Pertemuan 4 identifikasi isu pb sd pb prioritas ok

Identifikasi Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Dan Perpres Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Pertemuan ke-4 Andi Irawan, ST, MT
Mekanisme Pembuatan dan Pelaksanaan KLHS (PP No.46/2016) Identifikasi isu PB prioritas Pengkajian pengaruh KRP terhadap ko...
11 TAHAP PENYUSUNAN KAJIAN LINGKUNGAN HIDUP STRATEGIS RZWP3K RPJP/M KRPRTRW KRP Masy. Identikasi Isu PB Identifikasi Mater...
Terdapat sedikit perbedaan pendetilan antara tahapan penyelenggaraan KLHS berdasarkan Permen LHK No. 69 Tahun 2017 dengan ...
Pembangunan berkelanjutan adalah upaya sadar dan terencana yang memadukan aspek Lingkungan Hidup, sosial, dan ekonomi ke d...
6 PELAKSANAAN PENCAPAIAN TUJUAN PEMBANGUNAN BERKELANJUTAN NO TUJUAN Mengakhiri segala bentuk kemiskinan di mana pun (BPS 2...
NO TUJUAN Mengurangi kesenjangan intra- dan antarnegara (Jumlah daerah tertinggal yang terentaskan sebanyak 80 kabupaten d...
KERANGKA PIKIR RZWP3K KRPRTRW KRP Masy Identikasi Isu PB Identifikasi Materi Muatan KRP Isu PBYang Paling Strategis Isu PB...
Didapat dari Konsultasi Publik dg Para Pemangku K Hasil No. 1, ditelaah dg pisau analisis Ps 9 ayat (1) Hasil No. 2, ditel...
untuk menentukan isu-isu yang paling strategis. masukan dari masyarakat dan pemangku kepentingan konsultasi publik
1. Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB 2. Identifikasi materi muatan KRP 3. Analisis pengaruh hasil identifikasi dan perumus...
1. Identifikasi Isu PB (Pasal 7, 8, 9 PP 46/2016) Dalam melakukan perumusan Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan (PB) dapat dilak...
❑Dilaksanakan melalui focus group discusion ❑Menghasilkan misalnya sebanyak 69 (enam puluh sembilan) isu PB ❑Dari 80 (dela...
Dst…
Nomor peringkat Isu PB 1 Banjir 2 Sampah 3 Air Bersih 4 Limbah dan Pencemaran 5 Penurunan Kualitas Udara 6 Sanitasi 7 Drai...
❖ Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Strategis dilaksanakan melalui Focus Group Discusion ❖ dengan analisis uji silang meng...
2. Identifikasi Isu PB Strategis (Pasal 9(1) PP 46/2016) Keterangan: 1) Lintas sektor 2) Lintas wilayah 3) Lintas pemangku...
Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Strategis: Identifikasi isu pembangunan berkelanjutan yang paling strategis dilakukan dengan...
Contoh : Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Strategis No Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Ps 9 (1) PP 46/2016 Strategis/ Tidak...
Nomor peringkat Isu PB Strategis 1 Banjir 2 Sampah 3 Air Bersih 4 Limbah dan Pencemaran 5 Sanitasi 6 Drainase 7 Alih Fungs...
Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Prioritas ❖Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Prioritas dilaksanakan melalui Focus Group Disc...
paling sedikit
3. Identifikasi Isu PB Prioritas (Pasal 9(2) PP 46/2016) Isu PB strategis ditapiskan untuk Isu PB Prioritas dengan paramet...
Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Prioritas: Identifikasi isu pembangunan berkelanjutan prioritas dilakukan dengan cara; Menel...
a. Kapasitas daya dukung dan daya tampung lingkungan hidup untuk pembangunan; b. Perkiraan dampak dan risiko lingkungan hi...
Nomor peringkat Isu PB Prioritas 1 Banjir 2 Alih Fungsi Lahan 3 Air Bersih 4 Limbah dan Pencemaran 5 Sampah 6 Transportasi...
29
NO TUJUAN Tanpa Kemiskinan Tanpa Kelaparan Kehidupan Sehat dan Sejahtera Pendidikan Berkualitas Kesetaraan Gender Air Bers...
