Full bio-data of Yogacharya Dr Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani-2020

CURRICULUM VITAE NAME : Yogacharya Dr. ANANDA BALAYOGI BHAVANANI PARENTS NAME : Yogamaharishi Dr. Swami Gitananda Giri Gur...
• Mridungam Training from age eight to present under Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peeta Asthana Vidwan Thiruvaroor Sri R. Krishnamu...
• “YOGA BISHMACHARYA” awarded by Tirumoolar Yoga and Natural Diet Trust, Chennai and Tamil Nadu State Yoga Association (20...
• “PALKALAISUDAR MAMANI” title awarded by Valluvar Villisai Kuzhu, under direction of Muthamizh Mamani Pulavar I Pattabira...
• Included in ASIAN ADMIRABLE ACHIEVERS (Vol. VIII) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi, India.- September 2...
• Honored with AWARD OF EXCELLENCE by Puducherry Government Department of Tourism during 26th International Yoga Festival ...
22. YOGA CHIKITSA: The Application of Yoga as a Therapy (2013) - e-book 2013 23. SARASWATI’S PEARLS –Dialogues on the Yoga...
14. Compiled 125 paged monograph on Report on Yoga research Studies at ACYTER, JIPMER: 2008-12 (2012). 15. Compiled and ed...
27. Compiled and edited 130 paged notes for the subject, “SCIENTIFIC BASIS OF YOGA EDUCATION” for students of the D.Y.Ed c...
2. MUSIC THERAPY AND YOGA (One DVD-three VCDs). Artistic choreography of Yogasanas performed by students of Yognat the und...
5. Coordinated the re-mastering and release of “BHAJANS WITH SWAMIJI” audio album of Ananda Ashram Bhajans (2003) 6. Coord...
VI. PUBLISHED PAPERS IN YOGA AND YOGA THERAPY: (220) 1. Madanmohan, Udupa K, Bhavanani AB, Krishnamurthy N, Pal GK. Modula...
18. Bhavanani AB. Yoga and modern medicine: possible meeting points. Proceedings of the symposia on “Role of Yoga in enhan...
37. Bhavanani AB. Therapeutic potential of Yoga (revised). Proceedings of the National Workshop on Introducing Yoga in Med...
Perspectives” organised by the Yoga Federation of Serbia, Belgrade Sept 23-24, 2010. pg 184- 88 56. Bhavanani AB.Yogic per...
76. Bhavanani AB. Yoga as a therapy: A perspective. Souvenir of the Yoga Update 2011 organised by ICYHC Kaivalyadhama, Mum...
95. Bhavanani AB. Understanding the Science of Yoga. Yoga Mimamsa 2012; 44 (3): 228-45. 96. Bhavanani AB. Obstacles on the...
115. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Balaji R and Pushpa D. Immediate effect of suryanamaskar on reaction time and heart rate ...
health care students. A preliminary study. International Journal of Physiology 2014; 2 (1): 39- 43. 132. Bhavanani AB. Yog...
essential hypertension and cardiac autonomic function tests. Natl J Physiol Pharm Pharmacol 2016; 6: 19-26. 150. Bhavanani...
166. Bhavanani AB. Yoga Therapy: An Overview. Annals of SBV 2016; 5 (2): 28-30. 167. Bhavanani AB. Integrating Yoga in Hea...
182. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Dayanidy G, Trakroo M, Renuka K. A Comparative Study of the Differential Effects of Short...
197. Ajmera S, Sundar S, Amirtha Ganesh B, Bhavanani AB, Dayanidy G, Ezhumalai G. A comparative study on the effect of mus...
Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Pudu...
3. Modulation of cold pressor- induced stress by Shavasan in normal adult volunteers. Yogic Prakritik Jeevan Sandesh. 2002...
18. De-stress for a happy and healthy life. Workshop manual of the National Workshop on Stress and its Management by Yoga ...
in Prevention and Management of Hypertension. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March 2010. pg 111. 35. Immediate effect of pra...
conference on yoga for health and social transformation. Organized by the University of Patanjali and Patanjali Research F...
63. Restoring human values in medicine: Role of Yoga. National Conference on Changing Trends in Health Professions Educati...
75. Adkoli BV, Bhavanani AB, Dayanidy G, and Meena Ramanathan. Can Yoga be incorporated in the Curriculum of Health Profes...
• YOGA LIFE. International Journal of Yoga Jivana Satsangha (International), Ananda Ashram, Pondicherry. • INTEGRAL YOGA M...
2. Mr Archudane- MPhil Yoga therapy 2016, SBV 3. Mr G Dayanidy-PhD Yoga Therapy 2017, SBV 4. Mr Kiaan Gupta - MPhil Yoga t...
Lakshmi (2005), Shreya Agrawal (2008), R Sruti (2008), Shilpa Balaji (2009), T Tamilarasan (2009), G Kanimozhi (2009), U K...
• Associated with the Slow and Fast Pranayama Study conducted in JIPMER during 2002. ICMR student project. • Conducted stu...
• Effects of slow and fast pranayams on pulmonary function, handgrip strength and endurance in young healthy volunteers – ...
Yogacharya Dr. ANANDA BALAYOGI BHAVANANI
MBBS, ADY, DPC, DSM, PGDFH, PGDY, FIAY, MD (Alt.Med), C-IAYT, DSc (Yoga)

Yogacharya Dr. Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani is Director of the Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research (CYTER), and Professor of Yoga Therapy at the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Pondicherry (www.sbvu.ac.in).
He is also Chairman of the International Centre for Yoga Education and Research at Ananda Ashram, Pondicherry, India (www.icyer.com) and Yoganjali Natyalayam, the premier institute of Yoga and Carnatic Music and Bharatanatyam in Pondicherry (www.rishiculture.in). He is son and successor of the internationally acclaimed Yoga team of Yogamaharishi Dr. Swami Gitananda Giri Guru Maharaj and Yogacharini Kalaimamani Ammaji, Smt Meenakshi Devi Bhavanani.
A recipient of the prestigious DSc (Yoga) from SVYASA Yoga University in January 2019, he is a Gold Medallist in Medical Studies (MBBS) with postgraduate diplomas in both Family Health (PGDFH) as well as Yoga (PGDY) and the Advanced Diploma in Yoga under his illustrious parents in 1991-93. A Fellow of the Indian Academy of Yoga, he has authored 19 DVDs and 25 books on Yoga as well as published nearly 300 papers, compilations and abstracts on Yoga and Yoga research in National and International Journals. His literary works have more than 2300 Citations, with an h-Index of 23 and an i10-Index of 45. In addition, he is a Classical Indian Vocalist, Percussionist, Music Composer and Choreographer of Indian Classical Dance.
In recent years he has travelled abroad 20 times and conducted invited talks, public events, workshops and retreats and been major presenter at Yoga conferences in the UK, USA, Italy, Czech Republic, South Africa, Germany, Switzerland, Malaysia, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
He is an Honorary Advisor to International Association of Yoga Therapists (www.iayt.org), Australasian Association of Yoga Therapists (www.yogatherapy.org.au), World Yoga Foundation (www.worldyogafoundation.in) and Gitananda Yoga Associations worldwide (www.rishiculture.in).
A recognized PhD guide for Yoga Therapy he was recognized as an IAYT Certified Yoga Therapist (C-IAYT) by the International Association of Yoga Therapists, USA in 2016. It is notable that he is the first Indian to receive this honour.
He is currently member of numerous expert committees of the Ministry of AYUSH including its National Board for Promotion of Yoga and Naturopathy, Scientific Advisory Committee & Standing Finance Committees of CCRYN, Technical Committee of the Yoga Certification Board, Expert Committees for Celebration of International Yoga Day and the Yoga & Diabetes program. He is Consultant Resource Person for the WHO Collaborative Centre in Traditional Medicine (Yoga) at MDNIY, New Delhi. He is also EC member and Director Publications of the Indian Yoga Association (www.yogaiya.in).

  1. 1. CURRICULUM VITAE NAME : Yogacharya Dr. ANANDA BALAYOGI BHAVANANI PARENTS NAME : Yogamaharishi Dr. Swami Gitananda Giri Guru Maharaj Kalaimamani Yogacharini Smt. Meenakshi Devi Bhavanani DATE OF BIRTH : 16th April 1972, Pondicherry, South India ADDRESS : No. 25, 2nd Cross, Iyyanar Nagar, Pondicherry - 605 013. Phone: +91-413 – 2241561, 2622902. Mobile: +91-98423 11433 E-mail: yognat@gmail.com (&) ananda@icyer.com Website: www.icyer.com (&) www.rishiculture.in EDUCATION : • Diploma (DY) and Advanced Diploma in Yoga (ADY) at ICYER, Ananda Ashram, Pondicherry under direct guidance of Yogamaharishi Dr. Swami Gitananda Giri Guru Maharaj and Yogacharini Meenakshi Devi Bhavanani in 1991-92 and 1992-93. • M.B.B.S Degree from Nagpur University at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College - Wardha – Maharasthra during 1993-1997. Passed Final M.B.B.S. with Distinction in General Surgery and Gold Medal in Community Medicine. Completed internship at JIPMER, Pondicherry during 1998-99. • Diploma in Psychological Counseling from Institute for Health Care Administration, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (2001) • Diploma in Stress Management from Institute for Health Care Administration, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (2001) • Two Year Post Graduate Diploma in Family Health (PGDFH) from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute (Deemed University), Porur, Chennai-116, Tamil Nadu. (2001-2003). (Achieved merit distinction) • Completed the Post Graduate Certificate course in Pediatrics (PGCP) from IMA AK Sinha Institute, New Delhi and designated as counselor with 180 hours of CME credit in February 2005. • Passed with Merit Distinction the Post Graduate Diploma in Yoga (PGDY) course from Annamalai University, Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu topping more than 450 students to stand FIRST RANK overall. 2005. • Awarded MD (Alternative Medicine) by the Indian Council of Alternative Medicines, Kolkata, West Bengal in 2013. • Carnatic Vocal Training for Twenty years under Kalaimamani, Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peeta Asthana Vidwan, Sangeetha Bhushanam, Guru Sri Rengam Sri R. Ranganathan. Initially trained under Kalaimamani Puduvai V Manikannan and performed Arangetram under his guidance at the age of only 12 years on August 11, 1984. For the past two decades, he has shared a special Manasika Guru-Sishya relationship with Padma Bhushan Sangeeta Kalanidhi Sri TV Sankaranarayanan, one of India’s greatest vocalists.
  2. 2. • Mridungam Training from age eight to present under Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peeta Asthana Vidwan Thiruvaroor Sri R. Krishnamurthy. Performed Arangetram in 1987 at the age of only 15 years. • Bharata Natyam training from age of Six years under guidance of Guru Padmashri Natya Kalanidhi Adyar K. Lakshmanan and Puduvai Kalaimamani Meenakshi Devi Bhavanani. Has been performing on stage since the age of 8 years. • Sanskrit Mantra (Vedic) training from age of five under guidance of Shivacharya Sri Mangalanath Gurukkal and later under Sri Raja Shastrigal. • Awarded the prestigious DOCTOR OF SCIENCE (D.Sc) in Yoga award by the SVYASA Yoga University in Bangalore on the 12th January 2019. He received the DSc (Yoga) award from Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, and Michael Nobel co-founder and former Chairman of the Nobel Charitable Trust in presence of the Chancellor of SVYASA Yogashri Dr HR Nagendraji at the university campus during a glittering 16th convocation held on the birth anniversary of Swamy Vivekananda, the 12 January. AWARDS : • “YOGACHARYA” title received from Yogamaharishi Dr Swami Gitananda Giri on behalf of ICYER in March 1992. • “MARUDHA RAMALINGANAR AWARD and Rolling Shield for Outstanding Young Person 2002” received from Thiru A V Subramaniyam, Deputy Speaker of the Pondicherry Legislative Assembly on behalf of Youth Peace Centre on 16th June 2003. • “K.S. Jayarama Iyer Award for Best Instrumentalist”. Three years from 1986 to 1989 at BGV, Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. • ‘PUDUVAI MANNIN MAINDHAN’ title awarded by the Puduvai Kuber Iyakkam, Pondicherry during Mridungam Arangetram, 1987. • “SHRI H. B. SINGH MEMORIAL GOLD MEDAL” in Community Medicine (Nagpur University) (1998) for achieving top rank out of five medical colleges affiliated to Nagpur University, Maharasthra. Also achieved Distinction in General Surgery and topped his batch of 100 students in 1st, 2nd and 3rd MBBS exams. • “PALKALAI CHEMMAL” title awarded by Valluvar Villisai Kuzhu, Pondicherry during Navarathri at Sringeri Saradha Madam (2000). • “YOGA VIBHUSHAN” title awarded by Tamil Nadu State Yoga Association and Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu at the 15th TN State Yogasana Championship, Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu (2003). • Nominated as HONORARY ADVISOR to the WORLD YOGA COUNCIL of the INTERNATIONAL YOGA FEDERATION, South America in 2002. • Nominated as HONORARY MEMBER of the YOGA SPORT COUNCIL of the INTERNATIONAL YOGA FEDERATION, South America in July 2003. • “ACHIEVER AWARD” (SADANAIYALAR VIRUDHU) presented by Vinayagar Chathurthi Celebrations Committee, Pondicherry (2003). • Nominated as the INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL AMBASSADOR OF YOGA (World Yoga Community) by the International Yoga Federation, South America in August 2004.
