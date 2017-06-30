Lmcp1532bandarberpusatkanrumahibadah

LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN TUGASAN 11: BANDAR BERPUSATKAN RUMAH IBADAH NAMA: SYAMSYATHUL MARDIAH BINTI AKBAR ALI P...
SOALAN • Dapatkan gambar-gambar bandar yang berpusatkan rumah ibadah. Masukkan dalam Power Point dan serahkan
  1. 1. LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN TUGASAN 11: BANDAR BERPUSATKAN RUMAH IBADAH NAMA: SYAMSYATHUL MARDIAH BINTI AKBAR ALI PENSYARAH: PROF DATO’ IR. REZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K RAHMAT
  2. 2. SOALAN • Dapatkan gambar-gambar bandar yang berpusatkan rumah ibadah. Masukkan dalam Power Point dan serahkan
  3. 3. PUTRAJAYA
  4. 4. KUALA LUMPUR
  5. 5. CHINA ROME
  6. 6. TAMIL NADU BANGKOK
  7. 7. ISTANBUL BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, BRUNEI
  8. 8. MEKAH MADINAH

×