WORLDSAFE IN THE SUN 06 | 2017
2 ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ
Safe in the sun 2017 4 Μια χώρα γεμάτη φώς 7 Γιατί Aloe Vera; 8 Γιατί Aloe Vera Sun Care; 8 Μύθοι και αλήθειες 10 Πίνα...
4 Ποιος αμφιβάλλει για τη σημασία των καλοκαιρινών διακοπών; Λίγες εβδομάδες μακριά από το άγχος της δουλειάς, καλή παρέα,...
6
...κι εμείς γνωρίζουμε πολύ καλά πως να χαρούμε τον ήλιο Το καλοκαίρι με τις αυξημένης διάρκειας μέρες, απολαμβάνουμε πολλ...
8 ΓΙΑΤΙ ALOE VERA; ΓΙΑΤΙALOEVERA SUN CARE; Χαρίζει άμεση αναζωογόνηση, ανάπλαση και θρέψη, ενώ ταυτόχρονα αφήνει μία αίσθη...
10 ΌΣΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΎΤΕΡΟΣ ΔΕΊΚΤΗΣ ΤΌΣΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΎΤΕΡΗ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑ ΜΎΘΟΣ! Το Sun Protection Factor ορίζεται ως η επίσημη διεθνής ονομασί...
ΜΠΟΡΏ ΝΑ ΧΡΗΣΙΜΟΠΟΙΉΣΩ ΤΟ ΠΕΡΣΙΝΌ ΑΝΤΗΛΙΑΚΌ ΜΟΥ ΜΎΘΟΣ! Αν πέρασε έναν ολόκληρο χρόνο στην τσάντα με τα θαλασσινά στην αποθ...
12 Πρόσωπο, λαιμό, ντεκολτέ Σώμα Ευαίσθητη Επιδερμίδα** Παιδική Επιδερμίδα Antiaging Sun Cream SPF 20 Sun Gel Cream SPF 20...
Υψηλή Προστασία Μεσαία Προστασία Ενυδάτωση Επιδερμίδας Μη Λιπαρή Υφή Αίσθηση Δροσιάς Για τις λιπαρές επιδερμίδες, η Aloe V...
14 ΓΙΑΤΑ ΠΡΏΤΑΚΑΙΤΑ ΕΠΌΜΕΝΑΜΠΆΝΙΑ! Στην αρχή του καλοκαιριού και στα πρώτα μπάνια της σεζόν, η επιδερμίδα χρειάζεται υψηλή...
21% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ 40% Aloe Vera 40% Aloe Vera
16 ΠΡΑΚΤΙΚΉΚΑΙ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑΤΙΚΉ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑ! Για την καθημερινή προστασία της επιδερμίδας από τον ήλιο, χρησιμοποιήστε την Alo...
40% Aloe Vera 30% Aloe Vera 20% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
18 ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑΑΠΌΤΗΝΥΠΕΡΙΏΔΗ ΑΚΤΙΝΟΒΟΛΊΑΓΙΑ ΠΡΌΣΩΠΟΚΑΙ ΣΏΜΑ! Για την προστασία της επιδερμίδας του προσώπου σας, χρησιμοποιή...
40% Aloe Vera 40% Aloe Vera 20% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
20 ΓΙΑΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΊΔΕΣΠΟΛΎ ΕΥΑΊΣΘΗΤΕΣΣΤΟΝΉΛΙΟ! Ένας συνδυασμός Υψηλής και Πολύ Υψηλής Προστασίας για πρόσωπο και σώμα για εξαιρ...
40% Aloe Vera 30% Aloe Vera 20% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
22 ΝΙΏΣΤΕ ΕΛΕΎΘΕΡΟΙΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΤΕΥΜΈΝΟΙ! Για τους λάτρεις των σπορ, που κάθε εξόρμηση στην παραλία συνοδεύεται και με έναν α...
30% Aloe Vera 70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
24 ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑΚΑΤΆΤΗΣ ΦΩΤΟΓΉΡΑΝΣΗΣ Η Aloe Vera Sun Anti-Aging Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF20 αποτελεί ιδανικό συνδυασμό προστασίας κα...
40% Aloe Vera70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
26 ΓΙΑΦΩΤΟΕΥΑΊΣΘΗΤΕΣ ΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΊΔΕΣΚΑΙ ΠΑΙΔΙΆ Για την προστασία της λευκής επιδερμίδας αλλά και των παιδιών, απαραίτητη είναι...
40% Aloe Vera 70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
28 ΣΥΝΔΥΆΣΤΕΈΞΥΠΝΑΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑΜΕ ΤΗΝΦΡΟΝΤΊΔΑΠΡΟΣΏΠΟΥ-ΣΏΜΑΤΟΣ Ο ιδανικός δείκτης προστασίας για το μεγαλύτερο ποσοστό των ...
40% Aloe Vera 70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
30 ΓΙΑΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΊΔΕΣΉΔΗ ΜΑΥΡΙΣΜΈΝΕΣΉΣΚΟΥΡΌΧΡΩΜΕΣ. Οι σκουρόχρωμες επιδερμίδες απολαμβάνουν το καλοκαίρι στο έπακρο προστατευμ...
40% Aloe Vera 70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
Κωδ.Παρ.93243-510 GR/CY LR Health Beauty Systems ΕΠΕ • 14452 Μεταμόρφωση Αττικής Ο/Η LR Συνεργάτης σας Η LR Health Beaut...
Safe in the sun 2017
Safe in the sun 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Safe in the sun 2017

36 views

Published on

Προστατευτείτε εσείς και τα αγαπημένα σας πρόσωπα αποτελεσματικά από τον ήλιο !!!

Published in: Sales
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Safe in the sun 2017

  1. 1. WORLDSAFE IN THE SUN 06 | 2017
  2. 2. 2 ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ
  3. 3. Safe in the sun 2017 4 Μια χώρα γεμάτη φώς 7 Γιατί Aloe Vera; 8 Γιατί Aloe Vera Sun Care; 8 Μύθοι και αλήθειες 10 Πίνακας ιδιοτήτων ποϊόντων 12 Για τα πρώτα και τα επόμενα μπάνια! 14 Πρακτική και αποτελεσματική προστασία! 16 Προστασία από την υπεριώδη ακτινοβολία για πρόσωπο και σώμα! 18 Για επιδερμίδες πολύ ευαίσθητες στον ήλιο! 20 Νιώστε ελεύθεροι και προστατευμένοι! 22 Προστασία κατά της φωτογήρανσης 24 Για φωτοευαίσθητες επιδερμίδες και παιδιά 26 Συνδυάστε έξυπνα την προστασία με την φροντίδα προσώπου-σώματος 28 Για επιδερμίδες ήδη μαυρισμένες ή σκουρόχρωμες. 30
  4. 4. 4 Ποιος αμφιβάλλει για τη σημασία των καλοκαιρινών διακοπών; Λίγες εβδομάδες μακριά από το άγχος της δουλειάς, καλή παρέα, αμέτρητες εξορμήσεις στις παραλίες κι ένας ανεξάντλητος ήλιος να μας θυμίζει ότι πάντα υπάρχει περιθώριο για ανέμελη διάθεση! Γιατί τι σημαίνει για εμάς καλοκαίρι, αν όχι ένα χαμόγελο στο πρόσωπό; Η LR φροντίζει για άλλη μια χρονιά, να θυμάστε από τον ήλιο, μόνο αυτό. Ότι κι αν φορέσετε, όποιο κι αν είναι το φόντο των καλοκαιρινών σας διακοπών, να θυμάστε… Το δέρμα σας είναι αυτό που έχει σημασία!