  3. 3. • “YOGA BISHMACHARYA” awarded by Tirumoolar Yoga and Natural Diet Trust, Chennai and Tamil Nadu State Yoga Association (2004). • “YOGACHARIAR BANGALORE SUNDARAM AWARD 2005” received from Shri Surjeet Singh Barnala, His Excellency the Governor of Tamil Nadu on behalf of Asana Andiappan Sundara Yoga & Natural Living Development Trust at Chennai on 26.2. 2005. • Elected as a FELLOW of the INDIAN ACADEMY OF YOGA in the year 2005 and received the prestigious fellowship at the Annual Convocation of the Academy held on March 12th 2005 at the Yoga Sadhana Kendra, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi. • “YOGA CHAKRAVARTHY” title awarded by Gitanjali Yoga Centre at the 1st Annual Day Celebrations held at Pondicherry on 21st September 2005. • Nominated as HONORARY SECRETARY FOR ALL INDIA by executive board of International Yoga Federation, South America (2006). • Received the "Dr. Sushila K. Thaker Prakruti Mandir Annual Research Award and Gold Medal for work at the National Level in the field of Yoga” from the Academy of Ayurveda Development and Research (AADAR), Ahmedabad, Gujarat (2006). • “MATTALA VITTAGA MAMANI” title by Valluvar Villisai Kuzhu, Pondicherry (2008). • “MUTHAMIZH SUVAIGNAR” title awarded by Valluvar Villisai Kuzhu, Pondicherry (2008). • “SEVAI THILAKAM” title awarded by Kalaithai Kalai Sangam in July 2008. • “SHIVA YOGA CHUDAR” title awarded by Muthamizh Mamani Pulavar I Pattabiramane at Sambandar Charitram Dance Drama (2008). • “YOGA KALAIMAMANI” title awarded by Valluvar Villisai Kuzhu, under direction of Muthamizh Mamani Pulavar I Pattabiramane on occasion of the 23rd Pondicherry State Yoga Sports Championship (2008). • “YOGA THILAKAM” title awarded by Shakthi Medical Trust, under direction of Dr Paramakedou on 21st May 2009. • Awarded SILVER MEDAL by PT Pazhaniraja Trust on 25th July 2009 at Pondicherry in appreciation of social upliftment through Yoga and the Indian cultural arts. • “SIVANERI ISAI CHEMMAL” title awarded by Paniru Thirumurai Pannatu Manadu (World Shaiva Tamil Conference) on 13th February 2010 at Pondicherry. • Awarded SRI AUROBINDO AWARD (MAHAN ARVINDAR VIRUDU) on November 16th 2010 by the Pondicherry State Artists Association in recognition of his service for the cause of spirituality. • Honoured for Yoga Seva by Kumari Selja Union Minister for Tourism during 18th International Yoga Festival 2011 in the presence of Sri V Narayanasamy, Union Minister for Culture, Lt Governor of Pondicherry Dr Iqbal Singh, Chief Minister Sri Vaithiyalingam, Home Minister Sri Valsaraj, Tourism Minister Sri Malladi Krishna Rao & Social Welfare Minister Sri Kandasamy. • Awarded a “LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT IN FIELD OF YOGA AWARD” on January 7th 2011 by the Department of Tourism, Govt of Pondicherry during the 18th International Yoga Festival, Pondicherry-Jan, 2011.
  4. 4. • “PALKALAISUDAR MAMANI” title awarded by Valluvar Villisai Kuzhu, under direction of Muthamizh Mamani Pulavar I Pattabiraman during 20th Annual Day of Yoganjali Natyalayam, Pondicherry (7th July, 2013). • Awarded the SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGY: BEST PERFORMANCE AWARD 2013 by Indian School Psychology Association (InSPA), during 3rd National Conference on School Psychology Services to Multiple Disabled Children, held 22-24 November 2013 at NIEPMD, Muttukadu, Tamil Nadu, India. • Awarded BIODIVERSITY AWARD 2014 for excellence in spreading the awareness of nature and culture internationally through Yoganjali Natyalayam. Award presented on behalf of ARANYA Forest and Sanctuary, Auroville by Shri N Balabaskar IAS, Secretary Auroville Foundation in the presence of Ms Aster Patel, Kavignar R Meenakshi and Shri Sanjeev Agarwal of the Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research (SAIIER). • Included in REFERENCE ASIA: Asia’s Who’s Who of Men and Women of Achievement (Revised Ed Vol. III) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi- April 2014. • Included in EMERALD WHO’S WHO IN ASIA (First Ed) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi- June 2014. • Included in BIOGRAPHY INDIA (First Ed) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi- August 2014. • Included in ASIA PACIFIC WHO’S WHO (XIII Ed) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi- January 2015. • Included in FAMOUS INDIA: NATION’S WHO’S WHO published by Reguerdon Inc, New Delhi- February 2015. • Included in ASIA: MEN & WOMEN OF ACHIEVEMENT (Vol.VII) published by Reguerdon Inc, New Delhi- February 2015. • Included in KOHINOOR PERSONALITIES OF ASIA (Vol. III) published by Reguerdon Inc, New Delhi- April 2015. • Included in ASIAN AMERICAN WHO’S WHO (Vol. VII) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi, India.- May 2015 • Honoured for his Yoga Seva for the Youth of Pondicherry by NEHRU YUVA KENDRA on the 1st International Day of Yoga (21 June 2015). Award was presented by Shri V Sabhapathy, Speaker Puducherry legislative Assembly in the presence of Honorable Minsters, MLAs and eminent citizens of Pondicherry. • BHARAT EXCELLENCE AWARD and certificate of honor and felicitation from Friendship Forum, New Delhi for his contribution towards promoting greater friendship and India- International cooperation. Award given by Dr GVG Krishnamurthy, Former Election Commissioner of India. June 2015. • He was honored with the SIGARAM (Peak of Excellence) award by the Pondicherry Drama Association during its annual event on June 28th 2015. This prestigious honor was bestowed upon him in recognition of his service and achievements in the field of music, dance and yoga. • BEST PERSONALITIES OF INDIA AWARD from Friendship Forum, New Delhi for his excellent contribution towards welfare of people. August 2015.
  5. 5. • Included in ASIAN ADMIRABLE ACHIEVERS (Vol. VIII) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi, India.- September 2015. • "MAHATMA GANDHI AWARD for Excellence to Outstanding Men and Women of India" from Friendship Forum, New Delhi-November 2015. • SHINING ACHIEVERS OF INDIA AWARD from Friendship Forum, New Delhi- November 2015. • Awarded BEST PAPER AWARD in the theme "Experiential Paradigm of Yoga in Education" in the 8th International Conference on Yoga & Education at Kaivalydhama, Lonavla, India from 27th - 30th December 2015. He received the award from the hands of Swami Maheshanandaji (Chairman Kaivalydhama) in the august presence of Dr BM Hegde and Sri DR Karthikeyan. • BEST INDIAN PERSONALITIES AWARD 2016 from Friendship Forum, New Delhi for Excellence in Yoga - Feb 2016. • Included in ASIA PACIFIC WHO’S WHO (XIV Ed) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi- March 2016. • Included in FAMOUS INDIA: NATION’S WHO’S WHO published by Reguerdon Inc, New Delhi- October 2016. • Recognized as PhD Guide (Yoga Therapy and Inter Disciplinary Research) by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Pondicherry in August 2016. • Recognized as IAYT CERTIFIED YOGA THERAPIST by International Association of Yoga Therapists, USA in September 2016. First Indian to receive this honor. • Honored with the InSPA PK Subbaraja Trust Best Performance Award by the CM of Puducherry Sri V Narayanasamy during 6th InSPA International Conference and 3rd International Conference of the Department of Applied Psychology of Pondicherry University at Convention Centre of the Pondicherry University on 13 Oct 2016. • Nominated to the prestigious NATIONAL BOARD for the Promotion and Development of Yoga and Naturopathy, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India on 3.12. 2017 • Included in ASIAN ADMIRABLE ACHIEVERS (Vol. X) published by Rifacimento International, New Delhi, India. - March 2018. • Nominated to the Standing Finance Committee of the CCRYN, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India on 22.6. 2018 • “IRAINERI CHEMMAL” title awarded by Paniru Thirumurai Pannatu Manadu (World Shaiva Tamil Conference) on 12 August 2018 at Pondicherry. • Nominated to the Technical Committee of the Yoga Certification Board, MDNIY, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India on 6.9. 2018 • Honored with AWARD OF EXCELLENCE by Loyala Marymount University (Yoga Studies), USA. December 2018. • Invited Expert for the WHO Working Group Meeting on WHO Benchmarks in Yoga Training at New Delhi on 26 to 28 Feb 2019. • Nominated to serve as External Member in the JIPMER Scientific Advisory Committee (JSAC) under the chairmanship of Dr. Rakesh Aggarwal, Director, JIPMER-June 2019.
  6. 6. • Honored with AWARD OF EXCELLENCE by Puducherry Government Department of Tourism during 26th International Yoga Festival at Pondicherry- 4 to 7 January 2020. PUBLICATIONS IN YOGA AND YOGA THERAPY: I. BOOKS (25) 1. YOGA FOR CHILDREN (1985) 2. YOGA FOR MODERN MAN (2002) & e-book 2013 3. THEORY SYLLABUS FOR YOGA COMPETITIONS (2002) 4. A YOGIC APPROACH TO STRESS (2003, 2007, 2018) - Italian ed & e-book 2013 5. A PRIMER OF YOGA THEORY (2004, 2008, 2014, 2017) & e-book (2013, 2014) 6. YOGA VINA VIDAI THOGUPPU (Tamil-2005) - 2nd ed, 2010- Meena Ramanathan 7. YOGA: 1 TO 10 (2005) - Italian edition 2009 & e-book 2013 8. BASIC LESSONS IN HATHA YOGA (Tamil-2006) - Meena Ramanathan 9. Revised and edited the second edition of Dr Swami Gitananda Giri’s CORRECTION OF BREATHING DISORDERS THROUGH RISHICULTURE ASHTANGA YOGA (2006). - e-book 2013 10. Revised and edited the second edition of Dr Swami Gitananda Giri’s MUDRAS (2006). - e-book 2013 11. YOGA FOR WEIGHT REDUCTION.(2008) & e-book 2013 12. YOGA FOR HEALTH AND HEALING (2008) & e-book 2013 13. CHAKRAS: THE PSYCHIC CENTRES OF YOGA & TANTRA (2008) - e-book 2013 14. PRANAYAMA IN THE GITANANDA YOGA TRADITION (2008)-Italian edition 2009 - e-book 2013 15. YOGA FOR WEIGHT REDUCTION (TAMIL-2009) -With Meena Ramanathan 16. HATHA YOGA OF THE GITANANDA YOGA TRADITION (2009) -Italian edition 2011 - e-book 2013 17. MEDITATION THE INNER YOGA (2009) - e-book 2013 18. Revised and edited the second edition of Dr Swami Gitananda Giri’s SURYA NAMASKAR (2011). - e-book 2013 19. YOGA AND WELLNESS. A Yoga Module for Wellness by ICYER & Yoganjali Natyalayam, Puducherry. Published by MDNIY, New Delhi for the National Yoga Week- Feb 2011. - e-book 2013 20. UNDERSTANDING THE YOGA DARSHAN. An exploration of the Yoga Sutra of Maharishi Patanjali. (2011) - e-book 2013 21. YOGA FOR A WHOLISTIC PERSONALITY. A Guide to Concepts and Practices of Rishiculture Ashtanga Yoga as Taught by Yogamaharishi Dr Swami Gitananda Giri Guru Maharaj, Founder Ananda Ashram. Published by MDNIY, New Delhi for the National Yoga Week- Feb 2012. - e-book 2013
  7. 7. 22. YOGA CHIKITSA: The Application of Yoga as a Therapy (2013) - e-book 2013 23. SARASWATI’S PEARLS –Dialogues on the Yoga of Sound with Dr. Sangeeta Laura Biagi (2013). - e-book 2013 24. YOGA THERAPY AS A WHOLE-PERSON APPROACH TO HEALTH. Lee Majewski & Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Singing Dragon, 2020. ISBN 1787750930, 9781787750937 25. SWARA YOGA with Yogachariya Jnandev, Yoga Satsanga Ashram, UK (2020). II. COMPILATIONS IN YOGA AND YOGA THERAPY: (31) 1. NOTES FOR PRACTICAL YOGA CLASSES. A booklet prepared for the International Yoga Festival conducted by Pondicherry Government’s Tourism Department. (2000 copies printed in 2006, 1500 copies reprinted in 2007, 1500 in 2008 and 1500 in 2009) 2. Compiled and edited 130 paged notes for the subject, “SCIENTIFIC BASIS OF YOGA EDUCATION” for students of the D.Y.Ed course at Pondicherry University Community College (2006). 3. Compiled and edited 135 paged notes for the subject, “PRINCIPLES AND METHODS OF YOGA THERAPY” for students of the D.Y.Ed course at Pondicherry University Community College (2007). 4. Compiled and edited 41 paged notes for the subject, “YOGA PRACTICALS-I” for students of the PGDY and D.Y.Ed courses at Pondicherry University Community College (2007). 5. Compiled and edited 62 paged notes for the subject, “YOGA PRACTICALS-II” for students of the PGDY and D.Y.Ed courses at Pondicherry University Community College (2007). 6. Compiled and edited 122 paged notes for the subject, “PRINCIPLES AND METHODS OF YOGA PRACTICES” for students of the D.Y.Ed course at Pondicherry University Community College (2009). 7. Assisted Dr Madanmohan, Programme Director ACYTER, JIPMER in compiling Proceedings of the National Workshop on Introducing Yoga in the Medical Curriculum (2009-10). 8. Assisted Dr Ishwara Acharya (PO YT) and Dr IV Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY, New Delhi in compiling a booklet on “YOGA & TECHNOSTRESS” for Yoga Week 2010 conducted by MDNIY (2010). 9. Compiled 60 paged handout materials for the National Workshop on Role of Yoga in Prevention and Management of Hypertension, ACYTER, JIPMER, Pondicherry (2010). 10. Compiled 60 paged educational handout materials on the Role of Yoga in Prevention and Management of Diabetes Mellitus, ACYTER, JIPMER, Pondicherry (2010). 11. Assisted Dr Madanmohan, Programme Director ACYTER, JIPMER in compiling Proceedings of the National Workshop on Role of Yoga in Hypertension (2010). 12. Editorial Board Member: YOGA TEACHER’S MANUAL for School Teachers. MDNIY, Dept of AYUSH, Ministry of Health, Govt of India, New Delhi (2010). 13. Assisted Dr Madanmohan, Programme Director ACYTER, JIPMER in compiling Proceedings of the National Workshop on Role of Yoga in Diabetes Mellitus (2011-12).
