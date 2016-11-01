22 11-2016- internet-das-coisas-e-cidades-inteligentes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Internet das Coisas e Cidades Inteligentes Painel Telebrasil - 2016 Brasília – DF – 22/11/2016
O que é IoT? Interação entre tudo e todos, provendo serviços avançados por meio de comunicação “inteligente”, permitindo o...
Já uma Cidade Inteligente... Pode ser vista por diferentes prismas: - Arquitetura e Urbanismo; - Soluções criativas; e - A...
Definição “Uma cidade que conecta a infraestrutura física, a infraestrutura de TI, a infraestrutura social e a infraestrut...
Livre Livre Livre ESTACIONAMENTO INTELIGENTE • Guia residentes e turistas para a vaga disponível • Ajuda o tráfego a fluir...
AUTOMAÇÃO RESIDENCIAL • Controla acessos • Temperatura automática • Iluminação econômica • Som ambiente • Detecta incêndio...
COLETA DE LIXO • Rotas dinâmicas baseadas no trânsito e nos resíduos das lixeiras • Reduz custo para as empresas de recicl...
MEDIDOR INTELIGENTE • Reduz perdas técnicas e não técnicas • Transparência no consumo • Oferece dicas para reduzir a conta...
SEGURANÇA PÚBLICA • Facilita a investigação policial • Ferramenta para combater a violência e o terror • Reduz custos netm...
CARRO AUTÔNOMO • Cumpre a legislação de trânsito • Libera o motorista para trabalhar, estudar, conversar... • Reduz o estr...
Devemos ir além do conforto! IoT pode e deve ser utilizada para atingir os Objetivos do Milênio. Millennium Development Go...
PERDA E DESPERDÍCIO DE ALIMENTOS NO BRASIL • Sensores podem monitorar toda a cadeia de produção, do plantio à entrega de a...
SISTEMA DE SAÚDE • Monitoramento de pacientes + telemedicina • Redução de filas • IoT pode adicionar mais 28,4 milhões de ...
DESPERDÍCIO DE ÁGUA NO BRASIL • Sensores podem monitorar o abastecimento da rede de saneamento básico, evitando perdas • A...
Potencial global IoT deve movimentar entre US$ 4 e US$ 11 trilhões até 2025. Os principais mercados são a manufatura e as ...
Desafio para a implementação das aplicações nas Cidades Inteligentes
Desafio para a implementação das aplicações nas Cidades Inteligentes • Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e se...
• Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade; • Interoperabilidade dos...
• Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade; • Interoperabilidade dos...
• Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade; • Interoperabilidade dos...
• Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade; • Interoperabilidade dos...
O GOVERNO FEDERAL CRIOU EM 2014 A CÂMARA IoT PARA ACOMPANHAR, SUBSIDIAR E PROMOVER A COMUNICAÇÃO M2M NO BRASIL
Composição Governo Indústria Operadoras de telecomunicações Universidades e centros de pesquisa Desenvolvedores de aplicaç...
Composição Governo Indústria Operadoras de telecomunicações Universidades e centros de pesquisa Desenvolvedores de aplicaç...
Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT:
Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT: da perante os membros da Câmara IoT;
Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT: da perante os membros da Câmara IoT; - Assinatura do entre o e o , referente ao estudo de I...
Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT: da perante os membros da Câmara IoT; - Assinatura do entre o e o , referente ao estudo de I...
Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT: da perante os membros da Câmara IoT; - Assinatura do entre o e o , referente ao estudo de I...
Thales Marçal Coordenador Geral Ministério da Ciência, Tecnologia, Inovações e Comunicações thales@mctic.gov.br Obrigado
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

