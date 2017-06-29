REUNIÓN CÓNSEJÓ PARRÓQUIAL MAYÓ 2017 Tabla 1. Oración Inicial: Hnas Servidoras del Señor 2. Tema: Padre José Neira 3. Lect...
4. Luego se presenta un avance de la Acentuación del Plan Pastoral 2017, por parte de la secretaria y la presidenta del co...
a) Luego se da a conocer una breve evaluación de las actividades realizadas en semana Santa:  no asistieron todas las per...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Apuntes Reunión Consejo Parroquial Mayo 2017

37 views

Published on

Apuntes Reunión Consejo Parroquial Mayo 2017

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Apuntes Reunión Consejo Parroquial Mayo 2017

  1. 1. REUNIÓN CÓNSEJÓ PARRÓQUIAL MAYÓ 2017 Tabla 1. Oración Inicial: Hnas Servidoras del Señor 2. Tema: Padre José Neira 3. Lectura Acta Abril: Isabel G. 4. Revisión Avance de las Acentuaciones de las Orientaciones Pastorales Parroquia Loncoche 2017: Mirta M. 5. Organización de Pentecostés 2017: sra. Nancy M. 6. Varios: a. Evaluación de las actividades de Semana Santa. b. Liturgia c. Decanato d. Oración próximo Consejo. 1. La oración la realiza la sra. Irma Sierra, ya que las hnas Servidoras del Señor aún no llegaban. 2. Se inicia el consejo parroquial con un tema dado a conocer por el padre José, que se titula: “Sacerdocio Bautismal”. También se nos deja en claro que “estábamos en la penumbra y nos llamó Dios a su luz admirable”. No debemos dejarnos llevar por algunas cosas que son importantes, pero que son diferentes de lo que es Salvador, aun estando al servicio de la Fe. Jesús no nos dice que demos amar a Dios, sino que lo da por hecho. Debemos ser capaces de reconocer a Jesús en el hermano. Nos recomienda leer el Salmo 49-50. Posteriormente Las Hermanas Servidoras del Señor nos dan a conocer un video de la Virgen de Fátima, ya que hoy se celebra la visión de los pastorcitos de la Virgen María. El cual nos habla de su historia y de los 3 secretos. 3. Se lee el acta y nuestro párroco hace el siguiente alcance: “que hay que preparar a los jóvenes para que en el Iglesia tengan una experiencia fundante. Nos recuerda además la visita At Limina; donde el Papa se encuentra en comunión con, bajo el prisma del Evangelio. Lo puntos principales fueron: jóvenes, pastoral y fe.
  2. 2. 4. Luego se presenta un avance de la Acentuación del Plan Pastoral 2017, por parte de la secretaria y la presidenta del consejo. Sra Irma manifiesta que durante el mes de María nos deberíamos reunir todos los diferentes grupos de la Parroquia y realizar una actividad de camadería. También se da a conocer dentro de las actividades de las acentuaciones, la ABP (animación bíblica pastoral) que realizará el Padre José para todos los agentes pastorales y las personas que quieran asistir, todos los días martes de Junio a las 19:00 hrs. 5. Sra Nancy organiza la celebración de Pentecostés quedando las hnas del Sta Cruz y posiblemente las hnas Servidoras del Señor, a cargo del retiro que se realizará desde las 18:00 hrs hasta las 20:30 hrs, donde finalizará con la Eucaristía, el día sábado 03 de Junio. Nuestro párroco nos dice que hay que ofrecerles un momento de silencio a nuestros jóvenes, que tengan una experiencia mística y profunda. Encargada de los jóvenes de confirmación conversa con padre por el tema de la fecha de la Confirmación (ya que está programada para un día jueves), ya que los días de semana los jóvenes no pueden, ya que estudian. 6. En varios se hace una pequeña evaluación de cómo están funcionando los grupos que se hacen cargo de la Misa los días sábados, en la que se da a conocer que:  que hay preocupación por la falta de compromiso de los grupos a cargo, en algunas ocasiones,  se da a conocer que los guionistas no asisten a reunión de consejo esta vez,  no llega la información a los grupos,  deben venir ojala 2 personas por cada uno de los grupos,  deben llegar a tiempo a la Eucaristía, para la oración que se hace antes y para organizarse,  se llega a la conclusión que se debe seguir haciendo el calendario para los grupos que deben participar de la Misa el día sábado.
  3. 3. a) Luego se da a conocer una breve evaluación de las actividades realizadas en semana Santa:  no asistieron todas las personas que iban a cooperar en el Vía Crucis, por lo cual hubo que improvisar,  a última hora los Servidores del Altar no participaron y se salieron de la Pastoral juvenil,  lo que se asume en el Consejo Pastoral, se debe cumplir,  en la liturgia de la luz, faltó guion y coro para la procesión. b) Padre José da a conocer que debemos pensar en cómo hacer para que el templo permanezca abierto. También pide cambiar su oficina a un lugar más pequeño. c) Se sugiere que para la Misa del día miércoles, se toque las campanas para que la gente se acostumbre a que ese día hay Eucaristía. d) Los seminaristas nos recuerdan que debemos rezar en la misa por las vocaciones (del jueves), entrega afiche y oraciones para repartir. e) Además se recuerda que ellos están trabajando en la comunidad de Los Notros, misionando. Se les propone que trabajen con los jóvenes. f) La hermanas Servidoras del Señor proponen realizar charlas a la catequesis de “formación y retiro” para mayor conocimiento de las catequistas. g) Las EME dan a conocer que entregarán recuerditos en la Misa por el día de la madre. h) Oración para el próximo consejo queda a cargo de hermana Judith. i) Los cursillistas nos hablan de la invitación para la cena de colores a $8.000, el día sábado 10 de Junio. j) Próximo consejo el sábado 10 de Junio a las 16:00 hrs.

×