  8. 8. 14. Compiled 125 paged monograph on Report on Yoga research Studies at ACYTER, JIPMER: 2008-12 (2012). 15. Compiled and edited Compilation of ACYTER bulletins from April 2009 to February 2012 (2012). 16. Compiled and edited 80 paged E-SOUVENIR and handout materials for the CME-cum- Workshop on Yoga & Lifestyle Disorders at MGMC&RI, Pondicherry on 22 November 2013. This event was organized by Department of Physiology and Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research (CYTER), MGMC&RI, SBVU. 17. Guest Editor for the “Yoga and Lifestyle Disorders” section in a special issue on Complementary and Alternative Medicine of the Annals of SBV (July-December) 2013. 18. Edited the YOGA DRISHTHI - A compilation of Swami Gitananda Giri’s quotations by Dr Alan Davis. (2014) - e-book 2014 19. Compiled and edited 72 paged SOUVENIR for the CME on “Sleep, consciousness and meditation: neurophysiological correlates” at MGMC&RI, Pondicherry on 27 November 2014. This event was organized by Department of Physiology and Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research (CYTER), MGMC&RI, SBVU. 20. Invited to be part of the team for putting together the first medical textbook on yoga and yoga therapy, entitled The Principles and Practice of Yoga in Health Care that is under contract with a well-respected British textbook publisher (Handspring Publishing), and released in 2016. Was invited to be an advisor on the Yoga Therapy section for various disorders and be author for a chapter on the "Historical developments of Yoga as a therapy". The editorial team includes Timothy McCall, Sat Bir Khalsa, Lorenzo Cohen, and Shirley Telles. 21. Compiled and edited 126 paged SOUVENIR for the INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA celebrations at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University held at Pondicherry from 21 to 26 June 2015. This event was organized by the Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research in association with Pondicherry Yogasana Association and Department of Physiology, MGMCRI. 22. EDITOR of the Newsletter of the INDIAN YOGA ASSOCIATION, MDNIY, New Delhi from December 2015 onwards. 23. Compiled and edited 130 paged SOUVENIR for the INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA celebrations at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University held at Pondicherry from 19 to 21 June 2016. This event was organized by the Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research in association with Pondicherry Yogasana Association, Department of Physiology, MGMCRI and Department of Tourism, Govt of Pondicherry. 24. Compiled and edited 96 paged Yoga Practical Notes for CYTER at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Pondicherry-2 November 2016. 25. Compiled and edited 128 paged SOUVENIR for the INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA celebrations at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University held at Pondicherry from 19 to 23 June 2017. This event was organized by the Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research in association with Pondicherry Yogasana Association, Department of Physiology, MGMCRI and Department of Tourism, Govt of Pondicherry. 26. Compiled and edited 260 paged SOUVENIR for the Golden Jubilee of Ananda Ashram and Silver Jubilee of YOGNAT Celebrations held at Pondicherry on 5 August 2018.
  9. 9. 27. Compiled and edited 130 paged notes for the subject, “SCIENTIFIC BASIS OF YOGA EDUCATION” for students of the D.Y.Ed course at Pondicherry University Community College (2006). 28. Compiled and edited, “Compilation of Best Practices of CYTER” for Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (2018). 29. Compiled and edited, “Notes on Anatomy & Physiology for Yoga Education” for CYTER of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (2018). 30. Compiled and edited 168 paged SOUVENIR for the INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA celebrations at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University held at Pondicherry from 13 to 24 June 2019. This event was organized by the Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research in association with Kaivalyadhama, ICYER, Pondicherry Yogasana Association and others. 31. Compiled and edited Compilation of Abstracts for the International Workshop on Yoga during International Health Research Convention at Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth held at Pondicherry from 18-21 July2019. III. VIDEO PRODUCTIONS IN YOGA AND YOGA THERAPY: 1. DVDs/ CDs with Super Audio Chennai: 1. Pranayama For Health And Well Being 2. Yoga for insomnia by Ammaji (Dhivyananda creations) 3. Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram (Dhivyananda creations) 4. Yoga Mudras- gestures for your hands, feet and eyes 5. Body Talk- Yoga gestures of the human body 6. Yoga Stress Busters 7. Yoga for breathing disorders 8. Yoga for weight loss 9. Meditation: The Inner Yoga 10. Chakras: the psychic centres of Yoga and Tantra 11. Yoga for diabetes 12. Yoga for hypertension 13. Yoga for spinal health 14. Yoga for healthy digestion 15. Yoga for arthritis 16. Yoga for pelvic health 17. Yoga for sleeping disorders 18. Advanced Pranayamas 19. Yoga in Your Office –Also available as applications for iPhone and iPad
  10. 10. 2. MUSIC THERAPY AND YOGA (One DVD-three VCDs). Artistic choreography of Yogasanas performed by students of Yognat the under direction of Dr Ananda in tune with music composed by Dr Harre Harren, musicologist and music therapist. These three VCDs are available separately or in combination in one DVD from Vedu Electronics, Chennai. 3. Coordinated production of the DVD “HOMAGE TO THE NAVAGRAHAS” (live performance) of Yognat’s dance drama (2006). 4. Coordinated the production of “KARNA CHARITRAM” a DVD (live performance) of the dance drama by Yoganjali Natyalayam (2007). 5. Coordinated the production of “SAMBANDAR CHARITRAM” a DVD (live performance) of dance drama by Yoganjali Natyalayam (2008). 6. Coordinated the production of “PANCHALI SABADAM” a DVD (live performance) of dance drama by Yoganjali Natyalayam (2009). 7. Coordinated the production of “MURUGA MURUGA” a DVD (live performance) of dance drama by Yoganjali Natyalayam (2010). 8. Coordinated the production of “SHAKUNTALA” a DVD (live performance) of dance drama by Yoganjali Natyalayam (2011). 9. Coordinating Yoga expert with the STILL WATERS Company in Chennai for the Advert film on the International Yoga Festival that won a BRONZE MEDAL at CANNES 2008. Reported in The Hindu Metro Plus, Chennai the 7th July 2008. 10. Presented 5 episodes on Yoga for NDTV Good times (Reebok life channel) on Yoga for neck pain, thyroid disorders, balance and stability, breathing disorders and Pranayamas (2008) with numerous repeat broadcasts in 2009. 11. BASICS OF MRIDUNGAM: a VCD on basic lessons on the Mridungam. 12. Featured in Yoga: An Ancient Vision of Life, a full length documentary film by the famed art historian Shri Benoy K Behl that has been showcased in many prestigious films festivals worldwide (2014). 13. Featured in Yoga Therapy in India, a video project by Joseph and Lilian Le Page, Directors of Integrative Yoga Therapy (IYT) in the USA and Enchanted Mountain Yoga Center in Brazil. (2014-15) 14. Featured in Yoga: The Divinity of Grace, a documentary film by famed art historian Shri Benoy K Behl showcased in many prestigious films festivals worldwide (2016). IV. MUSIC ALBUMS: 1. Coordinated, composed and sang Classical Carnatic Music in English for the music album THE YOGA OF SOUND. (1998) 2. Coordinated and sang exclusive Classical Carnatic Tamil compositions for the music album TAMIL INBAM. 1999 3. Played Mridungam for Kalaimamani Pulavar Thiru I Pattabiraman’s Music Album- SENDHEN TAMILISAI (2002) 4. Coordinated and played Mridungam for Smt Jyothirmayi’s Carnatic Vocal Music Album “BHAKTI MANI MALA” (2003)
  11. 11. 5. Coordinated the re-mastering and release of “BHAJANS WITH SWAMIJI” audio album of Ananda Ashram Bhajans (2003) 6. Coordinated the production of “PANCHAKSHARA JAPA” audio album of Ananda Ashram’s Maha Shivaratri Chanting (2004) 7. Coordinated the production of “PRANAVA SADHANA” audio album of Ananda Ashram’s AUM (OM) Chanting (2004) 8. Played Mridungam for Dr M Harre Harren’s (Music therapist and healer) Indian Music Therapy (2005) produced by Magnetic Marketing (P) Ltd, Chennai. 9. Played Mridungam for Dr M Harre Harren’s (Music therapist and healer) Nada Yoga Sangam (2005) produced by Magnetic Marketing (P) Ltd, Chennai. 10. Played Mridungam for Dr M Harre Harren’s (Music therapist and healer) Music Therapy (2005) produced by Magnetic Marketing (P) Ltd, Chennai. 11. Coordinated the production of “YOGNAT DANCE ITEMS-1” an audio album with a collection of various items from Yoganjali Natyalayam live performances. 12. Coordinated the production of “YOGNAT DANCE ITEMS-2” an audio album with a collection of various items from Yoganjali Natyalayam live performances. 13. Coordinated the production of “YOGNAT DANCE ITEMS-3” an audio album with a collection of various items from Yoganjali Natyalayam live performances. 14. Coordinated the production of “VINTAGE CLASSICAL VOCAL” an audio album with an archival collection of songs from a concert by Kalaimamani Srirengam R Ranganathan one South India’s greatest classical vocalist who was Dr Ananda’s musical Guru. 15. Coordinated the production of “DIKSHITAR KRITHIS” an audio album with an archival collection of Muthuswami Dikshitar compositions sung by Kalaimamani Srirengam R Ranganathan one South India’s greatest classical vocalist who was Dr Ananda’s musical Guru. 16. Composed and choreographed an entire Bharata Natyam Margam that has been released as a live audio CD “ANANDA NARTANA MARGAM” by Dhivyananda Creations in 2007. 17. Coordinated and led CHANTING THE YOGA SUTRA, a two disc Audio CD compilation produced and distributed by Super Audio, Chennai in 2011. Also available as applications for iPhone and iPad V. CONTRIBUTION TO IPR -COPYRIGHTS REGISTERED IN THE NAME OF SRI BALAJI VIDYAPEETH: (9) 1. Incorporation of Yoga Therapy Education in Nursing Curriculum – Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) Model 2. Choice Based Credit Courses in Yoga Therapy 3. CYTER Yoga Therapy Educational Videos 4. “SILVER YOGA”: The CYTER Model 5. Administrative policy statement and SBV Policy on salutogenesis implementation and SBV Standard Operating procedure for salutogenesis (2018/SBV POL./SALUT./002) 6. “DIVYANGA YOGA”: The CYTER Model 7. “Salutogenic Approach of Yoga for the Third Gender: The CYTER model” 8. Standard Operating Procedure for Application Of Yoga In Primary Health Care (Voyaging Of Yoga Basics To Grass Roots – VYBGR) 9. Integrating Yoga in Health Professions Education
  12. 12. VI. PUBLISHED PAPERS IN YOGA AND YOGA THERAPY: (220) 1. Madanmohan, Udupa K, Bhavanani AB, Krishnamurthy N, Pal GK. Modulation of cold pressor- induced stress by Shavasan in normal adult volunteers. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2002; 46 (3): 307-12. 2. Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Udupa K. Effect of direction of head on heart rate and blood pressure. Yoga Mimamsa 2002; 34: 116-22. 3. Bhavanani AB. A scientific analysis of the nasal cycle and its applications. Nisargopachar Varta (National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune); 2002; 5: 18-20. 4. Udupa K, Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Vijayalakshmi P, Krishnamurthy N. Effect of Pranayama training on cardiac and autonomic function in normal young adults. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2003; 47(1): 27-33. 5. Bhavanani AB, Madanmohan, Udupa K. Acute effect of Mukh Bhastrika (a bellows breathing) on reaction time. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2003; 47(3): 297-300. 6. Madanmohan, Jatiya L, Udupa K, Bhavanani AB. Effect of Yoga training on handgrip, respiratory pressures and pulmonary function. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2003; 47(4): 387- 392. 7. Vijayalakshmi P, Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Patil A, Kumar Babu PBVP. Modulation of stress induced by isometric handgrip test in hypertensive patients following yogic relaxation training. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2004; 48(1): 59-64. 8. Bhavanani AB. Recent studies on Yoga at JIPMER. Yoga Life 2003; 34(6): 3-11. 9. Madanmohan, Vijayalakshmi P, Udupa K, Bhavanani AB, Prakash ES. Review of Shavasan studies conducted at JIPMER during 2001-02. Yoga Mimamsa 2003; 35 (1 and 2): 26-34. 10. Bhavanani AB. A study of the pattern of nasal dominance with reference to different phases of the lunar cycle. Yoga Life 2004; 35(6): 19-24. 11. Bhavanani AB. Integral psychology of Yoga. Nisargopachar Varta (National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune); 2004; 7: 9-11. 12. Bhavanani AB. Yoga for stress management. Nisargopachar Varta (National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune); 2004; 8: 9-12. 13. Madanmohan, Prakash ES, Bhavanani AB, Kamath MG, Amudhan J. Effect of six weeks of Shavasan training on spectral measures of short term heart rate variability in young healthy volunteers. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2004; 48(3): 370-73. 14. Madanmohan, Udupa K, Bhavanani AB, Shatapathy CC, Sahai A. Modulation of cardiovascular response to exercise by Yoga training. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2004; 48(4): 461-65. 15. Madanmohan, Prakash ES, Bhavanani AB. Correlation between short term heart rate variability indices and heart rate, blood pressure indices, pressor reactivity to isometric handgrip in healthy young male subjects. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2005; 49(2): 132-38. 16. Madanmohan, Udupa K, Bhavanani AB, Vijayalakshmi P and Surendiran A. Effect of slow and fast Pranayamas on reaction time and cardio respiratory variables. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2005; 49(3): 313-18. 17. Bhavanani AB. Introducing integral Yoga psychology in the teacher education curriculum. Journal of the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology 2006; 32 (No.2) Special Issue: 204-13.
