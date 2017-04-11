TRIBUTACION 1

UNIVERSIDAD PERUANA UNIÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES EP : CONTABILIDAD CURSO : TRIBUTACIÓN 1 DOCENTE : CPC. RULLI ...
Fotocopias 15.00 Legalizaciones 90.00 Gastos de representación 120.00 Los gastos antes mencionados debido al desconocimien...
45654, la modalidad de cancelación de la compra de este vehículo es de la siguiente forma:  Como parte de pago entregarem...
17 Se vende al Señor JOSE ARAGUREN SIERRA, mediante boleta de venta No 001- 001 lo siguiente: - 02 sacos de arroz - 01 sac...
30 Se hizo una donación en efectivo a la Universidad Nacional del Altiplano por S/. 2,000.00 30 Nuestro asesor contable no...
15 Se calcula las gratificaciones de los trabajadores y se cancela mediante giro de cheque a favor de nuestra cajera por e...
25 Se vende según factura N° 001-005 a la Empresa Varadero Atico S.R.Ltda RUC 20111122223. los siguientes productos: - 300...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD PERUANA UNIÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS EMPRESARIALES EP : CONTABILIDAD CURSO : TRIBUTACIÓN 1 DOCENTE : CPC. RULLI WILLIAM INCALUQUE SORTIJA ENUNCIADO: La empresa comercial “LA CASA DE LOS ABARROTES S.C.R.LTDA“ cuyo giro principal es la comercialización de productos de primera necesidad en general, inicia sus operaciones comerciales con los siguientes datos: La empresa esta constituida por tres socios los cuales aportan para la formación de esta de la siguiente forma: SOCIO NAOMI NEYRA NUMMAN 60 % DEL CAPITAL SOCIAL SOCIO LETICIA LEON LIMA 20 % DEL CAPITAL SOCIAL SOCIO MARITZA MALDONADO MENIS 20 % DEL CAPITAL SOCIAL Al 01 de Noviembre del 2015 la empresa tiene los siguientes Bienes, Derechos y Obligaciones: Dinero en efectivo S/. 178,900.20 Cta. Cte. N° 1254581 Banco Continental 2‘400,850.45 Muebles y Enseres ..................? 10 Estantes c/u 985.00 02 Mostradores c/u 720.00 01 Escritorio 620.00 Edificio de dos plantas ...................? Terreno 18,580.00 Construcción 195,423.00 Vehículo Marca Datsun 11,172.00 Prestamos de Terceros 18,850.00 Capital Social ..................? Nota: La empresa realiza la contratación de personal los cuales ingresaran a trabajar a partir de este mes y están distribuidos de la siguiente forma: Vendedores Gerente Rony Ruelas Reyna 2,540.00 con hijos menores (G. Adm) Cajera Lizeth Luna Levano 1,200.00 sin hijos (G. Adm) Almacenero Marcio Guzmán Cruz 800.00 con hijo menor (G. Vent) 10 vendedores remuneración minima vital (solteros) OPERACIONES MES DE NOVIEMBRE: 2 Se realiza los trámites pertinentes ante la SUNAT y otras dependencias las que determinaron unos gastos a través de documentos de la siguiente forma: Formularios en general 85.00 Derechos de tramite 25.00
  2. 2. Fotocopias 15.00 Legalizaciones 90.00 Gastos de representación 120.00 Los gastos antes mencionados debido al desconocimiento de las personas indicadas se realizaron a través de boletas de venta por lo que a partir de la fecha se prevé no ocurra en lo posterior. 2 Se realiza la contratación de un asesor contable el cual nos cobrará la cantidad de S/. 550.00 mensuales los que cancelaremos cada fin de mes. En este mismo día se realiza la compra de lo siguiente: A la empresa Librería Universal RUC 10021552372 según Fact. N° 005-7458 Libros contables S/. 150.00 (incluye IGV) Material de Oficina (hojas, archivadores y otros) 83.00 (incluye IGV) A notaria Cari por Legalizaciones de Libros Fact. N° 001-0144 Legalización 70.80 (incluye IGV) La cancelación es realizada en efectivo, cabe señalar que los materiales de oficina son derivados para su consumo total. 3 Se realiza un contrato con la empresa de Radiotelevisión GLOBAL S.A. De acuerdo a lo pactado el costo por la producción y la publicación del spot publicitario tendrá un costo total de $. 