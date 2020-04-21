SARS-Cov-2 Respuesta Inmune

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Inmunología de la Covid-19 De la infección al uso de plasma de convalecientes Notas de Estudio – Noticia en Desarrollo…
Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 Breve Resumen (A) Las proteínas S (Spike/Espiga) de la superficie del SARS-CoV-2 se ...
Inmunopatología del pulmón • Respuesta tardía o suprimida de IFN tipo I durante la etapa inicial de la infección. • Replic...
Posibles mecanismos de evasión inmune compartidos por SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV y SARS-CoV-2 • Las respuestas de IFN tipo I tardí...
Mecanismos por los cuales las proteínas de coronavirus interfieren con las modificaciones post-traduccionales de las prote...
• Disminución en la concentración de células NK, asociándose con la severidad de la enfermedad. • El SARS-CoV ha desarroll...
• Disminución de linfocitos T CD4, T CD8 y Treg en pacientes infectados por SARS-CoV-2. En casos severos, los linfocitos T...
En comparación con los individuos no infectados (panel izquierdo), los casos moderados de COVID-19 exhiben un aumento en I...
• Media de detección de anticuerpos IgA e IgM frente a la nucleoproteína es de 5 días después del inicio de los síntomas. ...
• Entre las proteínas estructurales, incluidas M, E y N, solo la proteína S provoca anticuerpos neutralizantes. • Es posib...
Cinética temporal de anticuerpos contra SARS-CoV-2 La mediana de la duración de la detección de anticuerpos IgM e IgA es d...
Perfil temporal de suero IgM e IgG contra RBD To KK, et al. Lancet Infect Dis. 2020
Título de anticuerpos en personas recuperadas de COVID-19 Shen C, et al. JAMA. 2020 Títulos de anticuerpos IgG e IgM por E...
Figure 1 Trends in Immunology DOI: (10.1016/j.it.2020.03.007) Jiang et al., Trends Immunol 2020 Anticuerpos neutralizantes...
Anticuerpos neutralizantes (NAbs) Zhou G, Zhao Q. Int J Biol Sci. 2020 Competencia de NAbs con el receptor ACE2 para unirs...
Cinética de títulos de Acs IgG Liu W, et al. J Infect Dis. 2006;193:792-5. Ver también Zhang JS, et al. J Med Virol. 2005;...
Correlación entre títulos de anticuerpos IgG e IgA y anticuerpos neutralizantes contra SARS-CoV-2 Okba NMA, et al., 2020 h...
Respuesta humoral contra SARS-CoV-2 La respuesta humoral es mayor en pacientes con síntomas severos que en pacientes con s...
Cinética de NAbs específicos de SARS-CoV-2 El pico en el aumento de los títulos de NAbs se observó entre los días 10 y 15 ...
Pacientes con COVID-19 generaron NAbs y anticuerpos contra RBD,S1 y S2 simultáneamente entre los días 10 a 15 después de l...
Cerca del 30% de los pacientes recuperados generan títulos bajos de NAbs específicos de SARS-COV-2 (ID50: <500) Wu F, et a...
SARS-Cov-2 y Autoinmunidad • El fracaso de las vacunas de SARS y MERS en animales involucró la patogénesis generado por un...
SARS-Cov-2 y Autoinmunidad SARS-Cov-2 y Síndrome Reumatológicos Manifestaciones asociadas con COVID-19 que mimetizan síndr...
EN RESUMEN… Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 • El SARS-CoV infecta los neumocitos que expresan ACE2 en las vías respi...
EN RESUMEN… Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 • Los monocitos / macrófagos interactúan con el SARS-CoV a través de la ...
EN RESUMEN… Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 • Las CDs procesan el virus y es llevado a los órganos linfoides secunda...
¿Reinfección o respuesta inmune limitada, bajos niveles del virus o reactivación viral? • Anticuerpos IgG frente a SARS-Co...
¿Reinfección o respuesta inmune limitada, bajos niveles del virus o reactivación viral? • Existen pocos estudios de reinfe...