  5. 5. 6
  6. 6. ...κι εμείς γνωρίζουμε πολύ καλά πως να χαρούμε τον ήλιο Το καλοκαίρι με τις αυξημένης διάρκειας μέρες, απολαμβάνουμε πολλές ώρες εκτός σπιτιού, κι ενώ ο ήλιος τονώνει αισθητά τη διάθεσή μας, οι απαιτήσεις του δέρματός μας για προστασία κι ενυδάτωση αυξάνονται. Η ακτινοβολία του Ήλιου διαχωρίζεται σε τρεις περιοχές: Την Υπέρυθρη που είναι αόρατη και υπεύθυνη για το αίσθημα της θερμότητας. Τα Φωτεινά Κύματα που δημιουργούν τον φωτισμό της ατμόσφαιρας. Τις Υπεριώδεις ακτινοβολίες που ασκούν μεγάλη επίδραση στις βιοχημικές διεργασίες που συμβαίνουν στο οικοσύστημα και διακρίνονται σε •UVA (μεγάλου μήκους) δεν παρεμποδίζονται από σύννεφα, γυαλί, νερό, διεισδύουν πολύ βαθιά στην επιδερμίδα, πλήττουν την παραγωγή κολλαγόνου-ελαστίνης και προκαλούν δερματικές αλλοιώσεις. • UVB (μεσαίου μήκους) είναι υπεύθυνες για το μαύρισμα, το ερύθημα, το ηλιακό έγκαυμα, τον καρκίνο του δέρματος και τις φωτοδερματίτιδες. • UVC (μικρού μήκους). Θεωρούνται οι πιο επικίνδυνες που αναχαιτίζονται από το όζον της ατμόσφαιρας, αλλά πλέον υπάρχει σοβαρή ανησυχία καθώς το στρώμα του έχει πληγεί. ΜΙΑΧΩΡΑ ΓΕΜΑΤΗΦΏΣ
  7. 7. 8 ΓΙΑΤΙ ALOE VERA; ΓΙΑΤΙALOEVERA SUN CARE; Χαρίζει άμεση αναζωογόνηση, ανάπλαση και θρέψη, ενώ ταυτόχρονα αφήνει μία αίσθηση δροσιάς και φρεσκάδας. Εμπλουτίζει την επιδερμίδα με βιταμίνες και την καταπραΰνει μετά την ηλιοθεραπεία. Προσφέρει λάμψη και ελαστικότητα για πολύ περισσότερο, αποτρέποντας το αντιαισθητικό ξεφλούδισμα! Με ποσοστό έως 70% σε καθαρό gel από το φύλλο της Aloe Vera, η Aloe Vera Sun Care είναι ο σύμμαχός σας στην προστασία από τον ήλιο. Τα προϊόντα της σειράς περιέχουν φωτοσταθερά φίλτρα UVA και UVB και είναι ιδιαίτερα ανθεκτικά στο νερό και τον ιδρώτα. Επιλέξτε από την πλούσια γκάμα τα ιδανικά προϊόντα για εσάς και απολαύστε το καλοκαίρι υπό την προστασία Aloe Vera!
  8. 8. 10 ΌΣΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΎΤΕΡΟΣ ΔΕΊΚΤΗΣ ΤΌΣΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΎΤΕΡΗ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑ ΜΎΘΟΣ! Το Sun Protection Factor ορίζεται ως η επίσημη διεθνής ονομασία για τον «Αντηλιακό Δείκτη Προστασίας», φανερώνει την προστασία από την UVB ακτινοβολία, και δηλώνει πόση ώρα μπορεί να εκτεθεί κάποιος στον