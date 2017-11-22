ALFONSO XIII AND THE SECOND REPUBLIC
Alfonso XII died in 1885 at the age of 27. Her wife, María Cristina, was pregnant when he died, so the next king would be ...
Alfonso XIII was born in 1886, one year after his father's death. So he was a posthumous son.
His mother María Cristina became the Regent Queen until he was 16. It was in 1902.
His reign was a period of instability due to these reasons: - The disaster of 1898 - War in Morocco. - Bloody rioting in B...
1. The disaster of 1898. Spain lost its colonies in Puerto Rico, Cuba and Philippines.
2. War in Africa. The colonies from the North Africa wanted to be independent from Spain and France.
3. Uprisings in Barcelona. This was called “The Tragic Week”. A lot of people from Barcelona were sent to the war of North...
4. The working class, especially the factory workers and peasants were still very poor.
All these problems made Primo de Rivera organise a coup. A coup is when a group of soldiers “steal” the power to the peopl...
Primo de Rivera was the dictator from 1923 to 1930.
Alfonso XIII supported his coup but he was forced to leave the government as he was unable to solve any of the problems of...
Alfonso XIII was the king again in 1930.
People were unhappy with Alfonso XIII because he was considered a traitor.
In the elections of 1931, the republicans defeated the people that wanted the monarchy, so the Second Republic was proclai...
Alfonso XIII was sent to exile.
Alfonso xiii and the second republic
Alfonso xiii and the second republic

Primary project bilingual school Camarma de Esteruelas Comunidad de Madrid