Cara melakukan identifikasi ISU Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Prioritas dalam penyusunan KLHS

  1. 1. Identifikasi Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Dan Perpres Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Pertemuan ke-4 Andi Irawan, ST, MT
  2. 2. Mekanisme Pembuatan dan Pelaksanaan KLHS (PP No.46/2016) Identifikasi isu PB prioritas Pengkajian pengaruh KRP terhadap kondisi LH dan PB Pengkajian Identifikasi isu PB paling strategis Identifikasi muatan KRP Perumusan alternatif penyempurnaan KRP Penyusunan rekomendasi perbaikan untuk pengambilan keputusan KRP yang mengintegrasikan prinsip PB Perumusan Alternatif Rekomendasi Identifikasi isu PB Identifikasi muatan KRP & konteksnya Penentuan kerangka kajian- Critical Decision Factors (CDF) Analisis resiko dan peluang Identifikasi akar masalah Perumusan pilihan strategis Penyusun panduan tindak lanjut dan Rekomendasi Pendekatan Dampak (KRP bersifat fokus, detail, terikat, terbatas dan/atau teknis) Pendekatan Strategis (KRP bersifat umum, konseptual, dan/atau makro)PartisipasiPemangkuKepentingan PartisipasiPemangkuKepentingan Isu PB prioritas
  3. 3. 11 TAHAP PENYUSUNAN KAJIAN LINGKUNGAN HIDUP STRATEGIS RZWP3K RPJP/M KRPRTRW KRP Masy. Identikasi Isu PB Identifikasi Materi Muatan KRP Isu PB Yang Paling Strategis Isu PB Prioritas Materi Muatan KRP yang berdampak Analisis Pengaruh Resiko JE SDADDDT PI KEHATI Rumusan Alternatif Rekomendasi Perbaikan KRP Konsultasi Publik Penjaminan Kualitas Pendoku- mentasian 10 VALIDASI 1 2 3 4 5 66 7 9 118 Sumber: Paparan KLHK-RI, 2018 Kajian 6 Muatan RDTR EX POST
  4. 4. Terdapat sedikit perbedaan pendetilan antara tahapan penyelenggaraan KLHS berdasarkan Permen LHK No. 69 Tahun 2017 dengan Permendagri No. 7 Tahun 2018 yang mana merujuk juga pada Perpres No. 59 Tahun 2017 tentang Pelaksanaan Pencapaian Pembangunan Berkelanjutan (TPB) atau SDGs Perbedaan pendetilan tahapan penyelenggaraan KLHS pada Permendagri No. 7 Tahun 2018 dari 11 (sebelas) tahapan sebelumnya ditunjukkan pada gambar berikut. Perbedaan Tahapan Penyelenggaraan KLHS RPJPD / RPJMD pada Permendagri No. 7 Tahun 2018 Sumber: Modifikasi Paparan KLHK-RI, 2018 EX ANTE
  5. 5. Pembangunan berkelanjutan adalah upaya sadar dan terencana yang memadukan aspek Lingkungan Hidup, sosial, dan ekonomi ke dalam strategi pembangunan untuk menjamin keutuhan Lingkungan Hidup serta keselamatan, kemampuan, kesejahteraan, dan mutu hidup generasi masa kini dan generasi masa depan. (Pasal 1 Ayat 3 UU 32 Tahun 2009 PPLH dan Pasal 1 Ayat 3 PP 46 Tahun 2016 KLHS)
  6. 6. 6 PELAKSANAAN PENCAPAIAN TUJUAN PEMBANGUNAN BERKELANJUTAN NO TUJUAN Mengakhiri segala bentuk kemiskinan di mana pun (BPS 2016 Penduduk miskin berjumlah 27,76 jiwa) Menghilangkan kelaparan, mencapai ketahanan pangan dan gizi yang baik, serta meningkatkan pertanian berkelanjutan. (Menurunnya penduduk dengan asupan kalori minimum pada tahun 2019 menjadi 8,5 % (2015: 17,4%). Menjamin kehidupan yang sehat dan meningkatkan kesejahteraan seluruh penduduk semua usia. (Menurunnya angka kematian ibu per 100 ribu kelahiran hidup pada tahun 2019 menjadi 306 (pada 2010: 346). Dan Menurunnya angka kematian bayi per 1000 kelahiran hidup pada tahun 2019 menjadi 24 (2012-2013: 32) Menjamin kualitas pendidikan yang inklusif dan merata serta meningkatkan kesempatan belajar sepanjang hayat untuk semua. (Meningkatnya rata-rata angka melek aksara di atas umur 15 tahun 2019 96,1%) Mencapai kesetaraan gender dan pemberdayakan kaum perempuan. (Meningkatnya jumlah kebijakan