ήλιο χρησιμοποιώντας αντηλιακό, σε σχέση με το χρόνο που θα μπορούσε να παραμείνει στον ήλιο χωρίς τη χρήση του. Για παράδειγμα αν υποθέσουμε ότι είμαστε πολύ ανοιχτόχρωμοι και μετά από 5 λεπτά έκθεσης στον ήλιο, κοκκινίζουμε, με ένα αντηλιακό με δείκτη 50, ο προσωπικός χρόνος παραμονής μας στον ήλιο γίνεται 5X50=250 λεπτά. ΤΑ ΒΡΈΦΗ ΧΡΕΙΆΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΑΝΤΗΛΙΑΚΌ ΜΕ ΔΕΊΚΤΗ 50 ΜΎΘΟΣ! Τα βρέφη χρειάζονται σκιά! Δεν συστήνεται σε καμία περίπτωση τα βρέφη κάτω των 12 μηνών να εκτίθενται απευθείας στην ηλιακή ακτινοβολία, προτείνεται η σχολαστική αποφυγή του ήλιου με χρήση ομπρέλας, ρούχων, γυαλιών, καπέλου και λοιπών μέτρων αντηλιακού αποκλεισμού. Αν δεν μπορεί να αποφευχθεί η έκθεση στον ήλιο, η LR Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 50, είναι ιδανική επιλογή. ΤΟ ΑΝΤΗΛΙΑΚΌ ΧΡΕΙΆΖΕΤΑΙ ΑΝΑΝΈΩΣΗ ΚΆΘΕ 2 ΏΡΕΣ ΑΛΉΘΕΙΑ! Ακόμη και εάν το αντηλιακό σας είναι Αδιάβροχο, όπως τα αντηλιακά Aloe Vera της LR, απαιτείται η ανανέωσή του κάθε 2 ώρες, μετά από κάθε βουτιά και έντονη εφίδρωση. ΌΤΑΝ ΕΊΣΑΙ ΣΤΗ ΣΚΙΆ ΜΑΥΡΊΖΕΙΣ ΑΛΉΘΕΙΑ! Αφενός οι υπεριώδεις ακτίνες του ήλιου διαπερνούν την ύφανση της ομπρέλας, και αφετέρου οι πέτρες και η άμμος αντανακλούν περίπου το 50% της ακτινοβολίας απευθείας πάνω μας. ΜΎΘΟΙΚΑΙ ΑΛΉΘΕΙΕΣ
  9. 9. ΜΠΟΡΏ ΝΑ ΧΡΗΣΙΜΟΠΟΙΉΣΩ ΤΟ ΠΕΡΣΙΝΌ ΑΝΤΗΛΙΑΚΌ ΜΟΥ ΜΎΘΟΣ! Αν πέρασε έναν ολόκληρο χρόνο στην τσάντα με τα θαλασσινά στην αποθήκη και ήταν ανοιγμένο από πέρυσι, πετάξτε το. ΑΛΉΘΕΙΑ! Αν η ημερομηνία λήξης είναι μακρινή, το έχουμε φυλάξει σε σκιερό και δροσερό μέρος και ΔΕΝ το έχουμε ανοίξει, ούτε για να το μυρίσουμε, μπορούμε να το χρησιμοποιήσουμε. ΒΆΖΩ ΤΟ ΑΝΤΗΛΙΑΚΌ ΑΠΌ ΤΟ ΣΠΊΤΙ ΑΛΉΘΕΙΑ! Τα αντηλιακά με οργανικά φίλτρα για να δράσουν αποτελεσματικά χρειάζονται περίπου 30 λεπτά. Όταν, λοιπόν, απλώνουμε το αντηλιακό μας με την άφιξή μας στην παραλία, τα πρώτα 20 λεπτά είμαστε απροστάτευτοι… ΌΤΑΝ ΦΟΡΆΩ ΑΝΤΗΛΙΑΚΌ ΔΕΝ ΜΑΥΡΊΖΩ ΜΎΘΟΣ! Το αντηλιακό μας προστατεύει από το κοκκίνισμα και το ξεφλούδιασμα, ενώ μας χαρίζει ομοιόμορφο μαύρισμα διαρκείας. TO 80% ΤΩΝ ΜΕΛΑΝΩΜΆΤΩΝ ΟΦΕΊΛΕΤΑΙ ΣΤΟΝ ΉΛΙΟ ΑΛΉΘΕΙΑ! Η αλόγιστη και απότομη έκθεση χωρίς προστασία στην υπεριώδη ακτινοβολία είναι ο κυριότερος απολογητικός παράγοντας κινδύνου για την εμφάνιση μελανώματος.