  13. 13. 18. Bhavanani AB. Yoga and modern medicine: possible meeting points. Proceedings of the symposia on “Role of Yoga in enhancement of human performance and Yoga in contemporary medicine”. JIPMER. Dec 2005. pg 6-19. 19. Bhavanani AB. Pranayama and its therapeutic potential. Proceedings of the National Workshop on Pranayama: techniques, physiological basis and therapeutic potential. JIPMER. Dec 2005.pg 17-25. 20. Bhavanani AB. Guidelines for the practice of Pranayama and classification of Pranayamas. Proceedings of the National Workshop on Pranayama: techniques, physiological basis and therapeutic potential. JIPMER. Dec 2005. pg 26-33. 21. Bhavanani AB. Introducing integral Yoga psychology in the teacher education curriculum. Applying Psychology in Teacher Education. Pondicherry Cooperative Book Society 2006. pg 111-27. 22. Bhavanani AB. Yoga for health in children. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2007. MDNIY, New Delhi, March 2007. Pg 74-80. 23. Bhavanani AB. Yoga and modern medicine: possible meeting points. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2007. MDNIY, New Delhi, March 2007. Pg 81-87. 24. Bhavanani AB. Yoga for breathing difficulties. Applications of yoga therapy. A collection of articles by eminent teachers and Gurus by Federation Francophone de yoga. Quebec, Canada. 2007. pg 132-48 25. Bhavanani AB. Concepts and methods of teaching yoga. Effective teaching skills. Pondicherry Cooperative Book Society 2007. pg 126-34 26. Bhavanani AB. Yoga and stress. Yoga Vijnana, a quarterly journal of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, New Delhi. July-Sept 2007: pg 9-26. 27. Bhavanani AB. Classification of actions according to the Gunas. Yoga Mimamsa 2006; 37 : 176-81 28. Bhavanani AB. Swarodaya Vijnana- A scientific study of the nasal cycle. Yoga Mimamsa 2007; 39: 32-38. 29. Bhavanani AB. Scientific basis for some Yoga practices in sinusitis. Yoga Mimamsa 2007; 39 : 56-61. 30. Bhavanani AB. Basic practice of some pranayamas. Nisargopachar Varta (National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune); 2007; 4: 15-18. 31. Bhavanani AB. Yoga for health in children. Nisargopachar Varta (National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune); 2007; 5: 5-8. 32. Bhavanani AB. Indian approaches to school psychology. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week. MDNIY, New Delhi, February 2009. Pg 90-93. 33. Therapeutic potential of Yoga. Souvenir of the UGC sponsored National Seminar on Yoga and Holistic health. Nabira Mahavidyalaya, Katol, RTM Nagpur University, 5th April 2009. Pg 19-23. 34. Bhavanani AB. Rheumatological and immunological aspects of aging and the importance of integrated approach of yoga in senior citizens. Yoga Mimamsa 2009; 41 : 23-33. 35. Bhavanani AB. Learning the art of relaxation. Yoga Mimamsa 2009; 41 : 303-14. 36. Bhavanani AB and Bhavanani D. Bharatanatyam and Yoga. Yoga Mimamsa 2009; 41 : 388- 408.
  14. 14. 37. Bhavanani AB. Therapeutic potential of Yoga (revised). Proceedings of the National Workshop on Introducing Yoga in Medical Curriculum. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March, 2009. Pg 51-55. 38. Bhavanani AB. Yoga and modern medicine: possible meeting points. Proceedings of the National Workshop on Introducing Yoga in Medical Curriculum. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March, 2009. Pg 25-36. 39. Bhavanani AB. Classification of actions according to the gunas. Nisargopachar Varta 2009; May: 21-24. 40. Bhavanani AB. Principles of Yoga Chikitsa (Yoga Therapy). Asana Journal. August 2009: 20- 23 41. Bhavanani AB. Integral Psychology of Yoga Therapy. Integral Yoga Magazine, USA. Summer 2009: 14-17. 42. Bhavanani AB. Are We Practicing Yoga Therapy Or Yogopathy? Integral Yoga Magazine; Fall 2009: 10-11. 43. Bhavanani AB. Application of Yogic concepts in promotion of positive health. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2010. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2010. Pg 140-143 44. Bhavanani AB. Combating technostress through Yoga. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2010. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2010. Pg 201-214 45. Bhavanani AB. Yoga practices for health. Nisargopachar Varta 2010; March: 28-35. 46. Bhavanani AB and Ramanathan M. Vairagya: Bedrock of Yoga Sadhana. Yoga Mimamsa 2010;42: 48-57. 47. Bhavanani AB. An overview of the Yoga Sutras. Integral Yoga Magazine USA. Spring 2010: 8-10. 48. Bhavanani AB. Yoga and cervical spondylosis. Proceedings of the National Seminar cum Workshop on Role of Yoga in Geriatric Care with special reference to Osteoarthritis. ACYER, Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar. March 2010. pg 34. 49. Ramanathan M and Bhavanani AB. Yoga for the silver citizens. Proceedings of the National Seminar cum Workshop on Role of Yoga in Geriatric Care with special reference to Osteoarthritis. ACYER, Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar. March 2010. pg 38. 50. Bhavanani AB. Yoga: A boon for maternal and child health. Yoga Mimamsa 2010; 42: 146-52. 51. Bhavanani AB and Bhavanani MD. Hatha Yoga: The Sadhana of Kali Yuga. Integral Yoga Magazine USA. Summer 2010: 8-11. 52. Bhavanani AB. Yoga and hypertension. Proceedings of the National Workshop cum Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention & Management of Hypertension. ACYTER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. Mar 2010. pg 43-50. 53. Bhavanani AB. Yoga practices for hypertension. Proceedings of National Workshop cum Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention & Management of Hypertension. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March 2010. pg 89-103. 54. Bhavanani AB. Pranayama: its therapeutic and spiritual potential. Integral Yoga Magazine; Fall 2010: 12-15. 55. Bhavanani AB. Normalization of the blood pressure with Yoga. Proceedings of the International Interdisciplinary Scientific Conference “Yoga in Science - Future and
  15. 15. Perspectives” organised by the Yoga Federation of Serbia, Belgrade Sept 23-24, 2010. pg 184- 88 56. Bhavanani AB.Yogic perspectives on depression and mental health.Proceedings of the Seminar on Yoga and Depression organised by Advanced Centre for Yoga, NIMHANS, Bangalore. Sept 2010. pg 25-34. 57. Bhavanani AB. Application of yoga concept in the health improvement. Proceedings of the International Interdisciplinary Scientific Conference “Yoga in Science - Future and Perspectives” organised by Yoga Federation of Serbia, Belgrade Sept 23-24, 2010. pg 189-93 58. Bhavanani AB. Ante natal and post natal Yoga practices. Souvenir of the 8th National Conference of the Society of Midwives-India. JIPMER, Pondicherry. November 2010. pg 37- 49 59. Bhavanani AB. Health and Well Being: A Yogic Perspective. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2011. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2011. Pg 70-79. 60. Bhavanani AB, Udupa K, Madanmohan, Ravindra PN. A comparative study of slow and fast suryanamaskar on physiological functions. Int J Yoga 2011; 4: 72-77. 61. Bhavanani AB. Yoga practices for prevention and management of diabetes. Proceedings of the National Workshop-cum-Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention and Management of Diabetes Mellitus. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March 2011. p 77-94. 62. Bhavanani AB. Nada Yoga Techniques for Prevention and Management of Breathing Disorders. Yoga Life 2011. 42; (March): 3-6. 63. Bhavanani AB, Sanjay Z, Madanmohan. Effect of yoga on subclinical hypothyroidism: a case report. Yoga Mimamsa 2011; 43: 102-107. 64. Bhavanani AB, Sanjay Z, Madanmohan. Immediate effect of sukha pranayama on cardiovascular variables in patients of hypertension. International J Yoga Therapy 2011; 21: 4-7. 65. Bhavanani AB. A basic yoga therapy programme for patients of multiple sclerosis. Souvenir of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Kaivalyadhama’s SrimatiAmolak Devi Tirathram Gupta Yogic Hospital and Health Care Centre, 2011. p 14-20. 66. Bhavanani AB. Are we practicing yoga therapy or yogopathy? Yoga Therapy Today 2011; 7 (2): 26-28 67. Bhavanani AB. Culturing one’s self though Yoga. Yoga Mimamsa 2011; 43 (1): 84-94. 68. Bhavanani AB. Don’t put yoga in a small box: the challenges of scientifically studying yoga. International J of Yoga Therapy 2011; 21 ; 21. 69. Bhavanani AB. Hatha Yoga-The Science of Balance. Yoga Life 2011; 42 (7): 3-13 70. Bhavanani AB. Eka Dasi Prakriya of the Gitananda Tradition. Yoga Life 2011; 42 (11): 3-7. 71. Bhavanani AB. Meditation: The Inner Yoga. Integral Yoga Magazine, USA. Spring 2011. pg 22-25 72. Bhavanani AB. Perspective says it all or we see what we are. Yoga Life 2011; 42 (12): 5 73. Bhavanani AB. The Yoga of Responsibility. Yoga Life 2011; 42 (9): 3-10 74. Bhavanani AB. The Yoga Sutras of Maharishi Patanjali. Yoga Life 2011; 42 (8): 3-11 75. Bhavanani AB. Understanding the Science of Yoga. SENSE 2011; 1 (1): 334-344
  16. 16. 76. Bhavanani AB. Yoga as a therapy: A perspective. Souvenir of the Yoga Update 2011 organised by ICYHC Kaivalyadhama, Mumbai. January 29-30, 2011. pg 91-100 77. Bhavanani AB. Yoga polarity: questions and answers. Yoga Life 2011; 42 (12): 3-4. 78. Bhavanani AB. Yogic perspective on depression and mental health. Yoga Mimamsa 2011; 43: 254-264. 79. Bhavanani AB. Understanding the Science of Yoga. Yoga Life 2011; 42: (5) 3-18. 80. Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Sanjay Z, G Dayanidy, L Vithiyalakshmi, E Jayasettiaseelon. Results of a survey of participant feedback at ACYTER, JIPMER Pondicherry. Yoga Life 2011; 42 (Nov): 11-13. 81. Bhavanani AB and Sanjay Z. The role of yoga in managing bronchitis. Clinical Roundup: Selected Treatment Options for Bronchitis. Alternative and Complementary Therapies. December 2011: 349-353. 82. Bhavanani AB. Yoga as a therapy: A perspective. Yoga Mimamsa 2011; 42 : 235-41. 83. Bhavanani AB. The yoga of interpersonal relationships. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2012. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2012. p 51-59. 84. Bhavanani AB, Madanmohan, Sanjay Z, Basavaraddi IV. Immediate cardiovascular effects of pranava pranayama in hypertensive patients. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2012; 56 (3): 273– 78. 85. Bhavanani AB, Sanjay Z, Madanmohan, Jayasettiaseelon E, Dayanidy G, Vithiyalakshmi L. A Review of Selected Yoga Research Findings from ACYTER, JIPMER in 2008-12. SENSE, 2012, Vol. 2 (2), 203-13. 86. Bhavanani AB, Madanmohan, Sanjay Z, Vithiyalakshmi L. Immediate cardiovascular effects of pranava relaxation in patients of hypertension and diabetes. Biomedical Human Kinetics 2012; 4:66-69. 87. Bhavanani AB, Madanmohan, Sanjay Z. Suryanadi pranayama (right unilateral nostril breathing) may be safe for hypertensives. Journal of Yoga and Physical Therapy 2012; 2: 118. 88. Bhavanani AB, Meena Ramanathan. Immediate cardiovascular effects of savitri pranayama in sitting and supine positions in female volunteers. Yoga Mimamsa 2012; 44 (2): 101-12. 89. Bhavanani AB. Vairagya: The foundation of Yoga Sadhana. Integral Yoga Magazine 2012; Spring: 23-25. 90. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Harichandrakumar K T. Immediate effect of mukhabhastrika (a bellows type pranayama) on reaction time in mentally challenged adolescents. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2012; 56 : 174–180 91. Bhavanani AB, Sanjay Z, Madanmohan. Immediate effect of chandranadi pranayama (left unilateral forced nostril breathing) on cardiovascular parameters in hypertensive patients. Int J Yoga 2012; 5: 108-11 92. Bhavanani AB. A brief geographical history of yoga in modern India. International J Yoga and Allied Sciences 2012; 1 (2): 156-68. 93. Bhavanani AB. HRV as a research tool in yoga. Souvenir of the CME–cum- Workshop on “Heart rate variability: a diagnostic and research tool.” Dept of Physiology, MGMCRI, Puducherry. 12.06.2012. pp 16-24. 94. Bhavanani AB. Importance of body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference (WC) in yoga therapy in preempting possible complications of obesity. Yoga Mimamsa 2012; 43: 4: 316-325
  17. 17. 95. Bhavanani AB. Understanding the Science of Yoga. Yoga Mimamsa 2012; 44 (3): 228-45. 96. Bhavanani AB. Obstacles on the path of Yoga. Yoga Life 2012; 43: (9) 3-9 97. Bhavanani AB. Positive health through Yoga. Nisargopachar Varta 2012; 4 (9): 31-34. 98. Bhavanani AB. Yoga in Healthcare. Proceedings of Patient First - Joint International Conference on Quality Assurance and Patient Safety. Organized by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth & Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons Glasgow. Puducherry. Nov 2012. pp 96-105. 99. Bhavanani AB. Yoga: The original mind-body medicine. Integral Yoga Magazine. Fall 2012. pg 16-17. 100. Bhavanani AB. HRV as a research tool in yoga. Yoga Mimamsa 2012; 44 (3): 188-99. 101. Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Dayanidy G, Sanjay Z, Basavaraddi IV. Effect of yoga therapy on reaction time, biochemical parameters and wellness score of peri and post menopausal diabetic patients. International J Yoga 2012; 5: 10-15. 102. Bhavanani AB. Concepts of Health in Dravidian Yogic Treatises. Open Access Scientific Reports (Journal of Yoga & Physical Therapy) 2012; 1: 123. 103. Bhavanani AB. Yoga for a healthy back. International Light (Official Journal of IYTA, Australia) 2012; July-September: 6-11. 104. Bhavanani AB. Yoga is not an intervention, but maybe Yogopathy is. Int J Yoga 2012; 5: 157- 58. 105. Bhavanani AB. Psychosomatic mechanisms of Yoga. Nisargopachar Varta 2013; 5 (4): 31-35. 106. Bhavanani AB, Sanjay Z, Jayasettiaseelon E, Dayanidy G, Vithiyalakshmi L, Madanmohan. Physiological and psychological effects of a yoga training programme in paramedical students. Yoga Mimamsa 2013; 44 (4): 246-64. 107. Gaur GS, Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Subramanian SK. Effect of yoga on cardio- respiratory functions. Biomedicine 2013; 32 (2): 182-86. 108. Sharma VK, Trakroo M, Subramaniam V, Rajajeyakumar M, Bhavanani AB, Sahai A. Effect of fast and slow pranayama on perceived stress and cardiovascular parameters in young health-care students. Int J Yoga. 2013;6(2):104-10. 109. Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB. Studies on the Beneficial Effects of Yoga Training on Adolescents of Pondicherry. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2013. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2013. Pg 48-53. 110. Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Pal GK, Udupa K, Krishnamurthy N. A comparative study of the effects of asan, pranayama and asan-pranayama training on neurological and neuromuscular functions of Pondicherry police trainees. Int J Yoga 2013; 6: 96-103. 111. Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Sanjay Z, Vithiyalakshmi L, Dayanidy G. Effects of a comprehensive eight week yoga therapy programme on cardiovascular health in patients of essential hypertension. Indian J Traditional Knowledge 2013;12 (3): 535-41. 112. Bhavanani AB. Yoga: The ideal way of life. Yoga Mimamsa 2013; 44 (4): 314-25. 113. Bhavanani AB. Role of Yoga in geriatric psychiatric disorders. International J Yoga & Allied Sciences 2013; 2 (1): 59-68. 114. Bhavanani AB. Yoga in health care. Annals of SBV 2012; 1 (2): 15-24.