yang responsif gender mendukung pemberdayaan perempuan pada tahun 2019 bertambah sebanyak 16 (2015: 19) ) Menjamin ketersediaan serta pengelolaan air bersih dan sanitasi yang berkelanjutan untuk semua. (Meningkatnya akses terhadap layanan air minum dan berkelanjutan pada tahun 2019 menjadi 100% (2015: 70,9%) dan Meningkatnya akses terhadap sanitasi yang layak dan berkelanjutan pada tahun 2019 menjadi 100% (2015: 62,14 %) ) Menjamin akses energi yang terjangkau, andal, berkelanjutan, dan modern untuk semua (Meningkatnya konsumsi listrik per kapita menjadi 1.200 KWh pada tahun 2019 (2014: 843 KWh)) Meningkatkan pertumbuhan ekonomi yang inklusif dan berkelanjutan, kesempatan kerja yang produktif dan menyeluruh, serta pekerjaan yang layak untuk semua (Meningkatnya Produk Domestik Bruto (PDB) per kapita per tahun menjadi lebih dari Rp 50,000 juta pada tahun 2019 (2015: Rp 45,180 45,2 juta)) Membangun infrastruktur yang tangguh, meningkatkan industri inklusif dan berkelanjutan, serta mendorong inovasi . Terbangunnya jalan tol sepanjang 1.000 km pada tahun 2019 (2014: 820 km) , Bertambahnya panjang jalur kereta api sepanjang 3.258 km pada tahun 2019 (2014: 954 km), Meningkatnya jumlah bandara menjadi 252 pada tahun 2019 (2014: 237), dan Meningkatnya jumlah dermaga penyeberangan menjadi 275 pada tahun 2019 (2014: 210)) UMUM
  7. 7. NO TUJUAN Mengurangi kesenjangan intra- dan antarnegara (Jumlah daerah tertinggal yang terentaskan sebanyak 80 kabupaten dan berkurangnya desa tertinggal sebanyak 5.000 desa pada tahun 2019) Menjadikan kota dan permukiman inklusif, aman, tangguh, dan berkelanjutan. (Target tersedia 3,7 juta akses rumah layak di tahun 2019) Menjamin Pola Produksi dan Konsumsi yang Berkelanjutan (Meningkatnya pengelolaan limbah B3 menjadi 150 juta ton pada tahun 2019) Mengambil tindakan cepat untuk mengatasi perubahan iklim dan dampaknya (Terwujudnya penyelenggaraan inventarisasi Gas Rumah Kaca (GRK), serta monitoring, pelaporan dan verifikasi Emisi GRK yang dilaporkan dalam dokumen Biennial Update Report (BUR) ke-3 hingga tahun 2019 (2015: dokumen BUR ke-1)) Melestarikan dan memanfaatkan secara berkelanjutan sumber daya kelautan dan samudera untuk pembangunan berkelanjutan. (Terkendalinya Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) fishing dan kegiatan di laut yang merusak ditandai dengan kepatuhan sebanyak 87% pelaku usaha pada tahun 2019 (2015: 66 %)) Melindungi, merestorasi, dan meningkatkan pemanfaatan berkelanjutan ekosistem daratan, mengelola hutan secara lestari, menghentikan penggurunan, memulihkan degradasi lahan, serta menghentikan kehilangan keanekaragaman hayati. (Berkurangnya luasan lahan kritis melalui rehabilitasi seluas 5,5 juta hektar di dalam Kesatuan Pemangkuan Hutan (KPH) dan Daerah Aliran Sungai (DAS) Prioritas hingga tahun 2019 (2015: 1,25 juta hektar)) Menguatkan masyarakat yang inklusif dan damai untuk pembangunan berkelanjutan, menyediakan akses keadilan untuk semua, dan membangun kelembagaan yang efektif, akuntabel, dan inklusif di semua tingkatan. (Menurunnya prevalensi kekerasan terhadap anak pada tahun 2019 (2013: 38,62% untuk anak laki-laki dan 20,48% untuk anak perempuan)) Menguatkan sarana pelaksanaan dan merevitalisasi kemitraan global untuk pembangunan berkelanjutan. (Tercapainya rasio penerimaan perpajakan terhadap PDB di atas 10% per tahun (2015: 10,7%)) PELAKSANAAN PENCAPAIAN TUJUAN PEMBANGUNAN BERKELANJUTAN UMUM