  10. 10. 12 Πρόσωπο, λαιμό, ντεκολτέ Σώμα Ευαίσθητη Επιδερμίδα** Παιδική Επιδερμίδα Antiaging Sun Cream SPF 20 Sun Gel Cream SPF 20 Sun Lotion SPF 30 Sun Spray Active SPF 30 Sun Cream SPF 50 After Sun Gel Cream * *** Για την καλύτερη Προστασία από τον Ήλιο, σε συνδυασμό με το αντηλιακό προϊόν, απαραίτητη είναι η χρήση μπλούζας, γυαλιών ηλίου, καπέλου και ομπρέλας. Χρησιμοποιήστε το αντηλιακό σας 30‘ πριν από την έκθεση στον Ήλιο και επαναλάβετε τακτικά κυρίως μετά από κάθε βουτιά ή κατά την άθληση.
  11. 11. Υψηλή Προστασία Μεσαία Προστασία Ενυδάτωση Επιδερμίδας Μη Λιπαρή Υφή Αίσθηση Δροσιάς Για τις λιπαρές επιδερμίδες, η Aloe Vera Αnti-Aging Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 20, μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί σε συνδυασμό με το Aloe Vera Συμπύκνωμα για την εξισορρόπηση της λιπαρότητας Οι ιδιαίτερα λευκές και ευαίσθητες επιδερμίδες, μπορούν να χρησιμοποιήσουν την Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 50 καθημερινά, πριν από την κρέμα ημέρας. TIP TIP * Μόνο για ανθεκτικές επιδερμίδες ** Λευκή επιδερμίδα, με φακίδες, διάφανη, που κοκκινίζει εύκολα και εμφανίζονται πανάδες *** Για τα βρέφη συστήνεται να αποφεύγεται η απ’ ευθείας έκθεση στον ήλιο
  12. 12. 14 ΓΙΑΤΑ ΠΡΏΤΑΚΑΙΤΑ ΕΠΌΜΕΝΑΜΠΆΝΙΑ! Στην αρχή του καλοκαιριού και στα πρώτα μπάνια της σεζόν, η επιδερμίδα χρειάζεται υψηλή προστασία, για την αποφυγή ερεθισμού και εγκαύματος. Χρησιμοποιήστε την Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή Λοσιόν SPF 30, σε πρόσωπο και σώμα και στην συνέχεια εφόσον η επιδερμίδα του σώματός σας θα έχει αποκτήσει μία ανεκτικότητα στον ήλιο, αντικαταστήστε την με την Aloe Vera Αντηλιακό Gel/Κρέμα SPF 20. Η Aloe Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή Λοσιόν SPF 30 με πούδρα από το κόκκινο φύκι Chondrus crispus, προσφέρει απαλότητα στην επιδερμίδα, ενώ ταυτόχρονα δεσμεύει την υγρασία της. 28,49€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 34,98€ μόνο 27,89€ Aloe Vera Σετ Αντηλιακής Προστασίας Ι 23078 Αντηλιακό Gel/Κρέμα SPF 20 100 ml • 23075 17,99€ Αντηλιακή Λοσιόν SPF 30 100 ml • 23071 17,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 35,98€ Συνδυάστε το με το Aloe Vera Ενυδατικό Gel-Κρέμα, την Aloe Vera Κρέμα Ματιών και την Aloe Vera Κρέμα Νυκτός για ολοκληρωμένη φροντίδα ημέρα και νύκτα. !
  13. 13. 21% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ 40% Aloe Vera 40% Aloe Vera
  14. 14. 16 ΠΡΑΚΤΙΚΉΚΑΙ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑΤΙΚΉ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑ! Για την καθημερινή προστασία της επιδερμίδας από τον ήλιο, χρησιμοποιήστε την Aloe Vera Anti-Aging Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 20, στο πρόσωπο, τα χέρια, τον λαιμό και το ντεκολτέ. Η πλούσια υφή της χαρίζει ενυδάτωση στα εμφανή σας σημεία και τα προστατεύει από τις ρυτίδες. Για την καθημερινή σας πρωινή γυμναστική, να έχετε πάντοτε μαζί σας το Aloe Vera Sun Spray Active, για να ανανεώνετε τακτικά την προστασία του σώματος, κατά την διάρκεια της άθλησης. 34,99€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 43,98€ μόνο 34,99€ Aloe Vera Σετ Αντηλιακής Προστασίας ΙΙ 23079 Αντηλιακή Κρέμα Anti-Aging SPF 20 50 ml • 23074 21,99€ Sun Spray Active SPF 30 125 ml • 23073 21,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 43,98€ Συνδυάστε το με τη σειρά Serox για ολοκληρωμένη Αντιγηραντική δράση !
