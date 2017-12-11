made by Irene , marta and paula The SYSTEMS
RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
• It collects oxygen from the air. The oxygen is mixed with nutrients to produce energy. • It releases the carbon dioxide ...
.What does it do? .It eliminates the waste products that our body doesn´t need ·It is made up of: Urinary system and sweat...
THANKS FOR WATCHING THIS PRESENTATION
Proyecto paula irene y marta
Proyecto paula irene y marta

4 views

Published on

Primary project

Published in: Education
Proyecto paula irene y marta

  1. 1. made by Irene , marta and paula The SYSTEMS
  2. 2. . CIRCULATORY SYSTEM What does the blood do? ·It carries oxygen and nutrients to all parts of the body. ·It collects the carbon dioxide that we don’t need.
  3. 3. Types of vessels · ARTERIES:They carry oxygen. ·VEINS:They carry carbon dioxide. ·CAPILLARIES:They conect veins and arteries.
  4. 4. DIGESTIVE SYSTEM 7.Then the blood vessels in the small intestine absorbs the nutrients. 8.The circulatory systems carries the nutrients to all parts of the body. 9.Large intestine:It stores the waste products that we dont need. It absorbs water 10.Finally, thewaste products are expelled trought the rectum and the anus. WHAT DOES IT DO? ·It extract the nutrtients from the food. ·it expels the waste substance that our body doesn’t need. 1.In the mouth the teath chew the food.the salivary glands produce saliva.Saliva help us make a bolus. 2.Then the bolus goes to a small tuve called oesophagus. 3.Then the bolus reaches the stomach. 4.After that,the gastric juices break down the bolus and transform it into a thick liquid. 5.Gastric juices also kill dangerous bacteria in the stomach. 6.The bile produced in the liver and the pancreatic juices produced by the pancreas are mixed with the thick liquid produced in the stomach
  5. 5. RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
  6. 6. • It collects oxygen from the air. The oxygen is mixed with nutrients to produce energy. • It releases the carbon dioxide that our body doesn´t • 1 First, the air enters through the nose and mouth. • 2 Then, the air goes down the pharynx and the trachea. • 3 The trachea is a long tube that divides into two smallest tubes called bronchi. • 4 The bronchi are divided into lots and lots of bronchioles. The bronchioles are like branches. • 5 At the end of bronchioles, we can find alveoli, alveoli are covered with capillaries (some are covered in blue and some in red) • 6 In alveoli the exchange of gases takes place. The red capillaries absorb oxygen and the blue capillaries absorb carbon dioxide. • 7 Finally, the carbon dioxide is expelled.
  7. 7. .What does it do? .It eliminates the waste products that our body doesn´t need ·It is made up of: Urinary system and sweat glands ·WHAT DOES IT ELIMINATE? It eliminates: Urine,wich is a misture of waste products and water. 1.First, the renal arteries carry blood to the kidneys. 2. Next, the kidneys eliminate the waste products and they are mixed with water. This is called urine. 3.Then the urine goes down through the ureters and reach the bladder. 4.When the bladder is getting full our brain tells us to go to the toilet. 5. Finally, urine is released through a tuve called urethra.
  8. 8. THANKS FOR WATCHING THIS PRESENTATION