  18. 18. 115. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Balaji R and Pushpa D. Immediate effect of suryanamaskar on reaction time and heart rate in female volunteers. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2013; 57 (2): 199–204. 116. Bhavanani AB. Modern Medicine, Meet Yoga. Integral Yoga Magazine USA. Fall 2013. pg 21-23. 117. Dinesh T, Sharma V K, Raja Jeyakumar M, Syam Sunder A, Gopinath M, Bhavanani AB. Effect of 8 weeks of pranav pranayama training on pulmonary function test parameters in young healthy, volunteers of JIPMER population. Int Res J Pharm App Sci 2013; 3 (4):116-18. 118. Dinesh T, Gaur G S, Sharma V K, Velkumary S, Bhavanani AB. Effect of 12 weeks of kapalabhati pranayama training on cardio-respiratory parameters in young, healthy volunteers of JIPMER population. International Journal of Medical & Pharmaceutical Sciences Research and Review 2013; 1 (4): 53-61. 119. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Madanmohan. Immediate cardiovascular effects of a single yoga session in different conditions. AlternInteg Med 2013; 2: 144. 120. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Madanmohan, Srinivasan AR. Hematological, biochemical and psychological effects of a yoga training programme in nursing students. Int Res J Pharm App Sci 2013; 3(6):17-23 121. Bhavanani AB. Psychosomatic mechanisms of yoga. Annals of SBV 2013; 2 (2): 27-31. 122. Bhavanani AB. Yoga practices for prevention and management of lifestyle disorders. Annals of SBV 2013; 2 (2): 32-40. 123. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Balaji R, Pushpa D. Differential effects of uninostril and alternate nostril pranayamas on cardiovascular parameters and reaction time. Int J Yoga 2014; 7: 60-65. 124. Sharma VK, Raja Jeyakumar M, Velkumary S, Subramanian SK, Bhavanani AB, Madanmohan, Sahai A, Dinesh T. Effect of Fast and Slow Pranayama Practice on Cognitive Functions in Healthy Volunteers. Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research 2014; 8 (1) : 10- 13. 125. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Madanmohan. Immediate effect of alternate nostril breathing on cardiovascular parameters and reaction time. Online International Interdisciplinary Research Journal 2014; 4; (Sp Issue): 297-302. 126. Bhavanani AB. Yogic perspectives on mental health. International Light 2014. Jan-March: 14-17. 127. Bhavanani AB. Yoga. Clinical Roundup: Selected Treatment Options for Depression. Alternative and Complementary Therapies 2014; 20: 54-55. 128. Bhavanani AB, Madanmohan, Ramanathan M, Srinivasan AR. Yoga improves psychophysical health of nursing students. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2014. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2014. Pg 65-70. 129. Bhavanani AB. Introducing integral yoga education for the youth. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2014. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2014. Pg 84. 130. Ramanathan M and Bhavanani AB. Immediate effect of chandra and suryanadi pranayamas on cardiovascular parameters and reaction time in a geriatric population. International Journal of Physiology 2014; 2 (1): 59-63. 131. Rajajeyakumar M, Amudharaj D, Bandiharikrishna, Madanmohan T, Jeyasettiseloune, Bhavanani AB. Immediate effect of different pranayam on short term heart rate variability in
  19. 19. health care students. A preliminary study. International Journal of Physiology 2014; 2 (1): 39- 43. 132. Bhavanani AB. Yoga: A novel integrative therapy. NisarVarta 2014; 6 (5): 13-15. 133. Bhavanani AB, Jayasettiaseelon E, Sanjay Z, Madanmohan. Immediate effect of chandranadi pranayam on heart rate variability and cardiovascular parameters in patients of diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Yoga Mimamsa 2013; 45 (1&2): 1-13. 134. Dinesh T, Gaur GS, Sharma VK, Bhavanani AB, Rajajeyakumar M, Sunder AS.Effect of slow and fast pranayama training on handgrip strength and endurance in healthy volunteers. Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research2014; 8 (5): BC01-03. 135. Bhavanani AB. Diverse dimensions of Yoga for the youth. Proceedings of National Seminar on "Dimensions of Yoga and its dynamics" organized by Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram and MoP Vaishnav College, Chennai. 4.7.2014. pg 39-52. 136. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Madanmohan. Yoga and mind body therapies in health and disease: a brief review. Annals of SBV 2014; 3 (1): 29-41. 137. Bhavanani AB. Yogic perspectives on mental health. Annals of SBV 2014; 3 (1):47-52. 138. Bhavanani AB. The yoga of interpersonal relationships. Annals of SBV 2014; 3(1): 53-60. 139. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Balaji R, Pushpa D. Comparative immediate effect of different yoga asanas on heart rate and blood pressure in healthy young volunteers. International Journal of Yoga 2014; 7: 89-95. 140. Bhavanani AB. Diverse dimensions of Yoga. Yoga Mimamsa. 2014; 46:3-8. 141. Majewski L and Bhavanani AB. A novel rejuvenation program for cancer patients at Kaivalyadhama, India. Yoga Mimamsa 2014; 46:20-24. 142. Bhavanani AB and Ramanathan M. Meditation the Inner Yoga. Souvenir of the CME on “Sleep, consciousness and meditation: neurological correlates.” Department of Physiology & CYTER, Puducherry. 27.11.2014. pg 30-3532. 143. Dinesh T, Gaur G S, Sharma V K, Madanmohan T, Harichandra Kumar K, Bhavanani AB. Comparative effect of 12 weeks of slow and fast pranayama training on pulmonary function in young, healthy volunteers: A randomized controlled trial. Int J Yoga 2015; 8: 22-26. 144. Bhavanani AB. Role of yoga in health and disease. Journal of Symptoms and Signs 2014; 3(5): 399-406. 145. Bhavanani AB. Role of yoga in non-communicable diseases: A brief review. Souvenir of the National Yoga Week 2015. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2015. Pg 53-60. 146. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Trakroo M. Single session of integrated ‘silver yoga’ program improves cardiovascular parameters in senior citizens. J Intercult Ethnopharmacol 2015; 4(2): 134-37. 147. Bhavanani AB. Potential of yoga as a therapy. Souvenir of International Day of Yoga celebrations. SBVU, Puducherry. 21-26, June 2015. pg 80-83. 148. Bhavanani AB and Ramanathan M. Yoga practices for prevention and management of psychosomatic stress disorders. Souvenir of International Day of Yoga celebrations. SBVU, Puducherry. 21-26, June 2015. pg 92-106. 149. Punita P, Trakroo M, Palamalai SR, Subramanian S, Bhavanani AB, Madhavan C. Randomized controlled trial of 12-week yoga therapy as lifestyle intervention in patients of
  20. 20. essential hypertension and cardiac autonomic function tests. Natl J Physiol Pharm Pharmacol 2016; 6: 19-26. 150. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Trakroo M, Thirusangu S. Effects of a single session of yogic relaxation on cardiovascular parameters in a transgender population. International Journal of Physiology 2016; 4 (1) : 27-31. 151. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Health status of elderly women residing in a hospice in Pondicherry. International Journal of Physiology 2016 ; 4 (1): 76-80. 152. Bhavanani AB, Raj JB, Ramanathan M, Trakroo M. Effect of different pranayamas on respiratory sinus arrhythmia. Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research 2016; 10: CC04- CC06. 153. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M. Nasal cycle and its therapeutic applications: a yogic perspective. Proceedings of the National Conference on Chronobiology and Health. MGMCRI, Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Pondicherry. 18-19 March 2016. pp 26-28. 154. Bhavanani AB. A brief qualitative survey on the utilization of yoga research resources by yoga teachers. J Intercult Ethnopharmacol. 2016; 5(2): 168-173 155. Sovik R, Bhavanani AB. History, Philosophy, and Practice of Yoga. In: Sat Bir Khalsa, Lorenzo Cohen, Timothy McCall, and Shirley Telles editors. The Principles and Practice of Yoga in Health Care. East Lothian, UK: Handspring Pub Ltd ; 2016. p 17-29. 156. Bhavanani AB. Yoga and Cardiovascular Health: Exploring Possible Benefits and Postulated Mechanisms. SM J Cardiovasc Dis. 2016; 1(1):1003. 157. Bhavanani AB. Integrating yoga and modern medical science. Souvenir of the National Seminar and CME on Introducing Yoga in Health Professions Education. SBVU, Puducherry. 19-21 June 2016. Pg 48-55. 158. Bhavanani AB. Yoga as a therapy in modern medical settings. Souvenir of the National Seminar and CME on Introducing Yoga in Health Professions Education. SBVU, Puducherry. 19-21 June 2016. Pg 70-73. 159. Bhavanani AB. Simple yoga practices for health professionals. Souvenir of the National Seminar and CME on Introducing Yoga in Health Professions Education. SBVU, Puducherry. 19-21 June 2016. Pg 74-86. 160. Madanmohan T and Bhavanani AB. Physiological Benefits Of Yogic Practices: A Brief Review. International Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine 2016; 1(1): 0031- 0043. 161. Bhavanani AB. Understanding Yoga as a Therapy. Journal of Yoga and Physiotherapy 2016; 1 (1): 555551. 162. Bhavanani AB. Mental Health and Wellbeing through Yoga. Jacobs Journal of Yoga and Natural Medicine 2016; 1(1): 004. 163. Bhavanani AB, Majewski L, Tiwari S. Effects of an Intensive 3-Week Yoga Retreat on Sense of Well Being in Cancer Survivors. J Alt Med Res 2016; 2(2): 116. 164. Majewski L, Bhavanani AB. Enhancing Quality of Life in Cancer Survivors through Yoga. Annals of SBV 2016; 5 (2): 7-13. 165. Bierski K, Bhavanani AB, Eswaran S, Madanmohan. Finding Peace on a Psychiatric Ward with Yoga: Report on a Pilot Anthropological Study in Pondicherry, India. Annals of SBV 2016; 5 (2): 14-19.
