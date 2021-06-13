Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curso tutorizado: “El desarrollo de la función directiva”. PLANES DE MEJORA educativo: Impulsar la acción tutorial individ...
profesorado: Potenciar el trabajo en equipo de los profesores a través de los departamentos y la formación de equipos de c...
proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje: Hacer de la evaluación, tanto por parte del profesorado como del alumnado, un verdade oceso...
AS Y AS EN LAS TICIPE. AR LA ALUACIÓN Y UACIÓN E EN A SU NCIÓN IVA, CIÓN OLÓGICA, NACIÓN ROS ES, ETC. Equipo Directivo Cla...
organización del centro: Mantener relaciones de colaboración y apoyo con otras instituciones tanto educativas como sociale...
Curso tutorizado: “El desarrollo de la función directiva”. PLANES DE MEJORA USO DE LAS TICS. (POTENCIAR EL USO DE LAS TIC´...
alfabetización alumnado n proyecto de matinal escolar. Equipo directivo y responsable TIC Aula Althia, ordenadores y table...
LDAD Y ACIÓN, DO EL PLAN RCA EL II TRATÉGICO LDAD DE NIDADES OMBRES Y DE CLM Orientadora, Claustro y Consejo Educativa 21/...
Education
33 views
Jun. 13, 2021

5.2 PLANES DE MEJORA

Plan de mejora para un centro escolar público de Educación Primaria.