  8. 8. KERANGKA PIKIR RZWP3K KRPRTRW KRP Masy Identikasi Isu PB Identifikasi Materi Muatan KRP Isu PBYang Paling Strategis Isu PB Prioritas Materi Muatan KRP yang berdampak Analisis Pengaruh Resiko JE SDADDDT PI KEHATI Rumusan Alternatif Rekomendasi Perbaikan KRP Konsultasi Publik Penjaminan Kualitas Pendoku- mentasian VALIDASI 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11
  9. 9. Didapat dari Konsultasi Publik dg Para Pemangku K Hasil No. 1, ditelaah dg pisau analisis Ps 9 ayat (1) Hasil No. 2, ditelaah dg pisau analisis Ps 9 ayat (2) Identifikasi semua materi KRP, ditelaah dg pisau analisis Ps 3 ayat (2) atau Penjelasan Ps 15 UU 32/09 Analisis pengaruh hasil No 3 dg hasil No 4 Kajian DDDT, JE, SDA, PI, Kehati, Resiko Dampak LH Perubahan :Tujuan, Strategi pencapaian, ukuran/skala, lokasi, proses/metode, penundaan, rambu mempertahankan ekosistem, mitigasi Perbaikan KRP, Keg/usaha yang telah melampaui DDDT tidak boleh lagi Oleh penyusun KRP KLHS DALAM PP NO. 46/2016
  10. 10. untuk menentukan isu-isu yang paling strategis. masukan dari masyarakat dan pemangku kepentingan konsultasi publik
  11. 11. 1. Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB 2. Identifikasi materi muatan KRP 3. Analisis pengaruh hasil identifikasi dan perumusan Isu PB dengan materi muatan KRP 4. Muatan Kajian KLHS literatur pendapat Pokja kesamaan sebab akibat Lintas sektor LintasWilayah Lintas PK Lintas waktu Hasil dikonsultasikan dengan masyarakat dan Pemangku kepentingan Dasar untuk Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan yang Paling Strategis a. dikumpulkan b. dipusatkan ISU PEMBANGUNAN BERKELANJUTAN Pasal 7a
  12. 12. 1. Identifikasi Isu PB (Pasal 7, 8, 9 PP 46/2016) Dalam melakukan perumusan Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan (PB) dapat dilakukan dengan: 1. menghimpun masukan dari Tim POKJA KLHS, masyarakat dan pemangku kepentingan melalui uji/konsultasi publik dengan mengundang masyarakat dan pemangku kepentingan; 2. Isu yang terhimpun tersebut kemudian dilakukan pemusatan ke dalam dalam daftar pendek berdasarkan keterkaitannya. No Nama Isu Kelompok 1 Isu Lingkungan 1 Persampahan 2 Banjir Dst ... Kelompok 2 Isu Ekonomi 1 Pertumbuhan ekonomi masyarakat rendah 2 Perdagangan bebas Dst ... Kelompok 3 Isu Sosial 1 Tingginya kesenjangan sosial 2 Meningkatknya pemakai narkoba Dst ... Kelompok 4 Isu Hukum dan Tata Kelola 1 Penegakkan aturan lingkungan hidup 2 Dst ... Contoh tabel identifikasi isu pembangunan berkelanjutan (PB)
  13. 13. ❑Dilaksanakan melalui focus group discusion ❑Menghasilkan misalnya sebanyak 69 (enam puluh sembilan) isu PB ❑Dari 80 (delapan puluh ) isu PB, kemudian dilakukan pemusatan isu PB berdasarkan kesamaan substansi isu dan/atau telaahan hubungan sebab-akibat, sehingga terakhir diputuskan sebanyak 17 (Tujuh belas) isu PB (Daftar Panjang)
  14. 14. Dst…
  15. 15. Nomor peringkat Isu PB 1 Banjir 2 Sampah 3 Air Bersih 4 Limbah dan Pencemaran 5 Penurunan Kualitas Udara 6 Sanitasi 7 Drainase 8 Alif Fungsi Lahan 9 Penataan Ruang 10 Transportasi 11 Kependudukan Nomor peringkat Isu PB 12 Pangan 13 Kemiskinan 14 Kemacetan 15 Tingkat Pendidikan Rendah 16 PHBS Rendah 17 Pariwisata
  16. 16. ❖ Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Strategis dilaksanakan melalui Focus Group Discusion ❖ dengan analisis uji silang menggunakan Pasal 9 ayat (1) PP No. 46 Tahun 2016. a. karakteristik wilayah; b. tingkat pentingnya potensi dampak; c. keterkaitan antar isu strategis Pembangunan Berkelanjutan; d. keterkaitan dengan materi muatan KRP e. Muatan Rencana Perlindungan dan Pengelolaan Lingkungan Hidup; dan/atau f. Hasil KLHS dari KRP pada hirarki diatasnya yang harus diacu, serupa dan berada pada wilayah yang berdekatan, dan/atau memiliki keterkaitan dan/atau relevansi langsung ❖ Hasil Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Strategis telah menghasilkan sebanyak 8 (delapan) Isu PB Strategis. ❖ Dari 8 Isu PB Strategis, kemudian dilakukan pemeringkatan berdasarkan nilai strategisnya Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Strategis
