcion...
29 VENTAJAS DE LAS INCISIONES VERTICALES -Las incisiones medias o paramedias son más rápidas de hacer y de cerrar. - Las i...
30 Pueden ser empleadas tanto las incisiones verticales como las transversales, las primeras siempre serán medias o parame...
31 Incisión de Pfannestiel
32
33 Técnicas: 1- Cesárea Clásica . De Seanger, practicada en el cuerpo uterino 2- Cesárea Segmentaria . Preconizada por Kro...
34 La incisión de la cesárea es mucho mas ventajoso realizarla en el segmento que en el cuerpo porque: 1- El segmento infe...
35
36
37
38 Cierre: El útero generalmente se repara en dos capas, es decir, se usan dos suturas separadas para asegurar la integrid...
39 La laparotomía media es la que mayor porcentaje de evisceración y hernia incisionales presenta. La línea alba está cons...
40 Cierre por planos. Peritoneo: Catgut simple. Aponeurosis:Vicryl,PDS,Dexon,Maxon,Polipropilene, Panacryl, Nylon, Seda, P...
41 Consideraciones sobre el cierre de la aponeurosis: Sutura a unos 1.5 cm de los márgenes de la herida. Una distancia de ...
42 Bibliografia: 1. Delgado GG. Algunos aspectos históricos de la operación cesárea. Cuad Hist Salud Pub 1998; 84:14-26. 2...
43 10. Tulandi T, Hum HS, Gelfand MM. Closure of laparotomy incisions with or without suturing and second-look laparoscopy...
×