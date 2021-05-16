Aemer 316 modulo 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MÓDULO No.1 INTRODUCCIÓN A LA MERCADOTECNIA 1.1. Definición de mercadotecnia Para Philip Kotler, autor del libro "Direcció...
1.1.1. Marketing lucrativo El objetivo del marketing comercial es lograr los márgenes de utilidades para la empresa median...
1.1.2. Marketing no lucrativo El marketing no lucrativo: “tiene una orientación en la cual se utiliza la necesidad social ...
1.2. Conceptos básicos 1) Necesidades, deseos y demandas 2) Producto 3) Valor, satisfacción y emoción 4) Intercambio, tran...
1.3. Evolución de la mercadotecnia Milton, Andrés., (2008, mayo-agosto) El concepto de Marketing: pasado y presente Revist...
Según Stanton, Etzel e Walker (2007) establecen en la evolución del marketing tres etapas vinculadas con un período determ...
Orientación al producto: Según La orientación al producto concentran sus esfuerzos en la cantidad y calidad de sus ofertas...
Orientación a las ventas: La crisis económica de los años 1920 cambió la forma de ver las cosas, la preocupación era fabri...
Orientación al mercado: Al finalizar la II Guerra Mundial las plantas manufactureras produjesen enormes cantidades de prod...
1.4. Mezcla o mix Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
1.5. Ética en la mercadotecnia • Según Stanton, la ética se refiere a pautas de conducta de los seres humanos, pueden vari...
1.6. Responsabilidad social La responsabilidad es un concepto en la conciencia de las personas que da la oportunidad de re...
1.7. Definición de mercado. Según el Diccionario de Marketing, de Cultural S.A., el mercado son "todos los consumidores po...
  1. 1. NOMBRE DEL CURSO: ADMINISTRACIÓN DE MERCADO AEMER 316 CÓDIGO DE ASIGNATURA: 26668 CÓDIGO DE HORARIO: 1038 MÒDULO 1 Gil Ortiz Año:2021
  2. 2. MÓDULO No.1 INTRODUCCIÓN A LA MERCADOTECNIA 1.1. Definición de mercadotecnia Para Philip Kotler, autor del libro "Dirección de Mercadotecnia": (2006) “El marketing consiste en identificar y satisfacer las necesidades de las personas y de la sociedad. Una de las definiciones más cortas de marketing dice que el marketing consiste en “satisfacer necesidades de forma rentable”. (p. 5)
  3. 3. 1.1.1. Marketing lucrativo El objetivo del marketing comercial es lograr los márgenes de utilidades para la empresa mediante la satisfacción de las necesidades de los clientes. Su finalidad es la generación de utilidades mediante la satisfacción de las necesidades de los clientes”.(Pérez, 2004, 109). Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  4. 4. 1.1.2. Marketing no lucrativo El marketing no lucrativo: “tiene una orientación en la cual se utiliza la necesidad social para legitimar, ya que un gran número de organizaciones no lucrativas utilizan la necesidad social como bandera para actuar protegidos en un entorno cada vez más competitivo. El fin de este marketing es el beneficio para la sociedad, la empresa y el gobierno”. (Pérez, 2004, p.110-111). Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  5. 5. 1.2. Conceptos básicos 1) Necesidades, deseos y demandas 2) Producto 3) Valor, satisfacción y emoción 4) Intercambio, transacción y relación 5) Mercado Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  6. 6. 1.3. Evolución de la mercadotecnia Milton, Andrés., (2008, mayo-agosto) El concepto de Marketing: pasado y presente Revista de Ciencias Sociales. El concepto de marketing_pasado y presente.pdf “De acuerdo con García (1980) y Munuera (1992) + (García de Madariaga, 1994:58), refiriéndose a los períodos comprendidos entre 1900 a 1960, por una parte y por otra al período 1960 a 1990. En este trabajo, estos períodos se adecuan con fines estrictamente expositivos y se denominan: período preconceptual (1900 a 1959), período de conceptualización formal (1960 a 1989), incluyéndose uno denominado período actual del concepto de marketing (1990 a 2005)”. (p.393)
  7. 7. Según Stanton, Etzel e Walker (2007) establecen en la evolución del marketing tres etapas vinculadas con un período determinado que refleja tanto estados mentales como períodos históricos: Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  8. 8. Orientación al producto: Según La orientación al producto concentran sus esfuerzos en la cantidad y calidad de sus ofertas. Se supone que los usuarios quieren productos buenos, bien hechos y a un precio razonable. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  9. 9. Orientación a las ventas: La crisis económica de los años 1920 cambió la forma de ver las cosas, la preocupación era fabricar con eficacia y dar salida a los productos Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY
  10. 10. Orientación al mercado: Al finalizar la II Guerra Mundial las plantas manufactureras produjesen enormes cantidades de productos, hasta el punto de que muchas empresas se encontraron con un exceso de capacidad de producción. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  11. 11. 1.4. Mezcla o mix Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  12. 12. 1.5. Ética en la mercadotecnia • Según Stanton, la ética se refiere a pautas de conducta de los seres humanos, pueden variar con el tiempo y entre grupos de población. Al respecto, O.C. Ferrell, Geoffrey A. Hirt y Linda Ferrell (2010) definen ética empresarial, así: • “los principios y normas que determinan la conducta aceptable en las organizaciones. Los clientes, los competidores, las autoridades reguladoras, los grupos de interés y el público, así como los valores y los principios morales personales de cada individuo, determinan si la conducta de la empresa es correcta”. (p.37) Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  13. 13. 1.6. Responsabilidad social La responsabilidad es un concepto en la conciencia de las personas que da la oportunidad de reflexionar, orientar y valorar las consecuencias de los actos. Por lo que Laura Estela Fischer y Jorge Espejo Callado (2011) señalan: “Los mercadólogos deben aceptar la responsabilidad por las consecuencias de sus actos, así como hacer todo esfuerzo que asegure que sus decisiones, recomendaciones y acciones busquen identificar, servir y satisfacer todos los públicos relevantes: consumidores, organizaciones y sociedad. ”. (pp.12-13) • • Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA-NC
  14. 14. 1.7. Definición de mercado. Según el Diccionario de Marketing, de Cultural S.A., el mercado son "todos los consumidores potenciales que comparten una determinada necesidad o deseo y que pueden estar inclinados a ser capaces de participar en un intercambio, en orden a satisfacer esa necesidad o deseo" : (Diccionario de Marketing, de Cultural S.A., p. 208) Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY

