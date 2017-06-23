ENFERMEDADES RARAS Y CRONICAS
Las enfermedades raras son aquellas que tienen una baja incidencia en la población
ORGANIZACIÓN MUNDIAL DE LA SALUD (OMS) Sin embargo, las patologías poco frecuentes afectan a un gran número de personas, y...
 Las enfermedades raras están caracterizadas por el gran número y amplia diversidad de desórdenes y síntomas que varían n...
CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LAS ENFERMEDADES RARAS  Comienzo precoz en la vida (2 de cada 3 aparecen antes de los dos años)  Dolo...
PRINCIPALES PROBLEMAS DE QUIENES PADECEN UNA ER  Las principales causas de esta ausencia de diagnóstico atienden a múltip...
ENFERMEDAD DE HUNTINGTON  Trastorno cerebral caracterizado por neurodegeneración progresiva que se manifiesta en disfunci...
PROGERIA O ENVEJECIMIENTO PREMATURO.  La progeria es una enfermedad genética de la infancia extremadamente rara, que se c...
SÍNDROME DE PATAU  Sufre el síndrome de Patau, que hace que "se olvide" de respirar.  Este síndrome es la trisomía repor...
Síndrome de Proteus Cutis gyrata
SE ADOPTAN NORMAS TENDIENTES A GARANTIZAR LA PROTECCIÓN SOCIAL POR PARTE DEL ESTADO COLOMBIANO A LA POBLACIÓN QUE PADECE D...
RESOLUCIÓN 2048 DE 2015 (LISTADO)
BIBLIOGRAFÍA MINSALUD. (2015). Ministerio de salud y protección social . Obtenido de https://www.minsalud.gov.co/salud/pub...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Enfermedades raras-y-cronicas

43 views

Published on

presentacion en power point elaborada por evelyn paz estudiante de la normal farallones de cali

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
6
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Enfermedades raras-y-cronicas

  1. 1. ENFERMEDADES RARAS Y CRONICAS
  2. 2. Las enfermedades raras son aquellas que tienen una baja incidencia en la población
  3. 3. ORGANIZACIÓN MUNDIAL DE LA SALUD (OMS) Sin embargo, las patologías poco frecuentes afectan a un gran número de personas, ya que según la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), existen cerca de 7.000 enfermedades raras que afectan al 7% de la población mundial.
  4. 4.  Las enfermedades raras están caracterizadas por el gran número y amplia diversidad de desórdenes y síntomas que varían no sólo de enfermedad a enfermedad, sino también dentro de la misma enfermedad.
  5. 5. CARACTERIZACIÓN DE LAS ENFERMEDADES RARAS  Comienzo precoz en la vida (2 de cada 3 aparecen antes de los dos años)  Dolores crónicos (1 de cada 5 enfermos)  El desarrollo de déficit motor, sensorial o intelectual en la mitad de los casos, que originan una discapacidad en la autonomía (1 de cada 3 casos)
  6. 6. PRINCIPALES PROBLEMAS DE QUIENES PADECEN UNA ER  Las principales causas de esta ausencia de diagnóstico atienden a múltiples causas; las principales son el desconocimiento que rodea a estas patologías, la dificultad de acceso a la información necesaria y la localización de profesionales o centros especializados.
  7. 7. ENFERMEDAD DE HUNTINGTON  Trastorno cerebral caracterizado por neurodegeneración progresiva que se manifiesta en disfunciones motoras, cognoscitivas y psiquiátricas. Pueden presentarse problemas en las tres categorías: control motor (movimiento), cognición (razonamiento) y comportamiento.
  8. 8. PROGERIA O ENVEJECIMIENTO PREMATURO.  La progeria es una enfermedad genética de la infancia extremadamente rara, que se caracteriza por producir un envejecimiento brusco y prematuro en niños entre su primer y segundo año de vida. Es un problema genético que afecta al niño desde el momento en que nace.
  9. 9. SÍNDROME DE PATAU  Sufre el síndrome de Patau, que hace que "se olvide" de respirar.  Este síndrome es la trisomía reportada menos frecuente en la especie humana.
  10. 10. Síndrome de Proteus Cutis gyrata
  11. 11. SE ADOPTAN NORMAS TENDIENTES A GARANTIZAR LA PROTECCIÓN SOCIAL POR PARTE DEL ESTADO COLOMBIANO A LA POBLACIÓN QUE PADECE DE ENFERMEDADES HUÉRFANAS Y SUS CUIDADORES Ley 1392 de 2010
  12. 12. RESOLUCIÓN 2048 DE 2015 (LISTADO)
  13. 13. BIBLIOGRAFÍA MINSALUD. (2015). Ministerio de salud y protección social . Obtenido de https://www.minsalud.gov.co/salud/publica/PENT/Paginas/enfermedades-huerfanas.aspx social, M. d. (27 de Diciembre de 2013). Resolución 5521. Obtenido de https://www.minsalud.gov.co/sites/rid/Lists/BibliotecaDigital/RIDE/DE/DIJ/resolucion-5521-de- 2013.pdf Medtep. (06 de Junio de 2016). Planes de salud para enfermedades raras, mentales y crónicas . Obtenido de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z6ZFCkAcdQ

×