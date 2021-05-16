Guia de profit plus 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Analuz Aponte 23202492 Publicidad Guía de
¿Qué es Profit Plus? Es un sistema de programas que permiten facilitar las actividades administrativas de una empresa y di...
• Funciones predeterminadas: • Vinen con una gran cantidad de funciones que facilitan la creacion de la expreciones en los...
TIPOS DE PROFIT PLUS: • Administrativo s • Contabilidad • Nomina
Ventajas: • Altamente configurable • Manejos de costo • Plan de cuentas ajustado • Cierres contables • Reportes de calidad...
Desventajas • No controla la contabilidad. • Disminuye la eficiencia en la empresa. • No hay fluidez dentro de la empresa.
ADMINISTRATIVA: PROFIT PLUS ADMINISTRATIVO PER MITE AUTOMATIZAR LAS OPERACIONES EMPRESARIALES DE FORMA INTEGRAL Y FLEXIBLE.
Características: Inventario Compras Ventas Importaciones Tesorería Manejo de impuestos Módulos totalmente integrados Gener...
Nomina: Permite crear y aplicar cualquier concepto relacionado con el pago a los trabajadores, así como conceptos que pued...
Caracteristicas: Configura y calcula la nómina para los diversos contratos Cumple con los lineamientos de la nueva Ley Org...
Contabilidad: Comprobantes contables (manuales y automáticos) en base a los documentos almacenados en Profit Plus Administ...
Caracteristicas: Datos integrados Maneja de forma inteligente sus transacciones Tiene sólidas capacidades de generación de...
Objetivo le permite obtener una visión global de su negocio y disponer de la información oportuna para la toma de decision...
CARACTERISTICAS: • Multi-empresa: Profit Plus, permite el manejo de tantas empresas como desee, cada empresa puede ser cre...
COMO INSTALAR PROFIT PLUS: Para instalar y ejecutar Profit Plus® Administrativo en su equipo como una estación cliente, de...
Para instalar y ejecutar Profit Plus® como estación de cliente, recomendamos que su equipo tenga las siguientes caracterís...
Las estaciones de cliente se conectan al servidor sobre el cual corre parte de la aplicación, este servidor debe tener mín...
Para instalar y ejecutar Profit Plus® como servidor, recomendamos que su equipo tenga las siguientes características: • Co...
Consideraciones: • Debe tener instalado, como manejador de base de datos, Microsoft SQL Server 2008, 2008R2,2012 ó 2014 en...
• Ahorre tiempo e incremente su productividad con el apoyo de las aplicaciones de la familia Profit Plus, optimizando el t...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN ESPERO HAYA SIDO DE UTILIDAD.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Software
64 views
May. 16, 2021