5.2 PLANES DE MEJORA

  1. 1. Curso tutorizado: “El desarrollo de la función directiva”. PLANES DE MEJORA educativo: Impulsar la acción tutorial individual y de grupo como instrumento esencial para llevar a cabo la orientación educati , así como las diversificaciones y adaptaciones curriculares de los alumnos. FOMENTAR Y FACILITAR EL TRABAJO COOPERATIVO DE LOS EQUIPOS DOCENTES Y LA COORDINACIÓN EN LAS TAREA PLANIFICACIÓN, PROGRAMACIÓN, EVALUACIÓN, APOYO Y REFUERZO DE LOS ALUMNOS. RESPONSABLES RECURSOS CALENDARIOS INDICADORES ACIÓN DE DE ACCIÓN L QUE E CON LOS NTES ES OS, ES Y S) Equipo directivo, CCP. Coordinadores de nivel. Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se ha creado y rev Plan de Acción Tuto R UN PLAN URA DEL COMISIÓN DE BIBLIOTECA FONDO DE LA BIBLIOTECA DE AULA, DE CENTRO Y DE LA LOCALIDAD Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se ha creado el Pla Lectura del Centro.
  2. 2. profesorado: Potenciar el trabajo en equipo de los profesores a través de los departamentos y la formación de equipos de ciclo MANTENER RELACIONES DE PARTICIPACIÓN, COLABORACIÓN Y APOYO ENTRE LOS DOCENTES RESPONSABLES RECURSOS CALENDARIOS INDICADORES un ambiente de picio para que es se involucren del centro. Equipo directivo Claustro de profesores Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - El ambiente de convivencia del cen sido adecuado. como equipo na conducta e colaboración. Equipo directivo Claustro Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - El Equipo directiv mantiene una actitu abierta y colaborativ e diferentes para potenciar e proyectos del Equipo Directivo CCP Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se han creado comisiones para ges los diferentes proye del Centro. Curso tutorizado: “El desarrollo de la función directiva”. PLANES DE MEJORA
  3. 3. proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje: Hacer de la evaluación, tanto por parte del profesorado como del alumnado, un verdade oceso educativo en general y de cada alumno en particular y, a su vez, hacer de la evaluación un instrumento de motivación y auto FACILITAR Y PARTICIPAR CON LA ADMINISTRACIÓN EN LA EVALUACIÓN INTERNA Y EXTERNA DEL CENTR RESPONSABLES RECURSOS CALENDARIOS INDICADORES RAR CON LA EDUCATIVA AS LAS DAS SOBRE CIÓN A, DE STICO Y DEL ORADO. Equipo Directivo y Docente Claustro de profesores Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 R INFORMES BARRERAS, S Y TAS DE EN LOS OS ÁMBITOS ACIÓN. Equipo Directivo, CCP y Equipo de Orientación Claustro y Orientadora, Servicio de Orientación de la Delegación Provincial. Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 AR Y R EL NAMIENTO L DEL LA IÓN Y ENTO R Y LOS DOS DE LAS CIONES Equipo Directivo, Claustro, Consejo Escolar Claustro de profesores Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25
  4. 4. AS Y AS EN LAS TICIPE. AR LA ALUACIÓN Y UACIÓN E EN A SU NCIÓN IVA, CIÓN OLÓGICA, NACIÓN ROS ES, ETC. Equipo Directivo Claustro Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se recogen prueba autoevaluación doce el PAT. E LA CIÓN DEL UN O MUTUO L ALUMNO CENTE PARA RA ICA CON OS ARIOS EN EAS Y ES. Claustro de profesores Claustro Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se hacen pequeños comentarios junto a trabajos y exámenes nuestros alumnos.
  5. 5. organización del centro: Mantener relaciones de colaboración y apoyo con otras instituciones tanto educativas como sociale aborales, etc. INTENSIFICAR LOS CONTACTOS CON NUESTRO IES DE REFERENCIA RESPONSABLES RECURSOS CALENDARIOS INDICADORES ER LAS NES AL O Y FINAL O CON EL E. VO DEL IES. Directores Ambos centros Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se han realizado la reuniones previstas PGA. AR LA PACIÓN DEL ORADO EN VIDADES A. Equipo directivo Claustro y AMPA Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se han realizado la actividades complementarias pr en la PGA. PAR EN ADES ALES Y IVAS CON ITUCIONES TRA AD ECA, DE LA NSTITUTO AL DE ES, ETC.). Jefe de Estudios y coordinadores de nivel Alumnado, instituciones y claustro Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Existe una particip adecuada y positiva.
  6. 6. Curso tutorizado: “El desarrollo de la función directiva”. PLANES DE MEJORA USO DE LAS TICS. (POTENCIAR EL USO DE LAS TIC´S Y RECURSOS TECNOLÓGICOS EN EL AU EN EL CENTRO HACIA UN APRENDIZAJE SIGNIFICATIVO ACORDE A LA REALIDAD. RESPONSABLES RECURSOS CALENDARIOS INDICADORES estrategia digital acorde con los n la LOMLOE ). Equipo directivo Claustro Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se ha establecido u estrategia digital del centro. ura de e TIC. Equipo directivo Claustro de profesores Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se ha creado la fig responsable TIC. el uso de digitales y en recursos ning, STEAM, Equipo directivo Claustro de profesores, aula Althia. Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Aumenta la deman formativa sobre esto aspectos.
  7. 7. alfabetización alumnado n proyecto de matinal escolar. Equipo directivo y responsable TIC Aula Althia, ordenadores y tablets plan META Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se ha iniciado la pu en marcha de la tele matinal. a participación rofesorado y el en la apertura a nuevos igitales. Equipo directivo, responsable de formación y responsable TIC Claustro Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Aumenta la partici en los medios digita s barreras as para facilitar n de las TIC or parte del o. Equipo directivo y responsable TIC Claustro Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se ha mejorado el las TIC. LAS MEDIDAS COEDUCATIVAS: LA PROMOCIÓN DE LA IGUALDAD, TOLERANCIA Y SIDAD; PREVENCIÓN DE COMPORTAMIENTOS DISCRIMINATORIOS Y DE LA VIOLENCI O ENTRE EL ALUMNADO IMPULSAR EN EL CENTRO UN MODELO DE EDUCACIÓN MÁS IGUALITARIO Y COEDUCATIVO EN LOS DISTIN ÁMBITOS EDUCATIVOS. RESPONSABLES RECURSOS CALENDARIOS INDICADORES CER LA DEL ABLE DE AD. Consejo Escolar Claustro de profesores y miembros del Consejo Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se establece la figu Responsable de Igu AR UN PLAN Equipo Directivo, Miembros Comunidad Curso escolar: - Se ha elaborado el
  8. 8. LDAD Y ACIÓN, DO EL PLAN RCA EL II TRATÉGICO LDAD DE NIDADES OMBRES Y DE CLM Orientadora, Claustro y Consejo Educativa 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 de Igualdad. N LA ECA ERÍA .” Comisión de biblioteca y lectura Fondo de la biblioteca escolar Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se crea una estante violeta en la Bibliote ER CHARLAS RES OS A LAS S SOBRE ACIÓN. Equipo Directivo, Orientadora, AMPA. Centro de la Mujer Curso escolar: 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 - Se planifican activi de interés para las fa sobre coeducación.