¿Reinfección o respuesta inmune limitada, bajos niveles del virus o reactivación viral? • Los anticuerpos contra diferente...
Clasificación de los estados patológicos de COVID-19 y posibles objetivos terapéuticos Sidiqqi et al., 2020 J Heart and Lu...
Candidatos para respuestas inmunes al SARS-CoV-2 Muchos epítopes de células B y T están altamente conservados entre el SAR...
Candidatos para respuestas inmunes al SARS-CoV-2 • El RBD de 2019-nCoV difiere en gran medida del SARS-CoV en los residuos...
Inmunoterapia para el manejo de COVID-19 • Inmunidad pasiva - uso de plasma de convalecientes. Humanos Shen C, et al. JAMA...
Mecanismo de la cloroquina en el manejo de COVID-19 • PICALM es un adaptador de clatrina de selección de carga que detecta...
Posibles conclusiones, discusión… • Las altas tasas de recuperación podrían deberse a mecanismos protectores como el fenóm...
Mecanismos de Acción del Plasma Convaleciente Rojas M, et al. Autoimmun Rev 2020 (in press) El plasma contiene anticuerpos...
Duan, et al. PNAS. 2020 Shen, et al. JAMA. 2020 Ye, et al. J Med Virol. 2020 Ahn, et al. J Korean Med Sci. 2020 Eficacia y...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SARS-Cov-2 Respuesta Inmune

91 views

Published on

Notas de estudio sobre la inmunología de la Covid-19. De la infección al uso de plasma de convalecientes

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SARS-Cov-2 Respuesta Inmune

  1. 1. Inmunología de la Covid-19 De la infección al uso de plasma de convalecientes Notas de Estudio – Noticia en Desarrollo…
  2. 2. Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 Breve Resumen (A) Las proteínas S (Spike/Espiga) de la superficie del SARS-CoV-2 se unen a los receptores de la ACE-2 (enzima convertidora de la angiotensina 2) en la superficie de la célula blanco. Otro receptor parece ser el CD-147, Basigina (Wang K, et al. 2020). Así mismo se estudian receptores de resistencia. (B) La TMPRSS2 (serina proteasa transmembrana de tipo II) se une y escinde el receptor ACE-2. En el proceso, la proteína S se activa (C) ACE-2 escindida y S activada facilitan la entrada viral. La expresión de TMPRSS2 aumenta la absorción celular del SARS-CoV-2 Hoffmann et al. Cell 2020 Li G, et al. J Med Virol 2020; 92:424-32 CS Cent. Sci 2020;6:315-31 Rabi FA, et al. Pathogens 2020 Yan R, et al. Science, 2020. Shang J, et al. Nature, 2020.
  3. 3. Inmunopatología del pulmón • Respuesta tardía o suprimida de IFN tipo I durante la etapa inicial de la infección. • Replicación viral desencadenante de condiciones hiperinflamatorias. • Afluencia de neutrófilos activados, monocitos y macrófagos inflamatorios. • Inducción de respuesta Th1 y producción de anticuerpos específicos. Prompetchara E, et al. Asian Pac J Allergy Immunol. 2020
  4. 4. Posibles mecanismos de evasión inmune compartidos por SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV y SARS-CoV-2 • Las respuestas de IFN tipo I tardías o suprimidas afectan la activación de la respuesta inmune adaptativa. • La persistencia viral prolongada exacerba las respuestas inflamatorias que pueden conducir al agotamiento y supresión inmune como mecanismo regulador de feedback. • La respuesta sesgada de tipo Th2 también favorece el mal pronóstico de la enfermedad. Prompetchara E, et al. Asian Pac J Allergy Immunol. 2020
  5. 5. Mecanismos por los cuales las proteínas de coronavirus interfieren con las modificaciones post-traduccionales de las proteínas del huésped. Las proteínas en azul son receptores de reconocimiento de patrones, y las proteínas en morado son ubiquitina ligasas E3. Las elipses verdes y los rectángulos son factores de transcripción y elementos de respuesta involucrados en la inducción y señalización de interferón tipo I, respectivamente. Las flechas negras puntiagudas indican activación y las líneas rojas de punta roma indican inhibición. Fung & Liu. Future Virol. 2018;13:405–430
  6. 6. • Disminución en la concentración de células NK, asociándose con la severidad de la enfermedad. • El SARS-CoV ha desarrollado mecanismos para bloquear la activación de la vía reguladora IFN, inhibiendo el factor regulador del IFN (IRF-3). • SARS-CoV regula al alza la expresión de quimioquinas IP-10, MCP-1, MIP-1α y RANTES, mediante la apoptosis de macrófagos y CDs infectadas. • Las citoquinas y las quimioquinas proinflamatorias, como IP-10, IL-8 y MCP-1, están elevadas en pulmones y sangre periférica de pacientes con SARS, con una inusual falta de respuesta al IFN. Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 INMUNIDAD INNATA Chen J, et al. Annu Rev Immunol. 2007;25:443-72.