22 11-2016- internet-das-coisas-e-cidades-inteligentes

4 views

Published on

iot

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

22 11-2016- internet-das-coisas-e-cidades-inteligentes

  1. 1. Internet das Coisas e Cidades Inteligentes Painel Telebrasil - 2016 Brasília – DF – 22/11/2016
  2. 2. O que é IoT? Interação entre tudo e todos, provendo serviços avançados por meio de comunicação “inteligente”, permitindo o processamento das informações trafegadas para a atuação, autônoma ou não, com foco no aumento da eficiência produtiva e melhoria da qualidade de vida.
  3. 3. Já uma Cidade Inteligente... Pode ser vista por diferentes prismas: - Arquitetura e Urbanismo; - Soluções criativas; e - Aplicação das Tecnologias da Informação e Comunicação.
  4. 4. Definição “Uma cidade que conecta a infraestrutura física, a infraestrutura de TI, a infraestrutura social e a infraestrutura de negócios para alavancar a inteligência coletiva da cidade” (Harrison et al., 2010)
  5. 5. Livre Livre Livre ESTACIONAMENTO INTELIGENTE • Guia residentes e turistas para a vaga disponível • Ajuda o tráfego a fluir • Reduz a emissão de CO2 happiestminds.com
  6. 6. AUTOMAÇÃO RESIDENCIAL • Controla acessos • Temperatura automática • Iluminação econômica • Som ambiente • Detecta incêndios e vazamentos starvai.com.br
  7. 7. COLETA DE LIXO • Rotas dinâmicas baseadas no trânsito e nos resíduos das lixeiras • Reduz custo para as empresas de reciclagem fastcoexist.com
  8. 8. MEDIDOR INTELIGENTE • Reduz perdas técnicas e não técnicas • Transparência no consumo • Oferece dicas para reduzir a conta de energia elétrica, água, esgoto e gás itpro.co.uk
  9. 9. SEGURANÇA PÚBLICA • Facilita a investigação policial • Ferramenta para combater a violência e o terror • Reduz custos netmechanic.co.za
  10. 10. CARRO AUTÔNOMO • Cumpre a legislação de trânsito • Libera o motorista para trabalhar, estudar, conversar... • Reduz o estresse mercedes-benz.com
  11. 11. Devemos ir além do conforto! IoT pode e deve ser utilizada para atingir os Objetivos do Milênio. Millennium Development Goals Report 2015 Penetração global de internet
  12. 12. PERDA E DESPERDÍCIO DE ALIMENTOS NO BRASIL • Sensores podem monitorar toda a cadeia de produção, do plantio à entrega de alimentos, coletando informações sobre carga, temperatura, trânsito e manuseio ONU, IBGE e Embrapa milhões de brasileiros insegurança alimentar 3,41,7% da população produção agrícola anual 210milhões de toneladas lixo diário que cada brasileiro produz 1kg perda anual70milhões de toneladas
  13. 13. SISTEMA DE SAÚDE • Monitoramento de pacientes + telemedicina • Redução de filas • IoT pode adicionar mais 28,4 milhões de pacientes no SUS até 2017 • Redução de até US$ 14 bilhões nos custos de atendimento gsma.com Redução total de custos Bem-estar e prevenção Diagnóstico Tratamento e monitoramento Eficiências do sistema Profissionais para suporte do sistema Faixa de benefícios de saúde mobil Unidade 100% de adoção (potencial total) 10% de adoção (taxa natural) População estimada em 2017 milhões Pacientes adicionais atingidos milhões 28,4 3 Redução total de custos US$ bilhões 14,1 1,5 Redução total de custos públicos US$ bilhões 6,9 0,7 Pacientes adicionais atendidos com a redução de custos milhões 4,3 0,7 Economia adicional gerada por pacientes mais saudáveis US$ bilhões 4,6 0,5 216,6 Brasil
  14. 14. DESPERDÍCIO DE ÁGUA NO BRASIL • Sensores podem monitorar o abastecimento da rede de saneamento básico, evitando perdas • A melhoria das redes de abastecimento ajuda a combater a fome, a sede e as doenças Ministério das Cidades < 20% (1.388 municípios) 20 - 30%(1.218 municípios) 30 - 40%(966 municípios) > 40% (1.444 municípios) Sem informação Índice de perdas na distribuição a capacidade do Sistema Cantareira (SP)6,5x desperdício médio na rede de distribuição 37% ao ano de perdas públicas e privadas R$8 bilhões ≡
