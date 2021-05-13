Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEO Marketing Strategy By:Andrew Williams
How to Write SEO Content Outline your article.[1] Articles should be well written, engaging, and informative. They should
Take some business courses. Although you may have a degree in marketing and plenty of marketing experience, you need the s...
SEO Marketing Strategy
For most people this will take a few years of working with websites, writing articles and analyzing web traffic to gain proficiency. You will have a working knowledge of the following tasks

  SEO Marketing Strategy By:Andrew Williams
  2. 2. How to Do SEO Brainstorm key words and phrases. Keywords are the words on your website that people are most likely to search for. Brainstorm several options related to the theme of your website. Businesses may want to conduct market research or run a focus group to help this process along. If you're starting a website on a small budget, just have a brainstorm session by yourself or with a few friends. If you'll be writing about products, search for similar products on online marketplaces. Look for common phrases in the product names and descriptions. Search for online forums related to your website topic. Read through some of the post titles and popular discussions to find topics of interest. Stick to keywords that accurately describe your website.[1] If you only sell chairs, "furniture" is too broad and "bar stools" is irrelevant. There's no point attracting people who aren't interested in your website. Compare keywords with Google AdWords. This tool is aimed at advertisers, but website creators frequently use it to find out how often people search for their keywords. Sign up for a Google AdWords account, then visit the Keyword Planner Tool. Use the tools provided to narrow down your search: First, fill out the Search for new keyword... form with a few generic descriptions of your website. From the results, add popular keywords that describe your website to your brainstorm list. Next, enter all the keywords from your brainstorm list into the Get search volume... form. Optionally, select a location for your target audience, but only if you're focusing on local content. Ignore the Negative Keywords option, which is only relevant for advertisers. Use the results to narrow down your option. In the Keyword Planner results, look at the "Average Monthly Volume" column (ignoring the other, advertiser-focused columns). Cross any phrases off your list that don't reach your target search volume. What this search volume is depends on how you're using the keyword:[2] Keywords for your home page or overarching website theme should have thousands of searches each month. A keyword for a single product page or blog post should have hundreds of searches. A search volume under 100 means that your website can probably get into the top results for that term. Since very few people will see those results, this is only useful if building a niche community or running a business with a small number of high-profit transactions. Check your competition. You've narrowed your options down to the most popular searches, but you're not done yet. If large companies and well-established websites are targeting the same term, your website might be pushed out of the results. First, sign out of your Google account to make sure the results aren't tailored to you. Search for each phrase separately in a search
  3. 3. engine, to get an idea of the current competition. These are all signs that the keyword will face heavy competition, and should probably not be your main focus:[3] More than 10 million results. The maximum number of ads (on Google, that's 3 on the top and 7 on the right) Famous websites at the top of the results The exact keyword phrase appears in the title of several top results. Learn how to use keywords. Stuffing as many keywords as possible into your site is no longer a good way to climb the rankings. Use the keywords a couple times near the start of the page, and wherever it seems relevant. Keywords are mostly useful for titles, headers, and URLS, as described in the next section.[4] You won't be penalized for using keywords so common that they're ordinary phrases, such as "San Francisco" or "macaroni and cheese." Penalties show up much faster as you repeat hyper-specific keywords, such as "fast easy macaroni and cheese at home."[5] Choose clear, unique titles. Every page on your website should have a unique title. Each search engine displays the title of the page when it displays results, and may use the title to figure out what the page is about. This is an excellent place to use keywords, but only if they accurately describe the content on the page. Keep the title short, since search engines will cut off the title after a certain length.[6] If you're writing the HTML yourself, type in inside the section. If you are using website creation tools, the title is usually generated from the name of your blog post. You may be able to change it in the settings or the "header" document. Write accurate descriptions and headers. These should be helpful and easy for real people to read. They don't have a major effect on ranking by themselves, but they're still one of your best tools for bringing the right people to your site.