  7. 7. • Disminución de linfocitos T CD4, T CD8 y Treg en pacientes infectados por SARS-CoV-2. En casos severos, los linfocitos T CD4 naïve aumentan y los linfocitos T CD4 de memoria disminuyen. Qin C, et al. Clin Infect Dis. 2020 • Posibles causas de linfopenia: Redistribución de linfocitos mediada por quimiocinas y secuestro de linfocitos en el pulmón, supresión de médula ósea o apoptosis. • Chen J, et al. Annu Rev Immunol. 2007 • Liberación (cascada) de citoquinas proinflamatorias: IFN-α, IFN-γ, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-12, IL-18, IL-33, TNF-α , TGFβ y quimioquinas: CCL2, CCL3, CCL5, CXCL8, CXCL9, CXCL10. Conti P, et al. J Biol Regul Homeost Agents. 2020 Mehta P, et al. Lancet 2020 • Linfocitos T CD4 y CD8 de memoria persisten por 4 años en SARS-CoV. Estas células pueden inducir la proliferación de células T, hipersensibilidad retardada y producción de IFN-g. Yan-Yin Fan, et al. Arch Virol. 2009 Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 1. Acción sobre linfocitos T 2. Tormenta de citoquinas 3. Daño en órganos Desregulación de la respuesta inmune RESPUESTA CELULAR
  8. 8. En comparación con los individuos no infectados (panel izquierdo), los casos moderados de COVID-19 exhiben un aumento en IL-6 y una disminución en el recuento total de linfocitos T, particularmente CD4 + y CD8 + (panel central). Los casos graves de COVID-19 han aumentado aún más la producción de IL-6, IL- 2R, IL-10 y TNFα, mientras que los linfocitos T totales, particularmente T CD4 + y T CD8 +, y las células T CD4 + que expresan IFNγ disminuyen notablemente (panel derecho ) El nivel de tormenta de citoquinas y linfopenia de células T se asocia con daño pulmonar, dificultad respiratoria y resultados desfavorables. Pedersen & Ho. J Clin Invest. 2020
  9. 9. • Media de detección de anticuerpos IgA e IgM frente a la nucleoproteína es de 5 días después del inicio de los síntomas. IgG es de 14 días. Guo L, et al. Clin Infect Dis. 2020 • Anticuerpos IgM específicos de SARS-CoV desaparecen después de la semana 12. Anticuerpos IgG podrían perdurar hasta dos años. Xiaowei Li, et al. J. Pharm. Anal. 2020 • Existe reactividad cruzada entre nucleoproteínas de SARS-CoV y el SARS-CoV-2. Guo L, et al. Clin Infect Dis. 2020 • Los anticuerpos pueden neutralizar los virus seudotipados con proteínas S de cuatro cepas diferentes de SARS-CoV. Chen J, et al. Annu Rev Immunol. 2007 RESPUESTA HUMORAL Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2
