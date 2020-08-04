Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. pág. 1 Andrés Renet Palma Hernández, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; Revisión Bibliografica de la inmunidad mediada por células en las respuestas inmunitarias antivíricas Catedra de XXXXXXXXXXXX, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. REVISIÓN BIBLIOGRÁFICA DE LA INMUNIDAD MEDIADA POR CÉLULAS EN LAS RESPUESTAS INMUNITARIAS ANTIVÍRICAS Andrés Renet Palma Hernández1 , Jorge Cañarte Alcívar2-3-4 1Estudiante de la Escuela de Medicina. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 2Docente Investigador. Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador 3Medico especialista en Inmunología Clínica, StemMedic, Manta – Manabí – Ecuador. 4Director de Docencia e Investigación, Instituto Ecuatoriano de Enfermedades Digestiva IECED, Portoviejo – Manabí – Ecuador Resumen. – Las células del sistema inmunitarios al ser las encargadas de la defensa del organismo, tienen un gran trabajo, debido a todo tipo de agentes infecciosos que ingresan al organismo, dicha defensa estará dada por respuestas inmunitarias de la inmunidad innata (Interferones tipo i y linfocitos NK) y por la inmunidad adaptativa (Linfocitos T y sus antígenos y CTL). Palabras claves. – Células Inmunitarias, Inmunidad antivírica, Linfocitos, Interferones Tipo I. Introducción. – La inmunidad mediada por células hace referencia a todo tipo de respuestas inmunitarias que participan en la defensa del organismo ante microorganismos patógenos tales como virus, bacterias, etc. Y estas respuestas estarán dadas por la inmunidad innata (Interferones tipo i y linfocitos NK) y por la inmunidad adaptativa (Linfocitos T y sus antígenos y CTL). Virus. - Los virus son microorganismos intracelulares obligados que usan componentes del ácido nucleico y la maquinaria sintética de proteínas del hospedador para replicarse. Los virus suelen infectar a varios tipos celulares mediante una endocitosis mediada por el receptor tras la unión a moléculas celulares normales de la superﬁcie. Los virus pueden causar una lesión tisular y enfermedad por cualquiera de diversos mecanismos. La replicación vírica interﬁere con la síntesis y función de las proteínas celulares normales, y lleva a la lesión y, ﬁnalmente, a la muerte de la célula infectada. Esto da lugar a un tipo de efecto citopático del virus, y se dice que la infección es lítica, porque se lisa la célula infectada. Los virus pueden estimular respuestas inflamatorias que producen daño en los tejidos. Los virus también pueden causar infecciones latentes. Las respuestas inmunitarias innatas y adaptativas frente a los virus pretenden bloquear la infección y eliminar las células infectadas.(1) Interferones Tipo I. - Los dos interferones tipo I mejor caracterizados son: el IFNα, constituido por un conjunto de isoformas sintetizadas a partir de distintos genes, y el IFNβ,
  2. 2. pág. 2 Andrés Renet Palma Hernández, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; Revisión Bibliografica de la inmunidad mediada por células en las respuestas inmunitarias antivíricas Catedra de XXXXXXXXXXXX, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. que es el producto de un solo gen(2). El IFN-α, a pesar de sus múltiples acciones, parece actuar a través de un único receptor tipo I de IFN, el IFNAR, que está compuesto por dos subunidades, IFNAR- 1 e IFNAR-23. Al unirse el IFN-α a la porción extracelular del receptor, se desencadena en el citoplasma una activación de kinasas específicas (TYK-2 y JAK-1) y la activación de las vías de transducción (STAT 1 y 2) que terminan con la transcripción de varios genes responsables de la síntesis de proteínas que están en la base de la respuesta celular antiviral. Entre estas proteínas se encuentra la 2’,5’-oligoadenil sintetasa (2’,5’- OAS), que activará una endorribonucleasa latente que será responsable de la degradación del ARN del virus y de la célula hospedadora. También el interferón induce la producción de citoquinas que participan en la respuesta antivírica y potencia la respuesta inmune celular específica contra las células infectadas por el virus.(3) Linfocitos NK. – Las células natural killer (NK) son las células encargadas de la defensa frente a infecciones víricas y la eliminación de células tumorales. Se caracterizan por una potente capacidad citolítica y un sistema extremadamente eficiente para inducir apoptosis en las células diana.