  17. 17. 2. Identifikasi Isu PB Strategis (Pasal 9(1) PP 46/2016) Keterangan: 1) Lintas sektor 2) Lintas wilayah 3) Lintas pemangku wilayah 4) Lintas waktu Atau Kemudian dilakukan tahap identifikasi dan perumusan isu PB Strategis dengan cara melakukan penapisan antara hasil pemusatan isu PB dengan unsur-unsur paling sedikit yaitu: 1) karakteristik wilayah; 2) tingkat pentingnya potensi dampak; 3) keterkaitan antar isu PB strategis; 4) keterkaitan dengan materi muatan KRP; 5) muatan RPPLH; 6) keterkaitan dengan KRP pada hierarki diatasnya yang harus diacu, serupa dan berada pada wilayah yang berdekatan, dan/atau memiliki keterkaitan dan/atau relevansi langsung KLHS yang harus diacu. No Isu PB Unsur-unsur Pasal 9 (1) PP 46/2016 Ket. 1) 2) 3) 4) 5) 6) 1 Isu Lingkungan ✓/X ✓/ X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X Strategis/tidak 2 Isu Ekonomi ✓/X ✓/ X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X Strategis/tidak 3 Isu Sosial ✓/X ✓/ X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X Strategis/tidak 4 Dst ... ✓/X ✓/ X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X Strategis/tidak No Isu PB Parameter Ket. 1) 2) 3) 4) 1 Isu Lingkungan ✓/ X ✓/ X ✓/ X ✓/ X Strategis/tidak 2 Isu Ekonomi ✓/ X ✓/ X ✓/ X ✓/ X Strategis/tidak 3 Isu Sosial ✓/ X ✓/ X ✓/ X ✓/ X Strategis/tidak 4 Dst ... ✓/ X ✓/ X ✓/ X ✓/ X Strategis/tidak
  18. 18. Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Strategis: Identifikasi isu pembangunan berkelanjutan yang paling strategis dilakukan dengan cara; Menelaah hasil isu PB dengan mempertimbangkan unsur-unsur: Isu PB Karakteristik Wilayah Pentingnya dampak Isu PB terkait KRP terkait RPPLH KLHS diatasnyaRBI RTR LC Luas Sering Banjir? Topografi Pola ruang Terbuka? Luas? Tiap tahun? Analisis sebab akibatnya Lokasinya sama? Sudah ada rencana pengelolaanya? Sudah ada penanganan dari KLHS pada hirarki KLHS di atasnya?Longsor? Kelerengan Struktur ruang Hutan? Kecil? Baru terjadi? Potensi pengaruhnya? Kekeringan? Diatas permukaan laut? Tubuh air? Alih fungai kawasan? Sempadan? Karst? Melalui konsultasi Publik, disepakati Isu yang akan diambil menjadi Isu PB yang Paling Strategis dengan mempertinbangkan hasil telaahan tersebut Pasal 8 dan 9 (1)
  19. 19. Contoh : Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Strategis No Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Ps 9 (1) PP 46/2016 Strategis/ Tidak Strategis KARAKTERISTIK WILAYAH Tingkat pentingnya potensi dampak Katerk aitan antar isu Strate gis PB Keterk aitan denga n muata n KRP Muatan RPPLH Hasil KLHS dari KRP pada hirarki di atasnya Peta RBI Peta RTR Peta PL Luas (Ha) Freku ensi 1 2 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 Kekerin gan 12 Kec Dataran rendah, dataran rendah pedalaman, perbukitan rendah, perbukitan, perbukitan tinggi, Datar, Landai Tanaman Tahunan, Pertanian Tanaman Pangan Lahan Basah, Pertanian Tanaman Pangan Lahan Kering, Hutan Lindung, Kawasan Pengamanan Sungai, Permukiman Pedesaaan, Permukiman Perkotaan, Hutan Produksi Perkebunan, Sawah, Sawah Tadah Hujan, Tegalan 23.609 sering Ada, kekeri ngan, banjir dan longsor terkait dg banjir, yaitu musim panas dan misum hujan Tidak ada RPPLH Tidak ada KLHS Provinsi sangat strategis
  20. 20. Nomor peringkat Isu PB Strategis 1 Banjir 2 Sampah 3 Air Bersih 4 Limbah dan Pencemaran 5 Sanitasi 6 Drainase 7 Alih Fungsi Lahan 8 Pentaan Ruang 9 Transportasi 10 Kependudukan 11 Pariwisata Contoh : Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Strategis
  21. 21. Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Prioritas ❖Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Prioritas dilaksanakan melalui Focus Group Discusion ❖Dengan analisis pembobotan menggunakan Pasal 9 ayat (2) PP No. 46 Tahun 2016. Bobot terendah bernilai 1 (satu), dan tertinggi bernilai 5 (lima). Nilai 1 (satu) bobot yang tidak memiliki pengaruh dan nilai 5 (lima) bobot yang sangat berpengaruh. Hasil akhir dari identifikasi isu PB prioritas ditentukan berdasarkan nilai pengaruh yang sangat tidak berpengaruh, hingga nilai bobot yang sangat berpengaruh. Untuk menentukan isu PB prioritas ditentukan berdasarkan kesepakatan pada saat pelaksanaan Konsultasi Publik (KP) yang dihadiri oleh para pemangku kepentingan ❖Hasil Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Prioritas telah menghasilkan sebanyak 5 (lima) Isu PB Prioritas. kemudian dilakukan pemeringkatan berdasarkan nilai strategisnya
  22. 22. paling sedikit
  23. 23. 3. Identifikasi Isu PB Prioritas (Pasal 9(2) PP 46/2016) Isu PB strategis ditapiskan untuk Isu PB Prioritas dengan parameter sebagai berikut: 1) kapasitas daya dukung dan daya tampung Lingkungan Hidup untuk pembangunan; 2) perkiraan dampak dan risiko Lingkungan Hidup; 3) kinerja layanan atau jasa ekosistem; 4) intensitas dan cakupan wilayah bencana alam; 5) status mutu dan ketersediaan sumber daya alam; 6) ketahanan dan potensi keanekaragaman hayati; 7) kerentanan dan kapasitas adaptasi terhadap perubahan iklim; 8) tingkat dan status jumlah penduduk miskin atau penghidupan sekelompok masyarakat serta terancamnya keberlanjutan penghidupan masyarakat; 9) risiko terhadap kesehatan dan keselamatan masyarakat; 10)ancaman terhadap perlindungan terhadap kawasan tertentu secara tradisional yang dilakukan oleh masyarakat dan masyarakat hukum adat. No IsuPBStrategis PPNo.46Tahun2017 TotalSkoringdanBobot RangkingIsuPBPrioritas 1) 2) 3) 4) 5) 6) 7) 8) 9) 10) 1 ............................ . ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X 2 ............................ . ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X 3 ............................ . ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X 4 ............................ . ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X 5 ............................ . ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X dst ............................ . ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X ✓/X Contoh tabel penapisan isu PB prioritas
  24. 24. Isu Pembangunan Berkelanjutan Prioritas: Identifikasi isu pembangunan berkelanjutan prioritas dilakukan dengan cara; Menelaah hasil isu PB dengan mempertimbangkan unsur-unsur: Isu PB Strategis DDDT Dampak LH Jasa Ekosistem/ Kinerja Layanan Cakupan Wil Mutu SDA Perubahan Ikkim Masy miskin Kesehat Masy Kaw Adat Banjir? 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 5 2 Kekeringan? 5 5 5 5 4 4 5 5 4 Alih fungai kawasan? 5 5 5 3 5 5 2 2 6 ...dst... Nilai bobot melalui konsultasi Publik yang disepakati untuk Isu yang akan diambil menjadi Isu PB Prioritas Skala Bobot: 1 – 5 : tidak berpengaruh – sangat berpengaruh Pasal 9 (2)
  25. 25. a. Kapasitas daya dukung dan daya tampung lingkungan hidup untuk pembangunan; b. Perkiraan dampak dan risiko lingkungan hidup; c. Kinerja layanan atau jasa ekosistem; d. Intensitas dan cakupan wilayah bencana alam; e. Status mutu dan ketersediaan sumber daya alam; f. Ketahanan dan potensi keanekaragaman hayati; g. Kerentanan dan kapasitas adaptasi terhadap perubahan iklim; h. Tingkat dan status jumlah penduduk miskin atau penghidupan sekelompok masyarakat serta terancamnya keberlanjutan penghidupan masyarakat; i. Risiko terhadap kesehatan dan keselamatan masyarakat; dan/atau j. Ancaman terhadap perlindungan terhadap kawasan tertentu secara tradisional yang dilakukan oleh masyarakat dan masyarakat hukum adat
  26. 26. Nomor peringkat Isu PB Prioritas 1 Banjir 2 Alih Fungsi Lahan 3 Air Bersih 4 Limbah dan Pencemaran 5 Sampah 6 Transportasi Contoh : Hasil Identifikasi dan Perumusan Isu PB Prioritas
  27. 27. 29
  28. 28. NO TUJUAN Tanpa Kemiskinan Tanpa Kelaparan Kehidupan Sehat dan Sejahtera Pendidikan Berkualitas Kesetaraan Gender Air Bersih dan Sanitasi Layak Energi Bersih dan Terjangkau Pekerjaan Layak & Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Industri, Inovasi, dan Infrastruktur NO TUJUAN Berkurangnya Kesenjangan Kota & Permukiman yang Berkelanjutan Konsumsi & Produksi yang Bertanggung Jawab Penanganan Perubahan Iklim Ekosistem Lautan Ekosistem Daratan Perdamaian, Keadilan, dan Kelembagaan yang Tangguh Kemitraan untuk Mencapai Tujuan Mengakhiri segala bentuk kemiskinan di mana pun (BPS 2016 Penduduk miskin berjumlah 27,76 jiwa) Menghilangkan kelaparan, mencapai ketahanan pangan dan gizi yang baik, serta meningkatkan pertanian berkelanjutan Menjamin kehidupan yang sehat dan meningkatkan kesejahteraan seluruh penduduk semua usia Menjamin kualitas pendidikan yang inklusif dan merata serta meningkatkan kesempatan belajar sepanjang hayat untuk semua Mencapai kesetaraan gender dan pemberdayakan kaum perempuan Menjamin ketersediaan serta pengelolaan air bersih dan sanitasi yang berkelanjutan untuk semua Menjamin akses energi yang terjangkau, andal, berkelanjutan, dan modern untuk semua Meningkatkan pertumbuhan ekonomi yang inklusif dan berkelanjutan, kesempatan kerja yang produktif dan menyeluruh, serta pekerjaan yang layak untuk semua Membangun infrastruktur yang tangguh, meningkatkan industri inklusif dan berkelanjutan, serta mendorong inovasi Mengurangi kesenjangan intra- dan antarnegara Menjadikan kota dan permukiman inklusif, aman, tangguh, dan berkelanjutan Menjamin Pola Produksi dan Konsumsi yang Berkelanjutan Mengambil tindakan cepat untuk mengatasi perubahan iklim dan dampaknya (Terwujudnya penyelenggaraan inventarisasi Gas Rumah Kaca (GRK), serta monitoring, pelaporan dan verifikasi Emisi GRK Melestarikan dan memanfaatkan secara berkelanjutan sumber daya kelautan dan samudera untuk pembangunan berkelanjutan. (Terkendalinya Illegal, Unreported, Unregulated (IUU) fishing dan kegiatan di laut yang merusak Melindungi, merestorasi, dan meningkatkan pemanfaatan berkelanjutan ekosistem daratan, mengelola hutan secara lestari, menghentikan penggurunan, memulihkan degradasi lahan, serta menghentikan kehilangan keanekaragaman hayati. (Berkurangnya luasan lahan kritis melalui rehabilitas Menguatkan masyarakat yang inklusif dan damai untuk pembangunan berkelanjutan, menyediakan akses keadilan untuk semua, dan membangun kelembagaan yang efektif, akuntabel, dan inklusif di semua tingkatan Menguatkan sarana pelaksanaan dan merevitalisasi kemitraan global untuk pembangunan berkelanjutan

