Tιμοκατάλογος Συνεργατών (Ομορφιάς) 2017 (2)

2 | 2017ΤΙΜΟΚΑΤΑΛΟΓΟΣ ΣΥΝΕΡΓΑΤΩΝ Beauty COLLECTION
ΠΑΡΑΓΓΕΛΙΕΣ ΤΗΛΕΦΩΝΙΚΑ 210 2847306 211 2002121 ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ – ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ 09:00 – 18:30 SMS στο: 19599 FAX 210 2847309 211 2002...
3 Σελίδα 10 Σελίδα 11 Σελίδα 12 Σελίδα 13 Σελίδα 14 Σελίδα 15 Σελίδα 16 Σελίδα 17 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW...
4 Σελίδα 18 Σελίδα 19 Σελίδα 20 Σελίδα 21 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20631 A...
5 Σελίδα 22 Σελίδα 23 Σελίδα 24 Σελίδα 25 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20611 A...
6 Σελίδα 26 Σελίδα 27 Σελίδα 28 Σελίδα 29 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20644 A...
7 Σελίδα 30 Σελίδα 31 Σελίδα 32 Σελίδα 33 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20319 A...
8 Σελίδα 36 Σελίδα 37 Σελίδα 40 Σελίδα 41 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 70000 Z...
9 Σελίδα 44 Σελίδα 45 Σελίδα 46 Σελίδα 47 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 28500 Z...
10 Σελίδα 48 Σελίδα 49 Σελίδα 50 Σελίδα 51 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 28440 ...
11 Σελίδα 52 Σελίδα 53 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 28091 Zeitgard Powerlift Κ...
12 Σελίδα 54 Σελίδα 55 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 27000 L-Recapin Σαμπουάν 2...
13 Σελίδα 56 Σελίδα 57 Σελίδα 58 Σελίδα 59 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 25000 ...
14 Σελίδα 62 Σελίδα 63 Σελίδα 64 Σελίδα 65 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 30330-...
15 Σελίδα 66 Σελίδα 67 Σελίδα 68 Σελίδα 69 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 30200 ...
16 Σελίδα 70 Σελίδα 71 Σελίδα 72 Σελίδα 73 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 3322 Β...
17 Σελίδα 74 Σελίδα 75 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 3295-6 LR Classics Άρωμα H...
18 Σελίδα 76 Σελίδα 77 Σελίδα 78 Σελίδα 79 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 2950 B...
19 Σελίδα 80 Σελίδα 81 Σελίδα 82 Σελίδα 83 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 1580 O...
20 Σελίδα 86 Σελίδα 87 Σελίδα 88 Σελίδα 89 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 11130-...
21 Σελίδα 90 Σελίδα 91 Σελίδα 92 Σελίδα 93 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 11150-...
22 Σελίδα 94 Σελίδα 95 Σελίδα 96 Σελίδα 97 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 40060 ...
23 Σελίδα 98 Σελίδα 99 Σελίδα 100 Σελίδα 101 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 1002...
24 Σελίδα 102 Σελίδα 103 Σελίδα 104 Σελίδα 105 10064 LR Colours Πούδρα σε σκόνη 15 g 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10068 LR Colours B...
25 Mini Vapo ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 9981-130 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR C...
26 9982-191 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Karolina by Karolina Kurkova (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-193 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο ...
27 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 94626 Χάρτινες Σακούλες μεγάλες 5άδα (320 x 11...
28 10350 Deluxe Βαλίτσα Μακιγιάζ 480 225,00 583,95 694,90 10351 LR Colours Βαλίτσα Μακιγιάζ 320 150,00 390,67 464,90 10352...
29 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 94469 Αίτηση Συνεργασίας 5άδα 5 τεμ. --- --- 0...
30 94247 Μπροσούρα "Ο Δρόμος προς την επιτυχία" --- --- 1,34 1,60 93340 Μπροσούρα "LR Marketing Plan" --- --- 0,84 1,00 91...
31 Κωδ. Παρ. 94062 Κωδ. Παρ. Fahnen 1200 x 3000 More Quality for your life. Κωδ. Παρ. 94063 Κωδ. Παρ. More Quality for you...
Κωδ.Παρ.:93669-925 CY LR Health & Beauty Systems ΕΠΕ · 14452 Μεταμόρφωση Αττικής
Tιμοκατάλογος Συνεργατών (Ομορφιάς) 2017 (2)

  1. 1. 2 | 2017ΤΙΜΟΚΑΤΑΛΟΓΟΣ ΣΥΝΕΡΓΑΤΩΝ Beauty COLLECTION
  ΠΑΡΑΓΓΕΛΙΕΣ ΤΗΛΕΦΩΝΙΚΑ 210 2847306 211 2002121 ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ – ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ 09:00 – 18:30 SMS στο: 19599 FAX 210 2847309 211 2002111 EMAIL Order.cy@LRworld.com ΠΛΗΡΟΦΟΡΙΕΣ ΤΗΛΕΦΩΝΙΚΑ 210 2851415 210 2852487 211 2002200 ΔΕΥΤΕΡΑ - ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΗ 09:00 – 17:00 SMS στο: 19599 FAX 210 2847309 211 2002111 ΤΜΗΜΑ ΠΡΟΩΘΗΣΗΣ ΤΗΛΕΦΩΝΙΚΑ 211 2002200 210 2852487 EMAIL Service.gr@LRworld.com Ισχύουν οι Όροι Συναλλαγών της LR Health & Beauty TΙΜΟΚΑΤΑΛΟΓΟΣ ΣΥΝΕΡΓΑΤΩΝ LR Health & Beauty Ερμού 50 14452 Μεταμόρφωση Αττικής www.LRworld.com
  3. 3. 3 Σελίδα 10 Σελίδα 11 Σελίδα 12 Σελίδα 13 Σελίδα 14 Σελίδα 15 Σελίδα 16 Σελίδα 17 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20600 Aloe Vera Σπρέι Άμεσης Δράσης 400 ml 22 12,61 12,61 15,00 20601 Aloe Vera Ενυδατικό Συμπυκνωμένο Gel 100 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 20602 Aloe Vera Προστατευτική Κρέμα με Πρόπολη 100 ml 22 12,02 12,02 14,30 20603 Aloe Vera Χαλαρωτική Θερμαντική Λοσιόν 100 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 20604 Aloe Vera Πολυλειτουργικό MSM Body Τζελ 200ml 27 15,63 15,63 18,60 20606 Aloe Vera Ρυθμιστική Κρέμα Dermaintense 50ml 34 19,24 19,24 22,90 20650 Aloe Vera Box Ειδικής Περιποίησης - Ειδική τιμή 36 20,09 24,03 28,60 Συμπυκνωμένο Gel, Κρέμα με πρόπολη, Σπρέι Άμεσης Δράσης σε πρακτική συσκευασία των 150 ml, *Δωρεάν Μπροσούρα Aloe Vera 20674 Aloe Vera Κρέμα Πολλαπλών Δράσεων Ημέρας 50ml 23 13,19 13,19 15,70 20675 Aloe Vera Αναπλαστική Κρέμα Νυκτός 50ml 23 13,19 13,19 15,70 20677 Aloe Vera Αναζωογονοτική Κρέμα Ματιών 15ml 23 13,19 13,19 15,70 20707 Aloe Vera Σετ Περιποίησης Προσώπου - Ειδική Τιμή 52 32,24 36,05 42,90 Κρέμα Ημέρας, Κρέμα Νυκτός, Κρέμα Ματιών 20670 Aloe Vera Εξισορροπιστικό Γαλάκτωμα Καθαρισμού 200 ml 15 8,40 8,40 10,00 20671 Aloe Vera Καθαριστική Λοσιόν Προσώπου 200 ml 15 8,40 8,40 10,00 20672 Aloe Vera Περιποιητικά Μαντηλάκια Καθαρισμού 25 τεμ. 5 3,61 3,61 4,30 20673 Aloe Vera Αναζωογονοτικό Peeling Προσώπου 75 ml 14 7,82 7,82 9,30 20679 Aloe Vera Δροσιστικό Gel -Κρέμα 50 ml 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 20689 Aloe Vera Express Ενυδατική Μάσκα Προσώπου 75 ml 18 10,84 10,84 12,90
  4. 4. 4 Σελίδα 18 Σελίδα 19 Σελίδα 20 Σελίδα 21 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20631 Aloe Vera Απαλή Κρέμα 100 ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 20639 Aloe Vera Ενυδατική Λοσιόν Σώματος 200ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 27517 Aloe Vera Επανορθωτική Κρέμα Ποδιών 100 ml 11 6,30 6,30 7,50 20708 Aloe Vera Σετ Περιποίησης Σώματος - Ειδική Τιμή 33 20,40 23,11 27,50 Κρέμα Σώματος, Κρέμα Χεριών, Δροσιστικό Gel-Κρέμα 20610 Aloe Vera Απαλή Κρέμα Χεριών 75ml 10 6,05 6,05 7,20 20613 Aloe Vera Ιδιαίτερα Πλούσια Κρέμα Χεριών 75ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 27535 Aloe Vera Διορθωτική Κρέμα Σώματος 200 ml 29 17,39 17,39 20,70 27536 Aloe Vera Διαμορφωτικό Gel Σώματος 200 ml 29 17,39 17,39 20,70
