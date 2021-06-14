1. filosofi abril

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
13- 04- 21 Filosofía En el mundo griego tenemos a muchos filósofos que nos hacen muy buenos planteamientos y que hasta el ...
hacemos nosotros es pensar esos pensamientos pensados por ellos, podemos criticarlos, podemos estar de acuerdos, esos pens...
considera digamos a Plantón como fundador de la filosofía aunque sabemos muy bien que antes de Platón había muchos filósof...
Porque Sócrates es aquella figura condenado a muerte recuerdan ustedes le siguen un proceso y lo condenan a muerte, en esa...
contaminación política la política es de lo que hacer, y eso viene desde el mundo griego hasta el mundo actual. No hay un ...
cuando pensamos ¿Qué pensamos? Pensamos pensamientos pensados pro otros, un pensamiento Aristóteles hace mucho tiempo “el ...
La filosofía decía alguien que es una permanente repetición, reinterpretación nuevas maneras de enfocar lo que los Griegos...
Él nos dice por ejemplo el ser es inmutable, Si el ser fuera mutable el ser se convertiría en no ser y eso no puede ser po...
Heráclito de Éfeso Decía el ser no es sino el no ser. Aparentemente trataría de 2 tesis que en el fondo se refieren a lo m...
Esa contradicción es el motor, lo que impulsa a que algo este en proceso, contradicción, pero es equilibrada, el día y la ...
de ciudad estamos hablando de plazas, avenidas ,construcciones todo, no , en la Grecia antigua la ciudad estado es el conj...
permanentemente ,esto es lo que hacía Sócrates lo que enseñaba Sócrates a los jóvenes atenienses de ese tiempo y Sócrates ...
cobraban dinero por las enseñanzas , Sócrates no, Sócrates diría comía bebía donde sus discípulos le llevaban tenía su esp...
Había en ese tiempo una especie de reloj , un reloj mecánico se llamaba clepsidra imaginémonos un bañador grande con agua ...
¿cuáles son? Eso de los procesos políticos y sentencias políticas tiene otra larga historia , no es nada nuevo fuera de nu...
cuando analizamos hay una contradicción , en lo personal a los filósofos griegos pero eso no quiere decir que esté de acue...
ese tiempo eran las leyes de Atenas y es por eso que Socrates decide morir decide cumplir su condena y él estaba tranquilo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
36 views
Jun. 14, 2021

1. filosofi abril

APUNTES FILOSOFIA- DR. MALLEA

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1. filosofi abril

  1. 1. 13- 04- 21 Filosofía En el mundo griego tenemos a muchos filósofos que nos hacen muy buenos planteamientos y que hasta el día de hoy el pensamiento filosófico que data de hace 2500 años es hasta el día de hoy, refiriéndose hasta antes de dos grandes filosóficos. PARMENIDES (filósofo griego) Todos los filósofos anteriores a platón su filosofía en verso esta en prosa, Parménides de Elea este es un filósofo, con tipos de realidades: Hay 2 realidades: 1.- la del mundo SENSIBLE, es en donde estamos nosotros este mundo material donde estamos es el mundo sensible, las casas las piedras, los árboles, las montañas, los libros, 2.- mundo INTELIGIBLE es el mundo de los conceptos de los pensamientos. Una cosa es objeto bolígrafo parte del mundo sensible y otra cosa es concepto bolígrafo, parte del mundo sensible. La tesis central: “el ser no es”, “El ser es el no ser no es”, por primera vez planteado el problema del ser, si leemos cualquier libro de introducción a la filosofía principios de la filosofía hasta los libros más complejos de filosofía nos van a decir que el problema mayor de la filosofía es el problema del ser, que el ser puede transformarse en no ser, porque si el ser se transforma en no ser eso quiere decir que no hay movimiento, eso quiere decir que hay cambio, Parménides es un filósofo que sostiene que el ser es INMUTABLE no cambia porque si el ser cambiara el ser se transformaría en no ser, eso no dice que estaría más allá de lo finito la existencia del no ser “eterno”, quiere decir que el no ser no está en el tiempo si el ser estuviera en el tiempo se transformaría, estamos hablando de los atributos inmutable ETERNO, el ser es único es como si estuviéramos hablando de los atributos de dios, es inmutable infinito, la filosofía que hace Parménides en el mundo de los conceptos en el mundo de los pensamientos los pensamientos no cambian, nosotros nos preguntamos que es el hombre, platón y Aristóteles nos han dicho que el hombre es un ser racional, ese concepto de que el hombre es un ser racional no ha cambiado sigue vigente hasta el día de hoy, ese concepto no ha cambiado ese pensamiento no ha cambiado, los pensamientos no cambian todo pensamiento está constituido de conceptos, nos preguntaban en el colegio la profesora de gramática ¿Qué es la oración? La oración es un pensamiento completo lo que quiere decir que esa oración está compuesto de sujeto verbo y predicado en realidad es concepto sujeto concepto predicado, esos pensamientos no cambian, nosotros cuando pensamos ¿Qué pensamos? Pensamos pensamientos pensados pro otros, un pensamiento Aristóteles hace mucho tiempo “el hombre es un son politicón” ese es un pensamiento pensado por Aristóteles que haceos nosotros pensamos que pensamos, pensamientos ya pensados, estos pensamientos no cambian no están en el tiempo intemporal a veces decimos el pensamiento cambia evoluciona , el pensamiento no cambia son otros que pueden construir un pensamiento sobre otro y otro eso es otra cosa, pero un mismo pensamiento no cambia, un teorema matemático que es un pensamiento, Pitágoras dijo gran matemático antiguo su famoso teorema, ese teorema decir que era para resolver problemas de triangulo rectángulo, el cuadrado de la hipotenusa es igual a la suma de los cuadrados de los catetos, ese teorema pensado por Pitágoras ese pensamiento no ha cambiado, seguimos con ese mismo teorema, Sócrates solía repetir “solo sé que nada se”, ese pensamiento socrático ha cambiado?, pensamos ese pensamiento pensado, seguimos con ese pensamiento que no ha cambiado, lo que nosotros hacemos es pensar eso es hacer filosofía, no estar de acuerdo con una filosofía eso es otra cosa pero lo importante es comprender el pensamiento de alguien podemos estar en desacuerdo podemos criticar, puede no estar de acuerdo con Sócrates, lo importante es comprender lo que ese pensador nos ha dicho, lo que nosotros hacemos es movernos en lo inteligible planteado por Parménides. Un filósofo contrario a Parménides es Heráclito, el concepto principal la INMUTABLIDAD HERACLITO “el ser, no es sino el no ser”, Todos los pensamientos son pensados, cuando a alguien le preguntamos en que piensas y nos dice en nada, no es cierto porque siempre estamos pensando en algo, ya vamos a ver más adelante conceptos de filosofía del derecho concepto que plantea Heard el concepto que plantea Karl Smith , son conceptos de ellos y lo que
