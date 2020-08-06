O uso de tioglicolado de amonia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ESCOVA DEFINITIVA CURSO DE CABELEIREIRO 2019 Professor: André Luis S. Jacob Juína- MT 06 de agosto 2020 “ A língua dos sáb...
PRODUTOS PARA ALISAMENTO E RELAXAMENTO  Os tratamentos mais solicitados atualmente nos salões de beleza são os de Relaxam...
 Hidróxido de Sódio - São produtos alcalinos, pH 13, e uma lixívia cáustica que pode danificar os cabelos, produzindo que...
 Tioglicolato de Amônia - Apresentam um pH alcalino, que remove o sebo protetor, facilitando a sua penetração nos fios. D...
 Hidróxido de Guanidina - São conhecidos como produtos sem lixívia. Essa substância também possui um pH alcalino, sem odo...
CONCEITO DE AMÔNIA  A amônia ou gás amoníaco é um composto químico cuja molécula é constituída por um átomo de Nitrogênio...
 Principais produtos que contém Tioglicolato de Amônio Este é um produto químico largamente utilizado na indústria do cab...
 Especialmente destinado para alisar a fibra capilar dos fios ondulados aos cacheados, o alisamento para cabelo com Tiogl...
OS TIPOS DE CABELOS 06/08/2020 9 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
Segundo a tabela acima, o Tioglicolato é indicado para serviços em cabelos cujo tipo de ondulação seja entre I e IV. Seu...
Enquadrado na categoria das Químicas Limpas, assim como a Guanidina e o Hidróxido Sódio, o Tioglicolato não agride TANTO,...
 Embora tenha pH (<9,5) inferior aos Hidróxidos (<12), não deixa de ser alcalino. Logo, provoca enfraquecimento, ressecam...
 O potencial de alisamento do Tio varia conforme a estrutura de cada cabelo. Há fios que desestruturam com facilidade enq...
COMO FUNCIONA O ALISAMENTO COM TIOGLICOLATO DE AMÔNIA  Questão de Química – Simplificando…  A ” base” do fio capilar é f...
 Uma vez remodeladas de forma mais alinhada, as pontes de dissulfeto são religadas (em parte) pelo Neutralizante utilizad...
COMPATIBILIDADE – EVITE O CORTE QUÍMICO!  Nunca misture: Tioglicolato + Hidróxido Sódio = CORTE QUÍMICO + QUEBRA DOS FIOS...
 Colorações são compatíveis com o Tioglicolato de Amônia. Porém não é recomendado utilizar oxidantes cuja volumagem seja ...
 Cabelo colorido e/ou descolorido e quer alisar com Tioglicolato? Pode. ENTRETANTO jogue-se nos tratamentos reconstrutore...
Cabelo processado por químicas limpas (Sódio ou Guanidina) e que alisar com Tioglicolato? NÃO PODE. A não ser que espere 6...
TESTE DE MECHA – PRIMORDIAL!  Sempre, SEMPRE, faça o teste de mecha para averiguar se o cabelo suporta o procedimento e q...
A ESCOVA DEFINITIVA DURA QUANTO TEMPO?  Até que o contraste entre os segmentos de cabelo novos e os alisados incomode sua...
QUAIS AS VANTAGENS DA ESCOVA DEFINITIVA?  A maior vantagem está na sua duração, que é muito superior a da escova progress...
QUAIS AS DESVANTAGENS DA ESCOVA DEFINITIVA?  1 – Definitivamente…  A primeira desvantagem da escova definitiva que devem...
CUIDADOS PÓS-ALISAMENTO  Uma vez processado, o cabelo será quimicamente tratado. Então, além dos cuidados básicos essenci...
REFERÊNCIA  <http://patricinhaesperta.com.br/cabelos/entenda-o- alisamento-com-tioglicolato-de-amonia-resu dmo- plus> . A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