  5. 5. 5 Σελίδα 22 Σελίδα 23 Σελίδα 24 Σελίδα 25 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20611 Aloe Vera Απαλό Καθαριστικό Κρεμοσάπουνο 250ml 10 5,38 5,38 6,40 20612 Aloe Vera Ανταλλακτικό Κρεμοσάπουνο 500ml 14 7,82 7,82 9,30 20630 Aloe Vera Αναζωογονοτικό Gel για το Ντούς 250ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 20633 Aloe Vera 2 σε 1 Σαμπουάν για τα Μαλλιά & Σώμα 250ml 15 8,40 8,40 10,00 20643 Aloe Vera Προστατευτικό Αποσμητικό Roll-on χωρίς Οινόπνευμα 50ml 7 4,20 4,20 5,00 20709 Aloe Vera Σετ Υγιεινής - Ειδική Τιμή 24 14,96 16,81 20,00 Σαμπουάν για τα Μαλλιά & Σώμα, Κρεμοσάπουνο, Οδοντόκρεμα Gel για extra Φρεσκάδα 20676 Aloe Vera Ενυδατικό Στικ Περιποίησης Χειλιών 4,8 g 7 3,61 3,61 4,30 20690 Aloe Vera Οδοντόκρεμα - Gel για extra Φρεσκάδα 100 ml 7 4,20 4,20 5,00 20691 Aloe Vera Οδοντόκρεμα για Προστασία 100 ml 7 4,20 4,20 5,00 20705 Aloe Vera Σετ Στοματικής Περιποίησης - Ειδική Τιμή 15 9,63 10,84 12,90 2 x Οδοντόκρεμα Gel για extra Φρεσκάδα, Στικ Περιποίησης Χειλιών
  6. 6. 6 Σελίδα 26 Σελίδα 27 Σελίδα 28 Σελίδα 29 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20644 Aloe Vera Ενυδατική Κούρα Μαλλιών 150ml 14 7,82 7,82 9,30 20645 Aloe Vera Περιποιητικό Σαμπουάν 200ml 11 6,30 6,30 7,50 20706 Aloe Vera Σετ για Μαλλιά & Σώμα - Ειδική Τιμή 31 17,82 20,08 23,90 Σαμπουάν, Λοσιόν Σώματος, Gel για Ντους 20420 Aloe Vera Καταπραϋντικός Αφρός Ξυρίσματος 200ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 20421 Aloe Vera After Shave Balsam 100ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 20422 Aloe Vera Κρέμα Anti-Stress 100ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 20423 Aloe Vera Καταπραϋντικό Gel Ξυρίσματος 150 ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 20424 Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης Ι - Ειδική Τιμή 31 18,49 20,42 24,30 Αφρός Ξυρίσματος, After Shave Balsam, Κρέμα Anti-Stress 20425 Aloe Vera Σετ Ανδρικής Περιποίησης ΙΙ - Ειδική Τιμή 31 18,49 20,42 24,30 Gel Ξυρίσματος, After Shave Balsam, Κρέμα Anti-Stress
  7. 7. 7 Σελίδα 30 Σελίδα 31 Σελίδα 32 Σελίδα 33 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 20319 Aloe Vera Baby Sensitive Κρέμα Προστασίας από Ερεθισμούς 100 ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 20320 Aloe Vera Baby Sensitive Αφρόλουτρο & Σαμπουάν 250 ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 20321 Aloe Vera Baby Sensitive Κρέμα Προσώπου & Σώματος 100 ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 20318 Aloe Vera Σετ Baby - Τιμή Προσφοράς 26 15,67 17,73 21,10 Κρέμα Προστασίας από Ερεθισμούς, Αφρόλουτρο & Σαμπουάν, Κρέμα Προσώπου & Σώματος 23070 Aloe Vera After Sun Κρέμα Τζέλ 200ml 18 10,25 10,25 12,20 23071 Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή Λοσιόν SPF 30 100 ml 18 10,84 10,84 12,90 23072 Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή κρέμα SPF 50 75ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 23073 Aloe Vera Αντηλιακό Σπρέι Active SPF 30 125 ml 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 23074 Aloe Vera Anti-Aging Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 20 50 ml 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 23075 Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή Κρέμα Gel SPF 20 100 ml 17 10,25 10,25 12,20 23076 Aloe Vera Σετ Αντηλιακής Προστασίας - Ειδική τιμή 44 25,05 29,41 35,00 Anti-Aging Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 20, Αντηλιακή Λοσιόν SPF 30, After Sun Κρέμα Τζέλ 20350 Aloe Via Moments Σετ - Ειδική Τιμή 112 66,82 76,88 91,49 Συμπυκνωμένο Gel, Κρέμα με Πρόπολη, Θερμαντική Λοσιόν, Σπρέι Άμεσης Δράσης σε πρακτική συσκευασία 150 ml, Κρεμοσάπουνο, Peeling Προσώπου, Κρέμα Ημέρας, Δροσιστικό Gel - Κρέμα, Οδοντόκρεμα - Gel, Τσάντα Μεταφοράς, Aloe Via Brand Flyer 10άδα, Aloe Via Moments Guide 20720 Aloe Via Moments Συμπληρωματικό Σετ - Ειδική Τιμή 101 60,93 68,48 81,49 Συμπυκνωμένο Gel, Κρέμα με Πρόπολη, Θερμαντική Λοσιόν, Σπρέι Άμεσης Δράσης σε πρακτική συσκευασία 150 ml, Κρεμοσάπουνο, Peeling Προσώπου, Κρέμα Ημέρας, Δροσιστικό Gel - Κρέμα, Οδοντόκρεμα - Gel 20719 Aloe Vera Fresh Σετ - Ειδική Τιμή 43 25,39 28,24 33,60 Peeling Προσώπου, Δροσιστικό Gel -Κρέμα, Μάσκα Προσώπου 20718 Aloe Vera Vital Σετ - Ειδική Τιμή 34 20,03 22,18 26,40 Θερμαντική Λοσιόν, MSM Body Τζελ
  8. 8. 8 Σελίδα 36 Σελίδα 37 Σελίδα 40 Σελίδα 41 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 70000 Zeitgard Gel Καθαρισμού 125 ml 19 11,43 11,43 13,60 70001 Zeitgard Κρέμα Καθαρισμού 125 ml 19 11,43 11,43 13,60 70003 Zeitgard Βουρτσάκι Καθαρισμού Classic 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 70004 Zeitgard Βουρτσάκι Καθαρισμού Soft 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 70055 Zeitgard 1Συσκευή Καθαρισμού με Βουρτσάκι Καθαρισμού Classic * Δώρο Θήκη Ταξιδίου 217 117,06 117,06 139,30 70056 Zeitgard 1 Συσκευή Καθαρισμού με Βουρτσάκι Καθαρισμού Soft * Δώρο Θήκη Ταξιδίου 217 117,06 117,06 139,30 70036 Zeitgard Cleansing Device Beauty Kit για Κανονική Επιδερμίδα - Ειδική Τιμή 180 97,07 117,06 139,30 Zeitgard 1 Συσκευή Καθαρισμού με Βουρτσάκι Καθαρισμού Classic, Gel Καθαρισμού * Δώρο Θήκη Ταξιδίου 70037 Zeitgard Cleansing Device Beauty Kit για Ευαίσθητη Επιδερμίδα - Ειδική Τιμή 180 97,07 117,06 139,30 Zeitgard 1 Συσκευή Καθαρισμού με Βουρτσάκι Καθαρισμού Soft, Κρέμα Καθαρισμού * Δώρο Θήκη Ταξιδίου 71000 Zeitgard Anti-Age System Ορός Ματιών 30 ml 76 45,04 45,04 53,60 71001 Zeitgard Anti-Age System Ενυδατική Κρέμα-Gel 50 ml 65 38,40 38,40 45,70 71002 Zeitgard Anti-Age System Κρέμα-Gel Ανάπλασης 50 ml 65 38,40 38,40 45,70 71025 Zeitgard 2 Συσκευή Anti-Age * Δώρο Θήκη Ταξιδίου 270 150,08 150,08 178,60 71006 Zeitgard Anti-Age System Σετ Ενυδάτωσης - Ειδική Τιμή 270 152,38 183,11 217,90 Zeitgard 2 Συσκευή Anti-Age, Ορός Ματιών, Ενυδατική Κρέμα-Gel * Δώρο Θήκη Ταξιδίου 71007 Zeitgard Anti-Age System Σετ Ανάπλασης - Ειδική Τιμή 270 152,38 183,11 217,90 Zeitgard 2 Συσκευή Anti-Age, Ορός Ματιών, Κρέμα-Gel Ανάπλασης * Δώρο Θήκη Ταξιδίου 71008 Zeitgard Anti-Age System Σετ Ενυδάτωσης II - Ειδική Τιμή 110 64,78 73,87 87,90 Ορός Ματιών, Ενυδατική Κρέμα-Gel 71009 Zeitgard Anti-Age System Σετ Κρεμών Ανάπλασης - Ειδική Τιμή 110 64,78 73,87 87,90 Ορός Ματιών, Κρέμα-Gel Ανάπλασης
