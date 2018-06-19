Muster Sponsoren-Präsentation für die Sponsoren-Akquise

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beispielhaftes Muster einer Sponsoren-Präsentation für die Sponsoren-Akquise für den imaginären Fußballverein FC Musterstadt.

  1. 1. Sponsoring-Information FC Musterstadt © m arkusspiske - pixabay.com (#1486353)
  2. 2. FC Musterstadt • Größter, bekanntester und erfolgreichster Fußballverein der Region • 2.300 Mitglieder • 15 Mannschaften • Großes soziales Engagement © floy – pixabay (#606235)
  3. 3. Saison 2017/18 (1. Herren) • Spielklasse: Oberliga Baden-Württemberg • Platzierung: Platz 7 • Spielstätte: Sportpark Musterstadt (Kapazität: 15.228) • Zuschauer: 16.318 (∅ 960 pro Spiel) • Erfolge: Landes-Pokalsieger, Qualifikation für DFB-Pokal © Gellinger – pixabay.com (#2467183)
  4. 4. Mediadaten FC Musterstadt Image, Zielgruppen, Reichweite
  5. 5. Image 0 20 40 60 80 100 P rofes si one ll S ozi al Erfo lgrei chLe id ens cha ftli ch S ymp atis ch Fa ns FC M uster stadt (n = 4 54) Fu ßb allin teres sie rte Mus terstad t un d Umg ebu ng (n = 354 ) Quelle: Im age-Analyse FC M usterstadt 2015 © Free-Photos – pixabay.com (#690084)
  6. 6. Zielgruppe • 93% männlich • 53% berufstätige ab 17 Jahren • 58% wohnhaft in Musterstadt • fußballbegeistert Quelle: Zielgruppen-Analyse FC M usterstadt 2015 © chrisreadingfoto – pixabay.com (#1900331)
  7. 7. Medien-Berichterstattung 206/17 © USA-Reiseblogger – pixabay.com (#1729539) Medien-Kontakte (gesamt) 36,92 Millionen Anzahl Medien-Berichte Zeitung: 334 Online: 1.590 TV: 22 Medien-Kontakte nach Medium Print: 26.720.000 Online: 9.450.000 TV: 750.000
  8. 8. Verbreitungsgebiet Berichterstattung 2016/17 • 0% International • 0% Überregional • 100% Regional (Bundesland) • 55% Landkreis Musterstadt • 25% Landkreis Musterdorf • 25% Sonstige Landkreise Quelle: M edien-Analyse FC M usterstadt 2016/17 © tomnn – pixabay.com (#1976700)
  9. 9. Sponsoring-Leistungen FC Musterstadt Werbung, Promotion, Hospitality
  10. 10. Klassisches Sponsoring • Präsentieren Sie Ihr Unternehmen bei unseren Fans und in den Medien durch: • Trikotwerbung • Namensrechte • Bandenwerbung • Anzeigenwerbung • Drucksachen (Plakate, Flyer, ...) • Website, Newsletter & Social Media • ... © tomnn – pixabay.com (#1976700)© cbpim ages – fotolia.com (#118721064)
  11. 11. Promotion & Sales • Kommen Sie mit Ihrem Unternehmen in Kontakt mit unseren Fans durch: • Events • Promotions • Verkaufsstände • Verlosungen / Gewinnspiele / Preisausschreiben • Autogrammstunden • ... © Maksim Kryuchkov – fotolia.com (#108722168)
  12. 12. Hospitality & Business • Unser Hospitality- und Business-Angebot: • Exklusiver Zutritt zu Hospitality- und Businessbereichen • Ticket-Kontingente für Kunden und Mitarbeiter • Speisen und Getränke kostenlos • Networking mit Vertretern aus Wirtschaft, Politik und Medien • Teilnahme an exklusiven VIP-Events © pxhere.com
  13. 13. Interesse an einer Sponsoring- Kooperation? Ihr persönlicher Ansprechpartner Hans Mustermann - Leitung Sponsoring & Werbung- Musterstraße 123 12345 Musterstadt Tel: +49 (1234) 56789 E-Mail: sponsoring@fc-musterstadt.de © shawrypa – pixabay.com (#1690965)