  15. 15. Potencial global IoT deve movimentar entre US$ 4 e US$ 11 trilhões até 2025. Os principais mercados são a manufatura e as cidades inteligentes. Manufatura – ex.: administração operacional, manutenção preventiva. Cidades – ex.: segurança pública e saúde, controle de tráfego, gestão de recursos Humanos – ex.: monitoramento e gestão de doenças, melhoria de bem-estar Varejo – ex.: compra autoguiada, otimização de espaço, gestão de relacionamento com o cliente Logística – ex.: gestão de rotas, veículos autônomos, navegação georreferenciada Trabalho – ex.: gestão de operações, manutenção de equipamentos, saúde e segurança Veículos – ex.: manutenção mais precisa, redução do custo de seguro Casa – ex.: gestão energética, segurança, controle de acesso Escritório – ex.: redesenho organizacional, monitoramento de trabalho, realidade aumentada para treinamento Total: US$4 trilhões – US 11 trilhões Tamanho em 2025 (US$ trilhões) Estimativa baixa Estimativa alta
  16. 16. Desafio para a implementação das aplicações nas Cidades Inteligentes
  17. 17. Desafio para a implementação das aplicações nas Cidades Inteligentes • Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade;
  18. 18. • Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade; • Interoperabilidade dos diversos sensores e atuadores; Desafio para a implementação das aplicações nas Cidades Inteligentes
  19. 19. • Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade; • Interoperabilidade dos diversos sensores e atuadores; • Regulamentação das questões relativas a privacidade de dados pessoais; Desafio para a implementação das aplicações nas Cidades Inteligentes
  20. 20. • Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade; • Interoperabilidade dos diversos sensores e atuadores; • Regulamentação das questões relativas a privacidade de dados pessoais; • Definição de padrões de segurança cibernética; Desafio para a implementação das aplicações nas Cidades Inteligentes
  21. 21. • Implementação da Infraestrutura de comunicação e sensores necessária prevendo sua escabilidade; • Interoperabilidade dos diversos sensores e atuadores; • Regulamentação das questões relativas a privacidade de dados pessoais; • Definição de padrões de segurança cibernética; • Modelos de Negócios sustentáveis (custos da infraestrutura ≤ benefícios sociais/financeiros). Desafio para a implementação das aplicações nas Cidades Inteligentes
  22. 22. O GOVERNO FEDERAL CRIOU EM 2014 A CÂMARA IoT PARA ACOMPANHAR, SUBSIDIAR E PROMOVER A COMUNICAÇÃO M2M NO BRASIL
  23. 23. Composição Governo Indústria Operadoras de telecomunicações Universidades e centros de pesquisa Desenvolvedores de aplicações Prefeituras municipais Presidência Secretário de Política de Informática Suporte Técnico Dpto. de Indústria, Ciência e Tecnologia
  24. 24. Composição Governo Indústria Operadoras de telecomunicações Universidades e centros de pesquisa Desenvolvedores de aplicações Prefeituras municipais Presidência Secretário de Política de Informática Suporte Técnico Dpto. de Indústria, Ciência e Tecnologia
  25. 25. Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT:
  26. 26. Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT: da perante os membros da Câmara IoT;
  27. 27. Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT: da perante os membros da Câmara IoT; - Assinatura do entre o e o , referente ao estudo de IoT a ser contratado pelo banco;
  28. 28. Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT: da perante os membros da Câmara IoT; - Assinatura do entre o e o , referente ao estudo de IoT a ser contratado pelo banco; da Consulta Pública.
  29. 29. Próximos Passos da Câmara IoT: da perante os membros da Câmara IoT; - Assinatura do entre o e o , referente ao estudo de IoT a ser contratado pelo banco; da Consulta Pública. - Análise das da Consulta Pública para formulação do .
  30. 30. Thales Marçal Coordenador Geral Ministério da Ciência, Tecnologia, Inovações e Comunicações thales@mctic.gov.br Obrigado

×