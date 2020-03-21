Conte coronavirus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ABECEART I EL CORONAVIRUS
Hi havia una vegada en un pa�s molt i molt proper, un virus conegut amb el nom de coronavirus.
El coronavirus volia conquistar tot el m�n.
Com no tenia cames, ho feia tot saltant de persona en persona.
Les dones i els homes m�s forts van intentar parar-lo. Per� com el virus era tant petit, sempre aconseguia escapar-se.
Tothom es preguntava: Qu� podem fer per aturar-lo?
Un nen i una nena van tenir una idea! El virus no te cames i fa servir les nostres.
Si ens quedem a casa, el virus no podr� seguir avan�ant!
Aix� va ser com van poder guanyar al virus.
