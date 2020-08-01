How to become better with AI

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Artificial Intelligence Online Course is providing the basic understanding of sequential data structures, probabilistic graphical models, Bayesian networking, modern regression, integration, linear transformations, integral calculus, linear algebra, understanding of how to perform high level of mathematical and technical computing. regression, clustering, logistic regression, linear regression, time series modelling, Learning, Python, Neural Networks, Computer Vision and Natural Processing language and many more.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment