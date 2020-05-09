Successfully reported this slideshow.
OS CASTROS Miguel Quesada Paz 5ºB Mayo 2020
Información • Un castro es un poblado fortificado, suele ser prerromano, aunque existen ejemplos posteriores que duraron h...
Tipos de castros • Castros de interior • Castros costeros • Castros de montaña Están situados en colinas o elevaciones pro...
Castros en Galicia • Castro de Baroña • Castro de Santa Tecla • Castro de Elviña • Castro de Neisón • Castro de Viladonga
Castro de Baroña El Castro de Baroña está situado en la parroquia de Baroña (municipio de Porto do Son, en la provincia de...
Castro de Santa Tecla El castro de Santa Tecla es un castro galaico y un sitio arqueológico que se encuentra en el contorn...
Castro de Elviña El Castro de Elviña es un poblado fortificado del noroeste de la península ibérica. Está situado en la pa...
Castro de Neisón Los conocidos como Castros de Punta Neisón son dos poblados contiguos (Castro Pequeño y Castro Grande) cu...
• El castro de Viladonga es un castro galaico-romano situado en el municipio de Castro de Rey, en Galicia. Está localizado...
FIN DE LA PRESENTACIÓN Espero que os haya gustado
×