INTRODUCCIÓN A GOYA. FUNDAMENTOS DEL ARTE II

FRANCISCO  DE  GOYA.  PRETEST       1-­‐  ¿Quién  fue  GOYA?     2.¿A  qué  ÉPOCA  HISTÓRIC...
       Comentad  estas   imágenes  
       Francisco  de  GOYA  
CLASIFICA  POR  ESTILOS  
Los  BAYEU:  Josefa,  esposa  de  GOYA  y  su  cuñado   Francisco  BAYEU,  un  gran  pintor  =...
MECENAS  y  COMITENTES  de  GOYA   Los  Duques  de  Osuna   Carlos  III   Carlos  IV   Fernando ...
PINTURAS  NEGRAS  
GRABADOS:  LOS  DESASTRES  DE  LA  GUERRA   =hVp%3A%2F %2Falejandro3asl .blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11% 2Fgoya.htm...
GRABADOS:  LOS   CAPRICHOS   =hVp%3A%2F %2Falejandro3asl .blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11% 2Fgoya.html&psi g=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jj...
GRABADOS:  LOS  DISPARATES   =hVp%3A%2F %2Falejandro3asl .blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11% 2Fgoya.html&psi g=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jj...
GRABADOS:  LOS  DISPARATES   =hVp%3A%2F %2Falejandro3asl .blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11% 2Fgoya.html&psi g=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jj...
1.  El  joven  GOYA   (1760-­‐1774).  Los  inicios   arVsWcos  en  Aragón.  Viaje  a   Italia  
GOYA  en  ITALIA:  EL  CUADERNO  ITALIANO          Academia,  ﬁgura  velada  con  cesto  so...
GOYA  TARDOBARROCO  clasicista          La  Inmaculada;  El  Cristo  
GOYA  ROCOCÓ  
GOYA  ROCOCÓ   Vertumne,  Jean  RANC  (Rococó  francés)  versus  El  Quitasol  de  Goya  
CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
GOYA  ROCOCÓ   Marquesa  de  Pontejos,  1786;   La  reina  María  Luisa  con   tonKllo,  1789  
GOYA  ROCOCÓ   Don  Luis  María  de   Borbón  y  Vallabriga,   1783,  Museo  de   Zaragoza  
Majas  en  el  balcón,  Goya,  Metropolitan  Museum,  NY  
La  inﬂuencia  de  GOYA  en   MANET   El  balcón,  MANET,  C.  1868   Majas  en  el  balcón, ...
GOYA  ROCOCÓ   José  Moñino,  y  Redondo,   conde  de  Floridablanca,  1781  
GOYA  entre  el  ROCOCÓ  y  el  NEOCLASICISMO          Los  Duques  de  Osuna  y  sus  ...
GOYA  NEOCLÁSICO      Carlos  III,  1786;  La  marquesa  de  Santa  Cruz,  1805  
GOYA  NEOCLÁSICO   La  Condesa  de  Chinchón,  1800;  La    marquesa  de  Villafranca   pintando ...
2.  Goya  en  MADRID:  ascenso   y  triunfo  en  la  corte.   (1775-­‐1793).  Retratos,   grabados...
CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
CARTONES  para  TAPICES:  el  columpio  y  la  merienda    
CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
GOYA  ROMÁNTICO        Los  fusilamientos  del  3  de  mayo  de  1808  
GOYA  románWco      El  sueño  de  la  razón  produce  monstruos,   1799  
GOYA  ROMÁNTICO          El  conde  de  Fernán  Nuñez,  c.  1803  
GOYA  ROMÁNTICO          Retrato  de  Asensio  Julià,  c.  1798,  Museo  Thyssen,  Madrid  
La  MUJER  en  la  PINTURA  DE  GOYA      Retrato  de  Isabel  Porcel,  c.  1805;  la  ma...
