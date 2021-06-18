Successfully reported this slideshow.
Real Estate
Jun. 18, 2021

Learn everything about emi calculations

If you have queries related to EMI. Then here is the right guide for you. Learn everything about EMI calculations and much more.

Learn everything about emi calculations

  1. 1. Learn everything about EMI calculations When your dreams get bigger and so you tend to invest bigger. So why wait, go ahead do your investment. Now it is possible to achieve your dream house to the dream car. But how is possible? Learn everything about EMI calculations and much more. To achieve financial expenses for a longer tenure. Like home loans, home renovation, buying a car, etc. This investment comes with a hefty amount. Therefore, many people take loan facilities from banks or other financial institutions. This amount can be paid back easily through a small quantity of amount every month for a limited period of years. This process is called monthly installments (EMIs). In the current scenario of rising inflation. The process paying back through EMI’s. It has become hassle-free and reduces the burden. Let’s explore more detail about this topic. What is an EMI? EMI is an abbreviation for Equated Monthly Installment (EMI). This term implies that there will be a fixed amount of money. Therefore, you need to only pay back that amount. To the source of from where you borrowed the amount. Whether it is from banks or other financial institutions. But there is a specific time period over 6 months to many years. The time duration totally depends on how the much is amount is to be repaid. Similarly, on the bank’s policies, etc.
  2. 2. Most importantly, an individual needs to make these payments on a particular fixed date of every month. If you can’t remember the date every month then you can do auto debut facilities. Similarly, you can choose any convenient mode online or offline. Components of EMI Most importantly there are two components. There is principal repayment and interest. So during the early years, there will be an interest amount. Moreover, at the end of loan tenure, the principal amount includes a major part of the EMI payment. Over the period of time, the interest cost becomes comparatively low. What is the amortization schedule? This the most important part of the EMI schedule. The amortization schedule is a detailed chart that demonstrates the thorough loan details. So there is clearly giving breakup of the EMI payments. Moreover, It has in-depth details about the principal and interest amount for a particular payment. Therefore, this schedule will benefit an individual to understand the process of how the loan will progress through the tenure. Most importantly, the amortization table consists of scheduled payments. The principal amount is taken and the overall interest expense with scheduled payment. Likewise, it also includes taxes and other charges of the loans. How is EMI calculated? Now let us see how can you calculate the EMI by using the following mathematical formula. EMI = P × r × (1 + r) ^ n / ((1 + r) ^ n – 1) Let’s see what each of the value stands for in the following. The value for P is the Loan amount of the total money you have borrowed. P stands for the principal amount of the loan. It is further multiplied into r which is the value for the Rate of interest. The rate of interest is calculated on a monthly basis. For instance, if you delay paying for a month then there would be charges for the same. Moreover, the value for n is monthly Loan tenure
  3. 3. Now that you have understood the values. Let clearly understand by considering a situation. If Pallavi has taken a loan of principal amount Rs 6 lakhs at an interest rate of 10% and a loan tenure of four years. The EMI will be that an individual needs to pay will be calculated on the basis of the above-mentioned formula will be Rs. 15,217.55 Now a day technology is advancing so you directly can calculate Emi within few seconds. Try out for yourself self then fix then you can plan to buy. Get your EMI calculations right. Factors that influence EMI Many factors influence EMI. As we had discussed that it varies from the sources from where you are taking the loan from. So here are the major factors that influence the EMI. From the rate of interest, taxes, years, etc. The principal loan amount is the main loan amount. This is one that an individual borrows from the banks or other financial institutions. Most importantly, depending on this principal amount the end result of the EMI will be decided. The Rate of interest differs on charges that banks and other financial institutions policies. Therefore, the rate is based on numerous calculations and assessments of the individual’s loans and overall background. Moreover, the Loan tenure is the time duration of the entire loan. That includes interest over the interval of the months. This also depends on the banks you are borrowing money from. Types of loan interest rates? There majorly two types of Loan interest rates we have listed few below. Floating or variable interest rates will be subject to change depending on the market conditions. It depends on the base rate given by the financial institution. Therefore, the interest rates fluctuate if the base rate is different. The Fixed interest rate remains unchanged throughout the loan tenure. Consequently, the loan EMI is constant. Generally, the fixed interest rates are much higher than current floating interest rates. It is almost 1% to 2% higher. Since the interest rate will be the same so you can predict the payments in the future.