O uso de tioglicolado de amonia

33 views

Published on

Cabelo
Alisamento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

O uso de tioglicolado de amonia

  1. 1. ESCOVA DEFINITIVA CURSO DE CABELEIREIRO 2019 Professor: André Luis S. Jacob Juína- MT 06 de agosto 2020 “ A língua dos sábios adorna a sabedoria, mas a boca dos tolos derrama a estultícia” PV/15-2. 06/08/2020 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína-MT-(66) 35666794(66)99691-9324 1
  2. 2. PRODUTOS PARA ALISAMENTO E RELAXAMENTO  Os tratamentos mais solicitados atualmente nos salões de beleza são os de Relaxamento e Alisamento. À base de produtos destinados a realizá-los, atua quebrando as ligações das moléculas capilares, deixando-as em uma nova posição e modificando o formato dos cabelos.  Atualmente tais produtos são formulados a partir de 3 diferentes substâncias: 06/08/2020 2 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  3. 3.  Hidróxido de Sódio - São produtos alcalinos, pH 13, e uma lixívia cáustica que pode danificar os cabelos, produzindo queimaduras no couro cabeludo e até mesmo cegueira, caso atinja os olhos. São restritos ao uso por profissionais; produz um alisamento químico permanente e de eficiência máxima.  Dicas de uso:  · Aplique o produto respeitando 0,05 cm de distância do couro cabeludo. . Não use calor para acelerar a ação do produto, pois pode danificar o fio e o couro cabeludo. . Não use mais de 4 vezes ao ano. . É indispensável a lavagem com neutralizante ácido após uso do produto. 06/08/2020 3 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  4. 4.  Tioglicolato de Amônia - Apresentam um pH alcalino, que remove o sebo protetor, facilitando a sua penetração nos fios. Devem ser aplicados sobre os cabelos úmidos ou seco, permanecendo de 15 a 60 minutos. Esticam-se os fios com o pente, aplica-se um neutralizador para refazer as pontas em sua nova configuração.  O Tioglicolato de Amônia apresenta um forte odor de amônia e também pode irritar a pele. Este produto produz um alisamento químico permanente e de eficiência moderada  Dicas de uso: . Hidrate os fios antes a depois do alisamento . Não lave os cabelos 48h antes de usar o produto . Produtos formulados com Tioglicolato de Amônia são incompatíveis com Hidróxido de Sódio. 06/08/2020 4 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  5. 5.  Hidróxido de Guanidina - São conhecidos como produtos sem lixívia. Essa substância também possui um pH alcalino, sem odor, sendo mais eficiente que o Hidróxido de Sódio e menos agressivo à pele. Necessita de um neutralizador ácido. O Hidróxido de Guanidina é composta por 2 ingredientes:  Hidróxido de Cálcio e Carbonato de Guanidina - misturados na hora da aplicação.  Dicas de uso:  · Para conseguir efeito relaxante e não alisante nunca use pentes durante a aplicação e o produto misturado deverá ser usado em 24h, depois perderá o efeito . Efetue a prova de toque. . Nunca aplique em gestantes ou em suas amigas. . Antes de optar por qualquer um dos tratamentos, analise todos os métodos com um profissional experiente, escolhendo um salão com referências e uma época propícia para se submeter ao processo. . Controle todos os tempos e etapas da "química" e certamente você terá sucesso. 06/08/2020 5 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  6. 6. CONCEITO DE AMÔNIA  A amônia ou gás amoníaco é um composto químico cuja molécula é constituída por um átomo de Nitrogênio ( N ) e três átomos de hidrogénio ( H ) de formula molecular NH3. É extremamente volátil (evapora com facilidade). Muito usado em ciclos de compressão ( refrigeração ) devido ao seu elevado calor de vaporização e temperatura crítica. Também é utilizado em processos de absorção em combinação com a água. A amônia e seus derivados uréia, nitrato de amônio e outros são usados na agricultura como fertilizantes. Também é componente de vários produtos de limpeza. Outro produto importante derivado da amônia é o ácido nítrico.  A amônia está presente na urina, tem um odor forte e característico. 06/08/2020 6 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  7. 7.  