[7] Use keywords if they accurately describe the page, but focus on the reader, not the bots. To add a description in HTML, type . This will not show up on the page, but some of it may show up in search engine results. Think of headers as smaller titles for each section of a long page. These do show up on the page, so choose short headers that people can use to quickly find content. These come in several sizes, from The Most Important to the least important . If you are using website or blog software instead of HTML, you may need to read the FAQ to find out how to add descriptions and headers. Structure your website for ease of use. Your website probably has many pages. Both search engine bots and actual visitors should be able to easily find every page, figure out what each is for, and navigate between them.[8] Here are some tips to accomplish this:[9][10] Organize your site directory. Each folder in your site directory should have a clear purpose and name. You want a URL like wikihow.com/making-websites/seo, not vague or unclear URLs like wikihow.com/directory7/hi-guys. Make sure you can reach any page by starting at the home page and clicking links. A page that can only be reached from another site or by manually typing the URL will not show up at all on search engine results. Add "breadcrumb navigation" at the top or bottom of each page, so visitors can easily return to more general pages. For instance, a chocolate cupcake recipe might have breadcrumb links "Home → Baking → Cupcakes" Submit a sitemap to search engines. There are many free sitemap generating websites that will create an organized list of
  4. 4. pages on your website. Submit this XML Sitemap using Google WebMaster tools, and preferably to other search engines such as Yahoo and Bing as well. If you are using blogging software, you may be able to download a plugin that does this for you. Be skeptical about SEO tricks. The steps above allow search engines to find each page on your site, and identify what it's about. Many site owners want to learn further "tricks" to get their page higher up the ranking. These appealing shortcuts have little to no effect. Search engines frequently update their algorithms to close these loopholes, often turning what was once a mild boost into a severe ranking penalty.[11] Here are a few examples of SEO practices that will only harm your website: Don't use keywords in anchors (text displayed as links), although brand names are fine.[12] Don't add keywords as text invisible to the user. Search engine bots don't care what color your text is, they can still see it and penalize you for keyword stuffing.[13] Don't use keywords unrelated to your topic. This may initially attract more visitors, but your rankings will soon plummet when search engines notice that all of them leave right away.[14] Write content for people, not search engines. Many people make the mistake of thinking that only search engine bots matter for SEO. Actually, you should think of the work you do for bots as basic preparation. You've invited people to your party, sent out invitations, and made sure everyone knows the place and time. If you want people to actually show up and enjoy themselves — and get your site higher in the rankings — you need to make content that real visitors enjoy. If you ever write a paragraph that doesn't help the user, delete it. Check all content for grammar, spelling, and readability. Try not to wander off topic or pad the article with unnecessary content. Be objective and honest. Customers can tell when a business gets "pushy," and they don't like it. Many more people will return to your site and recommend it to friends if the content seems balanced and objective. It's all right to advertise a product, but don't go over the top with your claims.[15] Use hard facts to sell your product. Explain how your product is different from your competitors', and why that makes it better. If possible, include data from unbiased sources, not just your own research. If you're running a personal website, be honest about the products you endorse. Endorse products you actually use and enjoy, and be honest about their flaws. User content is inherently more trustworthy. A basic comment system is a good start, but consider including forums for user discussion, or featuring especially good comments as their own blog post. Appeal to mobile users and casual browsers. Phones and tablets make up more of the internet browsing audience every year. Try viewing your website on a small screen and think about how you could improve the experience. Images and video content attract much more attention than a wall of text.[16][17] Keep the in-depth content, but don't use it as your top-of-the-page hook. Attract links. If you make contacts within your field, especially within a blogging community, you may be able to ask for links directly. More commonly, you'll need to build content that news organizations and respected blogs find worthwhile, and build enough presence that they discover the content and link to it. Try to think of content that no one else has, whether that's useful advice or an appealing personal story. More direct opportunities are harder to come by, but keep an eye out for the following: [18] Look at news sites or blogs that frequently link out to your type of content. If you discover a dead link, contact the author of the page and suggest that they replace the article with something focused on your content instead. Educational or government sources tend to have higher authority. If you can write a review of their programs or volunteer your services, you may earn a valuable backlink. Never purchase backlinks. Once search engines detect this, you will receive a severe penalty to your rankings. Earn authority. Easier said than done, becoming an authority in your field will earn you a respected spot in the rankings. All of the steps above will help achieve this in the long term, but consider the following as well:[19] Use content creators with name recognition or professional qualifications, even if it's just for a guest post. Share your content on social media.[20]
