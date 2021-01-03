Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nola ikusi habeko azterketaren emaitza

Habe azterketako emaitzak kontsultatzeko tutoriala

  1. 1. HABE AZTERKETAREN EMAITZA NOLA JAKIN DEZAKET? TUTORIALA PAUSOZ PAUSO
  2. 2. GOOGLEN JARRI Q87 ETA SARTU HABEREN WEB ORRIAN
  3. 3. ERABILTZAILEA ETA PASAHITZA SARTUERABILTZAILEA ETA PASAHITZA SARTU - SARTZEN ZAREN LEHENENGO ALDIA BADA, ERABILTZAILEAN ETA PASAHITZAN ZURE DNI ZENBAKIA (LETRARIK GABE) JARRI BEHARKO DUZU. - BEHIN PLATAFORMAN SARTUTA, PASAHITZA ALDATZEKO ESKATUKO DIZU. ERABILTZAILEA ETA PASAHITZA SARTUERABILTZAILEA ETA PASAHITZA SARTUERABILTZAILEA ETA PASAHITZA SARTU
  4. 4. SAKATU “AZTERKETAK: MATRIKULA ETA EMAITZAK” BOTOIA
  5. 5. MATRIKULATU ZAREN DEIALDIAN SARTU
  6. 6. SAKATU “ AZTERKETAREN EMAITZA JAKIN” BOTOIA
  7. 7. ETA HORTXE EDUKIKO DUZU! ZORTE ON!