Principais produtos que contém Tioglicolato de Amônio Este é um produto químico largamente utilizado na indústria do cabelo. Atua com agente redutor em formulações para tratamento de cabelo, permanentes e ceras de depilação. Os derivados do ácido tioglicólico como os tioglicolatos de amônia, sódio, cálcio e monoetanolamina, são utilizados em produtos para permanentes de cabelo e em ceras depilatórias. Costuma afetar mais as cabeleireiras do que as usuárias. Pode provocar queda ou perda temporária dos cabelos por quebra das pontes dissulfídricas de cistina. Pode causar dermatite irritativa de contato. 06/08/2020 7 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  8. 8.  Especialmente destinado para alisar a fibra capilar dos fios ondulados aos cacheados, o alisamento para cabelo com Tioglicolato de Amônia (ou Thioglicolato, Ácido Tioglicólico, Sais de Tioglicolato, Etanolamina, Thiolamina, etc..ou “Tio”) proporciona desde uma redução de volume até um efeito liso “total”.  Tendo em vista que muitas são as dúvidas, perguntas e respostas equivocadas acerca deste serviço, aqui estão os principais aspectos e características do Tioglicolato (matéria longa, mas explicativa).  06/08/2020 8 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  9. 9. OS TIPOS DE CABELOS 06/08/2020 9 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  10. 10. Segundo a tabela acima, o Tioglicolato é indicado para serviços em cabelos cujo tipo de ondulação seja entre I e IV. Seu efeito “remodelador” possibilita serviços de alisamento, relaxamento ou permanente. Sua força varia de Suave (fios sensibilizados ou descoloridos) à Resistente (fios naturais e grossos), a escolha será identificada pelo profissional através do teste de mecha. 06/08/2020 10 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  11. 11. Enquadrado na categoria das Químicas Limpas, assim como a Guanidina e o Hidróxido Sódio, o Tioglicolato não agride TANTO, pois suas moléculas (menores do que a dos hidróxidos) retiram menos proteína e água dos cabelos. Entretanto NÃO é uma substância milagrosa! Menos agressão é diferente de nenhuma agressão. 06/08/2020 11 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  12. 12.  Embora tenha pH (<9,5) inferior aos Hidróxidos (<12), não deixa de ser alcalino. Logo, provoca enfraquecimento, ressecamento e pode desbotar a cor, seja ela natural ou tingida.  O Tioglicolato de Amônia DEVE ser utilizado segundo as indicações sobre o tipo de fio destinado, método de aplicação/utilização e, acima de tudo, respeitando os limites do cabelo. O “Tio” é bonzinho, mas não faz milagres. 06/08/2020 12 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  13. 13.  O potencial de alisamento do Tio varia conforme a estrutura de cada cabelo. Há fios que desestruturam com facilidade enquanto outros, aparentemente mais “lisos”, não mudam de estrutura tão fácil assim. Por esta (e outras) razões, o diagnóstico prévio feito por um profissional é ESSENCIAL! 06/08/2020 13 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  14. 14. COMO FUNCIONA O ALISAMENTO COM TIOGLICOLATO DE AMÔNIA  Questão de Química – Simplificando…  A ” base” do fio capilar é formada por ligações (pontes) de dissulfeto (dois átomos de Enxofre). Quanto mais encrespado for o cabelo, mais irregulares são essas ligações. O Tioglicolato, sal de amônio do ácido tioglicólico, é um agente redutor que atua rompendo tais pontes. Com as pontes rompidas, abre-se caminho para o córtex do fio. Então a cistina (aminoácido responsável pela forma e resistência do fio, o qual compõe 36% da fibra capilar) é transformada em cisteína, fato que permite a remodelagem da estrutura do cabelo. 06/08/2020 14 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  15. 15.  Uma vez remodeladas de forma mais alinhada, as pontes de dissulfeto são religadas (em parte) pelo Neutralizante utilizado, geralmente à base de Peróxido de Hidrogenio ou Bromato de Sódio. As pontes restantes serão corrigidas com o tempo, permitindo que o cabelo recupere paulatinamente sua forma natural. Por isso não é de extrema exatidão dizer que alisamentos com Tioglicolato de Amônia são “definitivos”. Todavia o efeito é durador. 06/08/2020 15 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  16. 16. COMPATIBILIDADE – EVITE O CORTE QUÍMICO!  Nunca misture: Tioglicolato + Hidróxido Sódio = CORTE QUÍMICO + QUEBRA DOS FIOS + QUEDA DO CABELO Tioglicolato + Guanidina = CORTE QUÍMICO + QUEBRA DOS FIOS + QUEDA DO CABELO Tioglicolato + Tentativa de Platinar os Cabelos = SUICÍDIO CAPILAR 06/08/2020 16 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  17. 17.  