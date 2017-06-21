LA PUERTA DEL DESIERTO ¡ESPERAMOS QUE OS GUSTE NUESTRO TRABAJO!
 Puerta del desierto:  Ourzazate es una ciudad del sur de Marruecos, conocida como la puerta del Desierto. Esta próxima ...
SAHARA  Desierto del Sahara:  Es un territorio del norte de África situado en el extremo occidental del desierto del Sah...
OASIS DE FINT Ubicado a tan solo a 10 kilómetros al sur de Ourzazate es conocido como el jardín de Desierto. El origen del...
OURZAZATE  Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou Ait Ben Haddou es una Kasbah (ciudad fortificada) situada 30 kilómetros antes de llegar ...
Puerta del Desierto de Marruecos

  Puerta del desierto:  Ourzazate es una ciudad del sur de Marruecos, conocida como la puerta del Desierto. Esta próxima a los montes de Atlas y al valle del río Dra. Aquí se encuentra la kasbahs más conocida de Marruecos, la Kasbah Taourirt, que es una ciudad fortificada en las inmediaciones de Ourzazate. Está construida en adobe y tiene torres almenadas. Es la mejor conservada y su nombre hace referencia a que se eleva sobre un montículo.
  SAHARA  Desierto del Sahara:  Es un territorio del norte de África situado en el extremo occidental del desierto del Sahara a orillas del océano Atlántico.  El Desierto del Sahara tiene más de 9 millones de kilómetros cuadrado de extensión.  Alguna de las dunas de arena del Sahara pueden alcanzar los 193 metros de altura. Los países que las componen son: Argelia, Túnez, Marruecos, Sahara Occidental, Mauritania, Egipto y Sudan.
  OASIS DE FINT Ubicado a tan solo a 10 kilómetros al sur de Ourzazate es conocido como el jardín de Desierto. El origen del nombre del Oasis de Fint es berebere que quiere decir "escondido" en bereber . Los lugareños del oasis son de piel oscura originarios de Malí, antiguamente nómadas que acompañaban a las caravanas de comerciantes.
  OURZAZATE  Kasbah Ait Ben Haddou Ait Ben Haddou es una Kasbah (ciudad fortificada) situada 30 kilómetros antes de llegar a Ouarzazate desde Marrakech. Al igual que los estudios Atlas, la kasbah ha sido filmada en muchas ocasiones, incluyendo grandes producciones como Lawrence de Arabia, Gladiator, La Momia y la Joya del Nilo.  Ouarzazate  También es conocida como "El Hollywood de África". En la ciudad hay varios estudios de cine entre los que se encuentran unos de los más grandes del mundo, los Atlas Studios. La visita de los estudios Atlas supone un paseo a lo largo de la historia del cine. Películas como la Joya del Nilo, Asterix y Cleopatra o Los Diez Mandamientos, fueron rodadas en estos estudios.