  5. 5. How to Write SEO Content Outline your article.[1] Articles should be well written, engaging, and informative. They should present a new angle on a specific topic. A good hook at the beginning along with useful information will make people want to continue reading it. Your article should be useful, entertaining, or otherwise valuable. A well-written article with good content will attract more traffic, meaning many readers will visit your site. This makes your article more attractive to link marketers (people that link their sites to yours) and increases the likelihood of advertisers wanting to use your page for their advertisements.- Google search engine provides a great weight on the title of articles and blogs. That is why it is crucial that the keyword phrase is present on the title as an important part of effective SEO content. Make a list of key phrases and keywords for your article.[2] This is important so that your publisher can include it in the metadata of the page, which is part of the HTML code. It will be very helpful for the readers and Google ranking if the article is divided with subheadings, as readers appreciate it more when they can read an article with ease.[3] As an important reminder, most people who browse the sites are only skim-reading on the internet. That is why with a subheading they are likely to finish the article and stay on the page for a longer period. Keywords and key phrases are words or phrases that people would use to search for information on the topic which you are about to write. For example, key phrases for an article on moving could be "packing and moving" or "loading a moving truck," while keywords could be "moving," "relocation," or "relocating." Key phrases and keywords are registered by "spiders," which are scripts that search engines send out to every page on the Internet. Spiders "crawl" across web pages and websites and analyze them for content and quality of content. One way they do this is by registering the keywords and key phrases to determine the subject of a page; but they also detect how often each keyword or phrases are used, whether a page is grammatically correct, and what types of inbound and outbound hyperlinks there are. Hyperlinks are links to other pages that are somehow relevant to your topic. Write your article.[4] Make sure it's grammatically correct with no spelling mistakes. Give your article a title. Break it up into short paragraphs with sub headers. Use the most important keywords and key phrases as early in the article as possible, preferably in the first sentence, and in the first paragraph.
  6. 6. Do not overuse keywords or key phrases. Intersperse them naturally throughout the text in the natural reading rhythm of the article. The recommended keyword density is 1-3%.[5] Include the most important keywords and key phrases in titles and subheaders. Make sure you only add one H1 in the text (usually the title), it should contain the main keyword.[6] Use bullets to present your content as long paragraph do not sound appealing and use media files for better understanding of the article by the the users. If it makes sense in the text, put keywords and key phrases in bold or italics. If too many keywords are present on the content, Google search engine will assume that the keywords are stuffing. Do not make a rookie mistake and place those keyword phrases on the 155 - 200 words If the title includes the keyword phrase, the first sentence of the article should also have the keyword. To break the redundancy, try starting the article through a question. As the keyword is already inserted in the sentence, all you have to do is BOLD it. This will emphasize the keyword and it will make a huge effect on the Google algorithm as it scans the article. Similar to the first sentence, the keyword should also be present in the last sentence to emphasize the keywords more. Include hyperlinks in the article.[7] Hyperlinks are links to another web page that is relevant to your topic. You can highlight a word or phrase and add the web address to which you want to link. Make sure every link is a quality website that offers sound information and easy navigation. Build links to your article. Even if you have written a great article, you must let the world know about it. Simply, share a link to your new article on Facebook, Twitter or Tumblr and encourage friends to re-share it. Turning keywords into a clickable link allows Google search to emphasize the keywords more and it should be done at the beginning and end of an article where the keywords are mostly located. Make it easy to share the content Your content will rank better as a whole if Google can see it being shared on other sites. Sharing it yourself like in the "Build Links to your Article" step is a great way to start, but making it easy for other people to share can get you even more publicity!
