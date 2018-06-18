----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

Whether you dream of restoring a John Deere or have a whole shed full of them, you ll cherish the reminiscences within the pages of "This Old John Deere. "This book is a treasury of memoriesa short stories, essays, tall tales, and reminiscencesa all devoted to John Deere tractors and to their role on the family farm. The authors of the pieces collected in this anthology come from a wide range of backgrounds and farming regions. Some are respected respected tractor historians; other are regular farm folk with a story to share. The beautiful photography comes from a variety of well-known photographers and archives, and there s also an endearing selection of paintings and other farm art.There s no tractor like a John Deere. The most popular make among collectors and restorers deserves its own tribute, so we ve gathered a fabulous collection of artwork and stories devoted just to the famous green machines. Stories--ranging from the first ride upon a John Deere to the fateful day when the team of horses was replaced by the shiny new Johnny Popper--by well-known and respected farm contributors include Patricia Penton Leimbach, Donald Zolan, Dave Barnhouse, Don Macmillan, C.H. Wendel, and Ralph W. Sanders."

BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Writer Michael Dregni

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-3

-Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

-Format : E-Books

-Seller information : Writer Michael Dregni ( 6✮ )

-Link Download : https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=0785830057



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

( Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=0785830057 )