  9. 9. 9 Σελίδα 44 Σελίδα 45 Σελίδα 46 Σελίδα 47 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 28500 Zeitgard Racine Q10 Energy Κρέμα Ημέρας 50 ml 14 7,82 7,82 9,30 28501 Zeitgard Racine Q10 Energy Κρέμα Νυκτός 50 ml 16 8,99 8,99 10,70 28502 Zeitgard Racine Q10 Κρέμα Ματιών 15 ml 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 28504 Zeitgard Racine Ορός Κολλαγόνου 30 ml 27 15,63 15,63 18,60 28503 Zeitgard Racine Σετ Q10 - Ειδική τιμή 34 19,09 21,01 25,00 Κρέμα Ημέρας, Κρέμα Νυχτός, Κρέμα Ματιών 28181 Zeitgard Nano Gold Τονωτική Λοσιόν 125 ml 14 8,40 8,40 10,00 28182 Zeitgard Nano Gold Κρέμα Ημέρας 50 ml 32 18,66 18,66 22,20 28183 Zeitgard Nano Gold Κρέμα Νυκτός 50 ml 38 21,60 21,60 25,70 28188 Zeitgard Nano Gold & Silk Σετ - Ειδική τιμή 54 31,98 37,23 44,30 Κρέμα Ημέρας, Κρέμα Νυκτός 28302 Zeitgard Beauty Diamonds Τονωτική Λοσιόν 125 ml 14 8,40 8,40 10,00 28303 Zeitgard Beauty Diamonds Κρέμα Ημέρας 50 ml 38 21,60 21,60 25,70 28304 Zeitgard Beauty Diamonds Κρέμα Νυκτός 50 ml 43 25,21 25,21 30,00 28306 Zeitgard Beauty Diamonds Κρέμα Ματιών 30 ml 32 18,66 18,66 22,20 28307 Zeitgard Beauty Diamonds Πλούσια Εντατική Κρέμα 30 ml 43 25,80 25,80 30,70 28300 Zeitgard Beauty Diamonds Σετ - Ειδική τιμή 84 48,07 55,80 66,40 Κρέμα Ημέρας, Κρέμα Νυκτός, Κρέμα Ματιών
  10. 10. 10 Σελίδα 48 Σελίδα 49 Σελίδα 50 Σελίδα 51 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 28440 Zeitgard Platinum Κρέμα Anti-Aging 50 ml 38 22,86 22,86 27,20 28441 Zeitgard Platinum Κρέμα Eexpress Energizer 30 ml 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 28442 Zeitgard Platinum Κρέμα Express Anti-Shine 30 ml 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 28443 Zeitgard Platinum Κρέμα τζέλ Express Eye Cooler 30 ml 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 28469 Zeitgard Σετ Περιποίησης Platinum - Ειδική τιμή 53 31,30 34,79 41,40 Κρέμα Anti-Aging, Κρέμα τζέλ express eye cooler 28230 Zeitgard Serox Instant Result Serum 30 ml 76 45,04 45,04 53,60 28231 Zeitgard Serox Intensive Result Cream 50 ml 54 32,44 32,44 38,60 28235 Zeitgard Serox Professional Eye Pads 4 Χ 2 Pads 43 25,80 25,80 30,70 28236 Zeitgard Serox Wrinkle Care 15 ml 38 22,86 22,86 27,20 28238 Zeitgard Serox Ολοκληρωμένο Σετ - Ειδική τιμή 123 69,53 103,28 122,90 Intensive Result Cream, Intensive Result Serum, Wrinkle care, Professional Eye Pads 28240 Zeitgard Serox Lip Optimizer 15 ml 38 22,86 22,86 27,20
  11. 11. 11 Σελίδα 52 Σελίδα 53 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 28091 Zeitgard Powerlift Κρέμα Προσώπου 30 ml 22 12,94 12,94 15,40 71011 Zeitgard Sleeping Mask 50 ml 22 12,94 12,94 15,40
  12. 12. 12 Σελίδα 54 Σελίδα 55 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 27000 L-Recapin Σαμπουάν 200ml 23 13,19 13,19 15,70 27001 L-Recapin Τονωτική Λοσιόν 200ml 46 25,80 25,80 30,70 27002 L-Recapin 1+1 Σέτ - Ειδική τιμή 48 26,90 33,61 40,00 Σαμπουάν, Τονωτική Λοσιόν
  13. 13. 13 Σελίδα 56 Σελίδα 57 Σελίδα 58 Σελίδα 59 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 25000 Microsilver plus Kαθαριστικό προσώπου 150ml 20 12,02 12,02 14,30 25001 Microsilver plus Κρέμα προσώπου 50ml 23 13,19 13,19 15,70 25004 Microsilver plus Σετ προσώπου - Ειδική τιμή 35 19,97 22,86 27,20 Kαθαριστικό προσώπου, Κρέμα προσώπου 25090 Microsilver plus Οδοντόκρεμα 75ml 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 25091 Microsilver plus Οδοντότσιχλα 10 x 1,4 g 4 2,38 2,38 2,50 25095 Microsilver plus Οδοντότσιχλα 3άδα 9 5,12 6,10 6,40 25096 Microsilver plus Οδοντότσιχλα 10άδα 25 15,07 18,38 19,30 25022 Microsilver plus Αποσμητικό roll on 50ml 15 8,40 8,40 10,00 25051 Microsilver plus Τζελ για τα Χέρια 75ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 25070 Microsilver plus Σαμπουάν κατά της Πυτιρίδας 150ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30
  14. 14. 14 Σελίδα 62 Σελίδα 63 Σελίδα 64 Σελίδα 65 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 30330-1 Lightning Collection Άρωμα Essence of Marine 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20 30330-2 Lightning Collection Άρωμα Essence of Rose 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20 30330-3 Lightning Collection Άρωμα Essence of Amber 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20 30334 Lightning Collection Αρωματικό Σετ - Ειδική Τιμή 84 49,64 57,65 68,60 Άρωμα Essence of Marine, Essence of Rose, Essence of Amber 3630 Lovingly by Bruce Willis Άρωμα 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20 30120 Cristina Ferreira Άρωμα 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20
  15. 15. 15 Σελίδα 66 Σελίδα 67 Σελίδα 68 Σελίδα 69 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 30200 Gudio Maria Kretschmer Γυναικείο Άρωμα 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20 30230 Gudio Maria Kretschmer Αρωματικό Σετ - Ειδική τιμή 63 36,96 42,02 50,00 Γυναικείο Άρωμα, Ανδρικό Άρωμα 30100 Karolina by Karolina Kurkova Άρωμα 50ml 40 22.86 22.86 27.20 3660 Karolina Kurkova Άρωμα 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20
  16. 16. 16 Σελίδα 70 Σελίδα 71 Σελίδα 72 Σελίδα 73 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 3322 Βeautyqueen Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 30150 Sensual Grace Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 3400 Harem Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 30372 Femme Noblesse Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 3650 Heart & Soul Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 30095 Brilliant Look Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 3250 Rockin´Romance Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 3407 Pseudonym Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30
  17. 17. 17 Σελίδα 74 Σελίδα 75 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 3295-6 LR Classics Άρωμα Hawaii 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-20 LR Classics Άρωμα Santorini 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-23 LR Classics Άρωμα Antigua 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-24 LR Classics Άρωμα Marbella 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-26 LR Classics Άρωμα Valencia 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-27 LR Classics Άρωμα Los Angeles 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40
  18. 18. 18 Σελίδα 76 Σελίδα 77 Σελίδα 78 Σελίδα 79 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 2950 Bruce Willis Άρωμα "Personal edition" 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20 3505 Bruce Willis Άρωμα 50ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20 30220 Gudio Maria Kretschmer Ανδρικό Άρωμα 50 ml 40 22,86 22,86 27,20 30230 Gudio Maria Kretschmer Αρωματικό Σετ - Ειδική τιμή 63 36,96 42,02 50,00 Γυναικείο Άρωμα, Ανδρικό Άρωμα
  19. 19. 19 Σελίδα 80 Σελίδα 81 Σελίδα 82 Σελίδα 83 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 1580 Ocean'Sky Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 3414 Terminator Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 3430 Jungle Man Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 30000 Just Sport Αρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 30020 Racing Αρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 30190 Metropolitan Man Άρωμα 50 ml 28 16,22 16,22 19,30 3295-51 LR Classics Άρωμα Singapore 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-59 LR Classics Άρωμα Monaco 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-60 LR Classics Άρωμα Stockholm 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-61 LR Classics Άρωμα Niagara 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 3295-62 LR Classics Άρωμα Boston 50 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40
