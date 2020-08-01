Successfully reported this slideshow.
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence Online Course is providing the basic understanding of sequential data structures, probabilistic graphical models, Bayesian networking, modern regression, integration, linear transformations, integral calculus, linear algebra, understanding of how to perform high level of mathematical and technical computing. regression, clustering, logistic regression, linear regression, time series modelling, Learning, Python, Neural Networks, Computer Vision and Natural Processing language and many more.

Published in: Education
How to become better with AI

  1. 1. Artificial Intelligence
  2. 2. What is Artificial Intelligence •Artificial Intelligence is a computer system that is simulation of human intelligence processes. Artificial Intelligence is demonstrating like a human to solve problems and ability to learn by a machines •Artificial Intelligence requires the programming skills for developing and exponential growth. It helps to take the advantage of enhancing the programming skills and they perform a task while not human tips or facilitate
  3. 3. How to Become better with AI • Improve Programming Skills • Problem Solving • Personalized User Experience • Analysis of large amount of Data • Cost Reductions • Constant improvement through Customer Interactions • Knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks • Automated Tasks • Identifying Cyber threats • With these latest trends in artificial intelligence you can easily enhance your skills in Artificial Intelligence.
  4. 4. Why CETPA is best for AI Online Course • CETPA is registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs • Live Interactive Training by well certified Trainer. • Covering theoretical and practical concepts in such a way that it is fun to learn the technology and easy to make unique projects. • Great Career Guidance from Industry Experts • Essential tips and advice from the brightest minds in the design industry • Get to work in Real Time Projects. • Course content are well with core and advanced knowledge with Python, Data Science, Data Analytics and many more. • So get to enroll for Online Artificial Intelligence Certification Course
  5. 5. About CETPA :- • CETPA is certified by ISO 9001:2008 and is known for quality training for students in any specialization. • CETPA provide certified and job oriented training. • CETPA Trainer helps students to guide them to work in Live Projects. • CETPA is a training partner of Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic etc. • 1 Year Membership Card for any course in which you have enrolled. • For past 15 years one of the best training and placement given to students as well as for working professionals. • Visit Website and get to know more :- http://www.cetpainfotech.com
  6. 6. Contact Us • D-58, Sector-2, Near Red FM, Noida -201301, Uttar Pradesh +91-9212172602, 9990122289 0120-4535353 Email: query@cetpainfotech.com