400.00 (dólares Americanos) durante el mes, la modalidad de cancelación es la siguiente: se otorga un adelanto del 50% del total del servicio y el saldo será cancelado a la finalización del contrato. Tipo de cambio promedio venta 3.111 Tipo de cambio venta 3.116 Tipo de cambio compra 3.110 5 Se realiza la compra de la empresa ALICORP SAA RUC 20100022334 (AREQUIPA) las siguientes mercaderías: 8000 SACOS 50 Kls de Arroz Superior 115.00 Valor 6000 SACOS 50 Kls de Azucar Rubia 90.80 valor 2000 cajas de leche Bella Holand 24 unid 38.00 valor La modalidad de cancelación es mediante deposito en cuenta corriente de nuestro proveedor, además del costo de la mercadería nos cobra un adicional de S/. 5.00 por flete y embalaje de cada saco y/o caja los cuales están contenidos dentro de factura, la mercadería llegará a nuestro almacén en 03 días. Se debe indicar que mediante fax nos hace llegar una copia de la factura original factura N° 001-654. 8 Llega a nuestros almacenes la mercadería adquirida a la empresa ALICORP SAA así como la respectiva guía de remisión No 001 857 y la factura 001 654 8 Se realiza las gestiones y conversaciones con la empresa INTERNATIONAL COMPANY, para la importación de bebidas rehidratantes, para esto se requiere de una explicación por parte del contador para su realización. 9 Se realiza la adquisición de una camioneta nueva marca Toyota de doble tracción cuyo precio de venta es de es de S/. 31,254.00 nuevos soles a la empresa TOYOTA DEL PERU S.A. ruc 20998877665 según factura N° 002-
  3. 3. 45654, la modalidad de cancelación de la compra de este vehículo es de la siguiente forma:  Como parte de pago entregaremos nuestro vehículo de la empresa y para ello se gira la factura No 001-001 a nombre de esta empresa por un valor de S/. 7,450.00 (afecto al IGV)  El saldo es cancelado mediante giro de cheque del banco continental  El nuevo vehiculo es depreciado contablemente a una tasa del 30% 10 Se realiza la adquisición de mercadería a la empresa DON VITTORIO S.A. ruc 20665544332 de la ciudad de lima según factura N° 001-54674 al crédito mediante dos letras a 30 y 60 días fecha por lo siguiente: ARTICULO MARCA MEDIDA CANT V.V. Fideos tallarin Don Vittorio Paquete 20 kilos 50 42.30 Fideos cabello angel Don Vittorio Paquete 60 42.50 Fideo sphagueti Don Vittorio Paquete 80 42.80 Fideo letras Don Vittorio Paquete 30 43.10 Fideos coditos Don Vittorio Paquete 40 42.00 Fideos corbatitas Don Vittorio Paquete 40 42.00 Las letras tienen un recargo del 2.3 % mensual estas están contenidas dentro de ellas, la mercadería será remitida por la empresa a través de la empresa de Transportes Continental. El recargo por los intereses es remitido a través de la nota de débito N° 001-4587. 13 Llega a nuestra empresa la mercadería adquirida a la empresa DON VITTORIO S.A., a través de la empresa Transportes continental RUC 20123456789 quien nos gira la Factura N° 003-121 por la cantidad de S/. 550.00 (incluye IGV) la que se cancela mediante el giro de cheque. 14 Los empleados de nuestra empresa se afiliaron la AFP. INTEGRA por lo que a partir de esta fecha deberemos de depositar las aportaciones por pensiones en el Banco de Crédito del Perú en su cuenta respectiva. 15 Se vende a la empresa EL SOL SCRL, mediante factura No 001-002 lo siguiente: - 5000 sacos de arroz - 3000 sacos de azucar - 1000 cajas de leche La venta es realizada al contado y cancelada mediante cheque del banco de crédito. El valor de venta de nuestros productos tiene un margen de utilidad del 5 % por sobre el precio de compra. 16 Según sugerencia de nuestro contador se determina que a partir de la fecha todas las cancelaciones deberán de realizarse mediante giro de cheque de nuestra cuenta corriente y para los gastos menudos se realizaran mediante un fondo fijo que sé apertura por la cantidad de S/. 300.00, esta apertura es realizada después de depositar el total del efectivo, la encargada del fondo fijo será la señorita cajera.