  7. 7. How to Start an SEO Consulting Business - wikiHow Learn search engine optimization skills. For most people this will take a few years of working with websites, writing articles and analyzing web traffic to gain proficiency. You should have a working knowledge of the following tasks: Identify and analyze keywords. You should be able to identify the keywords that most people will use to search for a product and site. Work with pay-per-click (PPC) advertising like Google AdWords and Bing Ads so that you can see what terms are capturing a user's attention in paid advertising and search engine results. Write quality content that contains keywords. In order to have a good organic SEO ranking, the content must contain your most popular keywords in the page title, article/blog title, headings and the prose. Update content frequently on websites to improve web traffic. Insert keyword hyperlinks into your content. Google Analytics, and similar website analytic programs. Each link that you post through a PPC ad, website, social media outlet or blog should be made with a program that can track the source of the click. Use this information to identify the best keywords, content and affiliate websites. Write quality meta tags and meta descriptions. These are the sentences that appear in your search results. It should be filled with keywords and compelling descriptions of the product or site. Meta tags are like keywords that can identify similar products during searches. Develop a checklist for reviewing websites for errors. Common errors that hurt SEO ranking include complicated URL addresses, broken links, bugs, poor grammar and improper image names. Become a social media expert. An SEO consultant must be able to blog, manage user comments and post on social media accounts. Hyperlinks to blog content will generate more web traffic and can lead to higher SEO ranking. Learn how to build user interaction and user comments. The more user-generated content a site has, the higher the ranking will be. Become knowledgeable in managing user reviews, encouraging comments and creating customer service efforts online. Develop webmaster skills and programming skills. Take courses that will allow you to analyze HTML code for broken links and other problems. If you are not able to do this, build a network of web developers and designers that can help you look at a site and fix problems that hurt indexing. Become an expert in search engine optimization. Work for at least 1 year providing SEO solutions through an employer before starting out on your own. The following are other ways you can improve your expertise. Attend conferences, like Pubcon, MozCon and SEMPDX. Seminars at these and other Internet marketing conferences will update you on new industry information, such as changes in search engine algorithms. Optimize your own websites. Other than working for an employer who promises search engine optimization, you can develop your own websites or those for friends and family. Try out your SEO knowledge on several types of websites, if possible. Write a blog or eBook. This will help you later during the marketing process, but it will also encourage you to research and learn more about SEO on a daily basis.
  8. 8. Take some business courses. Although you may have a degree in marketing and plenty of marketing experience, you need the skills to run your own business. Enroll in courses in bookkeeping, tax preparation, finance and business plan writing to give your consulting company a higher chance of success. Write a business plan. Include 5 years' worth of plans for marketing, management, finance and staff. You should be able to present these plans to get loans or investments for start-up costs. Create a brand identity. Come up with a name, logo and description that you can use to market your consulting business online and locally. Research competitors and choose something original that identifies you as an Internet marketing expert. File the necessary business documents to ensure your consulting business is legal. You will need to file business structure documents, such as partnership basis or articles of corporation, in addition to a "doing business as" certificate and additional forms in your city and county. Create marketing materials. The following should be made to improve your chances of success. Invest in a website. It should be well designed, have original content and be an example of the excellent work you can perform. This is the first place most people will look for your company so spend time and money on its development. Create business cards. Pass them out to local businesses as you network throughout the community. Use your logo on other materials, such as letterhead and invoices. Create a list of services you provide. You should be able to cater to most types of businesses, so ensure you are able to offer consulting services by the hour or project to suggest to clients. Take time to price your services. Most new consultants price their services too low and find it difficult to raise them with existing clients. Pricing your services at a higher level may help you market to corporations, who are used to paying higher prices for expert services. Develop a system for analysis, monitoring and reporting. You should have a list of specifications that you can review before suggesting your services and report on as you make changes. If you are unfamiliar with analytics or website programming, you may want to develop relationships with local developers that are mutually beneficial. Create an effective consulting process to move through a project. First, identify the web pages and ways to improve the site. Next, you can develop a plan, implement it and monitor the improvements for the business. Develop staff or partnerships. Market with other SEO professionals, writers, graphic designers, photographers, web programmers and animators, so you can provide more extensive packages when needed. Many consultant businesses start with 1 person, but they can grow more quickly if you partner with people who can cater to other website needs. Have plenty of ambition. Starting any consulting business requires you to put in time to find new customers. You may need to work more than 40 hours per week to develop your client base, so you must be ready to work hard.