  2. 2. hacemos nosotros es pensar esos pensamientos pensados por ellos, podemos criticarlos, podemos estar de acuerdos, esos pensamientos están en el tiempo sin pensamientos no se puede hacer filosofía si no se parte de los griegos así sea para estar o no de acuerdo con ellos. 9-04-2021 FILOSOFIA PRIMERA PARTE es una parte general, vamos a ver filosofía así en general, luego veremos temas de filosofía del derecho y en la última parte veremos temas de DEONTOLOGIA Jurídica, en esas clases vamos a ocuparnos de Filosofía. Después de mucho tiempo escucharan Filosofía, ya que en colegio han debido de escuchar. FILOSOFIA. Cuando hablamos de la Filosofía hablamos del Griego Eros= Amor; Sofía= Sabiduría. ETIMOLOGICAMENTE Filosofía= amor al saber, amor a la sabiduría. Ese término de filosofía recién fue consolidado con Sócrates. Aunque dicen que Pitágoras que es un filósofo anterior a Sócrates ya estaba utilizando de manera esporádica el termino de Filosofía, el jefe de gobierno donde diremos donde vivía Pitágoras lo llamo y le dijo el era un Filósofo o que era, y el sostiene que por los viajes que había realizado estaba haciendo la distinción por lo que era un SOFOS = Sabio y el tenía un amor por el saber. Pero como les decía en con Sócrates, en el Dialogo Pedro donde se consolida el termino filosofía. Pedro es una persona, es el nombre de una persona y es el nombre de un dialogo que Platón ha escrito y ahí Sócrates le dice a Pedro no te parece pedro que el nombre de Sofos es muy grande para nosotros que más nos convendría el de Filósofos, hay aquí una diferencia muy importante, una cosa es el SOFOS, el Sofos es el que tiene el saber, el que tiene Sofía porque tiene sabiduría, ese es una cosa el Sofos, el filósofo no tiene el saber, aspira el saber, está enamorado del saber. Entonces Sócrates le dice a Pedro que más nos convendría el termino de Filósofos, en tanto que se tiene amor por el saber, amor por la sabiduría, pero eso es el termino etimológico esa semántica inicial del termino Filosofía amor a la sabiduría, debemos entender también de otra manera, el que tiene amor a por el saber, es aquella persona que busca incansablemente la verdad, filosofía debemos entender, en su sentido etimológico “como una búsqueda incansable del saber”, el filósofo es quien se interroga, se pregunta con la finalidad de llegar a alcanzar al saber quizás no lo logre pero va ser camino al andar, por cuanto se hace preguntas y hay algunas respuesta y las respuestas son convertidas nuevamente en preguntas. Una de las razones de ser de la Filosofía es que los Filósofos se hacen preguntas y aunque alcanzan a dar respuestas, esas respuestas son nuevamente cuestionadas, analizadas y transformadas en otras preguntas y si se da alguna respuesta en filosofía lo que vale también es que el argumento la fundamentación, siendo conscientes, de que no se va poder alcanzar la VERDAD absoluta completa, no hay siendo que el Filósofo hace mayores esfuerzos por pensar. El Filósofo trabajo forzado de pensar en relación a la gente con trabajo de pensar. Estamos hablando de la búsqueda de la verdad, estamos hablando del trabajo forzado de pensar. La verdad diremos de manera general, que el Filósofo busca la verdad, pero la verdad acerca del mundo, del mundo acerca mundo – hombre. Hombre – mundo. De esto se encarga la filosofía, de lo que es el hombre de lo que hace el hombre en el mundo. Y ciertamente un problema mayor, y así está Surgiendo una gran diferencia entre la actividad del filósofo y la actividad del científico. Ósea hay una diferencia entra la ciencia y la filosofía. Mientras la ciencia cualquiera de ellas sea tiene objeto de estudio determinado, completo específico, particular. la filosofía tiene como objeto siempre lo general, lo universal, lo más amplio la ciencia para usar en tanto que la filosofía es general, ya ahí hay una gran diferencia entre el quehacer científico y el que hacer filosófico. A veces se tiene un mal concepto del concepto de la FILOSOFIA porque dicen el filósofo piensa en la nada, parte de la nada y llega a la nada y se mueve en la nada, cosa que no es cierto. el filósofo en realidad se plantea problemas generales acerca de lo que es el hombre del lo que hace el hombre en el mundo mismo, ahí ya hay una gran complejidad y jamás debemos pensar que la teoría que la filosofía está por demás en la vida, nunca debemos pensar que la teoría está por demás y que por tanto no habría que dedicarle tiempo, si pensamos así estamos perdidos algunos dicen que es muy teórico y nosotros necesitamos práctica, hay que tomar en cuenta que la actividad practica se la realiza y comprende en tanto y cuanto hay formación teórica. Tiene sentido la práctica en tanto la practica esta guiado por fundamentos de carácter teórico, ahí está la filosofía, eso también es importante señalar. Ahora en el caso del mundo GRIEGO uno de los que se los
  3. 3. considera digamos a Plantón como fundador de la filosofía aunque sabemos muy bien que antes de Platón había muchos filósofos. Haciendo un poco de memoria filósofos antes a Platón. TALES DE MILETO primer filosofo gran matemático para ese tiempo siglo V-VI a-C, y se plantea un problema Fundamental Tales de Mileto, ¿cuál es el fundamento de todo lo que existe?, un problema serio para su tiempo el dice es el AGUA, es el fundamento, aunque esos filósofos fueron también grandes matemáticos. Tales de Mileto viajo por el mundo Árabe y aprendió, los primeros elementos de la matemática y era un hombre muy solicitado sabía hacer mediciones de tierra era un Agrimensor, podía medir extensiones de tierra, tenía un sistema de medir tierra y además predijo el eclipse solar, para ese tiempo una gran novedad. ANAXIMENES ¿el fundamento de todo lo existe? es el AIRE, a partir de ahí el sostiene que el aire es imprescindible para todo lo que existe. ningún ser vivió puede vivir sin aire. ANAXIMANDRO ¿el fundamento de todo lo existe? dice el APEIRON es una materia indefinida, es materia pero no se sabe de que tipo. Cuesta imaginarse a la materia sin determinación. Una materia infinita sin determinación, tiene una ideas muy interesantes ANAXIMANDRO el dice el origen del hombre esta en el mar. Un pez muy grande, en el cuerpo de esa Pez estaba el hombre, se desarrolló ahí hasta que llego a la costa y lo votaron, bueno esas son las primeras afirmaciones acerca del origen del hombre, dando otro tipo de explicación. ENDOCLOPES, ¿el fundamento de todo lo existe? de 4 ELEMEMTOS TIERRA, AIRE, AGUA Y FUEGO, esta combinación de estos dio lugar a la vida y a todo lo existente y así hay varios filósofos. PITAGORAS, lo que hizo en el campo de la matemática tiene valor hoy en día el famoso TEOREMA DE PITAGORAS para resolver problemas de Triangulo rectángulo El cuadrado de la Hipotenusa = a la suma de los cuadrados de los catetos. Pitágoras desde el punto de vista Filosófico nos dice el origen de cosas no esta en los elementos materiales sino está en el número, nos da una respuesta muy interesante como es eso el dice imaginemos un punto, el movimiento del punto da lugar a una línea, el movimiento de una línea da lugar a una superficie, el movimiento de la superficie da lugar a un cuerpo. El origen de todas las cosas está en el número. Interesante su respuesta, lo que no quiere decir que eso es cierto o real y la escuela Pitagórica era una escuela donde se estaba haciendo las primeras bases siglo V a.C. HERACLITO, en la que nos vamos a ocupar toda una clase de Heráclito, Heráclito decía que es el fuego el origen de todas las cosas, lo que enciende y apaga según leyes dice, pero recuerdan que todo es o no es, que todo cambia y se transforma una cosa genial que señalo Heráclito y hasta hoy sirve. Muchos filósofos han hecho hasta Heráclito mismo Marx estudio a Heráclito y un filósofo muy distinto es Parménides. PARMENIDES complico también las cosas, hasta el día de hoy, los que quieren ocuparse del problema del ser van hasta el Parménides, entonces el mundo griego ha hecho grandes aportes, diremos a ver así como Roma hizo un gran aporte a la cultura universal ese aporte esta en el derecho romano. Los Griegos también hicieron ese gran aporte Universal La filosofía, ROMA hizo el aporte del derecho romano, donde reinaba el modo de producción esclavista, ahora hay que tomar en cuenta lo siguiente, 3 grandes filósofos SOCRATES, PLATON Y ARISTOTELES. De Sócrates también nos vamos a ocupar toda una clase.