(4) La activación de las células NK aparece pronto en el transcurso de una infección vírica, impulsada en parte por liberación de IL-12, IL-18 e IFN-alfa/beta que estimulan la activación. Los indicios de que las células NK son cruciales para la defensa del anfitrión contra los virus proceden directamente de pacientes y ratones desprovistos de la función de las células NK e indirectamente de estrategias víricas destinadas a evitar ser reconocidos por las células NK.(5) En la mayoría de los casos, se ha observado, a nivel experimental, un aumento de la actividad citolítica NK y de la producción de IFN-g dentro de las primeras horas o días en el caso de la infecciones primarias, mientras que las respuestas inmunes adaptativas son de más lenta aparición. La respuesta inicial de secreción de citoquinas es un hecho relevante en el inicio de la respuesta a la infección viral, si bien algunos virus responden generando IL-12 y la producción de IFN-g. La generación de IFNa/ß y otras citoquinas es también relevante en la estimulación de la citotoxicidad mediada por estas células. Inclusive el aumento de IFNa/ß puede inhibir la producción de IL-125. Recientemente en base a estudios in vitro se ha demostrado la importante participación de IL-15 como respuesta de los linfocitos sanguíneos periféricos a la infección por diversos tipos de virus, como herpes (HHV-6, HHV- 7, HSV, EBV), virus respiratorio sincicial, virus de la estomatitis vesicular, virus influenza, reovirus y virus Sendai). En todos estos casos hay una significativa estimulación de la citotoxicidad de las células NK en respuesta a la IL-15. Esta citoquina la producirían principalmente los monocitos.(6) Luego de la activación de la célula NK, los gránulos se polarizan entre el núcleo y la membrana que contacta con la célula diana, en pocos minutos el contenido de estos se libera hacia el espacio extracelular entre las dos células. Tal vez el componente más importante de los gránulos sean las perforinas o citolisinas que poseen una cierta homología estructural con el C9 del complemento. La interacción de estas proteínas con la membrana
  3. 3. pág. 3 Andrés Renet Palma Hernández, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; Revisión Bibliografica de la inmunidad mediada por células en las respuestas inmunitarias antivíricas Catedra de XXXXXXXXXXXX, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. de la célula diana se establece a través de los fosfolipidos que contengan fosfatidilcolina, estos son los ligandos más potentes de las perforinas. El resultado de esto es la formación de una amplio canal en la membrana (poro), que es por sí mismo suficiente para la muerte celular, llevando a las celulas dianas a una necrosis generada por la osmolisis. Además, este poro provee una puerta de entrada a otras moléculas efectoras. Las células NK no solo utilizan este mecanismo, también destruyen por activación de la apoptosis. Este otro mecanismo lítico es posible gracias a las granzimas , particularmente el subtipo granzima B. Linfocitos T. - La principal función de este grupo celular es la respuesta adaptativa celular. Su receptor es el CD4 y ejerce su función a través de las citosinas; de acuerdo al tipo de citosinas se subdividen en Th: 1, 2 y 3. •Th1: Produce: IL-2 e interferón gamma IFN-γ, su función es activar a los linfocitos y a los macrófagos, participando en la respuesta celular. •Th2: Produce: IL-4, 5, 6, 9 y 13; entre otras, estas inter-vienen en la generación de anticuerpos, involucrándose en el proceso de la respuesta humoral. • Th3: Produce el factor transformante de crecimiento TGF-β, en el tubo digestivo favoreciendo la tolerancia, regulando mecanismos de inflamación, la actividad de linfocitos y la cicatrización.(7) Cada célula T es altamente específica. Hay billones de variaciones posibles de estas proteínas de superficie, y cada una puede reconocer un objetivo diferente. Debido a que las células T pueden mantenerse en la sangre durante años después de una infección, también contribuyen a la "memoria de largo plazo" del sistema inmune y le permiten organizar una respuesta más rápida y más efectiva cuando este queda expuesto a un viejo enemigo.(8) Existen distintos sistemas de presentación antigénica. Los más conocidos son las moléculas de histocompatibilidad clásicas, cuyos genes están situados en la región génica del cromosoma 6 humano denominada complejo mayor de histocompatibilidad. Estos genes codifican para las moléculas de histocompatibilidad de clase I y de clase II, las cuales sirven para presentar antígenos de naturaleza peptídica a los linfocitos CD8+ y CD4+, respectivamente. Otro sistema de presentación antigénica es mediante moléculas CD1, que son moléculas parecidas a las de clase I pero, a diferencia de estas, sirven para presentar antígenos de naturaleza glicolipídica.