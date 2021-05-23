Linea de tiempo grupo 26

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Grupo: 551103_26 2021 EPISTEMOLOGÍA DE LAS METEMÁTICAS Universidad Nacional Abierta y a Distancia
INTEGRANTE S Andrés Felipe Betancur Galvis Mariana Rivera Benavides Yeisson Daniel Toro Valencia
LÍNEA DE TIEMPO LA RIGORIZACIÓN Y LA CRISIS DE LOS FUNDAMENTOS MATEMÁTICOS
INTRODUCCION E n l a s s i g u i e n t e s d i a p o s i t i v a s e l l e c t o r e n c o n t r a r a u n a l í n e a d e...
Objetivo general A n a l i z a r l o s p r o b l e m a s d e f u n d a c i ó n m a t e m á t i c a p o r m e d i o d e l p...
O b j e t i v o s e s p e c í f i c o s • I d e n t i f i c a r l a s c a r a c t e r í s t i c a s d e l a c r i s i s d ...
Bolzano ofreció una definición de continuidad muy rigurosa: F(x) es continua en un intervalo si para toda x en el interval...
Uno de los temas fundamentales en el proceso de fundamentación del cálculo fue la construcción o la validación de los núme...
Georg Cantor en 1874 inicia el planteamiento de la teoría de conjuntos, convirtiéndose en fundamento de las matemáticas. S...
Gottlob Frege en 1879 a través de su obra “Begriffsschrift (Conceptografía)” da un avance importante a la lógica, desarrol...
Peano emprendió la tarea de reducir la aritmética común de un conjunto explícitamente enunciado de postulados tan libres d...
De Weierstrass, adoptó Husserl un tema básico de su posterior trabajo no- matemático, el tema de la construcción sistemáti...
L.E.J. Brouwer propone que la matemática es una creación de la mente humana. La aparición de las paradojas fin del siglo X...
×