IDENTIFIKASI MATERI MUATAN KEBIJAKAN, RENCANA DAN/ATAU PROGRAM (KRP) KAJIAN LINGKUNGAN HIDUP STRATEGIS ( KLHS ) PERTEMUAN ...
KERANGKA PIKIR RZWP3K RPJP/M KRPRTRW KRP Masy Identikasi Isu PB Identifikasi Materi Muatan KRP Isu PBYang Paling Strategis...
Kebijakan, Rencana Dan/Atau Program Kebijakan adalah arah atau tindakan yang diambil oleh Pemerintah Pusat dan Pemerintah ...
(1) Identifikasi materi muatan Kebijakan, Rencana, dan/atau Program (KRP) yang berpotensi menimbulkan pengaruh terhadap ko...
Kegiatan identifikasi materi muatan KRP dilaksanakan dengan cara penapisan materi dengan kriteria yang menimbulkan dampak ...
Materi Teknis RTRW RTRW baru Revisi RTRW
KRP PADA RTRW Kebijakan •Tujuan dan Strategi Rencana •Rencana struktur ruang , rencana pola ruang dan rencana Kawasan Stra...
Contoh : Muatan KRP Materi Teknis RTRW
Contoh : Muatan KRP Materi Teknis RTRW
Contoh : Muatan KRP Materi Teknis RTRW
Contoh : Muatan KRP Materi Teknis RTRW
Identifikasi Materi Muatan KRP Berdampak LH (Pasal 3 dan 10 PP 46/2016) Identifikasi materi muatan KRP dilakukan dengan me...
a. Perubahan Iklim b. Kerusakan, Kemerosotan, dan/atau Kepunahan biodiversity c. Peningkatan intensitas & cakupan wilayah ...
Cara mengidentifikasi Materi Muata KRP dari Dokumen Materi Teknis RTRW untuk penyusunan KLHS

Pertemuan 5 identifikasi materi muatan KRP

  1. 1. IDENTIFIKASI MATERI MUATAN KEBIJAKAN, RENCANA DAN/ATAU PROGRAM (KRP) KAJIAN LINGKUNGAN HIDUP STRATEGIS ( KLHS ) PERTEMUAN KE-5 BY ; ANDI IRAWAN, ST, MT
  2. 2. KERANGKA PIKIR RZWP3K RPJP/M KRPRTRW KRP Masy Identikasi Isu PB Identifikasi Materi Muatan KRP Isu PBYang Paling Strategis Isu PB Prioritas Materi Muatan KRP yang berdampak Analisis Pengaruh Resiko JE SDADDDT PI KEHATI Rumusan Alternatif Rekomendasi Perbaikan KRP Konsultasi Publik Penjaminan Kualitas Pendoku- mentasian VALIDASI 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
  3. 3. Kebijakan, Rencana Dan/Atau Program Kebijakan adalah arah atau tindakan yang diambil oleh Pemerintah Pusat dan Pemerintah Daerah untuk mencapai tujuan Pembangunan Berkelanjutan. Rencana adalah hasil suatu proses untuk menentukan tindakan masa depan yang tepat, melalui urutan pilihan, dengan memperhitungkan sumber daya yang tersedia termasuk rencana tata ruang wilayah beserta rencana rincinya, RPJP nasional, RPJP daerah, RPJM nasional, dan RPJM daerah. Program adalah instrumen kebijakan yang berisi satu atau lebih kegiatan yang dilaksanakan oleh instansi Pemerintah Pusat dan Pemerintah Daerah untuk mencapai sasaran dan tujuan serta memperoleh alokasi anggaran, atau kegiatan masyarakat yang dikoordinasikan oleh instansi Pemerintah Pusat dan Pemerintah Daerah.
  4. 4. (1) Identifikasi materi muatan Kebijakan, Rencana, dan/atau Program (KRP) yang berpotensi menimbulkan pengaruh terhadap kondisi Lingkungan Hidup sebagaimana dimaksud dalam Pasal 7 huruf b dilakukan untuk menemukan dan menentukan muatan KRP yang harus dianalisis untuk mengetahui pengaruhnya terhadap kondisi Lingkungan Hidup. (2) Identifikasi materi muatan KRP sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) dilakukan dengan menelaah konsep rancangan KRP yang akan disusun, atau menelaah seluruh materi KRP berlaku yang akan dievaluasi.