  10. 10. • Entre las proteínas estructurales, incluidas M, E y N, solo la proteína S provoca anticuerpos neutralizantes. • Es posible un fenómeno infección dependiente de anticuerpos (“antibody dependent enhancement”, ADE) en SARS-CoV-2 debido a la exposición previa a otros coronavirus. Tetro JA. Microbes Infect. 2020 • En ADE, los anticuerpos específicos de virus aumentan la fagocitosis del virus por los macrófagos, lo que resulta en la activación de los macrófagos y la secreción de quimiocinas y citocinas. Chen J, et al. Annu Rev Immunol. 2007 • El fenómeno ADE puede ser observado en adultos, con síntomas leves y en casos no fatales en niños menores de 12 años. Hon KL, et al. Lancet. 2003 RESPUESTA HUMORAL Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2
  11. 11. Cinética temporal de anticuerpos contra SARS-CoV-2 La mediana de la duración de la detección de anticuerpos IgM e IgA es de 5 días (IQR 3-6), mientras que la IgG es de 14 días (IQR 10-18) después del inicio de los síntomas, con una tasa positiva de 85.4%, 92.7% y 77.9% respectivamente. Guo L, et al. Clin Infect Dis. 2020
  12. 12. Perfil temporal de suero IgM e IgG contra RBD To KK, et al. Lancet Infect Dis. 2020
  13. 13. Título de anticuerpos en personas recuperadas de COVID-19 Shen C, et al. JAMA. 2020 Títulos de anticuerpos IgG e IgM por ELISA anti-RBD y ensayos de neutralización en células VERO infectadas con la cepa betaCoV/Shenzhen/SZTH-003/2020 aislada de Shenzhen Third People's Hospital de China.
  14. 14. Figure 1 Trends in Immunology DOI: (10.1016/j.it.2020.03.007) Jiang et al., Trends Immunol 2020 Anticuerpos neutralizantes frente al SARS-CoV-2
  15. 15. Anticuerpos neutralizantes (NAbs) Zhou G, Zhao Q. Int J Biol Sci. 2020 Competencia de NAbs con el receptor ACE2 para unirse al dominio de unión al receptor (RBD) de la proteína Spike de SARS-CoV-2.
  16. 16. Cinética de títulos de Acs IgG Liu W, et al. J Infect Dis. 2006;193:792-5. Ver también Zhang JS, et al. J Med Virol. 2005;77:147-50. Cinética de títulos de NAbs Correlación entre títulos de anticuerpos IgG y anticuerpos neutralizantes (NAbs) contra Coronavirus-SARS r= 0.58, p<.001
  17. 17. Correlación entre títulos de anticuerpos IgG e IgA y anticuerpos neutralizantes contra SARS-CoV-2 Okba NMA, et al., 2020 https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.03.18.20038059.
  18. 18. Respuesta humoral contra SARS-CoV-2 La respuesta humoral es mayor en pacientes con síntomas severos que en pacientes con sintomatología leve Okba NMA, et al., 2020 https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.03.18.20038059.
  19. 19. Cinética de NAbs específicos de SARS-CoV-2 El pico en el aumento de los títulos de NAbs se observó entre los días 10 y 15 después del inicio de la enfermedad, manteniéndose estable desde entonces en todos los pacientes. Wu F, et al., MedRxiv. 2020 .
