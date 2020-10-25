Successfully reported this slideshow.
Foundation Engineering CE 602 Anand Panta, BE (Civil), MS by research (Geomechanics), MEng and PhD(Geotechnical Engineerin...
Course contents Chapters Titles Lecture hours 1 Introduction 1 2 Soil Exploration 6 3 Lateral Earth Pressure Theories and ...
Examination and grading system • Final Examination-80 Marks • Internal Assessment-20 Marks • Practical-25Marks
Chapter 1 Introduction What is Foundation Engineering? - Deals with the structure/foundation/soil interactions by using so...
Chapter 1 Introduction Geotechnical structures and their study in Foundation Engineering. - Foundations of structures (bui...
Foundations of structures Types of foundations • Shallow foundations • Deep foundations Terzaghi’s (1943) definition: - If...
Types of shallow foundations Spread footing Combined footing Strap footing Mat/raft foundation Strip/Continuous footing -S...
Shallow foundations Strip/Continuous footing Isolated footing connected with beam Mat/raft foundation Beams
Deep foundations • Deep foundations are generally used when the load from the super-structure is heavy or the soil is poor...
Deep foundations Pile foundation Well foundation
Retaining structures • Structures which are used to hold back a soil mass is called retaining structures. Types of retaini...
Retaining structures Gravity walls Sheet pile walls
General requirements of foundations • Location and depth criterion - Performance of a foundation at a depth should not be ...
General requirements of foundations • Location and depth criterion Maximum slope between two adjacent footings Global stab...
General requirements of foundations • Bearing capacity criterion (a) General shear failure: dense sand (b) Local shear fai...
General requirements of foundations • Settlement criterion Original level of foundation GL Foundation level after settleme...
Factors influencing the choice of a foundation • The function of structure • The load the foundation carry • The sub-surfa...
Selection of the foundation type • Obtain appropriate information concerning the nature of the super-structure and loads t...
Model questions • Describe with sketches the various types of shallow foundations. Explain under what circumstances they a...
Books • Joseph E. Bowels (1968), Foundation Analysis and Design. Mc Graw-Hill, International Edition. • Gopal Ranjan and A...
Thank you for your attention. Next class: Chapter 6 (Bearing Capacity and Settlement of Shallow Foundation).
Chapter 1 introduction