  21. 21. 166. Bhavanani AB. Yoga Therapy: An Overview. Annals of SBV 2016; 5 (2): 28-30. 167. Bhavanani AB. Integrating Yoga in Health Professional Education: The SBV Experience. Annals of SBV 2017; 6 (1): 28-32. 168. Vasanthan S, Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Hanifah M, Jaiganesh K. Comparative study on the effect of yogic relaxing asanas and pranayamas on cardiovascular response in healthy young volunteers. Natl J Physiol Pharm Pharmacol 2017;7(1):127-130. 169. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB, Trakroo M. Effect of a 12-week yoga therapy program on mental health status in elderly women inmates of a hospice. Int J Yoga 2017; 10: 24-28. 170. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Understanding how yoga works: a short review of findings from CYTER, Pondicherry, India. EJPMR 2017; 4(1): 256-262. 171. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Mental health and wellbeing in silver citizens through yoga. EJBPS 2017; 4 (3): 288-292. 172. Vasanthan S, Madanmohan, Bhavanani AB, Hanifah M , Jaiganesh K.Effect of yogic relaxing asans and pranayams on heart rate variability and perceived stress in healthy Young volunteers - a comparative study. Int J Pharm Bio Sci 2017; 8 (2): 71-76. 173. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Research studies on the role of yoga in chronic diseases. Souvenir of International Day of Yoga celebrations 2k17 at SBVU, Puducherry. 19-23, June 2017. pg 47-51. 174. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Resilience as an antidote to chronic diseases: Possible role of Yoga. Souvenir of International Day of Yoga celebrations 2k17 at SBVU, Puducherry. 19- 23, June 2017. pg 52-56. 175. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M. Yoga therapy for chronic diseases: psychosomatic aspects. Souvenir of International Day of Yoga celebrations 2k17 at SBVU, Puducherry. 19-23, June 2017. pg 57-63. 176. Bhavanani AB. Integrating Yoga in Health Professional Education: The SBV Experience. Journal of Education Technology in Health Sciences, May-August, 2017;4(2): 42-46. 177. Bhavanani AB and Ramanathan M. Psychophysiology of Yoga Postures: Ancient and Modern Perspectives of Asanas. In: Shirley Telles and Nilkamal Singh editors. Research- Based Perspectives on the Psychophysiology of Yoga. IGI Global, Editors:,2017. p.1-16 178. Bhavanani AB. Efficacy of Yoga in Respiratory Disorders: Some Research Finding. Tamilnadu and Puducherry State Conference on Pulmonary Diseases TAPPCON 2017 at SBVU, Pondicherry. Pg 55-57. 179. Bhavanani AB. Yoga for Dental Professional : Scope and Simplified Practices. Journal of Scientific Dentistry, 2017;7(1):1-11. 180. Bhavanani AB. Role of yoga in prevention and management of lifestyle disorders. Yoga Mimamsa 2017; 49: 42-7. 181. Pal D, K, Bhalla A, Bammidi S, Telles S, Kohli A, Kumar S, Devi P, Kaur N, Sharma K, Kumar R, Malik N, Thakur V, Bhargava G, G, Goyal A, K, Devi G, Chauhan S, Singh G, Ahmad S, Joshi M, Narwal S, Sharma K, Tyagi R, Modgil S, Bali P, Bhatt V, Sharma J, Singh A, Negi J, Rajesh S, K, Sharma G, Sharma P, Vats R, Nagarathna R, Bhavanani A, B, Burugupalli K, M, Vetrivendan R, Nagendra H, R, Anand A. Can Yoga-Based Diabetes Management Studies Facilitate Integrative Medicine in India Current Status and Future Directions. Integr Med Int 2017;4: 125-141
  22. 22. 182. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Dayanidy G, Trakroo M, Renuka K. A Comparative Study of the Differential Effects of Short Term Asana and Pranayama Training on Reaction Time. Ann Med Health Sci Res. 2017; 7: 80-83. 183. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Yoga for children with special needs and yoga for the silver citizens (Module I: Preparing for the practice). In: Samson AM, ed. The Holistic Healing Power of Yoga. USA: TheYogaDarshan; 2017.pg 28-31. 184. Bhavanani AB. Somato-Psychic Aspects of Asana (Yogic Postures). Ann Yoga Phys Ther. 2018; 3(1):1038. 185. Dutta A, Green SR, Balayogi AB, Hemachandar R, Dhivya P, Mathew KT. Effect of yoga therapy on fasting lipid profile in chronic kidney disease: a comparative study. International Journal of Advances in Medicine 5 (2), 294-298. 186. Raghul S, Vasanthan S, Bhavanani AB, Jaiganesh K, Madanmohan T. Effects of overnight sleep deprivation on autonomic function and perceived stress in young health professionals and their reversal through yogic relaxation (Shavasana). Natl J Physiol Pharm Pharmacol 2018;8 (Online First). Doi: 10.5455/njppp.2018.8.0415003052018 187. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Understanding the third gender: a yogic perspective. Souvenir of the National Seminar and CME on Swastha Manas: Mental Health and Well- being through Yoga. SBVU, Puducherry. 18-26 June 2018. Pg 57-62. 188. Dayanidy G, Bhavanani AB. Mental health and personality development through yoga. Souvenir of the National Seminar and CME on Swastha Manas: Mental Health and Well- being through Yoga. SBVU, Puducherry. 18-26 June 2018. Pg 67-70. 189. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. A 12-Week “Silver Yoga” Program Enhances Lung Function in Elderly Women Residents of a Hospice. Journal of Clinical & Diagnostic Research 2018; 12 (8): KC01 - KC04 190. Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Addressing Autism Spectrum Disorder through Yoga as a Complementary Therapy. SBV Journal of Basic Clinical and Applied Health Science 2018; 2 (2): 3-7. 191. Dayanidy G, AB Bhavanani, M Ramanataan. Enhancing awareness of yoga in health professions education students through a single interactive session: A pretest-post test study. Journal of Education Technology in Health Sciences 2018; 5 (1): 20-24. 192. Bhavanani AB. Model, methods, and perspectives in yoga. Int J Yoga 2018;11:258-60. 193. Sharma VK, Dinesh T, Rajajeyakumar M, Grrishma B, Bhavanani AB. Impact of Fast and Slow Pranayam on Cardio Vascular Autonomic Function among Healthy Young Volunteers: Randomized Controlled Study. Altern Integr Med 2018; 7: 1000265. 194. Artchoudane S, Ranganadin P, Bhavanani A, Ramanathan M, Trakroo M. Effect of adjuvant yoga therapy on pulmonary function and quality of life among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) : A randomized control trial. JBCAHS 2018; 2(3):117- 22. 195. Vasundhara VR, Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Ghose S, Dayanidy G. Immediate effect of Sukha Pranayama: A slow and deep breathing technique on maternal and fetal cardiovascular parameters. Yoga Mimamsa 2018;50:49-52 196. Bhavanani AB. Thoughts on the past, present and future of yoga therapy. 9th International Conference. "Yoga as Therapy: scope, evidence and evolution". Kaivalyadhama, Lonavla. 27- 30 December 2018. pg 113-19.
  23. 23. 197. Ajmera S, Sundar S, Amirtha Ganesh B, Bhavanani AB, Dayanidy G, Ezhumalai G. A comparative study on the effect of music therapy alone and a combination of music and yoga therapies on the psycho-physiological parameters of cardiac patients posted for angiography. J Basic Clin Appl Health Sci. 2018; 2:163-8. 198. Ramanathan M, Eswari R, Bhavanani AB, Prathima GS, Sanguida A. Yoga training enhances auditory and visual reaction time in children with autism spectrum disorder: A case - control study. J Basic Clin Appl Health Sci. 2019; 2:8-13. 199. Bhavanani AB. Role of Antenatal yoga in post natal life. Proceedings of National Seminar on Prenatal Education: Ancient Indian Perspectives. SCSVMV & SAFIC, Kanchipuram. 11-12 April 2019. pp 13-22. 200. Balaji R, Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB, Ranganadin P, Balachandran K. Effectiveness of adjuvant yoga therapy in diabetic lung: A randomized control trial. Int J Yoga 2019;12:96- 102. 201. Abishek K, Bakshi SS, Bhavanani AB. The efficacy of yogic breathing exercise Bhramari pranayama in relieving symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis. Int J Yoga 2019;12:120-3. 202. Artchoudane S, Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Mariangela A. Yoga as a therapeutic tool in autism: A detailed review. Yoga Mimamsa 2019;51:3-16 203. Bhavanani AB. Caring for the Caregiver: The Yogic Perspective. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 50-54. 204. Dayanidy G, Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Srikanth S. Overcome Disability through Yoga. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 61-63. 205. Balaji R, Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M. Bringing Yoga into the Lives of Children with Special Needs. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 71-74. 206. Artchoudane S, Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Yogic Tools for Special Children (Divine Children) . Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 75-80. 207. Rajalakshmi B, Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Paediatric Care- Siddha Perspective. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 81-86. 208. Priya Felix Philip, Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M. Health and Wellbeing in Caregivers of Children With Special Needs Through Yoga. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 87-90. 209. Garima Setia, Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M. Yoga for Gastro Intestinal Problems in Children with Special Needs. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga
  24. 24. Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 91-92. 210. Mangala Gowri VV, Srinivasan AR, Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M. Positive Eugenics: An Ancient Indian Perspective. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 93-97. 211. Kiaan Gupta, Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Samadhi as a State of Health. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13- 24 June 2019. Pg 98-104. 212. Pellissier Auriane, Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Introducing Pranayama to Children with Special Needs. Souvenir of the National Seminar and Workshop on Divyanga Yoga: A Yogic approach to children with special needs. International Day of Yoga celebrations. Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. 13-24 June 2019. Pg 105-108. 213. Bhavanani AB. Some Core Concepts of the Gitananda Yoga Tradition. World Yoga Festival 2019 - Official Programme. Reading, UK. 2019. pg 40-41. 214. Bhavanani AB Chronic Respiratory Disorders and Yoga. In: Sarah Nuttridge, ed. The Global Yoga Therapy Day eBook. Australia: Yoga Mate,2019. pp.20-26. 215. Bhavanani AB. Examination of cardiovascular system. In: Madanmohan Trakroo and Lakshmi Jatiya, editors. Handbook of Practical Physiology. Hyderabad, India; Paras Medical Books Global. 2019. pp.49-51. 216. Bhavanani AB, Sullivan M, Taylor MJ, Wheeler A. Shared Foundations for Practice: The Language of Yoga Therapy. Yoga Therapy Today 2019. 15 (3): 44-47. 217. Kumar S, Subramaniam E, Bhavanani AB, Sarkar S, Balasundaram S. Effect of adjunct yoga therapy in depressive disorders: Findings from a randomized controlled study. Indian J Psychiatry 2019; 61:592-7. 218. Eswari R, Prathima G S, Sanguida A, Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB, Harikrishnan E. Integrated yoga therapy for teaching toothbrushing skills to children with autism spectrum disorder: A qualitative study of parents' perceptions. Yoga Mimamsa 2019;51:43-7. 219. Bhavanani AB. Salutogenesis Approach to Communication. In: Parija S., Adkoli B. (eds) Effective Medical Communication. Springer, Singapore. 2020. pp. 235-245. 220. Soccalingam A, Ramanathan M, Bhavanani AB. Yoga Therapy on Cognitive Function in Neurodevelopmental Disorders. In: Tanu Wadhera & Deepti Kakkar (eds). Interdisciplinary Approaches to Altering Neurodevelopmental Disorders. IGI Global.2020. pp.143-160. VII. SCIENTIFIC ABSTRACTS IN YOGA AND YOGA THERAPY: (84) 1. Effect of yogic breathing exercises on systolic time intervals in normal young adults. Proceedings of the 47th Annual Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India (APPI). Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 45 (5) 2001. Pg. 117. 2. Effect of direction of head on heart rate and blood pressure during Shavasan. Proceedings of the 47th Annual Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India (APPI). Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 45 (5) 2001.pg 60.
  25. 25. 3. Modulation of cold pressor- induced stress by Shavasan in normal adult volunteers. Yogic Prakritik Jeevan Sandesh. 2002; 2 (2, 3, 4): pg. 3. 4. Effect of Pranayama training on cardiac function in normal young adults. Yogic Prakritik Jeevan Sandesh. 2002 ; 2 (2,3,4): pg 4. 5. Effect of Mukh Bhastrika (a Yogic bellows type breathing) on reaction time. Souvenir and abstracts 23rd Annual Conference of the Indian Association of Biomedical Scientists, JIPMER, Pondicherry, 6.10. 2002. Pg 38. 6. Effect of Yoga training on pulmonary functions and handgrip endurance. Souvenir and abstracts 23rd Annual Conference of the Indian Association of Biomedical Scientists, JIPMER, Pondicherry, 6.10. 2002. Pg 37 7. Effect of Suryanamaskar training on pulmonary functions and handgrip endurance. Souvenir and abstracts 23rd Annual Conference of the Indian Association of Biomedical Scientists, JIPMER, Pondicherry, 6.10. 2002. Pg 44 8. A comparative study of the effect of slow and fast Suryanamaskar training on blood pressure and handgrip endurance. Souvenir and abstracts 23rd Annual Conference of the Indian Association of Biomedical Scientists, JIPMER, Pondicherry, 6.10. 2002. Pg 39 9. Effect of Shavasan on heart rate variability in normal student volunteers. Souvenir and abstracts 23rd Annual Conference of the IABMS, JIPMER, Pondicherry, 6.10. 2002. Pg 39 10. Modulation of stress induced by isometric handgrip test in hypertensive patients following yogic relaxation training. Souvenir and abstracts 23rd Annual Conference of the IABMS, JIPMER, Pondicherry, 6.10. 2002. Pg 37. 11. Modulation of cardiovascular response to exercise stress by Yoga training. Proceedings of the 48th Annual Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India (APPI). Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 46 (5) 2002. Pg 67. 12. Review of Shavasana studies. Abstracts of 4th International Conference on Yoga Research and Value Education, Kaivalyadhama, Lonavla 2002. 13. Review of Yoga studies at JIPMER. Souvenir of the Annual Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India (APPI), Pondicherry Branch, April 2003. 14. Integral Psychology of Yoga. Souvenir of the International Seminar on Integral Yoga Psychology conducted by the Pondicherry Psychology Association in collaboration with the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology, Pondicherry, June 2004. 15. Yoga for educators. Souvenir of 2nd International Seminar on Integral Yoga Psychology and 6th National Conference on Integral Education conducted by Pondicherry Psychology Association in collaboration with All India Association for Educational Research, Pondicherry, January 2005. 16. Therapeutic Aspects of Yogic Pranayama. Souvenir of International CME on Yoga Therapy in Current Millennium & Annual Meet of Indian Academy of Yoga organised by Indian Academy of Yoga, Yoga Sadhana Kendra & Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, India - March 2005. 17. Yoga and Modern Medicine: Possible meeting points. Souvenir of International CME on Yoga Therapy in Current Millennium & Annual Meet of Indian Academy of Yoga organised by Indian Academy of Yoga, Yoga Sadhana Kendra & Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, India - March 2005.