  20. 20. Pacientes con COVID-19 generaron NAbs y anticuerpos contra RBD,S1 y S2 simultáneamente entre los días 10 a 15 después de la infección. Los NAbs van dirigidos principalmente contra RBD y S2. Anticuerpos específicos contra RBD, S1 y S2 de SARS-CoV-2 correlacionan con la Cinética de NAbs Wu F, et al., MedRxiv. 2020
  21. 21. Cerca del 30% de los pacientes recuperados generan títulos bajos de NAbs específicos de SARS-COV-2 (ID50: <500) Wu F, et al., MedRxiv. 2020
  22. 22. SARS-Cov-2 y Autoinmunidad • El fracaso de las vacunas de SARS y MERS en animales involucró la patogénesis generado por un priming inmunológico que podría involucrar autoinmunidad en los tejidos pulmonares debido a la exposición previa a la proteína spike de SARS y MERS. • Análisis bioinformático entre epítopos de SARS-CoV-2 altamente inmunogénicos y proteínas humanas revelaron que más de 1/3 (11/27) de las proteínas inmunogénicas en SARS-CoV-2 tienen una homología con proteínas clave para el sistema inmune adaptativo humano: MCH Clase I y II, señalización PD-1, presentación cruzada de antígenos exógenos solubles y vía ER-fagosoma. • Una asociación temporal entre la infección por SARSCoV-2 y el síndrome de Guillain-Barré fue observada en cinco pacientes italianos. • Síndrome antifosfolipídico (reporte de 3 casos) y caso con trombocitopenia. Zhang Y, et al. NEJM 2020 doi:10.1056/NEJMc2007575 Zulfiqar AA, et al. NEJM 2020 doi:10.1056/NEJMc2010472 Lyons-Weiler J. J Transl Autoimmun. 2020 Agrawal A.S, et al. Hum. Vaccines Immunother. 2016 Toscano G, et al. NEJM. 2020 SARS-Cov-2 y Autoinmunidad
  23. 23. SARS-Cov-2 y Autoinmunidad SARS-Cov-2 y Síndrome Reumatológicos Manifestaciones asociadas con COVID-19 que mimetizan síndromes reumatológicos 1. Artralgias y mialgias 2. Citopenias: leucopenia (predominio de linfopenia) y trombocitopenia 3. Presentación parecida a neumonía intersticial aguda 4. Miocarditis 5. Linfohistiocitosis hemofagocítica secundaria y tormenta de citoquinas 6. Mayor riesgo de tromboembolismo Misra, et al. Clin Rheumatol. 2020
  24. 24. EN RESUMEN… Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 • El SARS-CoV infecta los neumocitos que expresan ACE2 en las vías respiratorias. • Se da una regulación negativa de ACE2 en las células infectadas, y aumento de Ang II impulsando una lesión pulmonar aguda • Los neumocitos infectados producen citoquinas y quimioquinas proinflamatorias, generando aumento de monocitos hacia el pulmón en la fase temprana de la enfermedad. • El virus inhibe la inducción de IFN tipo 1 en células infectadas, donde se replica. Chen J, et al. Annu Rev Immunol. 2007
  25. 25. EN RESUMEN… Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 • Los monocitos / macrófagos interactúan con el SARS-CoV a través de la unión de DC-SIGN y promueven la infección de neumocitos. • La capacidad fagocítica de los macrófagos disminuye, lo que aumenta el riesgo de sobreinfección. • Los monocitos / macrófagos activados producen quimiocinas, como MIG, IP-10 y MCP-1, que provocan la migración de neutrófilos, monocitos y células T al pulmón. Chen J, et al. Annu Rev Immunol. 2007
  26. 26. EN RESUMEN… Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2 • Las CDs procesan el virus y es llevado a los órganos linfoides secundarios, donde se activan las células T • Las células T activadas expresan el receptor CXCR3 para las quimiocinas MIG e IP-10, migran al pulmón y destruyen los neumocitos infectados, generando daño del parénquima pulmonar, lo que resulta en SDRA. • Las células B se activan y producen anticuerpos neutralizantes contra el antígeno viral, iniciando una respuesta inmune humoral contra el virus. Chen J, et al. Annu Rev Immunol. 2007