Colorações são compatíveis com o Tioglicolato de Amônia. Porém não é recomendado utilizar oxidantes cuja volumagem seja maior do que 30.  Descolorações também são possíveis. Mas Clareamentos Globais (loiros claríssimos) e decapagens fortes NÃO são recomendados após realizar o procedimento. 06/08/2020 17 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  18. 18.  Cabelo colorido e/ou descolorido e quer alisar com Tioglicolato? Pode. ENTRETANTO jogue-se nos tratamentos reconstrutores pré-alisamento.  Afinal, é necessário que os fios estejam saudáveis para que suportem qualquer química!!! 06/08/2020 18 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  19. 19. Cabelo processado por químicas limpas (Sódio ou Guanidina) e que alisar com Tioglicolato? NÃO PODE. A não ser que espere 6 meses e utilize somente na raiz após o aval do teste de mecha. 06/08/2020 19 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  20. 20. TESTE DE MECHA – PRIMORDIAL!  Sempre, SEMPRE, faça o teste de mecha para averiguar se o cabelo suporta o procedimento e qual força do Tioglicolato será aplicada.  O ideal é realizar o teste 1 semana antes da aplicação, pois o “Tio” é um ativo que desestrutura e demora em reestruturar. O cabelo pode passar no teste no dia e apresentar incompatibilidade 2 ou 3 dias depois. 06/08/2020 20 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  21. 21. A ESCOVA DEFINITIVA DURA QUANTO TEMPO?  Até que o contraste entre os segmentos de cabelo novos e os alisados incomode sua dona (o), momento em que deverá partir para o retoque. Como já dito, isso depende de como é o cabelo.Considerando que o cabelo cresce, em média, 1 centímetro por mês, dá para concluir que se for muito crespo, provavelmente o retoque da escova definitiva deverá ser feito pelo menos a cada três meses. Por outro lado, se sua raiz for naturalmente lisa, você poderá ficar até seis meses livre de retoques! 06/08/2020 21 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  22. 22. QUAIS AS VANTAGENS DA ESCOVA DEFINITIVA?  A maior vantagem está na sua duração, que é muito superior a da escova progressiva, sendo necessários apenas retoques, que, dependendo da velocidade do crescimento do cabelo e do formato do mesmo, podem ocorrer de forma trimestral, semestral ou anual. Menciono o formato do cabelo pelo fato de que se a raiz do cabelo tratado for relativamente lisa (como ocorre com cabelos levemente ondulados), demorará mais tempo para que se perceba a discrepância entre os segmentos alisados e os “naturais”, ao contrário do que ocorrerá com os cabelos afro submetidos à escova definitiva.Além disso, por incrível que pareça, a escova permanente é mais segura que a escova progressiva. 06/08/2020 22 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  23. 23. QUAIS AS DESVANTAGENS DA ESCOVA DEFINITIVA?  1 – Definitivamente…  A primeira desvantagem da escova definitiva que devemos citar está, paradoxalmente, relacionada à sua maior vantagem. O ponto negativo em ter cabelos permanentemente lisos é que é para sempre: caso você enjoe do liso e queira recuperar seus cachos, isso será uma tarefa difícil. Caso seu cabelo natural esteja bem longe de ser liso, a escova definitiva acaba gerando um círculo vicioso, pois você acaba se sentindo “obrigada” a retocar a raiz eternamente, já que conforme os cabelos vão crescendo, a discrepância entre os segmentos novos e os tratados torna-se enorme… Raíz lisa e pontas enroladas é lindo, mas o contrário nem tanto, não é mesmo? (risos). 06/08/2020 23 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  24. 24. CUIDADOS PÓS-ALISAMENTO  Uma vez processado, o cabelo será quimicamente tratado. Então, além dos cuidados básicos essenciais para qualquer tipo de cabelo (Hidratação, Nutrição,Reconstrução), é necessário ter mais disciplina e escolher produtos indicados para cabelos quimicamente tratados.  Opte pelas linhas Home Care, tratar e manter o alisamento da fibra capilar. 06/08/2020 24 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324
  25. 25. REFERÊNCIA  <http://patricinhaesperta.com.br/cabelos/entenda-o- alisamento-com-tioglicolato-de-amonia-resu dmo- plus> . Acesso 10 de janeiro 2019.  <http://www.ipibrasil.com.br/site/pdf/tioglicolato.pdf> . Acesso 10 de janeiro 2019..  <www.facebook.com/StudioCesarCruz/posts/32157 4954662211/>. Acesso 10 de janeiro 2019. 06/08/2020 25 AV.MatoGrosso,839N-Centro-Juína- MT-(66)35666794(66)99691-9324

×