  15. 15. 40% Aloe Vera 30% Aloe Vera 20% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
  16. 16. 18 ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑΑΠΌΤΗΝΥΠΕΡΙΏΔΗ ΑΚΤΙΝΟΒΟΛΊΑΓΙΑ ΠΡΌΣΩΠΟΚΑΙ ΣΏΜΑ! Για την προστασία της επιδερμίδας του προσώπου σας, χρησιμοποιήστε την Aloe Vera Anti-Aging Αντηλιακή Κρέμα καθημερινά, σε συνδυασμό με την ενυδατική σας κρέμα, ή και μόνη της για κάποιο χρονικό διάστημα. Με 40% Aloe Vera για πλούσια ενυδάτωση και εκχύλισμα από το φρούτο Litchi Chinensis, το οποίο προσφέρει αντιρυτιδική προστασία , η επιδερμίδα σας θα παραμείνει νεανική για πολύ περισσότερο! Κατά τις καλοκαιρινές σας εξορμήσεις στην παραλία, χρησιμοποιήστε την Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 50, για μεγαλύτερη προστασία και αποφυγή ερεθισμών. 39,89€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 48,98€ μόνο 38,99€ Aloe Vera Σετ Αντηλιακής Προστασίας ΙΙΙ 23080 Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 50 75 ml • 23072 27,99€ Αντηλιακή Κρέμα Anti-Aging SPF 20 50 ml • 23074 21,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 49,98€ Συνδυάστε το με το Αloe Vera Σπρέι Άμεσης Δράσης που απλώνεται σαν φιλμ στην απαιτητική επιδερμίδα και την καταπραΰνει από τους ερεθισμούς. !
  17. 17. 40% Aloe Vera 40% Aloe Vera 20% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
  18. 18. 20 ΓΙΑΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΊΔΕΣΠΟΛΎ ΕΥΑΊΣΘΗΤΕΣΣΤΟΝΉΛΙΟ! Ένας συνδυασμός Υψηλής και Πολύ Υψηλής Προστασίας για πρόσωπο και σώμα για εξαιρετικά ευαίσθητες επιδερμίδες. Εφαρμόστε την Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 50 σε πρόσωπο και σώμα στην αρχή του καλοκαιριού, ενώ στη συνέχεια αντικαταστήστε τη-μόνο στο σώμα- με το πρακτικό Αντηλιακό Spray που φθάνει εύκολα σε κάθε σημείο του σώματός σας. 39,89€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 48,98€ μόνο 38,99€ Aloe Vera Σετ Αντηλιακής Προστασίας ΙV 23081 Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 50 75 ml • 23072 27,99€ Sun Spray Active SPF 30 125 ml • 23073 21,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 49,98€ Συνδυάστε το με το Aloe Vera Box για προστασία και φροντίδα όλης της οικογένειας. !