  20. 20. 20 Σελίδα 86 Σελίδα 87 Σελίδα 88 Σελίδα 89 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 11130-1 Deluxe High Impact Lipstick - Signature Red 3,5 g 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 11130-2 Deluxe High Impact Lipstick - Camney Red 3,5 g 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 11130-3 Deluxe High Impact Lipstick - Peppy Tomato 3,5 g 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 11130-4 Deluxe High Impact Lipstick - Sensual Rosewood 3,5 g 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 11130-5 Deluxe High Impact Lipstick - Soft Beige 3,5 g 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 11130-6 Deluxe High Impact Lipstick - Light Chocolate 3,5 g 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 11131-1 Deluxe Brilliant Lipgloss - Dramatic Rosewood 4 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 11131-2 Deluxe Brilliant Lipgloss - Pink Brilliance 4 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 11131-3 Deluxe Brilliant Lipgloss - Nude Shine 4 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 11131-4 Deluxe Brilliant Lipgloss - Berry Glam 4 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 11131-5 Deluxe Brilliant Lipgloss - Orange Splash 4 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 11131-8 Deluxe Brilliant Lipgloss - Rose Temptaion 4 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 11122 Deluxe Fantastic Mascara 10 ml 25 14,45 14,45 17,20 11125 Deluxe Lash Booster 9 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 11127 Deluxe Activating Lash Serum 5,5 ml 38 22,86 22,86 27,20 11190 Deluxe Ξεβαφτικό Ματιών 125 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40
  21. 21. 21 Σελίδα 90 Σελίδα 91 Σελίδα 92 Σελίδα 93 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 11150-1 Deluxe 4πλή παλέτα με Σκιές Ματιών - Night Rock 4 x 0,5 g 38 22,86 22,86 27,20 11150-3 Deluxe 4πλή παλέτα με Σκιές Ματιών - Velvet Vintage 4 x 0,5 g 38 22,86 22,86 27,20 11150-8 Deluxe 4πλή παλέτα με Σκιές Ματιών - Secret Dawn 4 x 0,5 g 38 22,86 22,86 27,20 11150-10 Deluxe 4πλή παλέτα με Σκιές Ματιών - Delighted Nude 4 x 0,5 g 38 22,86 22,86 27,20 11150-12 Deluxe 4πλή παλέτα με Σκιές Ματιών - Sublime Marine 4 x 0,5 g 38 22,86 22,86 27,20 11120-2 Deluxe Metallic Eyeliner - Velvet Violet 0,37 g 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 11120-3 Deluxe Metallic Eyeliner - Moonlight Silver 0,37 g 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 11120-6 Deluxe Metallic Eyeliner - Satin Brown 0,37 g 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 11120-7 Deluxe Metallic Eyeliner - Gorgeous Grey 0,37 g 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 11121-1 Deluxe Perfect Browstyler - Bright Liquid 6 ml 14 8,40 8,40 10,00 11121-2 Deluxe Perfect Browstyler - Dark Liquid 6 ml 14 8,40 8,40 10,00 11128 Deluxe Full Colour Superliner 1,1 ml 15 8,99 8,99 10,70 11108 Deluxe Βάση για Μάτια & Χείλη 2,2 g 18 11,43 11,43 13,60 11109-1 Deluxe Bright Highlighter - Porcelain 2,5 ml 24 14,45 14,45 17,20 11109-2 Deluxe Bright Highlighter - Ginger 2,5 ml 24 14,45 14,45 17,20 11115 Deluxe Radiant Skin Primer 30 ml 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 11116-1 Deluxe Perfect Wear Foundation - Porcelain 33 ml 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11116-2 Deluxe Perfect Wear Foundation - Light Beige 33 ml 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11116-3 Deluxe Perfect Wear Foundation - Beige 33 ml 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11116-4 Deluxe Perfect Wear Foundation - Dark Beige 33 ml 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11116-5 Deluxe Perfect Wear Foundation - Beige Noisette 33 ml 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11116-6 Deluxe Perfect Wear Foundation - Hazelnut 33 ml 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11117-1 Deluxe Perfect Smooth Compact Foundation - Porcelain 8,5 g 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11117-2 Deluxe Perfect Smooth Compact Foundation - Light Beige 8,5 g 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11117-3 Deluxe Perfect Smooth Compact Foundation - Beige 8,5 g 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11117-4 Deluxe Perfect Smooth Compact Foundation - Dark Beige 8,5 g 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11117-5 Deluxe Perfect Smooth Compact Foundation - Beige Noisette 8,5 g 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11117-6 Deluxe Perfect Smooth Compact Foundation - Hazelnut 8,5 g 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11118 Deluxe Fast Wrinkle Filler 3,6 g 19 12,02 12,02 14,30
  22. 22. 22 Σελίδα 94 Σελίδα 95 Σελίδα 96 Σελίδα 97 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 40060 Da Vinci Πινέλο Πούδρας 39 23,45 23,45 27,90 40061 Da Vinci Πινέλο Ρουζ 45 27,06 27,06 32,20 40062 Da Vinci Πινέλο Βάσης 45 27,06 27,06 32,20 40063 Da Vinci Πινέλο Σκιών 30 17,98 17,98 21,40 40064 Da Vinci Πινέλο Blender 29 17,39 17,39 20,70 40065 Da Vinci Πινέλο για Φρύδια & Eyeliner 19 11,43 11,43 13,60 40066 Da Vinci Πινέλο για Χείλη 22 13,19 13,19 15,70 40067 Da Vinci Βουρτσάκι για Φρύδια και Βλεφαρίδες 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 40068 Σετ Πινέλων Da Vinci - Ειδική Τιμή 155 92,67 115,88 137,90 11110 Deluxe Velvet Touch Micro Powder 11 g 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11111 Deluxe Hollywood Powder Multicolour - Το πολύχρωμο μυστικό 12 g 32 19,24 19,24 22,90 11112 Deluxe Hollywood Powder Duocolour - Το δύχρωμο μυστικό 10 g 30 17,39 17,39 20,70 11113-1 Deluxe Perfect Powder Blush - Ruddy Rose 11,8 g 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 11113-2 Deluxe Perfect Powder Blush - Coral Brown 11,1 g 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 11114 Deluxe Sun Dream Bronzer 11 g 27 16,22 16,22 19,30 10001-101 LR Colours Μολύβι ματιών - Soft Snow 1,1 g 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10001-2 LR Colours Μολύβι ματιών - Dark Coal 1,1 g 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10001-104 LR Colours Μολύβι ματιών - Cold Blue 1,1 g 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10001-105 LR Colours Μολύβι ματιών - Soft Ashes 1,1 g 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10001-6 LR Colours Μολύβι ματιών - Olive Green 1,1 g 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10001-107 LR Colours Μολύβι ματιών - Dark Hazel 1,1 g 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10002-1 LR Colours Μascara Volume & Curl - Absolute Black 10 ml 14 7,82 7,82 9,30 10002-4 LR Colours Μascara Volume & Curl - Dark Brown 10 ml 14 7,82 7,82 9,30 10002-5 LR Colours Μascara Volume & Curl - Night Blue 10 ml 14 7,82 7,82 9,30 10004 LR Colours Διπλό Μολύβι Ματιών για λάμψη 2 χ 4,6 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10005-1 LR Colours Υγρό Eyeliner - Absolute Black 2,5 ml 10 6,05 6,05 7,20 10005-2 LR Colours Υγρό Eyeliner - Dark Brown 2,5 ml 10 6,05 6,05 7,20 10006-1 LR Colours Διπλό Μολύβι φρυδιών - Cashmere Creme 4,9 g & 1,3 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10006-2 LR Colours Διπλό Μολύβι φρυδιών - Cashmere Brown 4,9 g & 1,3 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10179 LR Colours Μascara Extreme Volume - Absolute Black 11 ml 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 10266 LR Colours Length & Definition Αδιάβροχη Mascara - Absolute Black 7 ml 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 10420-1 LR Colours Διπλή Σκιά Ματιών - Mint n'Pine Green 2 x 1,25 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10420-3 LR Colours Διπλή Σκιά Ματιών - Sky n'Water 2 x 1,25 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10420-4 LR Colours Διπλή Σκιά Ματιών - Rose n'Grey 2 x 1,25 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10420-6 LR Colours Διπλή Σκιά Ματιών - Taupe n'Bronze 2 x 1,25 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10420-7 LR Colours Διπλή Σκιά Ματιών - Cashmere n'Copper 2 x 1,25 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10420-8 LR Colours Διπλή Σκιά Ματιών - Mauve n'Plum 2 x 1,25 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10420-9 LR Colours Διπλή Σκιά Ματιών - Gold n'Bronze 2 x 1,25 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10420-10 LR Colours Διπλή Σκιά Ματιών - Vintage Rose n'Grape 2 x 1,25 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90
  23. 23. 23 Σελίδα 98 Σελίδα 99 Σελίδα 100 Σελίδα 101 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 10029-201 LR Colours Lip Gloss - Smoothy Rose 10 ml 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10029-202 LR Colours Lip Gloss - Smoothy Pink 10 ml 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10029-203 LR Colours Lip Gloss - Smoothy Red 10 ml 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10031-1 LR Colours Κραγιόν Glossy - Crystal Caramel 1,6 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10031-2 LR Colours Κραγιόν Glossy - Crystal Rose 1,6 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10031-3 LR Colours Κραγιόν Glossy - Crystal Peach 1,6 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10031-4 LR Colours Κραγιόν Glossy - Crystal Mauve 1,6 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10031-5 LR Colours Κραγιόν Glossy - Crystal Plum 1,6 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10031-6 LR Colours Κραγιόν Glossy - Crystal Berry 1,6 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10032-1 Μολύβι για τα Χείλη - Warm Rose 1,16 g 6 3,61 3,61 4,30 10032-2 Μολύβι για τα Χείλη - Magic Mauve 1,16 g 6 3,61 3,61 4,30 10032-3 Μολύβι για τα Χείλη - Juicy Rose 1,16 g 6 3,61 3,61 4,30 10032-4 Μολύβι για τα Χείλη - Orange Toffee 1,16 g 6 3,61 3,61 4,30 10032-5 Μολύβι για τα Χείλη - Midnight Plum 1,16 g 6 3,61 3,61 4,30 10032-7 Μολύβι για τα Χείλη - Hot Chili 1,16 g 6 3,61 3,61 4,30 10032-8 Μολύβι για τα Χείλη - Brown Rose 1,16 g 6 3,61 3,61 4,30 10431-101 LR Colours Κραγιόν - Warm Rose 4,5 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10431-102 LR Colours Κραγιόν - Magic Mauve 4,5 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10431-103 LR Colours Κραγιόν - Juicy Rose 4,5 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10431-104 LR Colours Κραγιόν - Orange Toffee 4,5 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10431-105 LR Colours Κραγιόν - Midnight Plum 4,5 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10431-107 LR Colours Κραγιόν - Hot Chili 4,5 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10431-108 LR Colours Κραγιόν - Brown Rose 4,5 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10433 LR Colours Περιποιητικό κραγιόν 4,5 g 11 6,64 6,64 7,90 10060-1 LR Colours Cream Make up - Light Sand 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10060-2 LR Colours Cream Make up - Medium Sand 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10060-3 LR Colours Cream Make up - Light Caramel 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10060-4 LR Colours Cream Make up - Medium Caramel 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10060-5 LR Colours Cream Make up - Dark Sand 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10060-6 LR Colours Cream Make up - Dark Caramel 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10061-102 LR Colours Oil Free Make up - Medium Sand 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10061-103 LR Colours Oil Free Make up - Light Caramel 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10061-104 LR Colours Oil Free Make up - Medium Caramel 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10061-105 LR Colours Oil Free Make up - Dark Sand 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10061-106 LR Colours Oil Free Make up - Dark Caramel 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10061-107 LR Colours Oil Free Make up - Light Sand 30 ml 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10062-1 LR Colours Concealer Stick - Sun Shine 2,5 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10062-2 LR Colours Concealer Stick - Light Beige 2,5 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10062-3 LR Colours Concealer Stick - Dark Beige 2,5 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10062-4 LR Colours Concealer Stick - Soft Moss 2,5 g 9 5,38 5,38 6,40 10229-101 LR Colours BB Cream - Light SPF 15 30 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40 10229-102 LR Colours BB Cream - Medium / Dark SPF 15 30 ml 16 9,58 9,58 11,40
