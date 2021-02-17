Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION E...
GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION E...
GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION E...
GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION E...
GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION E...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1 especificaciones tecnicas_anclaje_metalico[1]

14 views

Published on

especificaciones tecnicas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1 especificaciones tecnicas_anclaje_metalico[1]

  1. 1. GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA PRIMARIA N 54161 DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE LLIUPAPUQUIO, DISTRITO DE SAN JERONIMO - ANDAHUAYLAS -APURIMAC” Túpac Amaru Nº 374 – Teléfonos: 421440 Anexo 101 grs-andahuaylas@regionapurimac.gob.pe Andahuaylas – Apurímac - Perú ESPECIFICACIONES TECNICAS REFERENCIA: “MEJORAMIENTO DELOSSERVICIOSDELAINSTITUCIONEDUCATIVAPRIMARIAN54161DEL CENTRO POBLADO DELLIUPAPUQUIO,DISTRITO DESAN JERONIMO -ANDAHUAYLAS- APURIMAC” I. ASPECTOS GENERALES 1.1 ANTECEDENTES 1. La Gerencia Sub Regional Chanka-Andahuaylas, es una Institución dedicada al servicio de su comunidad, tanto en servicios directos como en el mejoramiento y mantenimiento de la infraestructura, urbana y rural de la provincia, para ello tiene previsto la ejecución de obras de inversión pública, para ello cuenta con Gerencias especializadas en dicha ejecución, y que tienen como finalidad, planificar, programar, ejecutar, los proyectos de inversión del Gobierno Regional - Apurímac, monitorear y evaluar los proyectos de inversión, orientado básicamente al desarrollo estratégico de la infraestructura urbana de la Provincia de Andahuaylas. En tal sentido para el cumplimiento de las funciones señaladas requiere contratar y/o adquirir bienes, suministros, quien prestará sus servicios de acuerdo a las condiciones previstas en los Términos de Referencia que forman parte integrante de las presentes Bases. 1.2 DENOMINACION CONTRACTUAL La denominación oficial de la compra de PLANCHA DE ACERO ESTRUCTURAL, PERNOS DE ANCLAJE Y TUERCAS 1.3. OBJETIVO Efectuar para PLANCHA DE ACERO ESTRUCTURAL PERNOS DE ANCLAJE Y TUERCAS obra: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA PRIMARIA N 54161 DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE LLIUPAPUQUIO, DISTRITO DE SAN JERONIMO - ANDAHUAYLAS -APURIMAC”
  2. 2. GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA PRIMARIA N 54161 DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE LLIUPAPUQUIO, DISTRITO DE SAN JERONIMO - ANDAHUAYLAS -APURIMAC” Túpac Amaru Nº 374 – Teléfonos: 421440 Anexo 101 grs-andahuaylas@regionapurimac.gob.pe Andahuaylas – Apurímac - Perú 1.4. UBICACIÓN El servicio a ser ejecutado se encuentra dentro de la jurisdicción de la Provincia de Andahuaylas. 1.5 ESPECIFICACIONES TECNICAS MINIMAS DEL BIEN A ADQUIRIR Los bienes adquiridos serán puestos en obra y estará a cargo del contratista la estiva y desestiba. DESCRIPCION UNIDAD CANTIDAD PLANCHA DE ACERO ESTRUCTURAL DE 50X50 CM, E=3/8"CON 10 AGUJEROS PARA 10 PERNOS DE ANCLAJE DE 3/4" UND 28
  3. 3. GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA PRIMARIA N 54161 DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE LLIUPAPUQUIO, DISTRITO DE SAN JERONIMO - ANDAHUAYLAS -APURIMAC” Túpac Amaru Nº 374 – Teléfonos: 421440 Anexo 101 grs-andahuaylas@regionapurimac.gob.pe Andahuaylas – Apurímac - Perú
  4. 4. GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA PRIMARIA N 54161 DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE LLIUPAPUQUIO, DISTRITO DE SAN JERONIMO - ANDAHUAYLAS -APURIMAC” Túpac Amaru Nº 374 – Teléfonos: 421440 Anexo 101 grs-andahuaylas@regionapurimac.gob.pe Andahuaylas – Apurímac - Perú DESCRIPCION UNIDAD CANTIDAD PERNOS DE ANCLAJE DE 3/4" x 0.80m UND 280 1.6 ASIGNACION PRESUPUESTARIA La asignación presupuestaria comprende a la obra de la referencia incluida en el Presupuesto del Año 2020. 1.7 ALCANCE DE LA PRESTACION Sin perjuicio de las actividades indicadas en los Términos de Referencia que forman parte de las presentes Bases a requerimiento de la GSRCH, las prestaciones objeto del presente proceso de selección, podrán ser ampliada o reducida, sin que ello implique variación en las condiciones previstas en las Bases y en la orden de compra suscrito en mérito a la adjudicación de la
  5. 5. GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE APURÍMAC GERENCIA SUB REGIONAL CHANKA PR proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DE LOS SERVICIOS DE LA INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA PRIMARIA N 54161 DEL CENTRO POBLADO DE LLIUPAPUQUIO, DISTRITO DE SAN JERONIMO - ANDAHUAYLAS -APURIMAC” Túpac Amaru Nº 374 – Teléfonos: 421440 Anexo 101 grs-andahuaylas@regionapurimac.gob.pe Andahuaylas – Apurímac - Perú Buena Pro, que el postor se obliga conocer con la sola participación al presente proceso. 1.8 CUMPLIMIENTO Y DISPOSICIONES DE LA PRESTACION El Control y Cumplimiento de la presente Prestación estarán bajo la Gerencia del Programa y el control financiero por Gerencia Administrativa, quienes estarán facultados a exigir al proveedor la aplicación y cumplimiento de los términos de referencia. 1.9 FORMA DE PAGO La forma de pago sugerida será a suma alzada, conforme a la propuesta económica presentada por el postor ganador, la entrega del servicio en Obra, y su cancelación se efectuará por la Gerencia Sub Regional Chanka y V.B. por parte de la residencia y supervisión de la obra en mención. No procederá entrega de adelantos, por lo que el postor se obliga a cumplir el objeto del presente contrato conforme a su propuesta presentada. BASE DE PAGO Este precio y pago constituirá compensación total por los materiales entregados en la obra. Se valorizará con cargo a la partida correspondiente previa aprobación del Inspector de Obra. 1.10 PLAZO DE LA PRESTACION La prestación del Servicio se computara a partir de la firma de la orden de Servicio y la ejecución está en un plazo no mayor de 5 días hasta completar el servicio solicitado.

×