  19. 19. 40% Aloe Vera 30% Aloe Vera 20% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
  20. 20. 22 ΝΙΏΣΤΕ ΕΛΕΎΘΕΡΟΙΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΤΕΥΜΈΝΟΙ! Για τους λάτρεις των σπορ, που κάθε εξόρμηση στην παραλία συνοδεύεται και με έναν αγώνα beach volley, απαραίτητη είναι η χρήση αντηλιακού με υψηλό δείκτη προστασίας. Κατά τη διάρκεια της άθλησης, θα πρέπει να ανανεώνετε την προστασία της επιδερμίδας του σώματος με μία κίνηση και αυτό γίνεται εύκολα με το Aloe Vera Sun Spray Active SPF30. Μετά από μία τόσο δραστήρια μέρα στην παραλία, προσφέρετε στην επιδερμίδα σας την απόλυτη περιποίηση με ένα χαλαρωτικό αφρόλουτρο και στιγμές αναζωογόνησης με το Aloe Vera After Sun Κρέμα Gel, το οποίο δροσίζει, ανακουφίζει από τυχόν ερεθισμούς και ενυδατώνει σε βάθος την επιδερμίδα χαρίζοντάς της λάμψη. 29,99€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 38,98€ μόνο 28,99€ Aloe Vera Aντηλιακό Σετ Sport Care 23082 Sun Spray Active SPF 30 125 ml • 23073 21,99€ After Sun Κρέμα Gel • 200 ml • 23070 17,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 39,98€ Συνδυάστε το με το Aloe Vera Σαμπουάν για Μαλλιά και Σώμα και τα πρακτικά Μαντηλάκια Καθαρισμού! !
  21. 21. 30% Aloe Vera 70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
  22. 22. 24 ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑΚΑΤΆΤΗΣ ΦΩΤΟΓΉΡΑΝΣΗΣ Η Aloe Vera Sun Anti-Aging Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF20 αποτελεί ιδανικό συνδυασμό προστασίας και ενυδάτωσης, για τις καθημερινές σας εξόδους. Μπορείτε να την χρησιμοποιήσετε και ως βάση για το μακιγιάζ, εκτός εάν η επιδερμίδα σας παρουσιάζει ιδιαίτερη ξηροδερμία και χρειάζεται επιπλέον ενυδάτωση, με την σειρά περιποίησης σας. Το Aloe Vera After Sun Κρέμα Gel, με 70% καθαρό gel του φύλλου Aloe Vera, χαρίζει στην επιδερμίδα του σώματός σας μεταξένια ενυδάτωση και ελαστικότητα. 29,99€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 38,98€ μόνο 28,99€ Aloe Vera Aντηλιακό Σετ Προστασίας Φροντίδας I 23083 Anti-Aging Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 20 50 ml • 23074 21,99€ After Sun Κρέμα Gel • 200 ml • 23070 17,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 39,98€ Συνδυάστε το με τη σειρά Νanogold ή τη σειρά Platinum (για τους άνδρες) για ολοκληρωμένη προστασία κατά της φωτογήρανσης !
  23. 23. 40% Aloe Vera70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
  24. 24. 26 ΓΙΑΦΩΤΟΕΥΑΊΣΘΗΤΕΣ ΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΊΔΕΣΚΑΙ ΠΑΙΔΙΆ Για την προστασία της λευκής επιδερμίδας αλλά και των παιδιών, απαραίτητη είναι η χρήση αντηλιακού με πλούσια υφή και υψηλό δείκτη προστασίας. Η Aloe Vera Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 50 είναι το ιδανικό προϊόν για χρήση σε πρόσωπο και σώμα και για τις επιδερμίδες που κοκκινίζουν εύκολα. Η πλούσια σύνθεσή του Αloe Vera After Sun Κρέμα Gel και η υψηλή περιεκτικότητα 70% σε Aloe Vera, χαρίζουν προστασία και ενυδάτωση, αποτρέποντας το αντιαισθητικό ξεφλούδισμα. 34,49€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 43,98€ μόνο 32,99€ Aloe Vera Aντηλιακό Σετ Προστασίας Φροντίδας II 23084 Αντηλιακή Κρέμα SPF 50 75 ml • 23072 27,99€ After Sun Κρέμα Gel • 200 ml • 23070 17,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 45,98€ Συνδυάστε το με την Βρεφική Σειρά Aloe Vera Baby για ολοκληρωμένη φροντίδα μικρών και μεγάλων ευαίσθητων επιδερμίδων. !
