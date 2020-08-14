Lopez garcia anayeli_m01si6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTACION DE POWER POIN
ANAYELI LOPEZ GARCIA
M01S3AI6

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Uso de las TIC el la casa El uso de las TIC en el hogar o casa principalmente se basa en los estudiantes ya que la mayor�a de ellos realizan tareas o investigaciones relacionadas con la educaci�n, aunque tambi�n les crea malos h�bitos ya que en ocasiones solo copian y pegan informaci�n sin antes revisar a detalle, otro uso es para entretenimiento en la cual todos los integrantes de la familia la pueden usar como redes sociales, pel�culas, recetas, manualidades, video de ejercicio etc.
  2. 2. Uso de las TIC en el �mbito educativo. El uso de las TIC en el �mbito educativo cada d�a se ha vuelto m�s importante ya que este �mbito debe estar actualizado e implementar nuevas formas y estrategias para trabajar con los alumnos y de esa manera tener una mejor educaci�n, de una forma en la que a los alumnos les llame la atenci�n, los docentes y maestro tambi�n tiene que ponerse al d�a, saber manipular las TIC para poder desempe�ar correctamente las calces o actividades solicitadas, en la actualidad muchos maestros ya est�n implementando las TIC en sus actividades, un ejemplo es que env�an trabajos o tareas a los alumnos por medio de correos electr�nicos o redes sociales de las cuales los alumnos las deben hacer llegar por este mismo medio. Sin embargo no en todos los lugares o escuelas se tiene acceso a las TIC, ya que hay comunidades muy rurales en las cuales no tienen acceso a las TIC o por lo menos el tener una computadora.
  3. 3. Uso de las TIC en el �mbito laboral. Hoy en d�a muchas personas trabajan desde casa para buscar otra opci�n de emprender alg�n negocio propio, o bien para pasar m�s tiempo con la familia, pero aunque est�s en casa ya en todos los trabajos o negocios por peque�os que sean ya tienen algo de tecnolog�a. Las TIC nos sirven para poder buscar empleo o bien las empresas poner contratar a su personal, y conforme avanza la tecnolog�a creo que cada vez quesera m�s o ser� mucho m�s indispensable las TIC en el �mbito laboral.