(9) CTL. - La principal función fisiológica de los CTL es vigilar contra la infección vírica. La mayoría de los CTL específicos frente a los virus son linfocitos T CD8+ que reconocen péptidos víricos citosólicos, habitualmente sintetizados dentro de la célula, presentados por moléculas de la clase I del MHC. Si la célula infectada es una célula tisular y no una célula presentadora de antígenos (APC) profesional, como una célula dendrítica, la célula infectada puede ser fagocitada por la célula dendrítica, que procesa los antígenos víricos y los presenta a los linfocitos T CD8+ vírgenes. La diferenciación completa de los CTL CD8+ requiere, a menudo, citocinas producidas por linfocitos cooperadores CD4+ o coestimuladores expresados en las células infectadas. Los linfocitos
  4. 4. pág. 4 Andrés Renet Palma Hernández, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; Revisión Bibliografica de la inmunidad mediada por células en las respuestas inmunitarias antivíricas Catedra de XXXXXXXXXXXX, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. T CD8+ proliferan de forma masiva durante la infección vírica y la mayoría de las células que proliferan son específicas frente a algunos pocos péptidos víricos. Algunos de los linfocitos T activados se diferencian en CTL efectores, que pueden matar a cualquier célula nucleada infectada. Los efectos antivíricos de los CTL se deben, sobre todo, a la muerte de las células infectadas, pero otros mecanismos son la activación de las nucleasas dentro de las células infectadas que degradan los genomas víricos y la secreción de citocinas como el IFN-g, que activa los fagocitos y puede tener cierta actividad antivírica.(10) Conclusiones. – Contra el ataque de virus se puede ver como los linfocitos encabezan la responsabilidad de ser los encargados de combatir contra estos agentes patógenos, ya que los subtipos de estos son las células inmunitarias que más se encuentran presenta en estas respuestas inmunitarias, a pesar de esto, todas las células presentes tienen un papel importante, que cuyo fin solo se puede lograr trabajando en conjunto entre si. Bibliografía. - 1. Elsevier Connect. Inmunidad contra los virus y sus mecanismos de evasión [Internet]. 2019. Available from: https://www.elsevier.com/es- es/connect/medicina/inmunidad-contra- los-virus-y-sus-mecanismos-de-evasion 2. Saldana JI. Interferones de tipo I | Inmunología en un Mordisco [Internet]. Available from: http://inmunologia.eu/receptores-y- moleculas/interferones-de-tipo 3. Avendaño Solà C. Interferons: Types and actions. In: Gastroenterologia y Hepatologia. Ediciones Doyma, S.L.; 2006. p. 125–8. 4. Monserrat Sanz J, García Torrijos C, Díaz Martín D, Prieto Martín A. Linfocitos natural killer. Med. 2013 Mar 1;11(28):1728–36. 5. Robert R. Rich, Fleisher TA, William T Shearer, Schroeder H, Anthony J Frew, Cornelia M Weyand. Inmunología Clínica: Principios Y Práctica [Internet]. 2019. p. 256. Available from: https://books.google.com.ec/books?hl=es &lr=&id=McrSDwAAQBAJ&oi=fnd&pg=PA2 47&dq=ctl+inmunidad+adaptativa&ots=jK m6ErbdcE&sig=FaSYwLLLPOH3nCtrvN- 8nqqLWjU&redir_esc=y#v=onepage&q=nk &f=false 6. Sepúlveda C C, Puente P J. Células natural killer y el sistema inmune innato en la patología infecciosa [Internet]. Vol. 128, Revista Medica de Chile. Sociedad Médica de Santiago; 2000. p. 1361–70. Available from: https://scielo.conicyt.cl/scielo.php?script=s ci_arttext&pid=S0034- 98872000001200009&lng=es&nrm=iso&tl ng=es 7. Mamani-Cahuata L, Mercado-Mamani S, Mercado-Portal J, Laquihuanaco-Loza F, Tapia-Condori R, Heredia-Veloz D. CÉLULAS DEL SISTEMA INMUNITARIO ADQUIRIDO [Internet]. 2018. Available from:
  5. 5. pág. 5 Andrés Renet Palma Hernández, Jorge Cañarte Alcívar; Revisión Bibliografica de la inmunidad mediada por células en las respuestas inmunitarias antivíricas Catedra de XXXXXXXXXXXX, Escuela de XXXXXXXXXXX, Facultad Ciencias de la Salud. Universidad Técnica de Manabí. http://oactiva.ucacue.edu.ec/index.php/oa ctiva/article/view/223/398 8. Gorvett Z. Inmunidad al coronavirus: ¿qué son las células T y de qué forma aportan inmunidad oculta contra la covid-19? - BBC News Mundo [Internet]. 2020. Available from: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/vert- fut-53536611 9. Prieto Martín A, Barbarroja Escudero J, Haro Girón S, Monserrat Sanz J. Respuesta inmune adaptativa y sus implicaciones fisiopatológicas. Med. 2017 Jan 1;12(24):1398–407. 10. Abbas AK, Lichtman AHH, Pillai S. Inmunología celular y molecular + StudentConsult [Internet]. 2015. Available from: https://books.google.com.ec/books?id=kzc TBwAAQBAJ&printsec=frontcover&hl=es#v =onepage&q&f=false