  25. 25. 40% Aloe Vera 70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
  26. 26. 28 ΣΥΝΔΥΆΣΤΕΈΞΥΠΝΑΤΗΝ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΣΊΑΜΕ ΤΗΝΦΡΟΝΤΊΔΑΠΡΟΣΏΠΟΥ-ΣΏΜΑΤΟΣ Ο ιδανικός δείκτης προστασίας για το μεγαλύτερο ποσοστό των ανθρώπων στη χώρα μας, είναι της Aloe Vera Αντηλιακής Κρέμας SPF 30. Προσφέρει υψηλή προστασία χωρίς να αφήνει ίχνη λιπαρότητας και είναι ιδανική για πρόσωπο και σώμα. Ένα προϊόν απαραίτητο για κάθε νεσεσέρ παραλίας! Στην συνέχεια, απαλύνετε την ταλαιπωρημένη από τον ήλιο επιδερμίδα, με το Aloe Vera After Sun Κρέμα Gel, το οποίο ενυδατώνει σε βάθος, χάρη στο βούτυρο Καριτέ, το εκχύλισμα Φραγκόσυκου και τη βιταμίνη Ε. Η επιδερμίδα σας θα είναι πιο αναζωογονημένη και πιο λαμπερή από ποτέ! 26,99€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 34,98€ μόνο 25,99€ Aloe Vera Aντηλιακό Σετ Προστασίας Φροντίδας IIΙ 23085 Αντηλιακή Λοσιόν SPF 30 100 ml • 23071 17,99€ After Sun Κρέμα Gel • 200 ml • 23070 17,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 35,98€ Συνδυάστε το με τα Aloe Vera Σαμπουάν και Κούρα Μαλλιών σε Σπρέι και Racine Ορό Κολλαγόνου για εντατική Ενυδάτωση Προσώπου. !
  27. 27. 40% Aloe Vera 70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
  28. 28. 30 ΓΙΑΕΠΙΔΕΡΜΊΔΕΣΉΔΗ ΜΑΥΡΙΣΜΈΝΕΣΉΣΚΟΥΡΌΧΡΩΜΕΣ. Οι σκουρόχρωμες επιδερμίδες απολαμβάνουν το καλοκαίρι στο έπακρο προστατευμένες και ελεύθερες! Το Aloe Vera Αντηλιακό Gel/Κρέμα SPF20 με την λεπτόρρευστη υφή του, προστατεύει την επιδερμίδα, ενώ ταυτόχρονα χαρίζει μία υπέροχη αίσθηση δροσιάς σε πρόσωπο και σώμα, χάρη στη Μενθόλη. Το After Sun Gel Κρέμα Gel καταπραΰνει την επιδερμίδα, χάρη στην Αργινίνη, ενώ ταυτόχρονα εξασφαλίζει περισσότερη διάρκεια στο μαύρισμά σας. 26,99€ΕΙΔΙΚΗ ΤΙΜΗ ΣΕΤ Κύπρος από 33,98€ μόνο 25,49€ Aloe Vera Aντηλιακό Σετ Φροντίδας IV 23086 Αντηλιακό Gel/Κρέμα SPF 20 100 ml 23075 17,99€ After Sun Κρέμα Gel • 200 ml • 23070 17,99€ Σύνολο Μεμονωμένων Προϊόντων 35,98€ Συνδυάστε το με τη Zeitgard Sleeping Mask για εντατική περιποίηση προσώπου κατά τη διάρκεια της νύκτας, και και την PowerLift που θα δώσει νέα ενέργεια στην επιδερμίδα ανδρών και γυναικών! !
  29. 29. 40% Aloe Vera 70% Aloe Vera 25% ΕΚΠΤΩΣΗ
  30. 30. Κωδ.Παρ.93243-510 GR/CY LR Health Beauty Systems ΕΠΕ • 14452 Μεταμόρφωση Αττικής Ο/Η LR Συνεργάτης σας Η LR Health Beauty Systems επιφυλάσσεται για αλλαγές των προϊόντων που γίνονται με σκοπό τις τεχνικές και ποιοτικές αναβαθμίσεις, όπως επίσης και για λάθος κατανοήσεις εξαιτίας τυπογραφικών λαθών. Σε όλες τις τιμές συμπεριλαμβάνεται ο ΦΠΑ COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2015 The European Direct Selling Association Seldia honours LR with the Astra Award “ Company of the Year” 2015

×