  24. 24. 24 Σελίδα 102 Σελίδα 103 Σελίδα 104 Σελίδα 105 10064 LR Colours Πούδρα σε σκόνη 15 g 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10068 LR Colours Bronzing Pearls 18 g 17 9,58 9,58 11,40 10377 Racine Special Care Αφρός Καθαρισμού 150 ml 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10440-1 LR Colours Compact Πούδρα - Sand 9 g 15 8,99 8,99 10,70 10440-2 LR Colours Compact Πούδρα - Caramel 9 g 15 8,99 8,99 10,70 10440-3 LR Colours Compact Πούδρα - Apricot 9 g 15 8,99 8,99 10,70 10441-1 LR Colours Blush - Warm Peach 4 g 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 10441-2 LR Colours Blush - Cold Berry 4 g 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 10441-4 LR Colours Blush - Warm Berry 4 g 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 10441-5 LR Colours Blush - Cold Apricot 4 g 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 823 Λίμα για γυάλισμα με 4 πλευρές 4 2,44 2,44 2,90 4526 Επαγγελματική Λίμα 4 2,44 2,44 2,90 10094 LR Colours Ξεβαφή βερνικιού νυχιών σε κουτί 100 ml 10 5,38 5,38 6,40 10095 LR Colours Ξεβαφή βερνικιού νυχιών 100 ml 7 4,20 4,20 5,00 10303 LR Colours Ορός για χέρια & νύχια 15 ml 13 7,82 7,82 9,30 10400-1 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Marshmallow White 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-2 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Frosty Vanilla 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-3 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Ballerina Rose 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-4 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Sandy Beige 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-5 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Toffee Cream 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-6 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Latte Macchiato 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-7 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Happy Coral 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-8 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Pink Flamenco 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-9 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Foxy Fuchsia 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-10 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Red Kiss 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-11 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Black Cherry 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-12 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Lady Lilac 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-13 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Brown Truffle 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10400-14 LR Colours Βερνύκι Νυχιών True Colour - Smokey Grey 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10401 LR Colours Nail Therapy 5,5 ml 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10402 LR Colours Σκληρυντικό Νυχιών 5,5 ml 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 10403 LR Colours Top Coat 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10404 LR Colours Base Coat 5,5 ml 6 4,20 4,20 5,00 10405 LR Colours Billionnails - Βερνύκι Εντατικής Περιποίησης 5,5 ml 8 4,79 4,79 5,70 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ
  25. 25. 25 Mini Vapo ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 9981-130 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Santorini (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-131 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Monaco (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-132 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Stockholm (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-133 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Harem (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-134 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Pseudonym (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-135 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Terminator (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-136 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Jungle Man (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-149 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Antigua (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-150 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Marbella (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-151 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Niagara (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-152 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Boston (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-156 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Ocean'sky (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-158 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Beautyqueen (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-167 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Bruce Willis (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-227 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Femme Noblesse (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-170 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Rockin'Romance (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-174 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Lovingly by Bruce Willis (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-175 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Heart & Soul (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-176 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Karolina Kurkova (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-180 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Valencia (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-83 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Hawai (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-92 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Singapore (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-183 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Bruce Willis Personal Edition (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-184 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Just Sport (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-185 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Racing (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-191 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Karolina by Karolina Kurkova (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-193 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Cristina Ferreira (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-204 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Sensual Grace (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-205 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Los Angeles (1 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-206 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Metropolitan Man (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-207 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Gudio Maria Kretschmer (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-208 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Gudio Maria Kretschmer (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-211 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Brilliant Look (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-214 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Essence of Marine (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-215 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Essence of Rose (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9981-216 