Guia de profit plus 1

Guia d ePaquetes de Profit Plus

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia de profit plus 1

  1. 1. Analuz Aponte 23202492 Publicidad Guía de
  2. 2. ¿Qué es Profit Plus? Es un sistema de programas que permiten facilitar las actividades administrativas de una empresa y disponer de la información oportuna para la toma de decisiones, aumentando la eficiencia. En las Áreas: inventario, compras, ventas, cuentas por cobrar, cuentas por pagar, caja y banco.
  3. 3. • Funciones predeterminadas: • Vinen con una gran cantidad de funciones que facilitan la creacion de la expreciones en los conceptos, las funcines pueden ser seleccionadas directamente en el generador de expreciones.
  4. 4. TIPOS DE PROFIT PLUS: • Administrativo s • Contabilidad • Nomina
  5. 5. Ventajas: • Altamente configurable • Manejos de costo • Plan de cuentas ajustado • Cierres contables • Reportes de calidad • Crecimiento garantizad • Poderoso motor de contabilización
  6. 6. Desventajas • No controla la contabilidad. • Disminuye la eficiencia en la empresa. • No hay fluidez dentro de la empresa.
  7. 7. ADMINISTRATIVA: PROFIT PLUS ADMINISTRATIVO PER MITE AUTOMATIZAR LAS OPERACIONES EMPRESARIALES DE FORMA INTEGRAL Y FLEXIBLE.
  8. 8. Características: Inventario Compras Ventas Importaciones Tesorería Manejo de impuestos Módulos totalmente integrados Generador de formatos y reportes
  9. 9. Nomina: Permite crear y aplicar cualquier concepto relacionado con el pago a los trabajadores, así como conceptos que pueda ir acumulando para su pago posterior.
  10. 10. Caracteristicas: Configura y calcula la nómina para los diversos contratos Cumple con los lineamientos de la nueva Ley Orgánica del trabajo, los trabajadores y trabajadoras Ajusta su gestión empresarial a las normativas vigentes
  11. 11. Contabilidad: Comprobantes contables (manuales y automáticos) en base a los documentos almacenados en Profit Plus Administrativo y Nomina. Gestión de activos fijos y pasivos realizables de la empresa. Ajustes por inflación fiscal y financiero.
  12. 12. Caracteristicas: Datos integrados Maneja de forma inteligente sus transacciones Tiene sólidas capacidades de generación de reportes Fiscaliza el rendimiento monetario
  13. 13. Objetivo le permite obtener una visión global de su negocio y disponer de la información oportuna para la toma de decisiones, aumentando la eficiencia y competitividad de su empresa.
  14. 14. CARACTERISTICAS: • Multi-empresa: Profit Plus, permite el manejo de tantas empresas como desee, cada empresa puede ser creada desde cero o a partir de otra empresa que ya exista en profit plus administrativo. • Multi-sucursal: Profit Plus producción facilita el manejo de las diversas sucursales de su empresa, siempre y cuando se haya establecido como característica del sistema administrativo, para más detalle revise el manual del sistema administrativo. • Multi-moneda: Profit Plus permite el
  15. 15. COMO INSTALAR PROFIT PLUS: Para instalar y ejecutar Profit Plus® Administrativo en su equipo como una estación cliente, debe tener mínimo las siguientes características: • Computador Intel Dual Core. • 1 GB de memoria RAM1. • Monitor SVGA color, resolución 800x600. • Unidad de lectora de DVD. • Espacio libre en el disco duro: 2 GB. • Microsoft Windows XP Professional (Service Pack 3), Windows Vista Business. Windows 7(Professional, Enterprise o Ultimate), Windows 8 (Pro, Pro WMC, Enterprise).*
  16. 16. Para instalar y ejecutar Profit Plus® como estación de cliente, recomendamos que su equipo tenga las siguientes características: • Computador Pentium Dual Core 3.2 Ghz • 2 GB de memória RAM. • Monitor SVGA color, resolución 1024x768 ó superior. • Tarjeta de video 128 MB o superior. • Unidad de lectora de DVD. • Espacio libre en el disco duro: 4 GB. • Microsoft Windows 7 (Professional, Enterprise o Ultimate), Windows 8 (Pro, Pro WMC, Enterprise).*
  17. 17. Las estaciones de cliente se conectan al servidor sobre el cual corre parte de la aplicación, este servidor debe tener mínimo las siguientes características: • Computador Pentium Dual Core 3.2 Ghz. • 4 GB de memoria RAM. • Monitor SVGA color. • Unidad de lectora de DVD. • Espacio libre en el disco duro: 10 GB. • Microsoft Windows XP Professional (Service Pack 3), Windows 7 (Professional, Enterprise, Ultimate) Windows Server 2003 – 2003 R2, Windows Server 2008 – 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012.*
  18. 18. Para instalar y ejecutar Profit Plus® como servidor, recomendamos que su equipo tenga las siguientes características: • Computador Intel Xeon 3.2 Ghz o superior. • 8 GB de memoria RAM. • Monitor SVGA color. • Unidad de lectora de DVD. • Espacio libre en el disco duro: 40 GB. • Microsoft Windows Server 2008 - 2008R2, Windows Server 2012.*
  19. 19. Consideraciones: • Debe tener instalado, como manejador de base de datos, Microsoft SQL Server 2008, 2008R2,2012 ó 2014 en versiones Express o Standard, de acuerdo a su licencia Profit Plus: ○ Microsoft SQL Server Express para licencias Profit Plus Home, Lite, Small Business, Desktop y Profesional. ○ Microsoft SQL Server Standard para licencias Profit Plus Corporativa Small Business Y Corporativa.
  20. 20. • Ahorre tiempo e incremente su productividad con el apoyo de las aplicaciones de la familia Profit Plus, optimizando el tiempo de procesamiento de datos y la integración a través de ellas, utilizando todo el poder de los sistemas Microsoft®
  21. 21. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN ESPERO HAYA SIDO DE UTILIDAD.

×