  4. 4. 17 Se vende al Señor JOSE ARAGUREN SIERRA, mediante boleta de venta No 001- 001 lo siguiente: - 02 sacos de arroz - 01 saco de azucar - 02 paquetes de fideos sphagueti El valor de venta de este producto tiene un margen de utilidad igual al de la venta anterior, la modalidad de venta es al contado en efectivo. 18 Se adquiere una póliza de seguros contra robos y siniestros a la empresa de Seguros y Reaseguros “EL PORVENIR S.A.” para la totalidad de bienes de la empresa. El costo de la prima del seguro es de S/. 2,400.00 (incluido el IGV), Factura N° 004-8776, la prima cubre un periodo de un año, la cancelación es realizada mediante giro de cheque. 19 Se tiene un pedido de la empresa EVENTOS JULIACA SRL RUC 10593827172 de 20000 PAQUETES DE GRATED DE ATUN, el pedido es de urgencia por lo que se realiza la compra de dicho mercadería a la empresa GLORIA RUC 20197233334 de la ciudad de Lima el precio de cada paquete de grated es de S/. 72.00, la modalidad de compra es la siguiente se otorga un anticipo del 50% del total de la factura y el saldo será canjeado por una letra a l5 días fecha con un recargo del 1.5% mensual. El anticipo es realizado en esta fecha mediante una transferencia de cuenta corriente. La letra será aceptada en cuanto llegue la mercadería 23 Llega a nuestros almacenes de los 20000 PAQUETES DE GRATED DE ATUN de la mercadería enviada por GLORIA según Factura N° 003-765 (la fecha de la factura es 19.10.15) por el total de lo pactado a la vez que se acepta la letra N° 8776 a 15 días fecha (además nos entregan la nota de débito N° 002-78 por los intereses). En esta misma fecha se realiza la cancelación en efectivo de la cantidad de S/. 4000.00 mediante caja chica a la empresa de TRANSPORTES CONTINENTAL RUC 20777777771 por el traslado de la mercadería desde lima hasta nuestros almacenes. Fact. N° 003-0473 24 Se realiza el giro de la factura 001-003 a la Empresa EVENTOS JULIACA SRL por el pedido solicitado (ver operación del día 19), el valor de venta de cada paquete es de S/. 72.00, así como se le cobra la cantidad de S/. 1000.00 por todo el transporte los cuales están contenidas dentro de factura, la cancelación de nuestra factura la realiza en este día en efectivo. Los mismos que son depositados en esta fecha 28 Se realiza la provisión respectiva para el pago de remuneraciones al personal, así como también su cancelación mediante giro de cheque a favor de nuestra cajera por el total de la planilla 29 Se realiza la rendición del fondo fijo y se tiene además de lo gastado por el transporte, la compra de materiales de oficina por la cantidad de S/. 80.00 nuevos soles mediante factura N° 002-741 de Librería Universal S.C.R.LTDA. (incluye I.G.V.). Se realiza la reposición mediante giro de cheque.
  5. 5. 30 Se hizo una donación en efectivo a la Universidad Nacional del Altiplano por S/. 2,000.00 30 Nuestro asesor contable nos remite sus recibos por honorarios profesionales los que corresponde a la cantidad acordada. La cancelación es realizada mediante giro de cheque. MES DE DICIEMBRE: 3 Se realiza la compra a la empresa ALICORP (juliaca) ruc 20999999876 los siguientes productos para la venta: ARTICULO MARCA MEDIDA CANT V.V. Unit ACEITE COCINERO Cajas 200 30.00 DETERGENTE BOLIVAR Paquete 500 50.00 AVENA 3 OSITOS Paquete 200 52.00 CHOCOLATE SOL CUSCO CAJA 200 45.00 La condición de compra es la siguiente: el 50% al contado y el saldo al crédito mediante aceptación de letra a 30 días fecha con el recargo del 1.5 % mensual. La mercadería será remitida a la brevedad posible. Se realiza el depósito en cuenta corriente de nuestro proveedor por lo acordado. 4 Se realiza las cancelaciones mediante giro de cheque, de las deudas pendientes por servicios así como compras al crédito mediante letras. 5 Llega a nuestros almacenes la mercadería adquirida a ALICORP (Juliaca) junto a la factura N° 002-7685 por lo acordado así como la letra para su aceptación, además por los intereses nos remiten nota de débito 002-4187 6 Se realiza los pagos respectivos la AFP INTEGRA, por las obligaciones correspondientes al mes de noviembre en efectivo, y se realiza el deposito por los montos calculados a través de una transferencia de cuenta corriente. 8 Se realiza gestiones y conversaciones con al empresa TODINNO para ser distribuidores oficiales de esta firma. Nuestra propuesta es aceptada y según lo conversado nos hará llegar un lote de panetones las que recibiremos bajo la calidad de mercadería en consignación. 11 Llega a nuestros almacenes lo siguiente: ARTICULO MARCA MEDIDA CANT V.V. Unit Panetones caja TODINNO PAQUETE 20000 18.00 Panetones TODINNO PAQUETE 10000 22.00 14 Se realiza los cálculos pertinentes para los pagos de nuestras obligaciones tributarias y laborales correspondientes al mes de octubre los que presentaremos sin ninguna demora pero las cancelaciones se realizaran al finalizar el mes.