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Essence of Amber (10 τεμ.) 2 ml X 10 --- --- 5,29 6,30 9982-130 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Santorini (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-131 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Monaco (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-132 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Stockholm (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-133 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Harem (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-134 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Pseudonym (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-135 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Terminator (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-136 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Jungle Man (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-149 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Antigua (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-150 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Marbella (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-151 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Niagara (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-152 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Boston (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-156 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Ocean'sky (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-158 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Beautyqueen (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-167 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Bruce Willis (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-227 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Femme Noblesse (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-170 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Rockin'Romance (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-174 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Lovingly by Bruce Willis (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-175 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Heart & Soul (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-176 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Karolina Kurkova (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-180 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Valencia (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-83 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Hawai (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-92 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό LR Classics Singapore (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-183 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Bruce Willis Personal Edition (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-184 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Just Sport (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-185 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Racing (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80
  26. 26. 26 9982-191 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Karolina by Karolina Kurkova (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-193 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Cristina Ferreira (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-204 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Sensual Grace (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-205 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο LR Classics Los Angeles (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-206 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Metropolitan Man (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-207 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Gudio Maria Kretschmer (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-208 Mini Vapo Ανδρικό Gudio Maria Kretschmer (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-211 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Brilliant Look (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-214 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Essence of Marine (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-215 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Essence of Rose (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 9982-216 Mini Vapo Γυναικείο Essence of Amber (1 τεμ.) 2 ml --- --- 0,67 0,80 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 1341 Μπρελόκ LR --- --- 0,84 1,00 92284 Μπρελόκ με χαραγμένο LR --- --- 7,23 8,60 94718 Aloe Via Moments Τσάντα --- --- 11,68 13,90 4644 LR Σάκος --- --- 15,38 18,30 4649 LR Laptop Τσάντα --- --- 17,82 21,20 4643 LR Organizer Καλλυντικών --- --- 7,23 8,60 4641 LR Τσαντάκι καλλυντικών --- --- 8,91 10,60 4616 LR Τσαντάκι μπράτσου 4 1,22 2,44 2,90 40070-1 Καπέλο Baseball LR - Μαύρο --- --- 4,45 5,30 40070-2 Καπέλο Baseball LR - Μπεζ --- --- 4,45 5,30 1340-1 Καπέλο Baseball LR - Πράσινο --- --- 2,77 3,30 4746 Ανοιχτήρι για μπουκάλια LR --- --- 5,29 6,30 8109 LR Ισοθερμική θήκη --- --- 8,86 10,54 4566 Μέτρο για το Δείκτη Μάζας Σώματος (BMI) --- --- 4,20 5,00 8809 Αλόη Βέρα To Go Δοσομετρητής (με άδειο περιεχόμενο 90 ml) --- --- 0,84 1,00 8810 Σετ 10άδα Αλόη Βέρα To Go Δοσομετρητής (με άδειο περιεχόμενο 90 ml) 10 τεμ. --- --- 7,31 8,70 94650 Αλόη Βέρα Ψεκαστηράκι (με άδειο περιεχόμενο 30 ml) --- --- 0,92 1,10 Αλόη Βέρα Ψεκαστηράκι (με άδειο περιεχόμενο 30 ml) από 10 τεμ. και πάνω --- --- 0,84 1,00 94625 Χάρτινες Σακούλες μικρές 5άδα (220 x 110 x 220 mm) 5 τεμ. --- --- 0,76 0,90 Κωδ. Παρ. 8809 Κωδ. Παρ. 92284 Κωδ. Παρ. 40070-1 Κωδ. Παρ. 4649 Βοηθητικά προϊόντα, Αξεσουάρ, Πρόβες
  27. 27. 27 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 94626 Χάρτινες Σακούλες μεγάλες 5άδα (320 x 110 x 350 mm) 5 τεμ. --- --- 1,09 1,30 93984 Χάρτινο ποτήρι με LR Logo 25άδα 25 τεμ. --- --- 2,86 3,40 94157 Στυλό LR 10άδα 10 τεμ. --- --- 4,45 5,30 94132 Αυτοκόλλητο Αυτοκινήτου LR Global Kids fund - Μαύρο --- --- 1,76 2,10 94131 Αυτοκόλλητο Αυτοκινήτου LR Global Kids fund - Λευκό --- --- 1,76 2,10 94404 Σημειωματάριο LR Global Kids Fund --- --- 10,92 13,00 4830 Μπρελόκ LR Global Kids Fund --- --- 5,61 6,68 92283 Αυτοκόλλητο LR Global Kids fund --- --- 1,09 1,30 94849 Aloe Via Αυτοκόλλητο --- --- 0,92 1,10 Aloe Via Αυτοκόλλητο - 10 τεμ. και πάνω --- --- 0,76 0,90 94371 Platinum Διπλό δείγμα (Anti-Aging Cream + Express Eye Cooler) --- --- 0,84 1,00 94369 Πρόβες Powerlift(1 φακελάκι) --- --- 0,50 0,60 94373 Πρόβες Serox ( ορός + κρέμα ) --- --- 0,84 1,00 94372 Πρόβες Beauty Diamonds Διπλή συσκευασία(ημέρας + νυκτός κρέμα) --- --- 0,84 1,00 94370 Σέτ Πρόβες Nanogold (ημέρας & νυκτός) --- --- 0,84 1,00 94689 Πρόβα Aloe Vera Κρέμας Ημέρας Πολλαπλών Δράσεων --- --- 0,34 0,40 94690 Πρόβα Aloe Vera Δροσιστικής Gel - Κρέμας --- --- 0,34 0,40 94478 Αλόη Βέρα, Soft Skin Cream Πρόβα 10x15 10 τεμ. 11 6,63 13,87 16,50 94479 Αλόη Βέρα, Soft Skin Cream Πρόβα 50x15 50 τεμ. 34 19,07 53,70 63,90 94691 Πρόβα Aloe Vera Χαλαρωτικής Θερμαντικής Λοσιόν --- --- 0,34 0,40 94480 Aloe Vera Sun Διπλό δείγμα από πρόβες (SPF 50 + SPF 30) --- --- 0,67 0,80 92074 LR Κάρτες Mini Vapo --- --- 0,84 1,00 92280 Αρωματικές Λωρίδες (10 τεμαχίων) 10 τεμ. --- --- 6,89 8,20 92281 Αρωματικές Λωρίδες (50 τεμαχίων) 50 τεμ. --- --- 0,84 1,00 Κωδ. Παρ. 92281 Κωδ. Παρ. 92074 Κωδ. Παρ. 93984