  4. 4. Porque Sócrates es aquella figura condenado a muerte recuerdan ustedes le siguen un proceso y lo condenan a muerte, en esas épocas el proceso duraba 1 día desde la mañana hasta la tarde se discutía y salía la sentencia y así sea un proceso con un caso sumamente grave, como fue el caso de Sócrates condenado a muerte. Sócrates era u filósofo que se pasaba el tiempo discutiendo con los sofistas ¿Quiénes eran los sofistas? Tiene 2 denotaciones SOFISTA =MAESTRO DEL SABER, caminaban de una ciudad a otra ciudad por dinero a cambio de enseñanza, sus alumnos eran los hijos de esclavistas que tenían alguna fortuna alguna riqueza y los preparaban para que participen en las asambleas comunidad, además el sofista era el que argumentaba un argumento débil o un argumento fuerte para una verdad o a la inversa. por eso se les decía maestros del engaño, y que por esa práctica recibían dinero. SOCRATES estaba también enseñando de otra manera, también enseñando pero no era a cambio de dinero, esa era una de las diferencias. Porque la finalidad de Sócrates era que a través o mediante el dialogo se podía llegar a ciertas verdades SOCRATES fue el MAESTRO DE PLATON, y Platón maestro de Aristóteles, mientras era joven le acompaño por donde Sócrates caminaba, Sócrates no salió de Atenas iba de la ciudad al puerto al Piero (llamado así el puerto) pero después SOCRATES no salió durante toda su vida de Atenas, vivía, comía, dormía donde sus alumnos. toda la filosofía anterior a Platón era una filosofía que se escribía en VERSO. A partir de Platón se escribe ya en prosa. Lo que hizo Platón fue diálogos ya no hay verso sino prosa y además una prosa elegante y hermosa y esa es una de las causas que se completó en el dialogo como fuente análisis y reflexión. - Por otra parte hay algunos que sostienen que la Filosofía SURGE del asombro de la admiración, hay que admirarse y hacer filosofía el hombre corriente se admira por cosas extraordinarias. El Filósofo se admira por cosas ordinarias, comunes, corrientes. un filósofo puede pasar por un árbol y puede sentir admiración por ese árbol, en función de ese árbol de lo que el observa puede hacerse muchas preguntas ¿Qué es el árbol?, ¿Por qué existe este árbol?, ¿Para que existe este árbol?. Solo esas 3 preguntas son para pensar. Se admira de cosas ordinarias. En cambio la gente común se admira de cosas extraordinarias, el filósofo puede ver caminar un niño y preguntarse ¿Qué es este niño? ¿Por qué existe este niño?, ¿para qué existe este niño? Puede preguntarse dela gimnasia, de la cultura. Entonces esto que la filosofía surge el asombro y la admiración tiene mucha importancia mucha razón de ser, si es que cuando uno lee un libro actual, si bien uno puede disfrutar de la manera que está escrito ese libro, pero también puede sentir admiración por el contenido del libro y ser fuente de reflexión filosófica, otro aspecto, que quiero señalar es como dice un filósofo la filosofía es un can plast. MANUEL KANT filósofo alemán, filósofo del Siglo XVIII Kant dice la Filosofía es un Can Plast. Dice la FILOSOFIA es campo de batalla. Porque los filósofos desde la antigüedad hasta la actualidad han practicado la crítica indomable, Parménides critico a Heráclito. Heráclito critico a Parménides, SOCRATES critico a los sofistas, y los Sofistas le criticaron, Platón critico a muchos y Platón fue criticado por Aristóteles. Eso es recurrente en toda la sociedad. Marx critico a Hegel (idealista) su contrario fue Marx. Hasta el día de hoy se maneja sigue la crítica. Y esa es una manera de relacionar, el elemento es sustancial al que hacer de la filosofía. En lo íntimo de la filosofía, está presente temas de ética, políticos y jurídicos. En el fondo en lo sustancial en el núcleo hay política esta lo político, lo que quiere decir que no hay un filosofar puro, no hay filosofar sin
  5. 5. contaminación política la política es de lo que hacer, y eso viene desde el mundo griego hasta el mundo actual. No hay un solo filosofo que solo haya hecho filosofía y no política, en su quehacer filosófico hay política. Así se trate de San Agustín, San Anselmo, San Tomas de Aquino entonces así sea muy religioso hay política en el filosófico, no hay un pensar filosofo puro, donde no haya político si estando lo político esta lo jurídico que tiene que ver con la norma jurídica, para la sociedad. Entonces esto es un primer enfoque de la filosofía les estoy pintando y dando conocer elementos propios del que hacer filosófico. 13- 04- 21 Filosofía En el mundo griego tenemos a muchos filósofos que nos hacen muy buenos planteamientos y que hasta el día de hoy el pensamiento filosófico que data de hace 2500 años es hasta el día de hoy, refiriéndose hasta antes de dos grandes filosóficos. PARMENIDES (filósofo griego) Todos los filósofos anteriores a platón su filosofía en verso esta en prosa, Parménides de Elea este es un filósofo, con tipos de realidades: Hay 2 realidades: 1.- la del mundo SENSIBLE, es en donde estamos nosotros este mundo material donde estamos es el mundo sensible, las casas las piedras, los árboles, las montañas, los libros, 2.- mundo INTELIGIBLE es el mundo de los conceptos de los pensamientos. Una cosa es objeto bolígrafo parte del mundo sensible y otra cosa es concepto bolígrafo, parte del mundo sensible. La tesis central: “el ser no es”, “El ser es el no ser no es”, por primera vez planteado el problema del ser, si leemos cualquier libro de introducción a la filosofía principios de la filosofía hasta los libros más complejos de filosofía nos van a decir que el problema mayor de la filosofía es el problema del ser, que el ser puede transformarse en no ser, porque si el ser se transforma en no ser eso quiere decir que no hay movimiento, eso quiere decir que hay cambio, Parménides es un filósofo que sostiene que el ser es INMUTABLE no cambia porque si el ser cambiara el ser se transformaría en no ser, eso no dice que estaría más allá de lo finito la existencia del no ser “eterno”, quiere decir que el no ser no está en el tiempo si el ser estuviera en el tiempo se transformaría, estamos hablando de los atributos inmutable ETERNO, el ser es único es como si estuviéramos hablando de los atributos de dios, es inmutable infinito, la filosofía que hace Parménides en el mundo de los conceptos en el mundo de los pensamientos los pensamientos no cambian, nosotros nos preguntamos que es el hombre, platón y Aristóteles nos han dicho que el hombre es un ser racional, ese concepto de que el hombre es un ser racional no ha cambiado sigue vigente hasta el día de hoy, ese concepto no ha cambiado ese pensamiento no ha cambiado, los pensamientos no cambian todo pensamiento está constituido de conceptos, nos preguntaban en el colegio la profesora de gramática ¿Qué es la oración? La oración es un pensamiento completo lo que quiere decir que esa oración está compuesto de sujeto verbo y predicado en realidad es concepto sujeto concepto predicado, esos pensamientos no cambian, nosotros
  6. 6. cuando pensamos ¿Qué pensamos? Pensamos pensamientos pensados pro otros, un pensamiento Aristóteles hace mucho tiempo “el hombre es un son politicón” ese es un pensamiento pensado por Aristóteles que haceos nosotros pensamos que pensamos, pensamientos ya pensados, estos pensamientos no cambian no están en el tiempo intemporal a veces decimos el pensamiento cambia evoluciona , el pensamiento no cambia son otros que pueden construir un pensamiento sobre otro y otro eso es otra cosa, pero un mismo pensamiento no cambia, un teorema matemático que es un pensamiento, Pitágoras dijo gran matemático antiguo su famoso teorema, ese teorema decir que era para resolver problemas de triangulo rectángulo, el cuadrado de la hipotenusa es igual a la suma de los cuadrados de los catetos, ese teorema pensado por Pitágoras ese pensamiento no ha cambiado, seguimos con ese mismo teorema, Sócrates solía repetir “solo sé que nada se”, ese pensamiento socrático ha cambiado?, pensamos ese pensamiento pensado, seguimos con ese pensamiento que no ha cambiado, lo que nosotros hacemos es pensar eso es hacer filosofía, no estar de acuerdo con una filosofía eso es otra cosa pero lo importante es comprender el pensamiento de alguien podemos estar en desacuerdo podemos criticar, puede no estar de acuerdo con Sócrates, lo importante es comprender lo que ese pensador nos ha dicho, lo que nosotros hacemos es movernos en lo inteligible planteado por Parménides. Un filósofo contrario a Parménides es Heráclito, el concepto principal la INMUTABLIDAD HERACLITO “el ser, no es sino el no ser”, Todos los pensamientos son pensados, cuando a alguien le preguntamos en que piensas y nos dice en nada, no es cierto porque siempre estamos pensando en algo, ya vamos a ver más adelante conceptos de filosofía del derecho concepto que plantea Heard el concepto que plantea Karl Smith , son conceptos de ellos y lo que hacemos nosotros es pensar esos pensamientos pensados por ellos, podemos criticarlos, podemos estar de acuerdos, esos pensamientos están en el tiempo sin pensamientos no se puede hacer filosofía si no se parte de los griegos así sea para estar o no de acuerdo con ellos. 19 de abril de 2020 Lo que hicieron los griegos fue decisivo, importante. Los orígenes del derecho romano hay que buscarlos en el pensamiento filosófico griego. Los griegos eran grandes filósofos, pero eran matemáticos en ese tiempo se dedicaban a las ciencias naturales. En el caso de Aristóteles tenía su jardín, sus animales. Donde se podría decir que habían utilizado muy bien el OSIO FECUNDO porque estos filósofos no eran esclavos, eran ciudadanos esclavistas, hombres libres entonces debían dedicarse a la ciencia, la cultura, el arte y de ahí que tenemos hasta el día de hoy esa gran cultura que nos viene desde los griegos. Hay conceptos filosóficos que surgen en Grecia y que se han mantenido a lo largo del tiempo hasta el día de hoy.
