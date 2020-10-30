Vrste preseka gradjevinarstvo 6.razred

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ЦРТАЊЕ ПРЕСЕКА У ГРАЂЕВИНАРСТВУ
Циљ часа је да се упознате са врстама пресека који се користе у техничком цртању у грађевинарству
Пресек као технички цртеж у грађевинарству користи се да би се приказала и унутрашњост објекта. У грађевинском техничком ц...
Хоризонтални пресек настаје када објекат пресечемо једном замишљеном хоризонталном равни у висини прозора, приземља или сп...
ХОРИЗОНТАЛНИ ПРЕСЕК (водоравни) Настанак хоризонталног пресека Погледај видео како настају пресеци
ХОРИЗОНТАЛНИ ПРЕСЕК (основа приземља) Основа приземља
ХОРИЗОНТАЛНИ ПРЕСЕК (основа поткровља) Основа поткровља
ВЕРТИКАЛНИ ПРЕСЕК (усправни) Вертикални пресек настаје када објекат пресечемо једном замишљеном вертикалном равни. На њему...
ВЕРТИКАЛНИ ПРЕСЕК (усправни) Настанак вертикалног пресека Погледај видео како настају пресеци
ВЕРТИКАЛНИ ПРЕСЕК Вертикални пресек приземне куће
ВЕРТИКАЛНИ ПРЕСЕК Вертикални пресек зграде
На основу стеченог знања из ове области, у оквиру мини пројекта, нацртај у свесци скицу хоризонталног пресека (основе) сво...
Хвала на пажњи !