BODEGONES  de  GOYA      Bodegón  con  cosKllas  y  cabeza  de  cordero,  c.  1808-­‐12    
BODEGONES  de  GOYA      Un  pavo  muerto,  c.  1808-­‐12    
Los  CAPRICHOS,  el  GOYA  ILUSTRADO          Linda  maestra;  Que  viene  el  Coco…  
Pintura  RELIGIOSA        Frescos  de  San  Antonio  de  la   Florida,  1798,  Madrid  
Goya,  la  familia  de  Carlos  IV,  1800-­‐1801  
  Perros  de  caza    
Dibujo  de  cabeza  de  asno   de  frente,  Cuaderno   italiano,  Goya,  c.  1771  
El  COLOSO,   atribuido  a  un   seguidor  de   GOYA,   1818-­‐1825  
3.  Años  de  hiel  (1793-­‐1823)   Enfermedad,  Guerra,   Pinturas  Negras  
PINTURAS  NEGRAS  
GOYA  EXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE  VANGUARDIA          Saturno,  1820-­‐23  Las ...
GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE   VANGUARDIA        Pinturas  negras:  El  A...
GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE  VANGUARDIA    Detalle  El  Aquelarre  o  el ...
GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE   VANGUARDIA        Pinturas  negras:  Duelo ...
GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE   VANGUARDIA        Pinturas  Negras:  Dos  ...
Pinturas  NEGRAS   de  GOYA:  Perro   semihundido,   1820-­‐23  
GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE   VANGUARDIA        Pinturas  negras:  Una  ...
Pinturas  NEGRAS   de  GOYA:  Judit  y   Holofernes,   1820-­‐23  
4.  ÚlWma  etapa.  Goya  en   BURDEOS,  1823-­‐1828  
GOYA  en  BURDEOS,  Goya  PREIMPRESIONISTA          La  lechera  de   Burdeos,  c.  1827  
GOYA  en  BURDEOS          Aún  aprendo,  Álbum  G,  54.    c.   Lápiz  negro,  c.  182...
Retrato  del  poeta  MoraZn,  1824.  Museo  BA,   Bilbao          Juan  Bau[sta   de  Mugui...
Francisco  de  Goya,  'Self-­‐Portrait   with  Doctor  Arrieta',  1820  Lent  by   The  Minneapolis ...
  1. 1. FRANCISCO  DE  GOYA.  PRETEST       1-­‐  ¿Quién  fue  GOYA?     2.¿A  qué  ÉPOCA  HISTÓRICA  pertenece?     3.¿A  qué  ESTILO  ARTÍSTICO?     4.¿Qué  OBRAS  conoces  de  este  arKsta?  Escríbelas  en  la  pizarra     5.Se  le  considera  PRECEDENTE  de….Escríbelo  en  la  pizarra        
  2. 2.        Comentad  estas   imágenes  
  3. 3.        Francisco  de  GOYA  
  4. 4. CLASIFICA  POR  ESTILOS  
  5. 5. Los  BAYEU:  Josefa,  esposa  de  GOYA  y  su  cuñado   Francisco  BAYEU,  un  gran  pintor  =   Carlos  III   Fernando  VII  Duquesa  de  Alba   Conde   Floridablanca  
  6. 6. MECENAS  y  COMITENTES  de  GOYA   Los  Duques  de  Osuna   Carlos  III   Carlos  IV   Fernando  VII   Carlos  IV   Infante  don  Luis    de  Borbón   Duquesa  de  Alba   Conde  Floridablanca   Marquesa  de   Pontejos  
  7. 7. TEMAS   =hVp%3A%2F%2Falejandro3asl.blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11%2Fgoya.html&psig=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jjrcq8xV4x3CWxzVPNﬂ664Xjg&ust=1488982167778868 s  Duques  de  Osuna   Carlos  III   Carlos  IV   Fernando  VII   Carlos  IV   Duquesa  de  Alba   Conde   Floridablanca  
  8. 8. TEMAS   =hVp%3A%2F%2Falejandro3asl.blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11%2Fgoya.html&psig=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jjrcq8xV4x3CWxzVPNﬂ664Xjg&ust=1488982167778868 s  Duques  de  Osuna   Carlos  III   Carlos  IV   Fernando  VII   Carlos  IV   Duquesa  de  Alba   Conde   Floridablanca  
