YOW West 2015: "Macromonitoring for Microservices"

CLOJURE SYNTAX PRIMER (1) Function deﬁnition (defn function-name [arg1 arg2 … argn] ;; body ) (2) Function call (function-...
MICRO SERVICES macromonitoringfor Andy Marks @andee_marks amarks@thoughtworks.com
CHAPTER 8 - MONITORING Monitoring for monolithic architectures Monitoring for microservice architectures Thanks to Sam’s b...
why should I care? 4
(WEB) ARCHITECTURE: PRE 2013 5 Web Server App Server DB Legacy App
MONITORING 6
MONITORING @ SCALE 7
MULTIPLEXING FTW! 8
MATURE TOOLS 9
compared with… 10
(WEB) ARCHITECTURE: PRE 2013 11 DB Legacy App uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc App Server
(WEB) ARCHITECTURE: 2013- 12 DB Legacy App uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc uSvc
MONITORING MICROSERVICES 13 Complex Architecture Collaborating Components Nuanced Failure Modes
Correlation IDs Synthetic Transactions Proactive monitoring 14
let’s get practical! 15
OUR SAMPLE APP 16
1. NORMALISE INPUT macromonitoring4microservices 17 "Macromonitoring 4 Microservices"
2. SPLIT INTO ROWS macrom onitor ing4mi croser vices 18 macromonitoring4microservices Length = 29 chars 52 = 25 62 = 36
m a c r o m o n i t o r i n g 4 m i c r o s e r v i c e s 1 2 3 4 5 6 3. READ DOWN THE COLUMNS macrom onitor ing4mi croser...
4. CONSTRUCT THE CIPHERTEXT moicvannricigocrt4seoomesmrir m a c r o m o n i t o r i n g 4 m i c r o s e r v i c e s 1 2 3 ...
to the code! 21
SERVICES 22 1. Get input 2. Normalise plaintext 3. Split into rows 4. Read down the columns 5. Construct ciphertext 6. Dis...
BEWARE OF OVERKILL! 23 Square sizer (3001) 3
CORRELATION IDS
CORRELATION IDS GUID for all calls pertaining to a single user transaction Generated by ﬁrst service in call chain Propaga...
CORRELATION IDS 26 Front-End (4000) Back-End (3000) Normaliser (3002) Square sizer (3001) Column handler (3003) Generate P...
ID GENERATION 27 Front-End (4000) “crypto-square-6092d335-57f7-4220-afc7-2f677f9390e6” Constant Unique across user transac...
ID PROPOGATION 28 Front-End (4000) Back-End (3000) x-correlation-id: crypto-square-6092…90e6
now what? 29
RIEMANN.IO 30
RIEMANN EVENTS 31 (defrecord Event [ service state description metric tags time ttl “reg1.foo.bar” “reg-service http” “ok”...
CORRELATION IDS 32 Front- End (4000) Back- End (3000) Normali ser Square sizer Column handler (3003) Riemann
GENERATING EVENTS 33
DEMO! Correlation IDs allow us to: (1) spot which services participate (ok/fail/warning in which transactions (2) gather r...
corr-id mapping CHALLENGES 35 Foo Bar corr-id Synchronous Foo Bar corr-id corr-id Asynchronous
SYNTHETIC TRANSACTIONS
SYNTHETIC TRANSACTIONS Fake transactions injected into production system Sole intention of checking “is the system working...
FUNCTIONAL TESTS 38
RUN THE TESTS 39
DEMO! Synthetic Transactions allow us to: Get conﬁdence that key user transactions are working in production 40
CHALLENGES 41 Are these all real sales?
PROACTIVE MONITORING
PROACTIVE MONITORING - CIRCUIT BREAKERS (1) Closed: execute (2) Open/Tripped: use fallback (if available) (3) Half-Open: t...
HYSTRIX BY NETFLIX 44
in conclusion 45
MONITORING MICROSERVICES 46 Complex Architecture Collaborating Components Nuanced Failure Modes • Correlation IDs • Synthe...
FINAL THOUGHTS ▫︎Monitoring microservices environments can be tricky ▫︎Invest in operational capabilities in line with mic...
THANKS Andy Marks @andee_marks amarks@thoughtworks.com
YOW West 2015: "Macromonitoring for Microservices"

46 views

Published on

Monitoring monolithic applications integrating with single databases is a well-understood problem. But who writes monolithic applications these days? Who would even dare in the face of the all-conquering wave of microservices popularity?

Yet effective monitoring of a large fleet of decoupled microservices is a different kettle of fish entirely. And whilst an organisation may have the development savvy needed to build these fine-grained services, this competence does not always provide the necessary operational nous to monitor them in production.

Correlation ids, synthetic transactions and circuit breakers are all concepts those struck with microservice-fever are going to have to master to ensure the benefits of this architecture are not outweighed by the complexity of the associated support infrastructure.

This presentation will use the event stream processing tool Riemann (riemann.io) to demonstrate how typical microservice monitoring patterns can be implemented to provide simple and effective monitoring.

Published in: Technology
YOW West 2015: "Macromonitoring for Microservices"