  27. 27. ¿Reinfección o respuesta inmune limitada, bajos niveles del virus o reactivación viral? • Anticuerpos IgG frente a SARS-CoV se mantienen por dos años, haciendo posible una reinfección a partir del tercer año de la exposición inicial. Li-Ping Wu. Emerg Infect Dis. 2007 • Falta de respuestas de interferón durante la infección por SARS-CoV en un modelo de hurón Cameron MJ. PLoS One. 2012 • Hurones reinfectados con SARS-CoV que carecían respuesta antiviral del IFN, presente en la infección aguda, reveló la asociación entre genes de respuesta antiviral del IFN y el riesgo de reinfección, aun si estaban vacunados contra SARS-CoV, o había tenido una infección previa. Cameron MJ. PLoS One. 2012 Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2
  28. 28. ¿Reinfección o respuesta inmune limitada, bajos niveles del virus o reactivación viral? • Existen pocos estudios de reinfección en humanos. Un caso confirmado cuya prueba de frotis orofaríngeo de ARN del SARS-CoV-2 resultó positiva en la fase de convalecencia. No obstante se puede obtener resultado positivo en PCR sin que signifique necesariamente actividad viral y, por lo tanto, capacidad de contagio. Otra hipótesis corresponde a la atenuación viral. Chen D, et al. Int J Infect Dis. 2020 • En Rhesus Macaques no ocurre reinfección con SARS-CoV-2. La infección primaria por SARS-CoV-2 podría proteger de exposiciones posteriores Linlin Bao, et al. BioRxiv. 2020 Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2
  29. 29. ¿Reinfección o respuesta inmune limitada, bajos niveles del virus o reactivación viral? • Los anticuerpos contra diferentes géneros pueden presentar reactividad cruzada, al menos dentro de cada género de HCoV debido a epítopos antigénicos virales conservados, incluyendo aquellos con función neutralizante, inducidos por infecciones repetidas en etapas tempranas de la vida. Gorse GJ, et al. J Med Virol. 2020 • La susceptibilidad a infecciones repetidas con HCoV de diferentes cepas podría explicarse, por una estimulación de anticuerpos neutralizantes en infecciones respiratorias con aumentos en los anticuerpos de unión. Gorse GJ, et al. J Med Virol. 2020 Respuesta inmune frente al SARS-CoV-2
  30. 30. Clasificación de los estados patológicos de COVID-19 y posibles objetivos terapéuticos Sidiqqi et al., 2020 J Heart and Lung Transplant
  31. 31. Candidatos para respuestas inmunes al SARS-CoV-2 Muchos epítopes de células B y T están altamente conservados entre el SARS-CoV-2 y el SARS-CoV. Las estrategias de vacunación diseñadas para dirigir la respuesta inmune hacia estas regiones del epítope conservadas podrían generar una inmunidad que no solo es de protección cruzada a través de los beta- coronavirus, sino que también es relativamente resistente a la evolución viral. Grifoni et al. Cell Host & Microbe 2020
  32. 32. Candidatos para respuestas inmunes al SARS-CoV-2 • El RBD de 2019-nCoV difiere en gran medida del SARS-CoV en los residuos del extremo C terminal • El anticuerpo específico contra el SARS-CoV, CR3022, se une de forma potente con RBD 2019-nCoV, determinado por ELISA • CR3022 tiene el potencial de desarrollarse como agente candidato terapéutico, solo o en combinación con otros anticuerpos neutralizantes, para la prevención y el tratamiento de infecciones de 2019-nCoV. Tian, et al. Emerg Microbes Infect. 2020;9:382–5.