  7. 7. La filosofía decía alguien que es una permanente repetición, reinterpretación nuevas maneras de enfocar lo que los Griegos mismos habrían hecho. En ese sentido encontramos a 2 filósofos grandes antes de platón de Sócrates. A 2 grandes como Parménides y Heraclio. En el caso de Parménides, ya tenemos con él una distinción muy importante entre el mundo sensible y el mundo inteligible. El mundo sensible, es este de las cosas materiales, ríos, montañas, nosotros como cuerpos materiales, todas estas cosas materiales forman lo que es el mundo sensible. El mundo inteligible, es el mundo de los conceptos todos los consicadias forman el mundo inteligible. Por tanto es importante tener presente que hay un mundo sensible y hay un mundo inteligible. Que están en relación pero son 2 mundos diferentes, contrapuestos y no confundir el mundo sensible con el mundo inteligible. Les decía Una cosa es el objeto y otra cosa es el concepto, el objeto no es el concepto ni el concepto es el objeto. El uno no es el otro el otro no es el uno, ambos son diferentes aunque ambos forman una unidad. El bolígrafo es material parte del mundo sensible y otra cosas es el concepto bolígrafo no es el objeto bolígrafo. Hay que tener en cuenta esa diferencia. En este caso el concepto bolígrafo y todo concepto es conocimiento del objeto, si bien el concepto no es el objeto ni el objeto es el concepto. Cuán importante es el concepto? No se puede entender, menos comprender nada de la realidad en la que nos desenvolvemos si no es a partir de conceptos. Si no tenemos conceptos en la cabeza no vamos a poder entender nada de la realidad material porque la realidad materia, histórica, cultural, educativa solo pueden ser comprensibles con conceptos. En el caso de Parménides que si bien hay esta diferencia, la filosofía que él hace es una filosofía en el mundo inteligible propio del mundo inteligible, propio del mundo de los conceptos, la filosofía de Parménides nada tiene que ver con la realidad material. Es una filosofía que esta y se mueve en el mundo inteligible en el mundo de los conceptos. Toma una tesis filosófica. ¿En qué consiste esta tesis filosófica que nos plantea Parménides? Parménides de Elea dice el SER ES EL NO SER NO ES. Con eso nos está diciendo el Ser no puede dejar de ser para ser otra cosa, el ser otra cosa seria la negación del ser. Y para poder entender esto nos presenta los Atributos del ser.
  8. 8. Él nos dice por ejemplo el ser es inmutable, Si el ser fuera mutable el ser se convertiría en no ser y eso no puede ser porque el ser es. Además nos dice que el ser es infinito porque si el ser fuera finito, mas allá de lo finito que podría existir el no ser y eso no puede ser porque él no ser no es, el no ser es tanto como decir nada. Ser es inmóvil no se mueve, porque si el ser se moviera el ser se transformaría en no ser y eso no puede ser. Además otro atributo del ser de Parménides es que el Ser es único no hay 2 ni 3 seres, el ser es 1 es único, porque si existiera otro ser ya no sería el ser sino seria el No ser y Eso no puede ser. El ser es eterno, es intemporal, el ser no está en el tiempo, el ser no se transforma, es inmutabilidad absoluta. Si cambian la palabra ser por la palabra Dios y va a ser más compresible. El ser es todopoderoso, infinito, inmutable, inmóvil, eterno, único. Eso dice Parménides, su filosofía es una filosofía en el mundo inteligible en el mundo de los conceptos, en el mundo de las categorías. Por eso les decía un teorema matemático es propio del mundo inteligible no sufre transformaciones y puse el ejemplo de Pitágoras y ya con el teorema de Pitágoras puede medir la altura de una pirámide haciendo un cálculo matemático. El 2 de la hipotenusa es la suma del cuadrado de los catetos. Este teorema no sufre transformación, dio lugar a otros teoremas. Los conceptos mismos de lo que es la vida, la muertes etc., se mantiene en el tiempo no sufre transformación. Parménides es el fundador de una escuela y tiene seguidores como ser SENON DE ELEA. SENON DE ELEA para explicar la inmutabilidad hace el ejercicio de tomar el arco y la flecha y en el otro extremo está el blanco, la flecha que se dispara no se dispara ni se mueve porque la flecha tiene que recorrer desde el punto de partida A hasta el punto de llegada B. Para que la flecha llegue hasta el extremo B debe pasar por la mitad que es la letra C, la flecha debe recorrer de A-C pero para poder llegar a C debe pasar por D para llegar a D por otra mitad, el cual el espacio es infinito ya que la flecha que se dispara no se mueve. Desde el punto de vista racional lógico, este argumento de SENON DE ELEA tiene valides. Porque si el espacio es infinito una flecha no puede pasar un espacio infinito y nadie puede recorrer un infinito entonces la flecha no se mueve es inmutable. Recuerdan ese argumento en colegio de la carrera de Aquiles (de los pies ligeros) y la Tortuga tiene ventaja, Aquiles para llegar donde la tortuga debe pasar una mitad y otra y otra y Aquiles no se mueve. Son manera de explicar la inmutabilidad, el ser, lo inmutable. Frente a la escuela de Parménides esta la escuela de Heráclito de Éfeso.
