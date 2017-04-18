Adolescencia y embarazo

ADOLESCENCIAADOLESCENCIA yy EMBARAZOEMBARAZO Lic. Andrea EzquerroLic. Andrea Ezquerro
ADOLESCENCIAADOLESCENCIA …”…”Periodo de la vida en el cual elPeriodo de la vida en el cual el individuo adquiere madurezin...
QUE SIGNIFICA??QUE SIGNIFICA?? • ADOLECEREADOLECERE: comenzar a crecer: comenzar a crecer crisis como oportunidadcrisis co...
CONFLICTOCONFLICTO DesarrolloDesarrollo asincrónicoasincrónico entreentre aspectosaspectos físicosfísicos YY psicosociales...
ETAPASETAPAS • TEMPRANATEMPRANA: 10 a 13 años.: 10 a 13 años. • MEDIAMEDIA: 14 a 16 años.: 14 a 16 años. • TARDIATARDIA: 1...
ADOLESCENCIAADOLESCENCIA TEMPRANATEMPRANA • El cuerpo crece y cambia: incomodidadEl cuerpo crece y cambia: incomodidad • C...
ADOLESCENCIAADOLESCENCIA TEMPRANATEMPRANA • Predominio de lo sentimental sobre lo genitalPredominio de lo sentimental sobr...
ADOLESCENCIA MEDIAADOLESCENCIA MEDIA • Continua el desarrollo hormonal y físicoContinua el desarrollo hormonal y físico • ...
ADOLESCENCIA MEDIAADOLESCENCIA MEDIA • Grandes fantasías: sueña con el amor.Grandes fantasías: sueña con el amor. • Búsque...
ADOLESCENCIA TARDIAADOLESCENCIA TARDIA PROBLEMÁTICAPROBLEMÁTICA Inserción laboralInserción laboral Búsqueda de la vocación...
SEGÚN ETAPAS…SEGÚN ETAPAS… DISTINTO DESARROLLODISTINTO DESARROLLO PSICO-FISICOPSICO-FISICO DISTINTO COMPORTAMIENTODISTINTO...
EMBARAZO enEMBARAZO en ADOLESCENCIA TEMPRANAADOLESCENCIA TEMPRANA Traída por adultos antes síntomas.Traída por adultos ant...
EMBARAZO enEMBARAZO en ADOLESCENCIAADOLESCENCIA MEDIAMEDIA Consulta sola o en parejaConsulta sola o en pareja Animo cambia...
EMBARAZO enEMBARAZO en ADOLESCENTEADOLESCENTE TARDIATARDIA Refuerzo hacia la identidad adultaRefuerzo hacia la identidad a...
EL EMBARAZO COMOEL EMBARAZO COMO OPCIONOPCION • Deseo de afectoDeseo de afecto • Necesidad de algo propioNecesidad de algo...
ADOLESCENCIA YADOLESCENCIA Y EMBARAZOEMBARAZO ……DISTINTAS MIRADAS POSIBLES…DISTINTAS MIRADAS POSIBLES… ……¿EMBARAZO ADOLESC...
PrevalecenPrevalecen las característicaslas características de la adolescenciade la adolescencia ADOLESCENTEADOLESCENTE EM...
TAREAS PSICOLOGICASTAREAS PSICOLOGICAS • Decidir si mantendrá el EMBARAZO.Decidir si mantendrá el EMBARAZO. • Dar a conoce...
LA ADOLESCENTELA ADOLESCENTE Fisiología similar a una adultaFisiología similar a una adulta Inmadurez psicológicaInmadurez...
El riesgo es definido por condicionesEl riesgo es definido por condiciones PSICO- SOCIALESPSICO- SOCIALES MAS QUE BIOLOGIC...
FACTORES DE RIESGOFACTORES DE RIESGO • PERSONALES: Hábitos y conductas,PERSONALES: Hábitos y conductas, biológicos, psíqui...
FACTORES DE RIESGOFACTORES DE RIESGO PERSONALESPERSONALES • consumo de sustancias. • trastorno de conducta alimentaria. • ...
FACTORES DE RIESGOFACTORES DE RIESGO en el embarazoen el embarazo • menor de 15 años.menor de 15 años. • estatura menor de...
EPIDEMIOLOGIAEPIDEMIOLOGIA •Edad de inicio sexual: 15 añosEdad de inicio sexual: 15 años •1° Embarazo:16 años1° Embarazo:1...
EPIDEMIOLOGIAEPIDEMIOLOGIA • Mortalidad Materna (indec 2011)Mortalidad Materna (indec 2011) 36 muertes de menores de 20 añ...
