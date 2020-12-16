Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Управљање помоћу рачунара Рачунари се масовно користе у кући, школи, радним организацијама и ‚ институцијама. Управљање по...
Серијски и паралелни улази и излази рачунара Сви бројни подаци, слова, слике и звуцни сигнали се могу претставити у бинарн...
Рачунар оперише искључиво са логичким нулама и јединицама, које претстављају електричне импулсе. Ово може да се упореди са...
Комуникација са спољним светом  Помоћу рачунара се може управљати звучним, светлосним, механичким и другим појавама. Пост...
Када рачунар прихвати податке у бинарној форми, све операције се врше само са бинарним бројевима. Резултати ових операција...
Начини управљања помоћу рачунара  Код управљања помоћу рачунара се разликује управљање без повратне спреге и управљање са...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nacin upravljanja pomocu racunara

10 views

Published on

Nacin upravljanja pomocu racunara

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nacin upravljanja pomocu racunara

  1. 1. Управљање помоћу рачунара Рачунари се масовно користе у кући, школи, радним организацијама и ‚ институцијама. Управљање помоћу рачунара се све више користи у коонтроли и управљању саобраћајем, модерним медицинским уредјајима као и у процесу производње.
  2. 2. Серијски и паралелни улази и излази рачунара Сви бројни подаци, слова, слике и звуцни сигнали се могу претставити у бинарној форми, односно у облику нула и јединица. Тако се слово ,,А” може претставити као 00110010 а слово ,,Б” као 00110011. Нула или јединица претставља један бит а комбинација од осам битова претставља један бајт.
  3. 3. Рачунар оперише искључиво са логичким нулама и јединицама, које претстављају електричне импулсе. Ово може да се упореди са сијалицом код које би стање када је угашена било означено са ,,О” а стање када је упаљена са ,,1”.
  4. 4. Комуникација са спољним светом  Помоћу рачунара се може управљати звучним, светлосним, механичким и другим појавама. Поставља се питање како рачунар може разумети оне сигнале и информације из спољашњег света који нису у облику логичких нула и јединица. Претварање звучних, светлосних и других (аналогних) импулса у комбинацију нула и јединица врши се аналогно-дигиталним претварачем (A/D)
  5. 5. Када рачунар прихвати податке у бинарној форми, све операције се врше само са бинарним бројевима. Резултати ових операција су такође комбинација јединица и нула. Сада је потребно преко дигитално- аналогних претварача(D/A) ове бројеве претворити у бројевe разумљивe чоveку.
  6. 6. Начини управљања помоћу рачунара  Код управљања помоћу рачунара се разликује управљање без повратне спреге и управљање са повратном спрегом.  Код модела управљања без повратне спреге рачунар преко D/A претварача управља брзином рада мотора, али нема информацију да ли се мотор окреће зaдaтом брзином. Нa слици је дигитaлни подaтaк обележен сa D а аналогни (брзина обртања мотора) са A.

×