  33. 33. Inmunoterapia para el manejo de COVID-19 • Inmunidad pasiva - uso de plasma de convalecientes. Humanos Shen C, et al. JAMA. 2020 Zhang Q, J Med Virol. 2020 Rojas M, et al. Autoimmun Rev 2020 • Timosina, polipéptido hormonal para la maduración de células T. Humanos Zhang Q, J Med Virol. 2020 • Tocilizumab, bloqueo del IL-6R con anticuerpo monoclonal ayuda a contrarrestar la tormenta de citoquinas mediada por IL-6. Humanos Zhang Q, J Med Virol. 2020 Bizzarri M, et al. Eur Rev Med Pharmacol Sci. 2020 • Vacuna-Producción de anticuerpos específicos contra RBD de SARS-COV-2. Tai W, et al. Cellular & Molecular Immunology. 2020. In vitro • Vacuna- Identificación de epitopes para linfocitos T citotóxicos y linfocitos B. Inmuno- informática Baruah V, Bose S. J Med Virol. 2020;92:495–500. • Receptor viral soluble fusionado a un dominio Fc de inmunoglobulina (ACE2-Fc). In vitro Robert L. Kruse. F1000Res. 2020
  34. 34. Mecanismo de la cloroquina en el manejo de COVID-19 • PICALM es un adaptador de clatrina de selección de carga que detecta e impulsa la curvatura de la membrana, y regula la tasa de endocitosis. • La cloroquina es un inhibidor de amplio espectro de la endocitosis de nanopartículas por parte de los macrófagos residentes. • La cloroquina previene la acidificación de los lisosomas, lo que dificulta la fusión con vesículas endocíticas. Hu, et al. Nat Nanotechnol. 2020
  35. 35. Posibles conclusiones, discusión… • Las altas tasas de recuperación podrían deberse a mecanismos protectores como el fenómeno ADE. • El riesgo de reinfección podría estar sujeto a pobres respuestas asociadas a la producción de IFN. • La exposición a múltiples infecciones respiratorias por diferentes cepas de coronavirus, puede garantizar una mayor producción de anticuerpos neutralizantes. • Un bajo riesgo de reinfección puede estar asociado a la presencia de adecuados niveles de INF y anticuerpos neutralizantes. ¿Adquiridos en infecciones previas por reacción cruzada?. • Aun es temprano para hablar de reinfección o curación. Se hace necesario realizar seguimiento a los pacientes llamados “curados”, para evaluar la presencia o ausencia de dicho fenómeno.
  36. 36. Mecanismos de Acción del Plasma Convaleciente Rojas M, et al. Autoimmun Rev 2020 (in press) El plasma contiene anticuerpos que ayudan a la neutralización del SARS-CoV-2 mediante el bloqueo de la glicoproteína “Spike”. Adicionalmente, reduce la activación de la cascada inflamatoria inducida por el virus mediante la inmunomodulación del sistema inmune innato y adaptativo.
  37. 37. Duan, et al. PNAS. 2020 Shen, et al. JAMA. 2020 Ye, et al. J Med Virol. 2020 Ahn, et al. J Korean Med Sci. 2020 Eficacia y Seguridad del Plasma Convaleciente en COVID-19 Autor País Diseño del Estudio Diagnóstico N Indicación PC Intervención Carga Viral y Anticuerpos Seguridad y Mortalidad Shen et al. (2020) China Serie de casos RT-PCR n: 5 Pacientes críticos internados en UCI PC 200-250 mL una dosis cada 24 horas Reducción en carga viral (3 a 7 días post transfusión) y aumento de NAbs (n: 5) Ningún evento adverso, 100% de supervivencia. Duan et al. (2020) China Serie de casos RT-PCR n: 10 Pacientes críticos internados en UCI PC 200-250 mL única dosis Reducción en carga viral (2 a 6 días post transfusión) y aumento de NAbs (n: 5) Eritema facial autolimitado en 2/10 pacientes. Ningún evento adverso mayor. 100% de supervivencia. Ye et al. (2020) China Serie de casos RT-PCR n: 6 Pacientes críticos internados en UCI (n: 3), hospitalizado no crítico (n: 2), reinfección? (n: 1) PC 200-250 mL dos dosis Negativización para SARS-CoV-2 (n: 6), incremento en IgG e IgM SARS-CoV-2 (n: 6) Ningún evento adverso, 100% de supervivencia. Ahn et al. (2020) Korea del Sur Serie de casos RT-PCR n: 2 Pacientes críticos internados en UCI No especificado Reducción en carga viral (1 a 2 días post transfusión) Ningún evento adverso, 100% de supervivencia.

×