  9. 9. Heráclito de Éfeso Decía el ser no es sino el no ser. Aparentemente trataría de 2 tesis que en el fondo se refieren a lo mismo, y en el fondo no hay tal ni la forma , son 2 tesis contrarias. Porque cuando Heráclito dice el Ser no es sino el No Ser, nos está diciendo que el ser se transforma en no ser. Una semilla es un ser que si sabemos sembrar se transforma en plantita, ahí ocurre el ser de la semilla desaparece y aparece el no ser que es una plantita. Para Heráclito de Éfeso el Ser se transforma en No Ser. Y no somos al mismo tiempo porque todo es un devenir permanente en la realidad sensible lo que vemos es movimiento, las personas se desplazan de un lugar a otro. Veíamos a un niño ahora es un joven, el si se transformó de ser niño a no ser porque hay movimiento cambia, hay transformación. El ser se transforma en non ser de manera permanente, nosotros mismos sufrimos cambios procesos. Como los versos de Pablo Neruda el verso nosotros los de entonces ya no somos los mismos. Pone ejemplos para ilustrar el concepto de movimiento, como cuando dice nadie puede bañarse 2 veces en el mismo río, porque cuando uno entra al rio pequeño y uno siente el bajar de las aguas decimos esto es en ese momento ya no es porque transcurre el agua. Todo es y no es, todo es proceso de cambio y transformación. En el caso de Heráclito, lo que mueve a algo es la contradicción, esta y no esta porque en algo hay transformación, el Ser no es sino el No ser. El ser se transforma, hay una contradicción, hay unidad y lucha de contrarios. Esto de la unidad y lucha de contrarios ha sido rescatado en la época contemporánea por Hegel gran filósofo, idealista, teólogo un pensamiento filosófico innovador que ha contribuido. Lo que hace Hegel es rescatar lo que viene de Heráclito. El movimiento va a decir Hegel y el movimiento es dialectico y ese movimiento se debe a la contradicción. La tesis eracllitiana, esta Hegel el gran filósofo el autor de la FENOMENOLOGIA DEL ESPIRITU una obra publicada en 1807, está rescatando el pensamiento heraclitiano y está explicando la dialéctica basado en la contradicción, Hegel Idealista. El contrario a Hegel es Marx. El autor del Capital una obra pública en 1867. Marx va a decir la sociedad es proceso está en movimiento y lo que mueve a la sociedad es una especie de motor. Y ese motor es la lucha de clases y ya nos expresa contradicción esclavos y esclavistas en la antigüedad, señores feudales y siervos campesinos en la époc a colonial edad media. Y en la época actual burgueses y proletarios que es la época del capitalismo. Lucha de clases motor de la historia, también está recuperando una tesis filosófica de Heráclito. Docente parte de estas 2 concepciones que expresa la inmutabilidad. Muchos aspectos tienen razón. Y la otra concepción que es el proceso, que es el cambio, que es la transformación.
  10. 10. Esa contradicción es el motor, lo que impulsa a que algo este en proceso, contradicción, pero es equilibrada, el día y la noche, el frio y la calor. Si todo es oscuridad y no claridad tampoco habría vida, tiene que estar en equilibrio. Lo que mantiene en equilibrio a esos dos factores contrarios es el LOGOS. ¿Qué es el LOGOS? Es una fuerza que hace que los términos de la contradicción estén en equilibrio, es interesante lo que plantea Heráclito de EFESO. MARTIN haideguer publica el ser y el tiempo data de 1923 esta obra y lo que recupera HAIDEGUER son conceptos filosóficos de Parménides quien quiera hablar sobre el problema del ser tiene que remontarse a los Griegos y partir de Parménides. Lo que nosotros pensamos son pensamientos pensados por otros, lean cualquier libro son conceptos de ellos. Y lo que hacemos es pensar los pensamientos pensados por ellos y se mantienen en el tiempo. Nosotros al estudiar la suma teológica de tomas de Aquino estamos leyendo lo que pensó y nosotros estamos pensando pensamientos pensados. Estos pensamientos han sido muy estudiados. Después de Heráclito conceptos de movimiento en esencia no han estado en la cabeza de los filósofos, es hasta Kant, Hegel. Siglos pensaron no teniendo en cuenta el concepto de movimiento la sociedad era estable en la edad media. Tal como era el papá era el hijo por tanto ese tipo de vida hacía creer que todo esto no estaba sujeto en el tiempo. Hasta que recién en el siglo XIV XV cuando aparecen los primeros elementos de la acumulación de una originaria del capital hay mayor producción. Ya hay condiciones materiales para pensar con el concepto de movimiento. Vayan leyendo la obra el CRITÓN DE PLATON 23/04/2021 Estamos estudiando algunos conceptos centrales de la filosofía porque la filosofía es el punto de partida , incluso les decía que los orígenes del derecho romano se encuentran en el pensamiento filosófico griego ,en el mundo griego encontramos agrandes filósofos encontramos a Parménides y Heráclito ellos están viviendo en una polis pero hoy quiero hablarles de Sócrates y un poco de Platón , el tiempo de Sócrates y el tiempo de platón es un tiempo de descomposición de la polis griega cuando hablamos de Grecia estamos hablamos de Grecia estamos hablando de estados griegos ,ese conjunto de estados griegos Atenas , Esparta Acagra Cogrinto Tejina ,etc son algunos de los estados griegos , ,los principales son Atenas y Esparta, cuando hablamos de polis , polis significa cuidad estado ahora que ,cuando hablamos de cuidad no es el conjunto de calles ,plazas , mercado no ,cuando Atenas era una ciudad ,se sesta hablando de ciudadanos , la polis se traduce como ciudad- estado, eso en todos los textos , repito la cuidad estado es el conjunto de ciudadanos ,ese conjunto de ciudadanos es el estado , es conjunto diferente al que conocemos porque cunado hablamos
  11. 11. de ciudad estamos hablando de plazas, avenidas ,construcciones todo, no , en la Grecia antigua la ciudad estado es el conjunto de ciudadanos , ahora se esta traduciendo la polis como ciudad estado ,pero esa es una traducción que no corresponde diremos a los tiempos actuales . los griegos no conocieron la palabra estado , eso no quiere decir que no había estado , quiere decir que la polis ciudad-estado ellos eran el conjunto de ciudadanos pero no conocían la palabra estado ,la palabra religión aunque sea increíble tampoco conocieron los griegos pese a que todos los estados griegos eran muy creyentes porque tenían muchos dioses , tenían sus ceremonias religiosas ,claro había en Grecia un grupo para organizar ceremonias religiosas como hoy nosotros tenemos , en la Grecia antigua no ,sino que los ciudadanos se reunían y habían sus ceremonias religiosas , inclusive en ese sentido miren , los romanos tampoco conocieron la palabra estado lo que no quiere decir que no había estado en roma ,estado como esa organización jurídica y política como la que tenemos hoy en mundo , la palabra estado recién va a surgir en siglo decimo sexto miren cuantos siglos gente no conocieron la palabra estado ahora bien , en el mundo griego la polis ciudad -estado es ahí donde encontramos a esas grandes figuras del pensamiento filosófico Sócrates ese gran maestro SOCRATES podemos estar en muchas cosas en desacuerdo con Sócrates con su filosofía pero si hay algo que destacar de : SOCRATES es su personalidad , su decisión de vida por el lo pensar filosófico , renuncio a muchas cosas Sócrates solo para dedicarse al pensar filosófico , al pensar con los jóvenes y al conversar con los hombres y a despertar en los hombres esa vocación por la filosofía , se dice por ejemplo Sócrates si bien vivió parte de su vida en Atenas iba al puerto , ustedes saben de Atenas una ciudad estado que tenía puerto , el pilleo era el puerto así se llamaba , a veces Sócrates solía ir al puerto y ver los atardeceres en una oportunidad se queda ahí parado pensando y repensando se quedó ahí toda la noche hasta que recibió todos los rayos del sol el día siguiente dio sus oraciones a los dioses y se retiró toda la noche se había quedado pensando , conócete a ti mismo , el conócete a ti mismo era una inscripción que estaba en un pórtico de la ciudad de Atenas eso digamos se lo ha suyo Sócrates y su filosofía era un conocerse permanentemente asi mismo Los primeros filósofos griegos se preguntaron acerca de cual es el fundamento de todas las cosas, con Sócrates tenemos otro problema con el problema de saber ¿qué es el hombre? Surge el hombre como problema filosófico y la pregunta central es ¿Qué es el hombre? Y en filosofía plantearse bien un problema suele ser un gran mérito, la filosofía en realidad tiene vigencia y pervive porque tiene un conjunto de problemas que no encuentran soluciones definitivas, se dan respuestas a los problemas y las preguntas son nuevamente problematizadas y al dar respuestas se dan respuestas con el fundamento, con el argumento, se fijan ustedes de todo pensar filosófico el problema, muy bien ¿Qué es el hombre? Es la pregunta que Sócrates se hace y él nos da su respuesta y que podemos o no estar de acuerdo depende de su importancia, pero es la respuesta de Sócrates y esta respuesta desde el ámbito filosófico son siempre una invitación permanente a seguir reflexionando y en lo posible dar otro tipo de respuesta. Sócrates dice el hombre es un ser en busca de si mismo, y va decir lo siguiente una vida no sanada vale la pena de ser vivida, miren ustedes cuan importante es los psicólogos sostienen que con Sócrates nace la psicología retrospectiva , el examinarse a si mismo y eso el que hacia Sócrates , examinarse