  26. 26. 18. De-stress for a happy and healthy life. Workshop manual of the National Workshop on Stress and its Management by Yoga Relaxation Techniques. Organised by Department of Physiology, JIPMER, Pondicherry, 16 to 18 March 2005. Pg 24-25. 19. Therapeutic potential of Pranayama. Proceedings of the 51st Annual Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India (APPI). IJPP 2005; 49 (5) : 22. 20. Physiological benefits of Yoga training. Proceedings of the 51st Annual Conference of Association of Physiologists and Pharmacologists of India (APPI). IJPP 2005; 49 (5): 29. 21. The art of relaxation in Gitananda Yoga. Souvenir of the 2nd International conference on Psychotherapy, Yoga and Spirituality. Haridwar. November 27-29, 2005. pg 53. 22. Introducing integral Yoga education in the teacher training curriculum. Souvenir of the 7th National Conference on Integral Education conducted by the Pondicherry Psychology Association, Pondicherry, January 2006. 23. Yoga for health in children. Abstracts of National Yoga Week 2007. MDNIY, New Delhi. pg 14. 24. The art of relaxation in Gitananda Yoga. Souvenir of the 3rd International conference on Psychotherapy and Yoga. Sagar (MP). November 23-25, 2007. pg 29-30. 25. Yoga for weight reduction. Abstracts of National Yoga Week 2008. MDNIY, New Delhi. pg 24-25. 26. Rheumatological and immunological aspects of aging and the importance of integrated approach of Yoga in senior citizens. Yogic Prakritik Jeevan Sandesh. Jan-March 2009; 7 (4): pg. 19-21. 27. Culturing one’s self though Yoga. Abstracts of 12th National Conference on Developing School Psychology in India conducted by Pondicherry Psychology Association, Jan 2010. pg 51-52. 28. Yoga and stress: A perspective. Souvenir of workshop on Yoga for Stress Management & Personality Development. Anandita Trust, New Delhi at Pondicherry. 2010. Pg 1-2. 29. Culturing oneself. Souvenir of Workshop on Yoga for Stress Management and Personality Development, organized by Anandita Trust, New Delhi at Pondicherry. 2010. Pg 16-17. 30. Yoga and cervical spondylosis. Abstracts of the National Seminar cum Workshop on Role of Yoga in Geriatric Care. ACYER, Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar.2010. pg 14. 31. Immediate effect of sukha pranayama on heart rate and blood pressure of patients with hypertension. Proceedings of National Workshop cum Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention and Management of Hypertension. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March 2010. pg 109. 32. Immediate cardiovascular effects of kaya kriya in normal healthy volunteers. Proceedings of the National Workshop cum Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention and Management of Hypertension. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March 2010. pg 109. 33. Immediate effect of shavasana and savitri pranayama on heart rate and blood pressure of hypertensive patients. Proceedings of National Workshop cum Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention & Management of Hypertension. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. Mar 2010: p110. 34. Immediate effect of chandra nadi pranayama on heart rate and blood pressure of hypertensive patients Proceedings of the National Workshop cum Seminar on Role of Yoga
  27. 27. in Prevention and Management of Hypertension. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March 2010. pg 111. 35. Immediate effect of pranava pranayama in patients of hypertension Proceedings of the National Workshop cum Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention and Management of Hypertension. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March 2010. pg 111. 36. Immediate effects of yoga nidra on heart rate and blood pressure Proceedings of the National Workshop cum Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention and Management of Hypertension. ACTYER, JIPMER, Pondicherry. March 2010. pg 112. 37. Teaching Concepts and Techniques of Yoga to Children. Abstracts of the National Seminar cum Workshop on Role of Yoga in Respiratory Tract Disorders with Special Reference to Bronchial Asthma. ACYER, Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar.2011. pg 14. 38. Yoga for Breathing Disorders. Abstracts of the National Seminar cum Workshop on Role of Yoga in Respiratory Tract Disorders with Special Reference to Bronchial Asthma. ACYER, Gujarat Ayurved University, Jamnagar.2011. pg 19-20. 39. A Study of Swara (Nasal Dominance) Pattern With Reference to Different Phases of the Lunar Cycle. First international conference on yoga for health and social transformation. Organized by the University of Patanjali & Patanjali Research Foundation, Haridwar, India. Jan 2011. Pg. 148. 40. Immediate effect of suryanadi and chandranadi on short term heart rate variability in healthy volunteers. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2011; 55 (5 supplement) : 43-44. 41. Yoga and the educational process. Souvenir of the 19th International conference on frontiers in yoga research and its applications (INCOFYRA). Organized by sVYASA, Bengaluru, India. Dec 2011. Pg. 122. 42. Effect of yoga therapy on reaction time, biochemical parameters and wellness score of peri and post-menopausal diabetic patients. Proceedings of National Workshop-cum-Seminar on Role of Yoga in Prevention and Management of DM. ACYTER, JIPMER. Mar 2011. p 97-98. 43. Immediate effect of shavasana on short term heart rate variability in heart failure patients. Abstracts of the International Conference on Cardiovascular Research Convergence. February 2012. AIIMS, New Delhi. Pg 141. 44. HRV as a research tool in yoga. CME–cum- Workshop on “Heart rate variability: a diagnostic and research tool.” Department of Physiology, MGMCRI, Puducherry. 12.06.2012. pp 30. 45. Impact of yoga-based lifestyle intervention for distal symmetric polyneuropathy associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus. X Diabetic Foot Study Group Meeting, Berlin-Potsdam, Germany, 28-30, September 2012. P 47 46. Psychosomatic mechanisms of yoga. Souvenir and proceedings of the National Conference on Mind Body medicine. Department of Physiology, JNMC, DMIMSDU, Wardha, Maharasthra. 21.12.2012. pp 13. 47. Differential effects of uninostril and alternate nostril pranayamas on cardiovascular parameters and reaction time. Abstracts of the 7th International Conference on Yoga at Kaivalyadhama, Maharasthra. 27 -30 December, 2012. pp 18-19. 48. Immediate effect of chandranadi pranayam on heart rate variability and cardiovascular parameters in patients of diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Abstracts of 2nd international
  28. 28. conference on yoga for health and social transformation. Organized by the University of Patanjali and Patanjali Research Foundation, Haridwar, India. January, 2013. Pg. 120. 49. Health, rejuvenation and longevity: an ayurvedic perspective. Abstracts of ‘Sanjeevita 2013′, the First Annual Summit on ‘Current Concepts in Integrative Medicine’ organized by the Central Inter-Disciplinary Research Facility (CIDRF) in collaboration with Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. September 6th 2013, MGMC&RI, Pondicherry. Pg. 48. 50. Yoga and modern medicine: need for integration. Abstracts of ‘Sanjeevita 2013′, the First Annual Summit on ‘Current Concepts in Integrative Medicine’ organized by the Central Inter-Disciplinary Research Facility (CIDRF) in collaboration with Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. September 6th 2013, MGMC&RI, Pondicherry. Pg. 48-49. 51. Effect of yoga training on cardiorespiratory health in obese subjects. Abstracts of ‘Sanjeevita 2013′, the First Annual Summit on ‘Current Concepts in Integrative Medicine’ organized by the Central Inter-Disciplinary Research Facility (CIDRF) in collaboration with Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. September 6th 2013, MGMC&RI, Pondicherry. Pg. 49. 52. Yoga works, but how? Abstracts of ‘Sanjeevita 2013′, the First Annual Summit on ‘Current Concepts in Integrative Medicine’ organized by the Central Inter-Disciplinary Research Facility (CIDRF) in collaboration with Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. September 6th 2013, MGMC&RI, Pondicherry. Pg. 49-50. 53. Immediate cardiovascular effects of pranayamas in patients of hypertension. Abstracts of ‘Sanjeevita 2013′, the First Annual Summit on ‘Current Concepts in Integrative Medicine’ organized by the Central Inter-Disciplinary Research Facility (CIDRF) in collaboration with Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry. September 6th 2013, MGMC&RI, Pondicherry. Pg. 50. 54. Effect of 12 weeks of pranayama training on tested basal physiological parameters in young, healthy volunteers. Indian J Physiol Pharmacol 2013; 57 (5 supplement) : 122-23. 55. Yoga improves psychophysical health of nursing students. Abstracts of the National Yoga Week 2014. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2014. Pg 21. 56. Introducing integral yoga education for the youth. Abstracts of the National Yoga Week 2014. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2014. Pg 22. 57. Therapeutic potential of meditation. Souvenir of the CME on “Sleep, consciousness and meditation: neurological correlates.” Department of Physiology and CYTER, MGMCRI, Puducherry. 27.11.2014. pg 25 58. Meditation the inner Yoga. Souvenir of the CME on “Sleep, consciousness and meditation: neurological correlates.” Department of Physiology and CYTER, MGMCRI, Puducherry. 27.11.2014. pg 30-35 59. Role of yoga in non-communicable diseases. Abstracts of the National Yoga Week 2015. MDNIY, New Delhi, Feb 2015. Pg 6-7. 60. Experiencing deeper relaxation through Gitananda Yoga. Abstracts of 8th International Conference on Yoga and Education, Kaivalyadhama, Lonavla -27-30 December 2015. Pg 19. 61. Adaptive resilience exercises as envisioned in yoga. Proceedings of National Conference on Chronobiology & Health. MGMCRI, SBV, Pondicherry. 18-19 March 2016. pp 37-38. 62. Bhavanani AB. Power of Pranayama. Abstracts of International Conference on Yoga for Body & Beyond. Ministry of AYUSH, Govt of India. New Delhi. 22-23 June 2016. pg 20.
  29. 29. 63. Restoring human values in medicine: Role of Yoga. National Conference on Changing Trends in Health Professions Education (NC-CTHPE 2016). SBV, Pondicherry. 18-21 Aug 2016. pp.85-86. 64. Psychophysiological benefits of yoga training in physiotherapy students. National Conference on Changing Trends in Health Professions Education (NC-CTHPE 2016). SBV, Pondicherry. 18-21 Aug 2016. pp.87-88. 65. Yoga for nursing students: rationale and psychophysical benefits. National Conference on Changing Trends in Health Professions Education (NC-CTHPE 2016). SBV, Pondicherry. 18-21 Aug 2016. pp.95-96 66. A comparative study of the effect of yogic relaxing asanas and pranayamas on HRV and perceived stress in healthy young volunteers. 10th Annual Conference of Association of Physiologists of Tamil Nadu (ENVOCCON). Sri Balaji Medical College and Hospital, Bharat University, Chennai. 9-11 September 2016. Pp. 202. 67. Mental Health and Wellbeing through Yoga. Book of abstracts. 6th InSPA International Conference and 3rdInternational Conference of the Department of Applied Psychology of Pondicherry University. Pondicherry, 13-15 October 2016. 68. Enhancing Management of Type 2 Diabetes through Yoga. Souvenir of the CME on ‘Translational Medicine in the Diagnosis and Management of Diabetes Mellitus’, organized by Dept of Biochemistry, MGMCRI, Pondicherry on 10 November 2016. 69. Vasanthan S, Raghul S, Bhavanani AB, Jaiganesh K. Effect of overnight sleep deprivation on autonomic function test and perceived stress in young healthy medical professionals. Abstracts of SYMMEDCON 2017, International conference on Stress, Yoga, Mind-Body Medicine. Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai. 2- 4 January 2017. Pg 54. 70. Bhavanani AB. Role of Yoga in prevention and management of lifestyle disorders. Proceeding & abstracts of the Golden Jubilee International Conference of Indian Pharmacological Society, Southern Region – 2017 at MGMCRI, Puducherry on 4 & 5 July 2017. Pg 63-65. 71. Uthiravelu P, Jaiganesh K, A B Bhavanani, Mohamed Hanifah. Effect of eight weeks yoga therapy on blood pressure, heart rate variability and oxidative stress markers in newly diagnosed essential hypertension. Abstracts of SYMMEDCON 2018, 2nd International conference on Stress, Yoga, Mind-Body Medicine. Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai. January 2018. Pg 161 72. Selvakumar S, Jaiganesh K, Srinivasan AR, Bhavanani AB. Effect of yogic intervention on resting heart rate variability and markers of oxidative stress in geriatric volunteers. Abstracts of SYMMEDCON 2018, 2nd International conference on Stress, Yoga, Mind-Body Medicine. Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai. January 2018. Pg 165. 73. Bhavanani AB, Ramanathan M, Dayanidy G, Madanmohan Trakroo and Renuka K. A Comparative Study of the Differential Effects of Short Term Asana and Pranayama Training on Reaction Time. Annals of SBV 2018; 7 (1): 90. 74. Bhavanani AB. Role of Yogic relaxation in cardiac rehabilitation. Souvenir of AYUSH International Conference on Yoga for Public Health, Goa Kala Academy. 12-13 November 2018. Pg 21.
