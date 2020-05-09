Successfully reported this slideshow.
A) Clasificación grupal. 1 2 3 4 5 Medios de Enseñanzas Tradicionales. Medios de imagen fija. NP: Camisetas. NP: Cartele...
B) Valoración individual  1(ninguno)-5(mucho).  Ana Machuca Cabezas. 1 2 3 4 5 Medios de Enseñanzas Tradicionales. Med...
Valoración individual  1(ninguno)-5(mucho).  Samuel Roldán Sosa 1 2 3 4 5 Medios de Enseñanzas Tradicionales. Medios d...
Clasificacion tic

Archivo PDF

Published in: Education
Clasificacion tic

  1. 1. 1 A) Clasificación grupal. 1 2 3 4 5 Medios de Enseñanzas Tradicionales. Medios de imagen fija. NP: Camisetas. NP: Carteles. NP: Cómic. NP: Dípticos- Trípticos - folletos. NP: Documentos- fichas-libros. NP: Fotografía- ilustraciones. NP: Fotonovelas. NP: Pegatinas. NP: Periódico. P: Diapositivas fotográficas. P: Diapositivas informatizadas. Medios sonoros. Radio. CD-Audio. Podcast. Medios audiovisuales. Cine. Televisión. Vídeo. Medios de Comunicación a Distancia. Medios informáticos. Multimedia- Software educativo. Robótica educativa. Medios telemáticos. EduBlog. Realidad Aumentada (RA). WebQuest. WWW. Código QR.
  2. 2. 2 B) Valoración individual  1(ninguno)-5(mucho).  Ana Machuca Cabezas. 1 2 3 4 5 Medios de Enseñanzas Tradicionales. Medios de imagen fija. NP: Camisetas. X NP: Carteles. X NP: Cómic. X NP: Dípticos- Trípticos - folletos. X NP: Documentos- fichas-libros. X NP: Fotografía- ilustraciones. X NP: Fotonovelas. X NP: Pegatinas. X NP: Periódico. X P: Diapositivas fotográficas. X P: Diapositivas informatizadas. X Medios sonoros. Radio. X CD-Audio. X Podcast. X Medios audiovisuales. Cine. X Televisión. X Vídeo. X Medios de Comunicación a Distancia. Medios informáticos. Multimedia- Software educativo. X Robótica educativa. X Medios telemáticos. EduBlog. X Realidad Aumentada (RA). X WebQuest. X WWW. X Código QR. X
  3. 3. 3 Valoración individual  1(ninguno)-5(mucho).  Samuel Roldán Sosa 1 2 3 4 5 Medios de Enseñanzas Tradicionales. Medios de imagen fija. NP: Camisetas. X NP: Carteles. X NP: Cómic. X NP: Dípticos- Trípticos - folletos. X NP: Documentos- fichas-libros. X NP: Fotografía- ilustraciones. X NP: Fotonovelas. X NP: Pegatinas. X NP: Periódico. X P: Diapositivas fotográficas. X P: Diapositivas informatizadas. X Medios sonoros. Radio. X CD-Audio. X Podcast. X Medios audiovisuales. Cine. X Televisión. X Vídeo. X Medios de Comunicación a Distancia. Medios informáticos. Multimedia- Software educativo. X Robótica educativa. X Medios telemáticos. EduBlog. X Realidad Aumentada (RA). X WebQuest. X WWW. X Código QR. X