  28. 28. 28 10350 Deluxe Βαλίτσα Μακιγιάζ 480 225,00 583,95 694,90 10351 LR Colours Βαλίτσα Μακιγιάζ 320 150,00 390,67 464,90 10352 Σετ Βαλίτσες μακιγιάζ LR Colours + Deluxe - Ειδική Τιμή 800 375,00 894,87 1,064,90 93482 Βαλίτσα κενή Colours-Deluxe-Joyce --- --- 26,72 31,80 94384 Zeitgard Επαγγελματική Τσάντα --- --- 26,81 31,90 60192 Deluxe τσαντάκι καλλυντικών --- --- 11,30 13,33 4586 Deluxe Σατέν Πουγκί-Τσαντάκι για καλλυντικά --- --- 12,35 14,70 60193 LR Colours τσαντάκι καλλυντικών --- --- 3,98 4,70 990 Σπάτουλα Καλλυντικών (για Make-Up) --- --- 0,84 1,00 92371 LR Colours Πον Πον πούδρα 6άδα 6 τεμ. --- --- 3,17 3,74 92364 Διπλό απλικατέρ για σκιές ματιών 6άδα 6 τεμ. --- --- 0,92 1,10 92365 LR Colours Ξυλάκια για Μανικιούρ --- --- 1,22 1,44 4525 Διπλή Ξύστρα για μολύβια 10άδα 10 τεμ. --- --- 5,29 6,30 40121 Γάντι για ντους 4 2,44 2,44 2,90 92598 Μαύρη Θήκη Πινέλων - LR by DaVinci Professional --- --- 34,37 40,90 92877-100 Θήκη των δίσκων παρουσιάσης LR,Joyce --- --- 13,47 15,90 92878-100 Δίσκος κοσμημάτων --- --- 8,90 10,50 92879-100 Διαχωριστική αφρώδης επένδυση --- --- 1,36 1,60 92880-100 Δίσκος παρουσίασης κοσμημάτων --- --- 6,36 7,50 93279 Ντοσιέ παρουσιάσης LR,Joyce --- --- 6,89 8,20 92888 Πανάκι περιποίησης κοσμημάτων --- --- 0,59 0,70 93979 Μετρητής δαχτυλιδιών --- --- 0,92 1,10 93289 Σετ ανταλλακτικών για σκουλαρίκια --- --- 3,70 4,40 Κωδ. Παρ. 10352 Βοηθητικά προϊόντα καλλυντικών & κοσμημάτων ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ
  29. 29. 29 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 94469 Αίτηση Συνεργασίας 5άδα 5 τεμ. --- --- 0,62 0,74 93660 Collection Health --- --- 1,01 1,20 93661 Collection Beauty --- --- 1,09 1,30 Collection Health (10 τεμ. και άνω, ανά τεμάχιο) --- --- 0,92 1,10 Collection Beauty (10 τεμ. και άνω, ανά τεμάχιο) --- --- 1,01 1,20 93668 Τιμοκατάλογος Συνεργατών Collection Health --- --- 0,25 0,30 93669 Τιμοκατάλογος Συνεργατών Collection Beauty --- --- 0,34 0,40 94703 LR World (10 τεμ + 1 τιμοκ,) 10 τεμ. --- --- 3,95 4,70 LR World (από 5 δεκάδες και άνω, ανά δεκάδα ) --- --- 3,61 4,30 LR World (από 10 δεκάδες και άνω, ανά δεκάδα ) --- --- 3,28 3,90 92709 Welcome Folder --- --- 6,89 8,20 977 Sponsor Set Ελλάδας/Κύπρου --- --- 3,98 4,70 927 Sponsor Set Βουλγαρίας --- --- 3,98 4,70 981 Sponsor Set Αλβανίας --- --- 3,98 4,70 937 Κάρτες Πελατών 50άδα --- --- 2,85 3,36 921 Μπλόκ Παραγγελιών Πελάτη (50 φύλλα) --- --- 2,80 3,30 9297 Μπλόκ Παραγγελιών Συνεργάτη (50 φύλλα) --- --- 3,98 4,70 91481 Μπλόκ Σημειώσεων 3άδα 3 τεμ. --- --- 8,05 9,50 4057 Μπλοκάκι μικρό LR --- --- 0,24 0,28 4058 Μπλοκάκι μεγάλο LR --- --- 0,49 0,58 9124 Κάρτες Συνεργατών 50άδα --- --- 3,90 4,60 9193 Λίστα Ονομάτων --- --- 0,37 0,44 91493 Διαβατήριο Καριέρας Ελλάδα-Κύπρος 25άδα 25 τεμ. --- --- 2,85 3,36 Βοηθητικά προϊόντα, Έντυπα, Υλικό προώθησης Κωδ. Παρ. 93660Κωδ. Παρ. 93661Κωδ. Παρ. 93661 Κωδ. Παρ. 93660
  30. 30. 30 94247 Μπροσούρα "Ο Δρόμος προς την επιτυχία" --- --- 1,34 1,60 93340 Μπροσούρα "LR Marketing Plan" --- --- 0,84 1,00 91879 Colostrum Flyer --- --- 0,92 1,10 94845 Aloe Via Brand Flyer - 10άδα 10 τεμ. --- --- 1,09 1,30 94846 Aloe Via Special Care Flyer --- --- 0,92 1,10 Aloe Via Special Care Flyer - 10 τεμ. και πάνω --- --- 0,76 0,90 94847 Aloe Via Moments Guide --- --- 0,84 1,00 92081 Flyer αυτοκινήτου 1 τεμ. --- --- 0,18 0,21 93879-10 Flyers Mind Master 10άδα 10 τεμ. --- --- 1,18 1,40 94177 Flyer Zeitgard 1 Cleansing System 10 τεμ. 10 τεμ. --- --- 1,18 1,40 94402 Flyer Zeitgard 1 Anti-Aging System 10 τεμ. 10 τεμ. --- --- 1,18 1,40 94403 Flyer Zeitgard Care System 10 τεμ. 10 τεμ. --- --- 1,18 1,40 94407 Zeitgard System Folder 5 τεμ. 5 τεμ. --- --- 12,35 14,70 94418 Zeitgard Σετ Παρουσίασης --- --- 6,72 8,00 Flyer Zeitgard 1 Cleansing System 10 τεμ., Flyer Zeitgard 1 Anti-Aging System 10 τεμ., Flyer Zeitgard Care System 10 τεμ., Zeitgard System Folder 5 τεμ. 94417 Αυτοκόλλητο Zeitgard --- --- 1,85 2,20 93486 Aυτοκόλλητο Mind Master (20 τεμάχια) 20 τεμ. --- --- 1,34 1,60 6218 Βραχιόλια σιλικόνης Mind Master M 16 9,33 9,33 11,10 6219 Βραχιόλια σιλικόνης Mind Master S 16 9,33 9,33 11,10 93606 Mind Master Ποτήρι 1 τμχ 1 τεμ. --- --- 2,27 2,70 93760 Mind Master Ποτήρι 5άδα 5 τεμ. --- --- 8,82 10,50 8124 Mind Master Δοσομετρητής 1 τμχ 1 τεμ. --- --- 0,84 1,00 8125 Mind Master Δοσομετρητής 10 τμχ 10 τεμ. --- --- 7,31 8,70 Κωδ. Παρ. 94177 Κωδ. Παρ. 94402 Κωδ. Παρ. 94403Κωδ. Παρ. 93340Κωδ. Παρ. 94247Κωδ. Παρ. 94247 Κωδ. Παρ. 93340 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ
  31. 31. 31 Κωδ. Παρ. 94062 Κωδ. Παρ. Fahnen 1200 x 3000 More Quality for your life. Κωδ. Παρ. 94063 Κωδ. Παρ. More Quality for your life. Fahnen 1200 x 3000 Κωδ. Παρ. 94227 Κωδ. Παρ. 94414 Κωδ. Παρ.Κωδ. Παρ. 94228 Κωδ. Παρ.Κωδ. Παρ. ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ 93593 DVD Scientific TV 5άδα 5 τεμ. --- --- 1,70 2,01 93594 DVD Scientific TV 10άδα 10 τεμ. --- --- 2,55 3,01 91880 DVD Colostrum --- --- 0,84 1,00 91885 DVD Colostrum 5άδα 5 τεμ. --- --- 2,00 2,38 92605-1 DVD Probiotic --- --- 1,63 1,92 92582-213 Roll-up Banner Mind Master --- --- 60,92 72,50 94227-101 Roll-up Banner Body Mission --- --- 60,92 72,50 94228-1 Roll-up Banner Zeitgard Device 1 --- --- 60,92 72,50 94414-1 Roll-up Banner Zeitgard Device 2 --- --- 60,92 72,50 94848 Roll-up Banner Aloe Via 80 x 200 cm --- --- 60,92 72,50 94062-1 Roll-up Banner Πράσινο φόντο λογοτ,λευ --- --- 60,92 72,50 94063-1 Roll-up Banner Λευκό φόντο λογοτ,πράσι --- --- 60,92 72,50 94065-1 Σημαία Πράσινο φόντο λογότυπο λευκό --- --- 34,03 40,50 94066-1 Σημαία Λευκό φόντο λογότυπο πράσινο --- --- 34,03 40,50 94068-1 Banner Πράσινο φόντο λογότυπο λευκό --- --- 35,71 42,50 94069-1 Banner Λευκό φόντο λογότυπο πράσινο --- --- 35,71 42,50 94680 Starbox 1 τεμ. 30 10,00 24,29 28,90 92291 Starbox 3 τεμ. 3 τεμ. 50 10,00 60,92 72,50 92293 Starbox 10 τεμ. 10 τεμ. 150 50,00 178,57 212,50 94233 Μπροσούρα Star Box --- --- 0,59 0,70 DVD, Banner & Σημαίες Starbox Κωδ. Παρ. 94680 Κωδ. Παρ. 94233 ΚΩΔΙΚΟΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗΣ ΠΕΡΙΓΡΑΦΗ ΠΟΣΟΤΗΤΑ PW GV ΤΙΜΗ € ΧΩΡΙΣ ΦΠΑ ΤΙΜΗ€ ΜΕΦΠΑ Κωδ. Παρ. 94848 Κωδ. Παρ.
  32. 32. Κωδ.Παρ.:93669-925 CY LR Health & Beauty Systems ΕΠΕ · 14452 Μεταμόρφωση Αττικής

×