  30. 30. 75. Adkoli BV, Bhavanani AB, Dayanidy G, and Meena Ramanathan. Can Yoga be incorporated in the Curriculum of Health Professions Education? The experience from Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed University), Pondicherry. NCHPE 2018, Nagpur. 76. Bhavanani AB. The role of yoga in multidimensional detoxification. Conference Souvenir. STOX2018. Pondicherry. 13 & 14 December 2018.Pg 5. 77. Bhavanani AB. Role of Yoga in Health & Disease. Compilation of Abstract, International workshop on Holistic approach of Yoga Therapy in health and Disease as part of International Health Research Convention 2019 from Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed University), Pondicherry. 20 July 2019. pp 9-10. 78. Artchoudane Soccalingam, Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Meena Ramanathan. A Significant Improvement in Physical Activity and Quality of Well-Being in Patients with COPD: an Adjuvant Yoga Therapy Report. Compilation of Abstract, International workshop on Holistic approach of Yoga Therapy in health and Disease as part of International Health Research Convention 2019 from Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed University), Pondicherry. 20 July 2019. pp 10-11. 79. Balaji Rajasekaran, Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Meena Ramanathan. Effectiveness of Adjuvant Yoga Therapy in Type- II Diabetes Mellitus: A Randomized Control Trial. Compilation of Abstract, International workshop on Holistic approach of Yoga Therapy in health and Disease as part of International Health Research Convention 2019 from Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed University), Pondicherry. 20 July 2019. pp 11-12. 80. Dayanidy G, Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Meena Ramanathan. Evaluating Cardiovascular Changes after a Single Yoga Session: A Retrospective Study. Compilation of Abstract, International workshop on Holistic approach of Yoga Therapy in health and Disease as part of International Health Research Convention 2019 from Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed University), Pondicherry. 20 July 2019. pp 12-13. 81. Garima Setia, Ananda Balayogi Bhavanani, Meena Ramanathan, Sajeeth Manikanda Prabu. Effect of Yoga Practices on Non-Ulcer Dyspepsia: A Case Report. Compilation of Abstract, International workshop on Holistic approach of Yoga Therapy in health and Disease as part of International Health Research Convention 2019 from Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed University), Pondicherry. 20 July 2019. pp 14-15. 82. Rajalakshmi B, Meena Ramanathan, Ananda Balayogi Bavanani, Sridharan R. Holistic Approach by Integrating Yoga and Siddha Medicine in the Management of Type 2 Diabetes - A Prospective Cohort Study. Compilation of Abstract, International workshop on Holistic approach of Yoga Therapy in health and Disease as part of International Health Research Convention 2019 from Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (Deemed University), Pondicherry. 20 July 2019. p 20. 83. Bhavanani AB. Yoga Therapy as a complementary medicine. 21st Century Trends in Medical Education and Sciences. AIMST, Kedah, Malaysia. 10-12 October 2019.pp 32. 84. Bhavanani AB. Integrating yoga therapy within the modern medical system. Yoga Sudha 2020; 36 (1): 28. VIII. PUBLISHED NUMEROUS ARTICLES IN:
  31. 31. • YOGA LIFE. International Journal of Yoga Jivana Satsangha (International), Ananda Ashram, Pondicherry. • INTEGRAL YOGA MAGAZINE, Yogville, USA • YOGA SADHANA Journal. Yoga Journal of the Lotus Yoga Retreat, New Zealand. • YOGA VIJNANA, Journal of MDNIY, New Delhi, India • YOGA NEWS. e-newsletter of the International Yogalayam • NISARGOPACHAR VARTA. Journal of National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune, India. • KAIVALYADHAMA NEWSLETTER from Lonavla, India • YOGA STUDIES. Tri-annual e-newsletter of the Yoga Research and Education Center (YREC) and International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT), USA. • INTERNATIONAL LIGHT. Yoga Journal of International Yoga Teachers Association (IYTA), Australia. • YOGIC PRAKRITIK JEEVAN SANDESH. Newsletter of CCRYN, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi. • SOUVENIR OF INTERNATIONAL YOGA FESTIVAL, Tourism Dept, Govt. of Pondicherry. 2001, 2002 and 2003. • WEEKLY YOGA COLUMN in Tamil newspaper DHINAGARAN : Sept 2004 –Mar 2006. • EDITOR OF INTERNATIONAL YOGA FESTIVAL SOUVENIR, Tourism Dept, Govt. of Pondicherry. (2002, 2003 and 2004). • WEEKLY YOGA COLUMN in Tamil newspaper MALAR PLUS from Aug 2005 –Mar 2006. • WEEKLY YOGA COLUMN in Tamil magazine DEVI July –August 2006. • TATTVALOKA. Journal of Sri Sringeri Sharadha Peetham, India. • COMPILED BULLETIN OF ACYTER, JIPMER –2009 (July and October editions), 2010 (January, April, July and Oct editions), 2011 (January, April, July and Oct editions). PHD GUIDE / CO-GUIDE /EXAMINER: 1. Invited to be examiner for Doctor of Philosophy thesis on “Understanding Modern Yoga Pedagogy and Curriculum: An Interpretive Study Exploring Sense-Making by Senior Western Yoga Teacher-Trainers” at University of Southern Queensland (USQ), Toowoomba, Queensland, Australia in 2016. 2. Invited to be an examiner for Doctor of Philosophy thesis on “Effect of yoga based lifestyle intervention on cardiovascular variables, psychopathologies and cognitive functions in hypertension patients” at the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (Deemed University), Bengaluru, India in 2017. 3. Member of the KHYF Therapy Evaluation Board since April 2017. Evaluating Yoga therapy project submissions from students of the Yoga therapy certification through KHYF International. 4. Guide for following candidates: 1. Dr R Balaji- MPhil Yoga therapy 2016, SBV
  32. 32. 2. Mr Archudane- MPhil Yoga therapy 2016, SBV 3. Mr G Dayanidy-PhD Yoga Therapy 2017, SBV 4. Mr Kiaan Gupta - MPhil Yoga therapy 2018, SBV 5. Ms Garima Setia -PhD Yoga Therapy 2018, SBV 6. Mrs Priya Felix Philip -PhD Yoga Therapy 2018, SBV 5. Co-guide for following candidates: 1. Dr. Rajeswari A -DM (Neuro) – JIPMER -2012- The effect of a yogic relaxation technique (pranava yoga) on cerebrovascular circulation as measured by TCD in patients with recent ischemic stroke 2. Dr. Vasanthan S- (PhD)-SBV-2013-17: A comparative study on the effect of yogic relaxing asans and pranayams on heart rate variability and perceived stress in healthy young volunteers. 3. Dr. Anirban Dutta - (MD General medicine)-SBV (2015)- Assessment of fasting lipid profile in chronic kidney disease and the effect of yoga therapy. 4. Mr. Uthiravelu P- (PhD)-SBV (2016)- Effect of yoga therapy on autonomic function and biochemical parameters in patients with newly diagnosed essential hypertension: A randomized controlled trial. 5. Dr. Selvakumar S- (PhD)-SBV (2016)- Effect of yogic intervention on oxidative stress and cellular aging in elderly volunteers. 6. Abishek K. (MBBS Student-ICMR-2016). The efficacy of bhramari pranayama in relieving symptoms of chronic rhinosinusitis - a randomized study. 7. Rahul S. (MBBS Student-ICMR-2016). Effect of overnight sleep deprivation on autonomic function test and perceived stress in young healthy volunteers. 8. Mrs Mangala Gowri - (PhD)-SBV (2016)- Yoga in DM. 9. Dr. Suriyakumar- (MD Psychiatry)-SBV (2016)- Yoga in depression. 10. Dr Venkatesh Kumar- (MD General Medicine) SBV (2017)- Yoga in COPD 11. Dr R Balaji PhD-SBV-2017 12. Dr Vasundhara-MPhil -SBV2017-18 13. Mr Artchudane S-PhD Yoga Therapy 2018, SBV 14. Dr B Rajalakshmi -PhD Yoga Therapy 2018, SBV BHARATA NATYAM ARTISTE, TEACHER AND CHOREOGRAPHER: • He was a performer of Bharatanatyam and has performed all over India and notably at the ABHAI National Dance Festival in 1992. Following his father's Maha Samadhi on Dec. 29- 1993 he has stopped his dance performances and instead, focused his attention on Dance Choreography, especially in the rhythmic aspect for Yoganjali Natyalayam. • He has helped to choreograph 12 Major Dance Dramas and 13 Mini Dance Dramas for Yoganjali Natyalayam in the last 15 years. His students who have completed Nine Year Diplomas & Seven Year Certificates from Yoganjali Natyalayam and performed their Bharatanatyam Arangetram include V Renukadevi (2001), Padma M Prashanthini (2002), D
  33. 33. Lakshmi (2005), Shreya Agrawal (2008), R Sruti (2008), Shilpa Balaji (2009), T Tamilarasan (2009), G Kanimozhi (2009), U Kokila (2009), G Charulatha (2009), N Ponghuzhali (2011), J Sangavi (2014) and I Krishnaveni (2016). • In the last few years he has CO-DIRECTED the “Ramavathara” (2003), “Pancha Maha Bhuta” (2004), “Jayadeva’s Dasavathara” (2005) , “Navagraha Vazhipaadu: A homage to the Navagrahas” (2006), “Karna Charitram” (2007), Namashivaya Vazhga – The Story of Thiru Gnana Sambandar (2008), Panchali Sabadam (2009), Muruga Muruga (2010), Shakunthala (2011), Thamizh Moothatti Avvai (2012), Iyarkaiyai Vanangiduvom– Homage to Mother Nature (2013), Lingashtakam (2014), Navarasam (2015), Pancha Maha Devigal (2016), and Trishakti (2018). • He has also recently composed the music as well as choreographed five complete Bharatanatyam Margams (the classical performing repertoire) with more than five dozen compositions that could be called an “Ananda Nartana Margam”. He has composed the lyrics and music and choreographed many Bharatanatyam items including Ganeshanjali, Alarippu, Kouthvams, Pushpanjalis, Jathiswarams, Shabdams, Varnams, Keerthanam, Padams, Thillanas and Mangalams. • He has composed more than 100 songs in various ragas and talas with deep spiritual insights set to melody and rhythm. He has also composed several songs in English and Italian (with Dr Sangeeta Laura Biagi). YOGA AND YOGA THERAPY RESEARCH EXPERIENCE: • DIRECTOR: Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research (CYTER), MGMC&RI, Pondicherry under Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth from 3.5.2017 onwards. • DEPUTY DIRECTOR: Centre for Yoga Therapy Education and Research (CYTER), MGMC&RI, Pondicherry under Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth from 11.7.2013 to 2.5.2017. • PROGRAMME COORDINATOR ACYTER (Advanced Centre for Yoga Therapy, Education and Research), JIPMER from 4.3.2009 to 10.7.2013. • SENIOR RESEARCH FELLOW in CCRYN (Union Health Ministry, New Delhi) sponsored Yoga Project in Department of Physiology, JIPMER from November 2000 to February 2004. • SENIOR RESEARCH FELLOW in DIPAS (Union Defense Ministry, New Delhi) sponsored Yoga Project in Department of Physiology, JIPMER- April to December 2004. • Associated with the Pondicherry Govt. Sponsored DSTE Yoga project in the Physiology Department at JIPMER during 2001-02. • Associated with the Pranayama and cardiac function study conducted by Dr K Udupa in JIPMER during 2001-02. • Conducted the Effect of direction of head on heart rate and blood pressure study at JIPMER during 2001. • Conducted the Pranayama and reaction time study conducted in JIPMER during 2002. • Associated with the Hypertension and Yoga study conducted by Dr Vijayalakshmi in JIPMER during 2002. JIPMER Intramural Research Project. • Associated with the Heart Rate Variability and Shavasan study conducted in JIPMER during 2002. ICMR student project.
  34. 34. • Associated with the Slow and Fast Pranayama Study conducted in JIPMER during 2002. ICMR student project. • Conducted studies of the • Pattern of nasal dominance with reference to different phases of the lunar cycle at ICYER, Pondicherry during December 2003-January 2004. • Acute effect of mukha bhastrika on children with mental retardation, Pondicherry during June-August 2010. • Immediate effects of suryanamaskar on reaction time and heart rate in female volunteers, Pondicherry during 2011-12. • Immediate effect of forced uni-nostril / alternate nostril breathing on heart rate, blood pressure and reaction time, Pondicherry during 2011-12. • Immediate effect of savitri pranayama in sitting and supine positions, Pondicherry during 2011-12. Coordinated Yoga & Yoga Therapy Research Studies (ACYTER, JIPMER 2009-13): • Patient Feedback Survey and Retrospective Wellness Questionnaire was completed for 100 patients in June 2011 and published in ACYTER bulletin of July2011 • Immediate effect of sukha pranayama on heart rate and blood pressure of patients with hypertension • Immediate cardiovascular effects of kaya kriya in normal healthy volunteers • Immediate effect of shavasana and savitri pranayama on heart rate and blood pressure of hypertensive patients • Immediate effect of chandra nadi pranayama on heart rate and blood pressure of hypertensive patients • Immediate cardiovascular effects of shavasana and pranava pranayama on heart rate and blood pressure of hypertensive patients • Immediate effects of yoga nidra on heart rate and blood pressure • Immediate effect of pranava pranayama in patients of hypertension • Effect of yoga training on reaction time, blood glucose and lipid profile of female diabetes mellitus patients. • Effect of yoga training on heart rate, blood pressure and lipid profile of patients with essential hypertension • Effect of yoga therapy on cardiac autonomic functions and oxidative stress in prehypertensive subjects: a randomized controlled study. • Effect of yoga therapy on cardiac function, response to exercise, oxidative stress and quality of life in heart failure patients: a randomized controlled trial. • Effect of 12 week yoga therapy as a lifestyle intervention in patients of type 2 diabetes mellitus with distal symmetric polyneuropathy – A randomized controlled study. • Effect of yoga therapy on cardiac autonomic function in patients of essential hypertension – A randomized controlled study.
  35. 35. • Effects of slow and fast pranayams on pulmonary function, handgrip strength and endurance in young healthy volunteers – A randomized controlled trial. • Effect of yoga training on autonomic functions and reaction time in young healthy females during different phases of menstrual cycle. • Effect of pranayam on maximal exercise performance, pulmonary function, recovery heart rate and blood pressure in healthy adults. • A pilot study on immediate effect of chandranadi and suryanadi pranayam on heart rate variability in healthy volunteers. • A pilot study on acute effect of anulom vilom pranayam on heart rate variability in healthy volunteers. • A pilot study on effect of respiratory rate on heart rate variability in healthy volunteers. • Immediate effect of 5 minutes chandranadi pranayam on heart rate variability in hypertensive patients. • Immediate effect of 5 minutes chandranadi pranayam on heart rate variability in Diabetes mellitus patients. • Acute effect of 5 minutes chandranadi pranayam on heart rate variability in patients with diabetes mellitus and hypertension. • Immediate effect of suryanadi pranayam on heart rate and blood pressure of hypertensive patients. • Effect of yoganidra on short term HRV in heart failure patients. • Effect of mid trimester yoga on the incidence of preeclampsia in high risk women. • Effect of slow and fast pranayams on cognitive and autonomic parameters in young healthy subjects. • CASE STUDIES: a) Effect of yoga on sub clinical hypothyroidism. b) Effect of yoga in newly diagnosed hypertension. c) Effect of yoga in a patient of long standing diabetes and hypertension. d) Case report on COAD in an adult. e) Case report on bronchial asthma in a 4 year old child. f) Case report on Obesity g) Case report on DM with ketoacidosis MAJOR PAPER PRESENTATIONS (YOGA AND YOGA THERAPY) AT CONFERENCES: 1. Presented a paper entitled “Effect of Mukh Bhastrika (a Yogic bellows type breathing) on reaction time” at the 23rd Annual Conference of the Indian Association of Biomedical Scientists, JIPMER, Pondicherry, Oct 2002. 2. Presented a paper entitled “Integral Psychology of Yoga” at the International Seminar on Integral Yoga Psychology conducted by the Pondicherry Psychology Association in collaboration with the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology, Pondicherry, June 2004.