  9. 9. How to Do Search Engine Marketing: 14 Steps (with Pictures) Consider hiring a SEO firm or marketing professional. If you or people in your employ do not know much about how your website can be changed and structured, then it is important to hire someone to implement changes. Establish a budget for hiring a SEO professional. Do keyword research. Finding out which keywords are the most profitable and popular for your site will be useful for SEO and paid search advertising. Conduct searches using what you consider to be your most popular keywords. Judge the relevance based on your competition. If that search pulls up competitors and products that offer what you offer, then you may try to get a larger share of that market. If the search terms don't bring up similar products, change your terms to try to find more specific words that will be more profitable. Do some paid advertising for research. Set up Pay-Per-Click campaigns using your top keywords on Google AdWords and/or Microsoft adCenter. Determine the number of sales you achieve for your ad to get a percentage. With Google Ads, you can use the "Google Keyword Planner" to find keywords with a high search volume.[1] Analyze the profitability of your keywords by establishing the profit you get from the clicks you receive. Determine how many dollars you reap per 100 visitors. For example, if you receive 1000 clicks from a PPC campaign and you make a profit of $4000, then each click is worth $4. Structure your website with a clear hierarchy. Each site should have at least 1 static text link. In order for a link to be popular and achieve high search engine ranking, it should be easy to find, remember and access. Avoid hiding your keywords inside rich media. While Ajax, Adobe Flash Player or JavaScript might improve the look of your website, the information in your site will be encrypted so that search engine crawlers cannot see it. Choose straight forward web design whenever possible. Use simple URLs that contain keywords. Each page of important content should contain at least 1 of your profitable keywords. Simplify your URLs before you post content to your site. Hire writers to create SEO content. Articles, videos, tutorials and other content should contain your profitable keywords in the URL, headline, first sentence and first paragraphs. This concentration will create a higher ranking on search engines. Use landing pages. Creating an attractive page for your content that addresses your customer's needs will increase your conversion rate. Landing pages can be set up to track important search engine data, so that you can evaluate them next to your general website homepage. Create high-quality content. Most search engines recommend that you invest in high-quality, customer oriented content. The more you encourage people to return to your website, the more popular the link is and the ranking will be higher on search engines. Change title and ALT attributes on content so that they are descriptive. These are the attributes that are often hidden from view, but they describe your website content to the search engines. Each piece of media should contain your lucrative keywords and be both descriptive and simple. Set up an infrastructure to set and track paid search advertising campaigns. It is difficult to set up a successful
  10. 10. advertising campaign, if you don't already have a system for setting up Internet advertising campaigns. The following are things to ensure you have set up before paying for search engine advertisements: Choose a goal for your search engine advertising. Paid advertisements require that you choose keywords, so promoting specific content or products in a campaign is often more successful than trying to promote your business in general. Choose a single campaign to set up when you are just starting paid searches. Establish your budget. Consider labor, pay-per-click bids, tracking and the duration of the budget. Establish your baseline of search engine traffic. Spend 1 to 3 months tracking your search engine statistics without paid advertisements. Create a report, so that you can compare each campaign against your baseline traffic. Invest in tracking software. If your website infrastructure does not already include high-tech tracking software, you will not be able to determine if you have a successful campaign. Investing in installing tracking pages that tell you where your traffic comes from will allow you to save money on redundant marketing campaigns. Choose key performance indicators (KPI). These are factors that you use to judge the performance of an advertising campaign. They should be numbers, comments or sales that you can track through the course of the campaign. Experiment with each type of paid search advertisement. Try 1 of each type and track what is most successful for your website. The following are the most commonly used ways of paying for search engine advertising: Try paid placement listings. These sponsored listings may or may not be Pay-Per-Click. They are usually highlighted at the top, bottom or side of the search results. AOL, Google, Bing, Ask and many other search engines offer sponsored listings. Try a paid submission with Yahoo. You will need to develop a keyword-rich description of your website and pay to have it listed with Yahoo's directory. Try banner ads on search engines. Banner ads are used all over the Internet, but they can also appear on the top, bottom and sides of a search results screen when people search for your keywords. It should be a well designed graphic that has proven results with attracting people to your page. Try content promotion. If you are looking to advertise a specific piece of high-quality content, you can pay to have it listed as sponsored content. AOL, Ask and Yahoo use sponsored content schemes. Check your campaign twice or more per week. You should assign someone to track the progress of your campaign and to develop data with it. Do not let a campaign go for more than a month before evaluating whether it is giving you results. Refine your paid search engine advertisements. Remove any campaigns that have not been successful and evaluate them for future reference. Stick with types of advertisements that show profitable results. Develop a procedure for advertising new or important content on search engines. Many of your classic keywords and brand name focused paid advertisements will stay up for a long period of time; however, you should also develop a system for promotion via search engines. Make it part of your marketing plan.