«Situación del embarazo adolescente en«Situación del embarazo adolescente en Argentina, en el día mundial de laArgentina, ...
ABORDAJE ADECUADOABORDAJE ADECUADO INTERDISCIPLINA EINTERDISCIPLINA E INTEGRALIDADINTEGRALIDAD REDES:REDES: ENTRE PROFESIO...
EQUIPO DE TRABAJOEQUIPO DE TRABAJO • Obstetra- Obstétrica.Obstetra- Obstétrica. • Asistente social.Asistente social. • Psi...
PSICOLOGIAPSICOLOGIA Evaluación y atención psicológicaEvaluación y atención psicológica Individual y grupalIndividual y g...
TRABAJO SOCIALTRABAJO SOCIAL Intervención en medio socio-familiarIntervención en medio socio-familiar Favorecer aceptació...
OBJETIVOS COMUNESOBJETIVOS COMUNES • Abordar integralmente a esta adolescente.Abordar integralmente a esta adolescente. • ...
ANTE LA CONSULTA…ANTE LA CONSULTA… • Buscar motivo de consulta REAL.Buscar motivo de consulta REAL. • Posible retrasar exa...
HISTORIA CLINICAHISTORIA CLINICA unica para todo el equipounica para todo el equipo detalladadetallada datos biologicosdat...
PATOLOGIAPATOLOGIA PREVALENTEPREVALENTE PARTO PREMATUROPARTO PREMATURO RPMRPM ANEMIAANEMIA INFECCIONES TGIINFECCIONES TGI ...
PATOLOGIAPATOLOGIA PREVALENTEPREVALENTE HABITOS ALIMENTARIOSHABITOS ALIMENTARIOS INFECCIONES NO TRATADASINFECCIONES NO TRA...
PREPARACIONPREPARACION INTEGRALINTEGRAL PARA ELLAS Y SU GRUPOPARA ELLAS Y SU GRUPO derribar mitosderribar mitos trabajar ...
ADOLESCENTEADOLESCENTE PUERPERAPUERPERA MANTENER CONTACTOMANTENER CONTACTO control de anticoncepcioncontrol de anticoncep...
ABORTO EN LAABORTO EN LA ADOLESCENCIAADOLESCENCIA •30/40 %: 2° embarazo antes de 2 años30/40 %: 2° embarazo antes de 2 año...
CONDICIONESCONDICIONES PARTICULARESPARTICULARES • adolescente= no hay $= ab inseguroadolescente= no hay $= ab inseguro • r...
DERECHOSDERECHOS Se considera que niños y adolescentesSe considera que niños y adolescentes TienenTienen CAPACIDADES PROGR...
REFORMA DEL C.C.REFORMA DEL C.C. Artículo 26 del nuevo Codigo Civil (LeyArtículo 26 del nuevo Codigo Civil (Ley 26.994): …...
Desde esa edad y hasta los 16: "tiene aptitud para decidir por sí respecto de aquellos tratamientos que no resultan invasi...
tratamientos invasivos que comprometen su estado de salud o está en riesgo la integridad o la vida: el adolescente debe pr...
A partir de los dieciséis años el adolescente es considerado como un adulto para las decisiones atinentes al cuidado de su...
ASPECTOS LEGALESASPECTOS LEGALES • Derecho a solicitar test de HIV y serDerecho a solicitar test de HIV y ser informados s...
MARCO LEGALMARCO LEGAL • Ley 25.673Ley 25.673 Programa Nacional de Salud Sexual yPrograma Nacional de Salud Sexual y Repro...
MARCO LEGALMARCO LEGAL • Ley 26.150Ley 26.150 Programa Nacional de Educacion SexualPrograma Nacional de Educacion Sexual I...
MARCO LEGALMARCO LEGAL CABACABA • Ley 114Ley 114 Proteccion Integral de los Derechos deProteccion Integral de los Derechos...
MARCO LEGALMARCO LEGAL • Ley 2110Ley 2110 Ley de educación sexual integralLey de educación sexual integral • Resolucion 13...
MARCO LEGALMARCO LEGAL • Ley Basica de Salud 153 y Decreto 2.316Ley Basica de Salud 153 y Decreto 2.316 modificatorio de a...
LA SITUACION ACTUALLA SITUACION ACTUAL UN PROYECTO A FUTUROUN PROYECTO A FUTURO Ayudar a crecer es ayudar aAyudar a crecer...
MUCHAS GRACIAS !MUCHAS GRACIAS !
×