BICHON�RIO ___________ 2020
A BALEIA VIVE NO MAR.
OS DINOSSAUROS EST�O EXTINTOS.
O ELEFANTE COME PLANTAS.
A GIRAFA TEM PINTAS MARRONS.
ALGUNS MORCEGOS ALIMENTAM-SE DE FRUTAS.
A NAJA � UM TIPO DE COBRA.
O TUBAR�O COME CARNE.
O C�O DA RA�A YORKSHIRE � PEQUENO.
Bichonario 2020

alfabeto dos bichos. alfabetização criativa

  1. 1. BICHON�RIO ___________ 2020
  2. 2. A BALEIA VIVE NO MAR.
  3. 3. OS DINOSSAUROS EST�O EXTINTOS.
  4. 4. O ELEFANTE COME PLANTAS.
  5. 5. A GIRAFA TEM PINTAS MARRONS.
  6. 6. ALGUNS MORCEGOS ALIMENTAM-SE DE FRUTAS.
  7. 7. A NAJA � UM TIPO DE COBRA.
  8. 8. O TUBAR�O COME CARNE.
  9. 9. O C�O DA RA�A YORKSHIRE � PEQUENO.