  9. 9. PINTURAS  NEGRAS  
  10. 10. GRABADOS:  LOS  DESASTRES  DE  LA  GUERRA   =hVp%3A%2F %2Falejandro3asl .blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11% 2Fgoya.html&psi g=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jjrcq8xV4x3CWxz VPNﬂ664Xjg&ust =1488982167778 868s  Duques  de   Osuna   Carlos  III   Carlos  IV   Fernando  VII   Carlos  IV   Duquesa  de  Alba   Conde   Floridablanca  
  11. 11. GRABADOS:  LOS   CAPRICHOS   =hVp%3A%2F %2Falejandro3asl .blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11% 2Fgoya.html&psi g=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jjrcq8xV4x3CWxz VPNﬂ664Xjg&ust =1488982167778 868s  Duques  de   Osuna   Carlos  III   Carlos  IV   Fernando  VII   Carlos  IV   Duquesa  de  Alba   Conde   Floridablanca  
  12. 12. GRABADOS:  LOS  DISPARATES   =hVp%3A%2F %2Falejandro3asl .blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11% 2Fgoya.html&psi g=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jjrcq8xV4x3CWxz VPNﬂ664Xjg&ust =1488982167778 868s  Duques  de   Osuna   Carlos  III   Carlos  IV   Fernando  VII   Carlos  IV   Duquesa  de  Alba   Conde   Floridablanca  
  13. 13. GRABADOS:  LOS  DISPARATES   =hVp%3A%2F %2Falejandro3asl .blogspot.com %2F2015%2F11% 2Fgoya.html&psi g=AFQjCNF-­‐ Jjrcq8xV4x3CWxz VPNﬂ664Xjg&ust =1488982167778 868s  Duques  de   Osuna   Carlos  III   Carlos  IV   Fernando  VII   Carlos  IV   Duquesa  de  Alba   Conde   Floridablanca  
  14. 14. 1.  El  joven  GOYA   (1760-­‐1774).  Los  inicios   arVsWcos  en  Aragón.  Viaje  a   Italia  
  15. 15. GOYA  en  ITALIA:  EL  CUADERNO  ITALIANO          Academia,  ﬁgura  velada  con  cesto  sobre  la  cabeza.  Gato.  C.  1771;   Alegoría  de  la  Fortaleza,  c.  1771.  Lápiz  negro  y  Wnta  de  bugalla  a   pluma  
  16. 16. GOYA  TARDOBARROCO  clasicista          La  Inmaculada;  El  Cristo  
  17. 17. GOYA  ROCOCÓ  
  18. 18. GOYA  ROCOCÓ   Vertumne,  Jean  RANC  (Rococó  francés)  versus  El  Quitasol  de  Goya  
  19. 19.                                                                  GOYA  rococó  
  20. 20. CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
  21. 21. GOYA  ROCOCÓ   Marquesa  de  Pontejos,  1786;   La  reina  María  Luisa  con   tonKllo,  1789  
  22. 22. GOYA  ROCOCÓ   Don  Luis  María  de   Borbón  y  Vallabriga,   1783,  Museo  de   Zaragoza  
  23. 23. Majas  en  el  balcón,  Goya,  Metropolitan  Museum,  NY  
  24. 24. La  inﬂuencia  de  GOYA  en   MANET   El  balcón,  MANET,  C.  1868   Majas  en  el  balcón,  GOYA,  1808  
  25. 25. GOYA  ROCOCÓ   José  Moñino,  y  Redondo,   conde  de  Floridablanca,  1781  
  26. 26. GOYA  entre  el  ROCOCÓ  y  el  NEOCLASICISMO          Los  Duques  de  Osuna  y  sus  hijos,  1788;  La  condesa-­‐duquesa  de   Benavente,  c.  1785    
  27. 27. GOYA  NEOCLÁSICO      Carlos  III,  1786;  La  marquesa  de  Santa  Cruz,  1805  
  28. 28. GOYA  NEOCLÁSICO   La  Condesa  de  Chinchón,  1800;  La    marquesa  de  Villafranca   pintando  a  su  marido,  1804  
  29. 29. 2.  Goya  en  MADRID:  ascenso   y  triunfo  en  la  corte.   (1775-­‐1793).  Retratos,   grabados  y  cartones  para   tapices  
