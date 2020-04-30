Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Subordinating Conjunctions BY: ANDREA JIMÉNEZ
What Is a Subordinating Conjunction? A subordinating conjunction always introduces a dependent clause, tying it to an inde...
Conjunctions Here are a few examples of how subordinating conjunctions are used:  after – later than the time that : late...
 because – for the reason that. “Because of you, I never stray too far from the sidewalk” (Kelly Clarkson).  before – ea...
 that – used to introduce a clause that states a reason or purpose. “Baby, now that I’ve found you, I won’t let you go” (...
 when – at or during the time that something happened. “When I see you smile, I can face the world” (Bad English).  wher...
Subordinating conjunction exercises Choose from among these subordinating conjunctions to complete each sentence: although...
although - as long as - because - even if - so that - unless - until - while 7. My daughter can't wait _____________ she g...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Subordinating conjunctions

24 views

Published on

How to use this type of conjunctions?

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Subordinating conjunctions

  1. 1. Subordinating Conjunctions BY: ANDREA JIMÉNEZ
  2. 2. What Is a Subordinating Conjunction? A subordinating conjunction always introduces a dependent clause, tying it to an independent clause. In contrast to coordinating conjunctions, a subordinate conjunction can often come first in a sentence. This is due simply to the nature of the relationship between the dependent and the independent clause. In English, there are lots of subordinating conjunctions, but the most common ones are "after," "although," "as," "because," "before," "how," "if," "once," "since," "than," "that," "though," "until," "when," "where," "whether," and "while."
  3. 3. Conjunctions Here are a few examples of how subordinating conjunctions are used:  after – later than the time that : later than when. “Your heart will break like mine, and you’ll want only me after you’ve gone” (Ella Fitzgerald).  although – despite the fact that : used to introduce a fact that makes another fact unusual or surprising. “Although I’ve been here before, he’s just too hard to ignore” (Amy Winehouse).  as – used to introduce a statement which indicates that something being mentioned was known, expected, etc. “As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realize there’s nothing left” (Coolio).  as long as – We use as long as to refer to the intended duration of a plan or idea, most commonly referring to the future. “I don’t care who you are, where you’re from or what you did as long as you love me” (Backstreet Boys).
  4. 4.  because – for the reason that. “Because of you, I never stray too far from the sidewalk” (Kelly Clarkson).  before – earlier than the time that : earlier than when. “Just call me angel of the morning, angel. Just touch my cheek before you leave me, baby” (Juice Newton).  even if – to express condition. “Even if the sky is falling down, you’ll be my only” (Jay Sean).  if – used to talk about the result or effect of something that may happen or be true. “If you leave me now, you’ll take away the biggest part of me” (Peter Cetera/Chicago).  once – at the moment when : as soon as. “Once you pop, you can’t stop” (Pringles commercials).  since – used to introduce a statement that explains the reason for another statement. “I guess I’ll never be the same since I fell for you” (B.B. King).
  5. 5.  that – used to introduce a clause that states a reason or purpose. “Baby, now that I’ve found you, I won’t let you go” (Tony Macaulay/John MacLeod).  than - used to introduce the second or last of two or more things or people that are being compared — used with the comparative form of an adjective or adverb. “My sister is older than I am”  though – to express contrast or concession. “Walk on through the wind, walk on through the rain though your dreams be tossed and blown” (Rodgers and Hammerstein).  unless – to express condition. “We’re never going to survive unless we get a little crazy” (Seal).  until – up to the time or point that something happened.  “[You] don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone” (Cinderella).
  6. 6.  when – at or during the time that something happened. “When I see you smile, I can face the world” (Bad English).  where – at or in the place that something happened. “There’s a light burning bright, showing me the way, but I know where I’ve been” (Scott  whether - used to indicate choices or possibilities. “Bruno wasn’t sure whether to go to India or Thailand”  while – during the time that something happened. “I look at the world, and I notice it’s turning while my guitar gently weeps” (The Beatles).
  7. 7. Subordinating conjunction exercises Choose from among these subordinating conjunctions to complete each sentence: although - as long as - because - even if - so that - unless - until - while 1. She has decided to move to Portland _______________ there are more opportunities for employment in that city. 2. You can borrow my car ________________ you agree to be very careful with it. 3. They'll have a good corn harvest this year _______________ it rains a lot and prevents them from harvesting their crops. 4. Our neighbor is going to buy a gun ________________ she can protect herself from intruders who break into her apartment. 5. _______________ he can save a lot of money by taking the bus, Russ still drives his car into the city every day. 6. Ronald is going to finish his homework ________________ it takes him all night.
  8. 8. although - as long as - because - even if - so that - unless - until - while 7. My daughter can't wait _____________ she gets her new bike. 8. Stay in the car _______________ I go into the store. I'll be right back. 9. It's a good idea to go to college for four years _______________ it's possible to get a good job without a degree. 10. ________________ he's overweight, Tony eats a lot of food before he goes to bed. That's not healthy. 11. The police can't arrest the suspect in the crime______________ they have more evidence against him. 12. Tim's parents will let him have his own car _______________ he pays for his own insurance and doesn't get into any trouble with it.

×