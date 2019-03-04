Module 6 session 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAITANG 9 DETAILED LESSON LOG Paaralan Mataas na Paaralang Nasyonal ng Las Piñas-Gatchalian Annex Baitang 9 Guro Andrelyn
A. Balik-aral sa nakaraang aralin at /o pagsisimula ng bagong aralin Mga Tungkulin: 1. Sa karapatan sa buhay 2. Sa karapat
C. Nakatulong baa ng remedial? Bilang ng mag-aaral na nakaunawa sa aralin. ____ OO ____HIINDI ____ Bilang ng mga mag-aaral
  1. 1. BAITANG 9 DETAILED LESSON LOG Paaralan Mataas na Paaralang Nasyonal ng Las Piñas-Gatchalian Annex Baitang 9 Guro Andrelyn E. Diaz Asignatura Edukasyon sa Pagpapakatao Petsa ng Pagtuturo Oras October 1, 2018 2:50-3:50 (Rizal) 4:10-5:10 (Bonifacio) 5:10-6:10 (Luna) 6:10-7:10 (Mabini) Markahan Ikalawa Ika-apat na Sesyon I. LAYUNIN A. Pamantayang Nilalaman Naipamamalas ng mag-aaral ang pag-unawa sa mga karapatan at tungkulin ng tao sa lipunan . B. Pamantayan sa Pagganap Naisasagawa ng mga mag-aaral ang mga angkop na kilos upang ituwid ang mga nagawa o namasid na paglabag sa mga karapatang tao sa pamilya, paaralan, barangay/pamayanan, o lipunan/bansa. C. Mga Kasanayan sa Pagkatuto Pangkaalaman: Natutukoy ang mga karapatan at tungkulin ng tao sa lipunan. Pangkasanayan: Nasusuri ang mga paglabag sa karapatan na umiiral sa pamilya, paaralan, barangay/pamayanan o lipunan/ bansa. Pang-unawa: Napatutunayan na ang karapatan ay magkakaruon ng tunay na kabuluhan akung gagampanan ng tao ang kanyang tungkulin na kilalanin at unawain gamit ang kanyang katwiran, ang pagkakapantay-pantay ng dignidad ng lahat ng tao. Pagsasabuhay: Naisasagawa ang mga angkop na kilos upang ituwid ang mga nagawa o namasid na paglabag sa mga karapatang tao sa pamilya,paaralan, barangay /pamayanan, o lipunan/bansa. Tiyak na Layunin Naisasagawa ang mga angkop na kilos upang ituwid ang mga nagawa o namasid na paglabag sa mga karapatang tao sa pamilya,paaralan, barangay /pamayanan, o lipunan/bansa. II. NILALAMAN MODYUL 6: KARAPATAN at TUNGKULIN KAGAMITANG PANTURO A. Sanggunian 1. Mga Pahina sa Gabay ng Guro Gabay ng guro pahina 45-54 2. Mga Pahina sa Kagamitang Pang- mag-aaral Modyul ng Mag-aaral Pahina 79-95 3. Karagdagang kagamitan mula sa portal ng Learning Process Manila paper, video clip B. Iba pang Kagamitang Panturo Lapel, whiteboard marker, at mga larawan III. PAMAMARAAN
  2. 2. A. Balik-aral sa nakaraang aralin at /o pagsisimula ng bagong aralin Mga Tungkulin: 1. Sa karapatan sa buhay 2. Sa karapatan sa pribadong ari-arian 3. Sa karapatang magpakasal 4. Sa karapatang pumunta sa ibang lugar 5. Sa karapatang sumamba o ipahayag ang pananampalataya 6. Sa karapatang magtrabaho o maghanapbuhay B. Paghahabi ng layunin sa aralin C. Pag-uugnay ng mga halimbawa sa bagong aralin D. Pagtalakay ng bagong konsepto at paglalahad ng bagong kasanayan Paghinuha ng batayang Konsepto: Pangkatang Gawain: Ipapagawa ang pahina 92 E. Pagtalakay ng bagong konsepto at paglalahad ng bagong kasanayan 2 F. Paglinang sa Kabihasnan G. Paglalapat ng aralin sa pang araw-araw na buhay H. Paglalahat ng aralin Ipapagawa bilang proyekto ang pahina 92 ang bahaging pagganap, Gawain 5 I. Pagtataya ng Aralin J. Karagdagang Gawain para sa takdang aralin/remediation Ipapagawa bilang takdang aralin ang pahina 93 ang bahaging pagninilay. IV. MGA TALA V. PAGNINILAY A. Bilang ng mag-aaral na nakakuha ng 80% sa pagtataya. ___Bilang ng mag-aaral na nakakuha ng 80% pataas B. Bilang ng mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng iba pang Gawain para sa remediation. ___ Bilang ng mag-aaral na nangangailangan ng iba pang gawain para sa remediation
  3. 3. C. Nakatulong baa ng remedial? Bilang ng mag-aaral na nakaunawa sa aralin. ____ OO ____HIINDI ____ Bilang ng mga mag-aaral na nakaunawa sa aralin D. Bilang ng mag-aaral na magpapatuloysa remediation? ____ Bilang ng mag-aaral na nagpatuloy sa remediation E. Alin sa mga istratehiyang pagtuturo ang nakatulong ng lubos? Paano ito nakatulong? ____ Pagsasadula ____ Kolaboratibong pagkatuto ____ Iba’t-ibang pagtuturo ____ Lektyur ____ Pangkatan Iba pa ___________________________________________________ F. Anong aralin ang aking naranasan na solusyonan sa tulong ng aking punong-guro at superbisor? ____ Bullying sa pagitan ng nga nag-aaral ____ Pah-uugali/Gawi ng mga pag-aaral ____ Masyadong kulang sa IMs ____ Kakulangan sa kagamitang panteknolohiya ____ Kompyuter ____ internet Iba pa ____________________________________________________ G. Anong kagamitang panturo ang aking nadibuho na nais kong ibahagi sa mga kapwa guro? ____ Lokal na bidyo ____ Resaykel na kagamitan Iba pa ___________________________________________________ Inihanda ni: Binigyang-pansin ni: Andrelyn E. Diaz VIOLETA M. GONZALES Guro, Baitang 9 Chief, CID/ OIC-ASDS Officer-in-Charge