  12. 12. permanentemente ,esto es lo que hacía Sócrates lo que enseñaba Sócrates a los jóvenes atenienses de ese tiempo y Sócrates dialogaba con jóvenes e interrogaba permanentemente quizás porque era un pregunto de esos cuanta gente que encontraba en la calle preguntaba interrogaba , un día de esos Sócrates habla con esos jóvenes y deciden hablar el concepto de valentía , dicen a quien podemos preguntar y ven pasara un militar y dicen militar debe saber que es la valentía , el militar lo convocan y lo llaman y le dicen usted debe saber lo que es la valentía y el responde si , como no , la valentía consiste en siempre avanzar y acabar con el enemigo pero Sócrates le pregunta si usted ve a su ejercito retroceder ¿eso ya no sería valentía? , el tiempo de Sócrates es el tiempo de los sofistas Sócrates estaría discutiendo: ¿Quiénes son los sofistas? Los sofistas son las personas que iban estado por estado relacionándose , sofista quería decir maestro del saber pero con el tiempo ese primer significado a ido cambiando y el maestro del saber se ha convertido en maestro del engaño hay que el sofista sea convertido en maestro del engaño y el sofista al enseñar filosofía su manera de pensar , los sofistas lo que hacían con el tiempo era cobrar recibían dinero a cambio de enseñanza pero la enseñanza no era de la mas apropiada porque los sofistas tenían tanta habilidad en transformar un argumento débil en un argumento fuerte o en un enunciado falso en un enunciado verdadero o a la inversa ,eran así los sofistas , de alguna manera preparaban a los jóvenes para que con el tiempo puedan ser de las asambleas de las comunidades ciudadanas a diferencia de los sofistas Sócrates enseñaba a los jóvenes dialogaba con ellos pero no percibía dinero alguno y había ahí una gran diferencia entre Sócrates y los sofistas , les e pasado a ustedes unas paginas de este texto , ¿pueden seguirme en la lectura? Si Dr. Miren esto para que tengan una idea de cómo eran Manuel Kant había criticas muy duras vamos a leer la pág., 12 pero los sofistas que viven de su magisterio y exigen remuneración a los discípulos enderezan su actividad a la esfera mas restringida en esto estriban una de las diferencias fundamentales entre ellos Sócrates que Jenofonte nos presenta en el relato de un dialogo de su maestro con el sofista Antifonte, esto quiero que captemos muy bien: ¡oh! Sócrates dice el sofista yo creo que eres justo pero en modo alguno sabio y me parece que no lo reconoces al no cobrar contribución alguna por tu conversación ; sin embargo a nadie entregarías gratuitamente o menos de su valor tu abrigo tu casa o otra cosa que te pertenezca , es claro pues que si atribuyeras algún valor a tu conversación también por esta cobrarías una retribución que no fuese inferior a su justo precio , se podrá llamar justo ya que no engañas por dinero pero no sabio ya lo que conoces nada vale , miren ustedes lo que le a dicho de la manera más fuerte Antifonte a Sócrates le está diciendo Antifonte a Sócrates, que Sócrates es un hombre justo pero no es sabio porque según Antifonte, Sócrates lo que tenia haces cobrar por su enseñanza , ahora miren aquí viene es la respuesta de Sócrates : oh Antifonte contesta Sócrates nosotros creemos que la hermoso y la sabiduría pueden emplearse igualmente tanto de manera honesta como deshonesta si una mujer vende por dinero su belleza a quien se la pide la llaman prostituta e igualmente a quienes venden su sabiduría por dinero , a los que la buscan se los llaman sofistas quiere decir prostitutos al contrario si alguien enseña todo lo bueno sabe a quien quiera sea bien dispuesta por la naturaleza y se convierte en su amigo que ese cumple con el deber de ciudadano ¿Qué les parece esa repuesta que da el gran Sócrates? Es una respuesta muy dura , la que le ha dado Sócrates a Antifonte , miren ustedes así es el campo de la filosofía , los sofistas han hecho dinero durante los viajes que realizaban
  13. 13. cobraban dinero por las enseñanzas , Sócrates no, Sócrates diría comía bebía donde sus discípulos le llevaban tenía su esposa y sus 3 hijos y Sócrates se olvidaba de su familia porque estaba filosofando en la calle ,donde sea , Sócrates era un filósofo de esos que no cuidaba de su persona tenía una vestimenta muy sucia y siempre estaba descalzo y sucio nunca salía de Atenas , su esposa decía Sócrates trae más fama que pan a la casa porque estaba permanentemente dialogando , como les decía hace rato Sócrates era un preguntón y tenía habilidad para preguntar estimulaba al espíritu de los jóvenes para que ellos puedan reflexionar Y practicar la filosofía que el decía el conócete a ti mismo porque según el la verdad esta en uno mismo por lo tanto lo que se tiene que hacer es indagarse a si mismo , concentrarse así mismo , porque en uno mismo esta la verdad por eso le preguntan , Sócrates se ganó la anima versión de 3 de : anito Benito y licum, que lo levan al proceso y san que le hacen primeras acusaciones y segundas acusaciones las primeras acusaciones consistían en que Sócrates : Las primeras acusaciones eran de que purga todo lo que esta en el cielo , purga todo lo que esta debajo de la tierra y enseña a engañar , pero las segundas acusaciones son mas graves en el sentido de que Sócrates no cree en los dioses en los que cree la ciudad , la segunda acusación decía Sócrates introduce dioses ajenos a la ciudad de Atenas , Sócrates perdía ante los jóvenes , con estas tres acusaciones Sócrates es llevado a proceso , Sócrates tiene que defenderse en el proceso, aquí hay cosas muy interesantes , en ese tiempo cuando a alguien se lo llevaba a un proceso había una asamblea de ciudadanos , los ciudadanos se reunían y se hacía un sorteo en ese mismo momento 500 eran separados de la comunidad de ciudadanos y no sabían a quién iban a procesar y no sabían quienes eran los acusadores se los tenían mucho cuidado con los jueces elegidos tengan contacto con los acusadores ,antes de empezar daban sus oraciones a sus dioses para que el proceso sea lo mas justo posible en ese entonces si un ciudadano tenia problemas de defenderse podría solicitar la ayuda de algún pariente amigo o de algún conocido de la asamblea para que exponer y defenderse , Sócrates no recurre a ello y se defiende solo , en ese tiempo el proceso duraba un día se realizaba en la mañana y hasta en la tarde se sabia si el acusado era culpable o era inocente no había ni tercer , cuarto , ni ninguna , en un día se resolvía y punto , sea cual sea el resultado , Sócrates se defiende desmiente a sus acusadores y después de eso votan los 500 ciudadanos y por muy poco margen Sócrates es encontrado culpable y como el tipo impiedad no estaba contemplado en el cód. Penal de ese tiempo entonces encontrado culpable podría el decir que pena se le impondrá y podría plantear a los ciudadanos , había esa opción y Sócrates se defiende nuevamente y el sostiene que no es culpable de nada y dice al contrario lo que a mi me corresponde es que tendría que vivir en el pritaneo ¿Qué era el pritaneo? El pritaneo era un lugar donde vivían los que se habían portado bien con el estado en las guerras o en las grandes olimpiadas que se realizaban esas personalidades recibirían a costa del estado , el estado se encargaba de todo y el decía yo debería vivir en el pritaneo y esto molesto a los jueces y en la segunda votación hay una gran mayoría de jueces que lo encuentran culpable y la pena es la muerte ,Sócrates tenía que morir ,esto esta relatado en 3 diálogos de platón el Fedón, la belleza de Sócrates y el Critón , Sócrates es encontrado culpable , me olvidaba de este detalle que es muy importante cuando alguien hacia uso de la palabra en ese proceso no hacían usos de palabra de manera indefinida sino tenían un tiempo de determinado ¿cómo se media el tiempo?