  30. 30. CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
  31. 31. CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
  32. 32. CARTONES  para  TAPICES:  el  columpio  y  la  merienda    
  33. 33. CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
  34. 34. CARTONES  para  TAPICES  
  35. 35. GOYA  ROMÁNTICO        Los  fusilamientos  del  3  de  mayo  de  1808  
  36. 36. GOYA  románWco      El  sueño  de  la  razón  produce  monstruos,   1799  
  37. 37. GOYA  ROMÁNTICO          El  conde  de  Fernán  Nuñez,  c.  1803  
  38. 38. GOYA  ROMÁNTICO          Retrato  de  Asensio  Julià,  c.  1798,  Museo  Thyssen,  Madrid  
  39. 39. La  MUJER  en  la  PINTURA  DE  GOYA      Retrato  de  Isabel  Porcel,  c.  1805;  la  maja  vesKda,  1808-­‐1805;  la  maja   desnuda,  c.  1800  
  40. 40. BODEGONES  de  GOYA      Bodegón  con  cosKllas  y  cabeza  de  cordero,  c.  1808-­‐12    
  41. 41. BODEGONES  de  GOYA      Un  pavo  muerto,  c.  1808-­‐12    
  42. 42. Los  CAPRICHOS,  el  GOYA  ILUSTRADO          Linda  maestra;  Que  viene  el  Coco…  
  43. 43. Pintura  RELIGIOSA        Frescos  de  San  Antonio  de  la   Florida,  1798,  Madrid  
  44. 44. Goya,  la  familia  de  Carlos  IV,  1800-­‐1801  
  45. 45.   Perros  de  caza    
  46. 46. Dibujo  de  cabeza  de  asno   de  frente,  Cuaderno   italiano,  Goya,  c.  1771  
  47. 47. El  COLOSO,   atribuido  a  un   seguidor  de   GOYA,   1818-­‐1825  
  48. 48. 3.  Años  de  hiel  (1793-­‐1823)   Enfermedad,  Guerra,   Pinturas  Negras  
  49. 49. PINTURAS  NEGRAS  
  50. 50. GOYA  EXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE  VANGUARDIA          Saturno,  1820-­‐23  Las  PINTURAS  NEGRAS  
  51. 51. GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE   VANGUARDIA        Pinturas  negras:  El  Aquelarre  o  el  Gran  Cabrón,  1820-­‐1823  
  52. 52. GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE  VANGUARDIA    Detalle  El  Aquelarre  o  el  Gran  Cabrón,  1820-­‐23  
  53. 53. GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE   VANGUARDIA        Pinturas  negras:  Duelo  a  garrotazos, 1820-­‐23  
  54. 54. GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE   VANGUARDIA        Pinturas  Negras:  Dos  mujeres  y  un   hombre,  1820-­‐23  
  55. 55. Pinturas  NEGRAS   de  GOYA:  Perro   semihundido,   1820-­‐23  
  56. 56. GOYA  PREEXPRESIONISTA,  precedente  del  ARTE  DE   VANGUARDIA        Pinturas  negras:  Una  manola,  Leocadia  Zorrilla,  1820  
  57. 57. Pinturas  NEGRAS   de  GOYA:  Judit  y   Holofernes,   1820-­‐23  
  58. 58. 4.  ÚlWma  etapa.  Goya  en   BURDEOS,  1823-­‐1828  
  59. 59. GOYA  en  BURDEOS,  Goya  PREIMPRESIONISTA          La  lechera  de   Burdeos,  c.  1827  
  60. 60. GOYA  en  BURDEOS          Aún  aprendo,  Álbum  G,  54.    c.   Lápiz  negro,  c.  1826  
  61. 61. Retrato  del  poeta  MoraZn,  1824.  Museo  BA,   Bilbao          Juan  Bau[sta   de  Muguiro,   1827,  Museo   del  Prado  
  62. 62. Francisco  de  Goya,  'Self-­‐Portrait   with  Doctor  Arrieta',  1820  Lent  by   The  Minneapolis  Ins_tute  of  Art,   The  Ethel  Morrison  Van  Derlip   Fund  (52.14)  ©  Minneapolis   Ins_tute  of  Art  