  4. 4. To choose fixed interest rate or floating interest rate? In the case of fixed interest rates. It protects to from the anxiety of market conditions. So you can be relaxed about the fixed EMI payments. As the amount of will remains constant. Moreover, this allows you to predict your budget planning. This type of EMI facility is mostly suitable for loan tenure ranging from 3 to 10 years. Now considering the floating interest rate if you know the base rate is constant or lower then you can reduce the total interest by prepayment which will help you to save a lot. It is suitable for long-term loans for more than 20 to 30 years. Does EMI fluctuate during the loan tenure? This is the major question that many of you might have. As we had discussed the factors that affect the EMI. That is the loan amount, tenure, and rate of interest. But there might be a few conditions that will affect the EMI over the tenure that are listed below. Floating interest rate: If you consider fixed-rate loans. The EMI amount is constant. But if an individual opts for a floating interest rate. Then the interest rate will be prone to change. Therefore, it totally depends on the market trends. Therefore, this will affect the EMI amount. Progressive EMIs: Some financial institutions enable the choice of progressive EMI. In this type of EMI an individual needs to pay a fixed EMI for a particular period. Later on, the amount increases. This type is useful for long-term loans. Prepayment of loan: Multiple banks permits to prepaying of some quantity of one’s loan amount in the form of a lump sum before the schedule. Moreover, this reduces the principal amount. This decreases the amount for payable EMI. The majorly saves you from extra interest. What is an EMI calculator? Let’s see what is an EMI calculator. It is a digital tool that calculates the equated monthly installment. For instance, the EMI amount you have to pay. This is based on the data that you will input. That is the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. Moreover, this tool allows borrowers to understand the exact EMI amount. Likewise, different types of EMI calculators depend on which types of loan you are taking. For example, Personal loan EMI calculator, EMI calculator for a home loan, education loan, etc. Therefore, learn everything about EMI calculations very well. Advantages of using an EMI calculator:
  5. 5. 1. It helps in Financial planning. And you can decide your expenses and saving whenever required. 2. It is accurate so you can rest assured with the figures to fives after calculating. Just make sure that you put your values correctly without any confusion. 3. It is easily accessible you don’t have to visit a bank this tool is easily available. Plus now you can calculate it on your mobile phones and also there are many online websites. 4. It is time-saving as it replaces the time required for manual calculations. Moreover, it gives quick results for EMI. 5. You can try many combinations and get the advantage of comparing them with the EMI options that other banks are offering. Final thoughts on learn everything about EMI calculations We hope that you have learned everything about EMI calculations and understood it. Also, see that you chose what suits your budget the best. Take some legal advice before you decide to sign up for long-term loans. Research about home loan rates. Most importantly, read the terms and conditions clearly. So that there is no confusion later on. So hope that you consider the mentioned few points from this article while you make decisions for your investments. Now, plan your budget, and don’t be scared to achieve all your dreams. Like you pay EMI slow and steadily hope that you reach your goal the same way. FAQs What is full form of EMI? EMI is an abbreviation of Equated Monthly Installment. How is EMI calculated? The formula to calculate EMI is based on the following formula that is EMI = P × r × (1 + r) ^ n / ((1 + r) ^ n – 1) Where P is the principal amount, r is the rate of interest, n is the monthly loan tenure.
  6. 6. Is EMI good or bad? Every coin has two sides one is good and the other is bad. And so does the EMI. While the EMI option is convenient for repaying the loan in installments. But you don’t notice the fact that you might tend to pay more than the original price. The extra cost can be in the form of processing fees or interest etc. Furthermore in case you have defaulted on the payment of EMI then it ultimately affects the credit score. Therefore, this leads to additional charges. Though, when you decide to make long-term financial decisions. Like for example, buying a home. Since the amount is hefty you can’t pay it in one go. So getting a loan with an EMI facility is useful. This gives you time to arrange to repay timely payments easily.