  14. 14. Había en ese tiempo una especie de reloj , un reloj mecánico se llamaba clepsidra imaginémonos un bañador grande con agua e imaginemos un plato que tenía un aguajero en la base se colocaba el plato y el palto se iba llenando poco a poco de agua cuando el plato se hundía entonces habría transcurrido cierto tiempo y ahí le cortaban el uso de la palabra , es interesante que vena como era este reloj , Sócrates está en prisión en una mañana de esas llega a la prisión Critón le soborna al guardia entra hasta la celda ese día que iba a morir Critón se encuentra sorprendido porque lo encuentra a Sócrates durmiendo plácidamente ¿Cómo puede ser posible que alguien que iba a morir ese día este durmiendo plácidamente? ¿Quién era este ser humano llamado Sócrates? Sócrates estaba convencido que con sus muerte su alma iba a salir del cuerpo y se iba a ir al ADES al TOPUS URANOS eras otro mundo , el mundo de las ideas , el mundo de las esencias ,el mundo donde están las almas , claro después va avenir el cristianismo y va a decir , no se trata del mundo de idea , ni de las almas , sino es el cielo va a decir el cristianismo, el cristianismo le debe mucho a la filosofía griega , Sócrates estaba convencido que su cuerpo iba a morir que iban a llevar su cuerpo al cementerio y punto , esos no le preocupaba a Sócrates porque su alma iba a ir al ADES , al mundo de las ideas por eso decía que no hay mal que pueda acaecerle al hombre a esta vida ni en la otra estaba convencido de que su alma iba a ir al mundo de las ideas despierta Sócrates y le dice porque no me has despertado , y luego llega el servidor de los Ponce ,era un esclavo que trae donde esta la cicuta y le da las instrucciones y le aconseja que una vez que beba la cicuta camine y en cuanto vaya a sentir que los pues se le enfrían le aconsejo que se eche y en cuanto el frio vaya avanzando desde los pies hasta que llegue al corazón y en el momento que llegue al corazón Sócrates habrá muerto y eso hace Sócrates, pero hay un dialogo hermoso ahí que es el respeto a las leyes , el vivir bien , no les digo mucho eso porque vamos a volver a leer el Critón porque encuentro primeros conceptos de filosofía del derecho en el primer dialogo el Critón entonces Sócrates bebe la cicuta camina siente el frio y el va asintiendo que cuando está llegando al corazón y le dice Critón recuerda que le debemos un gallo a esclepio pero Critón le dice :¿no tiene más que encargarnos? Ya no tiene respuesta y Sócrates murió, cuando le dice recuerda que le debemos un gallo a esclepio hay que tomar en cuenta que Asclepio era el dios de la medicina y hacían una ceremonia en la que sacrificaban un gallo y se lo ofrecían al que era el dios de la medicina, ósea hasta el último segundo de su vida si creía en los dioses de Atenas-Grecia después una vez que muere Sócrates, era como si hubieran recapacitado los jueces ¿pero que hemos hecho? Y platón que le acompaño mucho a Sócrates y a escrito los diálogos más hermosos decía: ¿Cómo es posible que lo condenen a Sócrates? Al hombre mas justo que había en la ciudad, los jueces que se dan cuenta, unos jueces eran perseguidos, otros jueces salieron de Atenas al extranjero, la gran pregunta que surge ¿fue justo el proceso? La sentencia de muerte que se le aplico a Sócrates ¿fue una pena justa? Y en realidad el proceso de Sócrates fue un proceso político aquí hay algo que es importante , un filosofo como HEGEL dice el proceso de Sócrates y la sentencia fue suma justicia ósea según su criterio el proceso y la sentencia fue justa , porque dice cuando Sócrates dialogaba con los jóvenes de una u otra manera cuestionaba al estado ateniense , a la política que practicaba , el estado reacciono y el estado al reaccionar provoco la muerte de Sócrates , tantos filósofos que dicen que la sentencia de Sócrates fue justa, pero varios filósofos se inclinan a pensar que el proceso a Sócrates fue un proceso político y
  15. 15. ¿cuáles son? Eso de los procesos políticos y sentencias políticas tiene otra larga historia , no es nada nuevo fuera de nuestro país proceso, sentencia política, no estoy justificando nadad, sino estoy explicando que el caso de Sócrates fue ejemplar y esto se debe tomar en cuenta y hay necesidad e pensar y repensar porque a partir de aquí hay una serie de afirmaciones muy importante, filosofar es peligroso pensar es riesgoso, en filosofía , en política pensar y cuestionar algunas normas jurídicas , no se trata de pensar , reflexionar neutral , eso no existe no hay un pensar neural , concluyo con esto , sobre el proceso y las sentencias s e ha escrito mucho y se sigue escribiendo , permanentemente ,otros enfoques encontraron documentos de hace 2400 años pero van a estar estudiando los diálogos de platón y otros enfoque que se hace hoy , tengo en mi mano este libro que se trata de este proceso a Sócrates es filológico , filosófico ¿qué enseñaba a pensar? si ¿que enseñaba a cuestionar? sí ,con sus preguntas el método socrático tenía dos partes uno la ironía y otro la mayéutica Sócrates se hacia la burla de sus interlocutores , ahí está la ironía pero ahí Sócrates con esas preguntas trataba de llegar a conceptos muy claros y en ese sentido Sócrates hizo grandes avances : yo solo se que nada se esto es una cosa que Sócrates nos ha dicho en ese tiempo ¿Cómo podemos interpretar este pensamiento socrático? Varios filósofos interpretan este pensamiento de Sócrates yo solo se que nada se en el sentido que ustedes han dicho que el ser humano es un ser en constante aprendizaje , que la vida es un constante conocer, que nunca vamos a llegar a la verdad absoluta sino que vamos a llegar a verdades , y que eso de que solo se que nada se significa que yo se poco y que hare mayores esfuerzos para aprender un poco mas porque el ser humano siempre es un sujeto de aprendizajes muy bien , esta es un interpretación mía , ahora analicemos rigurosamente en este pensamiento ahora vamos al punto este pensamiento encierra una contradicción yo solo sé que nada se , sé que se nada si se sabe se sabe algo , no se puede saber nada ¿perciben la contradicción? Yo solo se que nada se , si se no puedo saber nada , si se , se algo aunque sea poco pero se algo y ese algo y ese algo no puede ser equivalente a nada yo solo se que nada se , hay una contradicción , todo pensar es siempre pensar algo todo saber es u saber de algo , todos nosotros sabemos algo y lo que sabemos es poco , pero sabemos algo , no podemos saber nada , yo se que sabes , no puedo recibir como respuesta nada si sabe, sabe algo , no se sabe nada entiendo que se tiene que hacer mayores esfuerzos para aprender mas y lo que sabe es demasiado poco , el sabia de su propia ignorancia , sabía que no sabía y tenía que hacer esfuerzos por saber plenamente desacuerdo pero viendo mas a fondo hay una contradicción yo solo sé que nada se no se puede saber nada si se sabe se sabe algo , si yo amo, amo a alguien, ¿a quién amas? No puedo sentir amor por nada si se, se algo, si amo , amo a alguien en la vida se suele decir ¿en que estas pensando? A veces se suele decir en nada eso no s cierto ahora claro es difuso, pero estamos siempre pensando en algo, en la vida hay cosas que son de analizar a veces decimos y escuchamos que aquel joven es bien parecido y cuando escuchamos eso pensamos debe ser un hombre simpático, etc. tengo que contar ¿parecida a qué? A algo entonces el lenguaje de la vida cotidiana tiene esas contravenciones y Sócrates también quiso decir que se va a esforzar por saber un poquito más todos estamos de acuerdo en eso pero