48 views

Published on

Chapter 1: Foundation Engineering

Published in: Engineering
Chapter 1 introduction

  1. 1. Foundation Engineering CE 602 Anand Panta, BE (Civil), MS by research (Geomechanics), MEng and PhD(Geotechnical Engineering) Junior Associate Professor Department of Civil Engineering Kantipur Engineering College
  2. 2. Course contents Chapters Titles Lecture hours 1 Introduction 1 2 Soil Exploration 6 3 Lateral Earth Pressure Theories and Retaining Walls 10 4 Arching in Soils and Braced Cuts 3 5 Flexible Retaining Structures and Coffer Dams 3 6 Bearing Capacity and Settlement of Shallow Foundations 6 7 Mat Foundations 3 8 Pile Foundations 6 9 Well Foundations 4 10 Foundation Soil Improvements 3
  3. 3. Examination and grading system • Final Examination-80 Marks • Internal Assessment-20 Marks • Practical-25Marks
  4. 4. Chapter 1 Introduction What is Foundation Engineering? - Deals with the structure/foundation/soil interactions by using soil mechanics principles in a variety of foundations and retaining structures. - As you studied in the soil mechanics, it is necessary to understand the physical and engineering properties of soil underneath the foundation. - Improper design of the foundation may eventually results in cracks, tilts, distortion and even complete collapse of structures. Ground level Super-structure Sub-structure Foundation
  5. 5. Chapter 1 Introduction Geotechnical structures and their study in Foundation Engineering. - Foundations of structures (buildings, bridges, tunnels, embankments etc.) - Retaining structures (gravity walls, flexible walls etc.)
  6. 6. Foundations of structures Types of foundations • Shallow foundations • Deep foundations Terzaghi’s (1943) definition: - If Df/B≤1 (Shallow foundations) - If Df/B>1 (Deep foundations) However, in practice this definition has been modified, and Df/B≤5 is considered as shallow foundation. B Df q Q
  7. 7. Types of shallow foundations Spread footing Combined footing Strap footing Mat/raft foundation Strip/Continuous footing -Spread footing is commonly used below a column or combined with more than one column. -Strip footing, with its length much greater than its width, is commonly used below walls. -Mat foundation covers the entire area of a structure and transmits the entire structural load from several columns uniformly. Column Load bearing wall
  8. 8. Shallow foundations Strip/Continuous footing Isolated footing connected with beam Mat/raft foundation Beams
  9. 9. Deep foundations • Deep foundations are generally used when the load from the super-structure is heavy or the soil is poor. • Examples: pile foundations, pier foundations and well foundations. Q Pile foundation Piles Well foundation Bridge pier or abutment Concrete filling Sand filling Staining
  10. 10. Deep foundations Pile foundation Well foundation
  11. 11. Retaining structures • Structures which are used to hold back a soil mass is called retaining structures. Types of retaining structures: - Gravity type: stone walls, concrete walls, gabion walls etc. - Flexible type: sheet pile walls. Backfill Pa Pp Gravity typeFlexible type Pp Pa Anchor
  12. 12. Retaining structures Gravity walls Sheet pile walls
  13. 13. General requirements of foundations • Location and depth criterion - Performance of a foundation at a depth should not be affected by lateral expulsion of soil, seasonal volume changes, presence of adjoining structures. • Bearing capacity criterion - A foundation should be safe against shear strength failure. • Settlement criterion - The settlement of a foundation, especially the differential settlement, should be within the permissible limit.
  14. 14. General requirements of foundations • Location and depth criterion Maximum slope between two adjacent footings Global stability Influence of existing structure Problem of swelling soils (clays)
  15. 15. General requirements of foundations • Bearing capacity criterion (a) General shear failure: dense sand (b) Local shear failure: medium sand (c) Punching shear failure: loose sand Load Settlement Load Settlement Load Settlement (a) (b) (c)
  16. 16. General requirements of foundations • Settlement criterion Original level of foundation GL Foundation level after settlement Uniform settlement Original level of foundationGL Foundation level after settlement Differential settlement Settlement
  17. 17. Factors influencing the choice of a foundation • The function of structure • The load the foundation carry • The sub-surface conditions • Cost of foundation in comparison to the cost of superstructure The design loads also play an important role in the selection of type of the foundation, which are: (i) Dead loads, (ii) live loads (iii) wind loads earthquake loads (iv) lateral earth pressure exerted by the foundation soil (v) dynamic loads
  18. 18. Selection of the foundation type • Obtain appropriate information concerning the nature of the super-structure and loads to be transmitted. • Determine the sub-surface condition and relevant soil properties. • Determine approximately the suitable types of foundation under the existing sub-surface conditions. • Make a detail design of the most promising type of foundation satisfying the ultimate limit (bearing capacity) and serviceability limit (settlement) conditions, and also considering the cost.
  19. 19. Model questions • Describe with sketches the various types of shallow foundations. Explain under what circumstances they are used. • Explain the general requirements for shallow foundations.
  20. 20. Books • Joseph E. Bowels (1968), Foundation Analysis and Design. Mc Graw-Hill, International Edition. • Gopal Ranjan and ASR Rao (1991), Basic and Applied Soil Mechanics, New Age International Publishers. • K. R. Arrora (1987), Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering, Standard Publishers and Distributers. • V. N. S. Murthy (2007), Textbook of Soil Mechanics and Foundation Engineering, CBS Publishers and Distributers. • R.K Poudel and R. Neupane (2006), A Textbook of Foundation Engineering, Heritage Publishers and Distributers.
  21. 21. Thank you for your attention. Next class: Chapter 6 (Bearing Capacity and Settlement of Shallow Foundation).