  5. 5. Kegiatan identifikasi materi muatan KRP dilaksanakan dengan cara penapisan materi dengan kriteria yang menimbulkan dampak dan/atau resiko LH sebagaimana yang dijelaskan pada Pasal 3 ayat (2) PP No. 46 Tahun 2016, meliputi: Perubahan iklim; Kerusakan, kemerosotan dan/atau kepunahan keanekaragaman hayati; Peningkatan intensitas dan cakupan wilayah bencana banjir, longsor, kekeringan dan/atau kebakaran hutan dan lahan; Penurunan mutu dan kelimpahan SDA; Peningkatan jumlah penduduk miskin atau terancamnya keberlanjutan penghidupan sekelompok masyarakat, dan/atau Peningkatan resiko terhadap kesehatan dan keselamatan manusia
  6. 6. Materi Teknis RTRW RTRW baru Revisi RTRW
  7. 7. KRP PADA RTRW Kebijakan •Tujuan dan Strategi Rencana •Rencana struktur ruang , rencana pola ruang dan rencana Kawasan Strategis Program •untuk implement asikan Kebijakan dan Rencana
  8. 8. Contoh : Muatan KRP Materi Teknis RTRW
  9. 9. Contoh : Muatan KRP Materi Teknis RTRW
  10. 10. Contoh : Muatan KRP Materi Teknis RTRW
  11. 11. Contoh : Muatan KRP Materi Teknis RTRW
  12. 12. Identifikasi Materi Muatan KRP Berdampak LH (Pasal 3 dan 10 PP 46/2016) Identifikasi materi muatan KRP dilakukan dengan melakukan uji silang muatan-muatan yang ada disusun dalam komponen-komponen materi serta pengaruhnya dengan pertimbangan- pertimbangan berikut: 1) Perubahan Iklim 2) Kerusakan, Kemerosotan, dan/atau Kepunahan biodiversity 3) Peningkatan intensitas & cakupan wilayah banjir, longsor, kekeringan, dan/atau kebakaran hutan dan lahan 4) Penurunan mutu dan kelimpahan SDA 5) Peningkatan alih fungsi Kawasan Hutan dan/atau lahan 6) Peningkatan jumlah penduduk miskin atau terancamnya keberlanjutan penghidupan sekelompok masyarakat 7) Peningkatan resiko tehadap kesehatan dan keselamatan manusia Keterangan: • ( +/1) : KRP berpengaruh positif terhadap kriteria • ( -/-1 ): KRP berpengaruh negatif terhadap kriteria • ( 0 ): KRP tidak berpengaruh terhadap kriteria • YA: jika bobot yang didapat bernilai lebih dari dua (-) • TIDAK : jika semua (+) atau bernilai hanya satu (-) No Kebijakan, Rencana, Program 1) 2) 3) 4) 5) 6) 7) Berdampak LH 1 ............................. +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 YA/TIDAK 2 ............................. +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 YA/TIDAK 3 ............................. +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 YA/TIDAK 4 ............................. +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 YA/TIDAK dst ............................. +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 +/-/0 YA/TIDAK Contoh identifikasi materi muatan KRP berdampak LH
  13. 13. a. Perubahan Iklim b. Kerusakan, Kemerosotan, dan/atau Kepunahan biodiversity c. Peningkatan intensitas & cakupan wilayah banjir, longsor, kekeringan, dan/atau kebakaran hutan dan lahan d. Penurunan mutu dan kelimpahan SDA e. Peningkatan alih fungsi Kawasan Hutan dan/atau lahan f. Peningkatan jumlah penduduk miskin atau terancamnya keberlanjutan penghidupan sekelompok masyarakat g. Peningkatan resiko tehadap kesehatan dan keselamatan manusia
  14. 14. a. Perubahan Iklim b. Kerusakan, Kemerosotan, dan/atau Kepunahan biodiversity c. Peningkatan intensitas & cakupan wilayah banjir, longsor, kekeringan, dan/atau kebakaran hutan dan lahan d. Penurunan mutu dan kelimpahan SDA e. Peningkatan alih fungsi Kawasan Hutan dan/atau lahan f. Peningkatan jumlah penduduk miskin atau terancamnya keberlanjutan penghidupan sekelompok masyarakat g. Peningkatan resiko tehadap kesehatan dan keselamatan manusia