  16. 16. cuando analizamos hay una contradicción , en lo personal a los filósofos griegos pero eso no quiere decir que esté de acuerdo con su filosofía pero esa dedicación por el pensar filosófico , alma vida y corazón a la filosofía y se dedicó , miren lo que sabemos de Sócrates es gracias a Jenofonte su discípulo , a Platón porque Platón a escrito los diálogos y el personaje principal es Sócrates esta diciendo distintos temas : en la republica el tema de la justicia ¿Dónde se realiza la justicia? y de una u otra manera ese concepto que tanto repetimos cuando hablamos de justicia ,dará cada uno lo que le corresponde es prácticamente ya está en Sócrates , ya testa en las obras de Platón porque en fondo es como decir Platón y como decir Platón es como decir Sócrates, tanto que ha escrito Platón una de las cosas por el cual Platón se ha convertido en un clásico entre otras cosas es por la belleza en la que escrito sus diálogos , ¿Cómo será en el griego mismo? Como para poder disfrutar la lectura y el descubrimiento de estas obras. Transcripción de Filosofia 26/04/2021 Bueno tal como hemos acordado la anterior clase hoy dijimos que vamos a hacer un análisis o comentario del diálogo "El Criton" escrito por Platón en ese sentido antes de que yo sea siempre el que vaya comentando hablando algunas cosas quién quiere hacerme alguna apreciación de este diálogo, qué es uno de los diálogos más breves más cortos que ha escrito Platón pero qué es un diálogo muy interesante que se acomoda directamente a nuestra materia qué es filosofía del derecho deontología jurídica etc, entonces quién me puede hacer una apreciación de este diálogo "El Criton": Participaciones: Compañero: no pude leer. Dr: preferible que diga que no pudo leer porque como decía un filósofo rubinstein muy duró decía este filósofo: "de lo que no se sabe es preferible callarse" aunque muy duro no, Claro que vamos a hablar si no sabemos. Compañera: bueno acerca de la lectura el criton por el filósofo Platón para mí ha sido una de las lecturas realmente este diálogo es apasionante en su forma de expresar lo que había hablado Critón con Sócrates es bastante apasionante pero el fondo de este diálogo trata acerca de lo que dice el deber de cumplir acerca a las leyes de atena este diálogo se desarrolla como ya la anterior clase nos había dado un adelanto es precisamente ese aspecto, bueno critón va a la cárcel con Sócrates y le empieza a platicar y le propone a Sócrates que se escape porque él tenía los recursos, su amigo critón tenía los recursos para poder sacarlo de la cárcel y pues Sócrates pueda sobrevivir ante la pena de muerte que le habían dado y esto porque también ahi hay un tema acerca de la amistad él decía que la gente iba a hablar porque pues criton gozaba de una gran fortuna y decía que la gente iba a hablar de que porque él no lo salvó y no hizo nada, bueno también se tocaría un tema de lo que es la lealtad y la amistad y eso es bastante interesante en el ámbito actual ese aspecto y también se toca ese tema de que no se tendría que seguir a las masas o sea Sócrates le dice que no tiene porque hacerle caso a la mayoría, sino él tiene que ocuparse de ver lo que es justo y eso es otro tema de que también trata el diálogo acerca de lo injusto y lo justo que puede ser, Sócrates da entender que cuando una persona hace un acto injusto la otra persona no puede pagar con algo injusto también eso decía Sócrates porque en eso no se basa la justicia y bueno el contexto es más que todo el hecho de que el obedece a las leyes porque también hay una parte en qué las leyes le dicen nosotras te hemos dado todo a tu padre y a tu madre, tu padre pudo desposar a tu madre para que tú pudieras nacer, entonces como tú nos puedes pagar de esa forma, entonces este diálogo se basa sí nosotros nos vamos en el aspecto de lo que es el derecho trata de la obligación de cumplir las leyes, obligación o el deber como dice de cumplir estas leyes bueno en
  17. 17. ese tiempo eran las leyes de Atenas y es por eso que Socrates decide morir decide cumplir su condena y él estaba tranquilo básicamente cuando habla con su amigo Criton. Compañera: me pareció una lectura muy importante donde la parte que resaltaba era dónde quería examinar y quería tomar en cuenta las opiniones donde Sócrates algunos aceptaban lo que hay que aceptar las opiniones y que los hombres eran realmente juiciosos porque ellos querían demostrar que Sócrates era culpable de esa forma pero también se escapa de lo que no cumplía con las leyes de la ciudad y entonces hay que hacer las cosas que se vean un poco justas, tampoco es bueno responder a las injusticias con injusticias si no hay que hacer las cosas que se vean justas y no es justo que esto se enfrente a las leyes no es cierto, y obligado también a los ciudadanos a que hicieran como una guía, no es justo que el enfrente de las leyes se comprometió a lo que es respetar las leyes incluso en el proceso Sócrates dijo que prefería morir antes de ser desterrado, por tanto no puede huir de Atenas sin contradecirse. Compañera: hay algo que me llamaba la atención sobre este diálogo que es sobre el vivir bien, nos daba entender que el vivir bien es vivir en forma justa porque él aceptaba las opiniones de los juiciosos que eran supuestamente leyes justas que eran totalmente injustas, entonces lo que yo rescataría de este diálogo sería el vivir bien que se traduce a vivir a una vida justa. Compañera: lo que rescató como un punto muy importante, es cómo hace que cobren un sentido muy importante las leyes esto cuando él se somete a las mismas, eso me pareció un punto muy importante ya que el acata las leyes y no se opone así sea algo que no estaba bien pero no se opone a las mismas. Compañera: la parte que me llamó la atención lo que decía Sócrates con Criton es que no se podía atacar la injusticia con más injusticia es por eso que él decidió quedarse y rechazar la idea de Criton a escaparse están bien decía que Sócrates que aunque las leyes sean malas se deben respetar y cumplir. Compañera: sobre la justicia ahí Sócrates lo que comentaba es que a nadie obliga a una persona a ser ciudadano pero él quiso ser ciudadano entonces ha decidido respetar las leyes que se le ha dado a él o sea sí le han sentenciado a la muerte entonces él tiene que respetar eso y por eso decidí por esa forma morir y respetar las normas y leyes qué se le han dictado. Compañero: lo que rescate son dos cosas uno habla acerca de que critón le dice no es justo que te condenen a muerte porque tú no has hecho nada malo entonces esa es la precisión de Critón en cambio Sócrates le dicen un momentito a mí se me ha juzgado y se me ha encontrado culpable y se me ha condenado a muerte ahora si tú me estás proponiendo lo siguiente o sea uno pagar o sobornar para que me liberen y otra por el otro lado hacerme fugar yo estaría en contra de mis propios principios porque yo estoy hablando de la justicia y en todo caso no sería justo que yo transgreda a las mismas leyes es decir está hablando uno de la justicia y por otro lado está hablando de las leyes, (por ejemplo muchas veces ocurre en nuestros compañeros por ahí por hacer un favor en un examen te pasó las preguntas es mi cuate y le estoy pasando las respuestas a mi compañero que va a rendir y pienso que va a rentir mejor entonces pienso que está bien porque estoy obrando de manera justa hacia mi amigo ¿pero será lo correcto en que el otro reciba las respuestas por anticipado de un examen? Por ahí lo ha dado bien y para que el saque una buena nota entonces ahí por ejemplo lo doy un poco de comparación. (Dr: jóvenes este diálogo no es tan difícil de todas maneras vamos a continuar con este comentario por ahí hacemos un breve control de lectura del diálogo el criton entonces los que no han leído háganlo para este viernes, te vamos a seguir con este diálogo y seguiremos avanzando)

×