  6. 6. 15 Se calcula las gratificaciones de los trabajadores y se cancela mediante giro de cheque a favor de nuestra cajera por el total de la planilla. 18 Se realiza la venta de lo siguiente a la empresa VARADERO SUR ANDINO S.A. RUC 20665588224 según factura No 001-004 por los siguientes productos: - 2000 SACOS DE ARROZ - 2000 SACOS DE AZUCAR - 1000 CAJAS DE LECHE - 30 PAQ FIDEOS CORBATA - 30 PAQ FIDEOS CABELLO ANGEL - 30 CAJ DE CHOCOLATE - 30 PAQ DETERGENTE - 50 CAJ DE ACEITE La modalidad de venta es al contado y el valor de venta de cada uno de nuestros productos esta en función al 5 % por sobre el precio de compras. 19 Se realiza conversaciones con el Banco Continental para la compra de un Vehículo de carga pesada la que deseamos adquirirla bajo arrendamiento financiero, solicitamos a nuestro asesor contable nos realice las explicaciones del caso sobre la conveniencia de realizar el contrato con la entidad financiera. Además sugerimos que nuestro contador nos informe de la importación de vehículos a través de CETICOS ILO, de la explicación determinaremos la posibilidad de compra del vehículo 20 Llega a nuestra empresa la factura N° 007-1212 de la empresa de Radio difusión GLOBAL SA. , Por los servicios prestados a nuestra empresa se le cancela mediante giro de cheque por el monto acordado. Tipo de cambio promedia venta 3.100 Tipo de cambio venta 3.132 Tipo de cambio compra 3.185 23 Según un informe de nuestro asesor contable se tiene pendiente de cancelación, una serie de deudas producto de la compra al crédito mediante canje de letras, la que se debe cancelar sin demora alguna debido a que se tiene pensado realizar mayores adquisiciones a estas empresas con las mismas condiciones; las cancelaciones son realizadas mediante giro de cheque. 24 Se realiza salida de mercaderías para canasta navideña de los trabajadores por lo siguiente: - 1 saco de arroz - 1 saco de azúcar - 1 caja de leche - 1 paq fideos coditos - 1 caja aceite - 1 caja chocolate - 1 paq avena - 2 cajas panetones en lata
  7. 7. 25 Se vende según factura N° 001-005 a la Empresa Varadero Atico S.R.Ltda RUC 20111122223. los siguientes productos: - 300 SACOS DE ARROZ - 50 SACOS DE AZUCAR - 50 CAJAS DE LECHE - 10 PAQ FIDEOS CORBATA - 10 PAQ FIDEOS CABELLO ANGEL - 10 CAJ DE CHOCOLATE - 20 PAQ DETERGENTE - 30 CAJ DE ACEITE El margen de utilidad de nuestros productos conserva el margen de utilidad de nuestras anteriores ventas pero por ser una venta al contado mediante cheque se le realiza un descuento adicional de 0.5%, el descuento es realizado dentro de factura. 27 Se realiza las provisiones para el pago de remuneraciones a nuestros empleados correspondientes al presente mes. 28 Se realiza la venta de los siguientes productos mediante factura N° 001-006 a la MUNICPALIDAD DE JULIACA, los siguientes productos con transferencia a cuenta corriente: - 19000 PANETONES EN CAJA TODINO - 9500 PANTETOS EN LATA TODINO Las condiciones de venta son las mismas que nuestras ventas anteriores. 29 Se realiza la cancelación de las remuneraciones a nuestros empleados en la misma forma y condición que el mes anterior. En esta fecha se solicita a nuestro asesor contable realice los cálculos para pagar a la SUNAT las obligaciones tributarias pendientes. Las que son canceladas en esta oportunidad mediante giro de cheque. 30 Se solicita se realice una explicación a nuestro asesor contable sobre nuestra situación económica y financiera. SE PIDE: - Entregar el trabajo en grupo de 5 estudiantes como máximo EL 17 DE NOVIEMBRE 2015 IMPOSTERGABLE…. - Realizar las contabilizaciones de las operaciones comerciales de esta empresa utilizando el sistema centralizador a Libro diario, Libro Mayor y Balance de Comprobación (hoja de trabajo) - Para el desarrollo de la monografía utilice libros principales y auxiliares según el grado de necesidad en forma mensual. - Estructurar los estados financieros: - ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA - ESTADO DE RESULTADOS - DETERMINACION DE IMPUESTO A LA RENTA - ASIENTOS DE CIERRE CONTABLE AL 31 DE DIC 2015

